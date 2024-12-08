Kayvon Thibodeaux News: Records sack Week 14

Thibodeaux registered three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Saints.

In addition to the sack, Thibodeaux had an additional quarterback hit and an additional tackle for loss. The sack came at a crucial time, as Thibodeaux brought down Saints QB Jake Haener on a second-down play with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, leading to a New Orleans punt to give New York a shot at a late comeback. Sunday's sack was Thibodeaux's first since Week 5, though it's important to note that he missed Weeks 6-10 due to a wrist injury.