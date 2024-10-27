Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kendre Miller headshot

Kendre Miller Injury: Won't return vs. Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Miller left the field early in the second half of Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, and he'll end his day with three carries for 16 yards. It's unclear whether the hamstring injury is to the same leg that caused him to miss the first six games of the regular season. Jamaal Williams will be the lone backup running back behind Alvin Kamara for the rest of Sunday's contest.

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News