Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

Jones has been playing through a knee injury the past month, and not particularly well. Now he's added a hamstring injury that coach Doug Pederson believes is

Reed dealt with chest and ankle injuries the past few weeks without missing any games, but a toe injury knocked him out of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. No word yet on whether it's considered serious. Malik Heath replaced him as the No. 3 receiver, while Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks were the top perimeter guys with Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined.

Brown made an early exit for the second time in two games, sandwiched around a bye week. The Cardinals haven't said anything yet, but I expect he'll miss at least this week's game at Chicago. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Brown's injury is painful, and the speedster obviously will be at risk of leaving early even if/when he plays again this season. He's cuttable in redraft.

Chase is expected to miss at least one game with an AC joint sprain, and quite possibly more. Pittman may avoid missed time, and benefits from an extra day to clear concussion protocol after the Colts played Saturday.

#Bengals star WR Ja'Marr Chase is likely to miss some time, sources said after the MRI on his separated shoulder today. The expectation is that he is sidelined for this week's game against the #Steelers, and it could extend beyond that, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2023

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said he'll know more about the status of TE Geoff Swaim (calf) by Wednesday and indicated that as of now, WR Hollywood Brown (heel) isn't likely to go on injured reserve. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) December 18, 2023

Missed Week 15

Olave and Hill didn't practice last week, and both ultimately were inactive after being listed as questionable. Hill has a better chance to make it back for Week 16, in part because the Saints play on Thursday and the Dolphins on Sunday.

Collins is another one who got a 'questionable' tag despite not practicing at all last week; he also seemingly has a decent chance to miss just the one game. He missed one game a month back with a similar calf injury, then put up huge stats for a few weeks upon returning.

Watson is perhaps least likely of this group to play Week 16. He didn't practice at all the past two weeks and was listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. Watson, of course, already has a rather worrisome history of hamstring injuries. On the plus side, his two best games of the season were the one in which he suffered this latest injury and the week before that. Romeo Doubs, meanwhile, has been a non-factor for the past month now, despite playing a ton of snaps each week.

The Giff and Jojo era is here. First Chargers practice since cleaning house. And Keenan Allen, who missed last game with a heel injury is back at practice. He's working off to the side with a trainer. pic.twitter.com/MrMj1hHUeY — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 19, 2023

Payton said tight end Greg Dulcich had swelling and soreness in his foot. His absence at practice and not playing on Saturday had nothing to with his hamstring. He still expects Dulcich to play this season. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) December 18, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Tee Higgins - Chase injury / 4-61-2 on eight tgts

Rashee Rice - 92% snaps / 93% RTs / 9-91-1 on nine tgts

Jameson Williams - 69% snaps / 72% RTs / 4-47-0 on seven tgts

Rashid Shaheed - 57% snaps / 77% RTs / 3-36-0 on four tgts

Noah Brown - 85% snaps / 85% RTs / 8-82-1 on 11 tgts

Treylon Burks - 76% snaps / 91% RTs / 3-62-0 on three tgts

DeVante Parker - 90% snaps / 89% RTs / 5-44-0 on five tgts

Dontayvion Wicks - 79% snaps / 76% RTs / 6-97-0 on seven tgts

D.J. Montgomery - Replaced Pittman / 2-48-1 on four tgts

Tight Ends 📈

David Njoku - 24 tgts, three TDs past two weeks

Dalton Schultz - 85% snaps / 78% RTs / 4-58-0 on five tgts

Isaiah Likely - 74% snaps / 89% RTs / back-to-back games w/ 70+ yards and a TD

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Josh Downs - third straight game with <6 tgts

Elijah Moore - nine tgts, 59 yards past two weeks

Romeo Doubs - averaging 4.7 tgts over last seven games

Jalin Hyatt - six tgts, 13 yards in two games since bye

Trey Palmer - 55% snaps / 61% RTs / two tgts

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 48% snaps / 42% RTs / 1-33-0 on two tgts

Tight Ends 📉

Juwan Johnson - back-to-back games <50% snap share

Dalton Kincaid - 49% snaps / 56% RTs / zero catches, two tgts

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

GREAT STUFF - Dalton Schultz on Noah Brown "routing" guys up in #Texans 19-16 win over TEN. Brown: 8 catches, 82 yards & 4Q TD "I mean dude, cut the all-22 on, there's a couple that he doesn't get the ball on, dude, he's routing the guy up. Like, just killing the guy." pic.twitter.com/ZuQjqSIt3c — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) December 18, 2023

Potential Drops

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

Potential Drops

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

