Malik Taylor News: Pops up in Detroit

Taylor signed with the Lions on Monday.

The wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue by the Jets in August of last year and didn't appear in any 2024 regular-season games. His best season came in 2020 with the Packers, when he caught five passes for 66 yards and a score. Taylor faces an uphill climb for a roster spot behind established pros Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond and 2025 draft picks Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett.