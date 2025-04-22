Kirk Cousins News: Shows up for voluntary workouts
Cousins is present for the start of Atlanta's voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Cousins' attendance at voluntary OTAs is something of a surprise, after his having been benched Week 16 of last season in favor of 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix, who is slated to kick off the 2025 campaign under center. Atlanta could have released Cousins in mid-March to avoid having his $10 million guaranteed roster bonus kick in, but the team opted to keep the veteran quarterback in house as a backup option or trade candidate. However, Cousins' contract includes a no trade-clause which he seems unlikely to waive unless the chance to inherit a starting role elsewhere materializes.
