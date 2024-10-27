Kendre Miller Injury: Won't return vs. Bolts

Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Miller left the field early in the second half of Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, and he'll end his day with three carries for 16 yards. It's unclear whether the hamstring injury is to the same leg that caused him to miss the first six games of the regular season. Jamaal Williams will be the lone backup running back behind Alvin Kamara for the rest of Sunday's contest.