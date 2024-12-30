Justin Simmons News: Logs six tackles vs. Commanders

Simmons recorded six total tackles (all solo) in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Simmons tied Dee Alford as the Falcons' third-leading tackler in the Week 17 loss, behind both Kaden Elliss (nine tackles) and Jessie Bates (12 tackles). The 31-year-old has now accumulated 56 tackles through 15 appearances this season and is on pace to finish with his lowest tackle total since his rookie season in 2016 (30 stops). Despite Simmons' underwhelming tackle output, he's contributed seven passes defended, including two interceptions, making key plays for the Falcons' defense. Expect the Boston College product to remain Atlanta's top strong safety in Week 18, when the Falcons face the Panthers.