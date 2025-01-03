Justin Reid News: Likely out for Week 18

Reid (coach's decision) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

The 27-year-old from Stanford is likely to rest with the Chiefs' starters in Sunday's divisional contest, as Kansas City has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Reid was productive in 16 games this season, recording 87 total tackles and nine passes defended, including two interceptions. Jaden Hicks is expected to serve as the Chiefs' top strong safety if Reid doesn't suit up in Week 18.