Kayvon Thibodeaux News: Takes step back in third campaign

Thibodeaux ended the 2024 regular season with 28 tackles (14 solo), including 5.5 sacks, along with two defensed passes and one forced fumble over 12 games (all starts).

After leaping forward with 11.5 sacks in his sophomore season in 2023, Thibodeaux didn't reach even half that total in 2024. Part of that was due to a wrist injury that cost him five games prior to New York's Week 11 bye, but it's also worth noting that 2.5 of the Oregon product's sacks came in the Giants' final two contests when the team was already out of postseason contention. Thibodeaux may still be a big part of New York's future, but the organization may opt to exercise his fifth-year option in the offseason rather than focus on negotiating an extension.