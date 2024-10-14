Kalif Raymond News: Four catches in Week 6

Raymond caught four of six targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Raymond played 24 offensive snaps in the victory over Dallas, his highest total since Week 2, turning his added opportunities into a season high in both catches and yardage. Entering play Sunday, the wide receiver had only seen five total targets on the year and he still remains buried under Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick on Detroit's depth chart, limiting his offensive upside. Through five games in 2024, Raymond has caught eight of 11 targets for 109 yards.