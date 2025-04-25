Luther Burden News: Bears add Round 2 wideout

The Bears selected Burden in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

Burden (6-feet, 206 pounds) was a blue-chip recruit at Missouri who mostly followed through on expectations but still went into the NFL Draft with a somewhat uneven prospect profile. More specifically, Burden has demonstrated standout athleticism (4.41-second 40-yard dash) and was clearly a standout yards-after-catch threat throughout his three-year collegiate career, but Burden never conclusively demonstrated a skill set as a route runner, especially as a downfield route runner. Burden has the wheels and hands to make a downfield impact, and it could turn out that his application in the Missouri offense needlessly limited his route tree. Burden might primarily work from the slot in Chicago in the short-term future, if only because DJ Moore and Rome Odunze figure to claim most of the boundary snaps.