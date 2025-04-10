Top 10 2025 NFL Mock Draft Picks According To Fans

The popularity of the NFL Draft continues to boom and mock drafts are on every corner of the internet. We polled and compiled 26 mock drafts from the fans to let them have their say. We'll go through the results in the article below, with the top three players receiving votes for appearing for each pick.

Who Will Be The 1st NFL Draft Pick?

The Titans seem to have settled on Cam Ward as the face of their franchise moving forward, and the survey results reflect that. There could still be a small possibility that the Titans trade out of the pick, though any team moving up in the draft would almost certainly be doing so to select Ward, as he has solidified himself as the top quarterback over Shedeur Sanders.

Who Will Be The 2nd NFL Draft Pick?

Rank Player % of Votes 1 Shedeur Sanders 34.6% 2 Cam Ward 26.9% 3 Abdul Carter 23.1%

Things open up immediately after the first overall pick. Any of Sanders, Abdul Carter and even Travis Hunter could be the pick at second overall, a selection currently owned by the Browns. A lot will hinge on the Browns' chosen direction at quarterback and whether they prefer to reload with the likes of Kirk Cousins or rebuild through a potential franchise cornerstone like Sanders. With Ward likely not being an option, Carter would be one alternative to quarterback, as would Travis Hunter.

Who Will Be The 3rd NFL Draft Pick?

Rank Player % of Votes 1 Travis Hunter 42.3% 2 Shedeur Sanders 19.2% 3 Mason Graham 15.4%

Speaking of Hunter, he's the overwhelming choice at pick No. 3. There are multiple variables to consider here. The Giants currently own this pick, but they are one of the most likely teams to trade up to secure either Ward (more likely) or Sanders. If they stand pat, Hunter makes plenty of sense. Their secondary has struggled to find consistency for years and the wide receiver corps could use a true complement to Malik Nabers. Hunter's ability to fill either void makes him a very unique prospect.

Who Will Be The 4th NFL Draft Pick?

Carter and Sanders both have significant variance for being viewed as a top prospect while also playing a premium position. It seems a bit unrealistic for Carter to fall here considering he would likely be the top overall pick should Ward not be taken there. However, both the Browns and Giants have significant holes on their roster, with pass rush being a strength for both. That said, Carter could slip to the fourth pick and would become a great value for the Patriots, should they stick with this selection.

Who Will Be The 5th NFL Draft Pick?

New names begin to enter the fray with the fifth overall pick. We see the potential top players at interior defensive line (Graham), running back (Jeanty), offensive tackle (Membou) and wide receiver (McMillan). Jeanty is rising up draft boards but his peak pick would likely be sixth to the Raiders. McMillan's draft stock is slightly down as the draft approaches, so it's fair to anticipate that this pick is either Graham or Membou – an expectation the survey results largely fell in line with.

Who Will Be The 6th NFL Draft Pick?

There seems to be momentum for Jeanty to join forces with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. He instituted a smash-mouth style offense during his top years in Seattle, and Jeanty would immediately give him a workhorse back to rely on and relieve some pressure from Geno Smith. The one caution surrounding the expectation of Jeanty being selected here is the depth of the running back class. The Raiders also have the 37th overall pick, which could still land them a potentially elite running back while also offering them the opportunity to fill a hole in the secondary or at wide receiver in the first round.

Who Will Be The 7th NFL Draft Pick?

In a year that we saw the Eagles dominate in the trenches on the way to a Super Bowl victory, it's no surprise that we've started to see the top offensive line prospects projected to find their NFL home. The Jets are currently slotted into the seventh overall pick, which makes it even more likely we see an offensive lineman off the board. The Jets struggled to protect the quarterback last season, and new head coach Aaron Glenn came from Detroit – a team that rose to its dominance beginning with investment and success along the offensive line.

Who Will Be The 8th NFL Draft Pick?

The fans project that we'll either see our first pure wide receiver or two potential impact edge rushers out of Georgia with the eighth pick. McMillan seems to have lost some steam based on his testing (4.53 40-yard dash) and a relatively down junior season at Arizona. Despite that trend, if the Panthers stand pat at the eighth pick, McMillan would be a realistic option to give Bryce Young some additional skill-position talent as he gets every opportunity to prove he's a true franchise quarterback.

Who Will Be The 9th NFL Draft Pick?

We'll head back to the trenches with the ninth overall pick. The Saints are the current owners of this selection and could use some reinforcements along the defensive line as Cameron Jordan continues toward the end of his storied career.

Who Will Be The 10th NFL Draft Pick?

There's no real consensus with the 10th overall pick, which makes sense as fans likely picked the best remaining player of the consensus top prospects. This is currently the Bears selection, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them trade down. They invested heavily along the offensive line in free agency and they don't have screaming needs at wide receiver or tight end. If Sanders falls or Jaxson Dart continues to rise, this could be a prime spot for a team later in the first round to trade up in an effort to change the fortune of their franchise.