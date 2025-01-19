Josh Allen News: Wins clash of MVP candidates

Allen completed 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards while rushing 10 times for 20 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-25 AFC divisional-round win over the Ravens.

Allen extended Buffalo's first drive with a seven-yard run on fourth-and-2 to set up Ray Davis' one-yard rushing touchdown run four plays later. The mobile quarterback was just getting started with his legs, as Allen scored rushing touchdowns of one yard and four yards in the second quarter, the latter of which was set up by a questionable pass interference call on Allen's former teammate Tre'Davious White. Baltimore dominated the third quarter to trim Buffalo's 11-point halftime lead to two, but the Bills tacked on a pair of field goals in the fourth, the second of which came after Allen was denied the hat trick by getting tackled at Baltimore's 2-yard line on back-to-back plays. That was just enough to hang on after the Ravens failed to convert what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion on their final drive. Buffalo's victory sets up an AFC Championship Game road game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, against whom Allen's 0-3 in the playoffs.