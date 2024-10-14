Fantasy Football
Kalif Raymond headshot

Kalif Raymond News: Four catches in Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Raymond caught four of six targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Raymond played 24 offensive snaps in the victory over Dallas, his highest total since Week 2, turning his added opportunities into a season high in both catches and yardage. Entering play Sunday, the wide receiver had only seen five total targets on the year and he still remains buried under Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick on Detroit's depth chart, limiting his offensive upside. Through five games in 2024, Raymond has caught eight of 11 targets for 109 yards.

Kalif Raymond
Detroit Lions
