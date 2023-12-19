Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 19, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Chase is expected to miss at least one game with an AC joint sprain, and quite possibly more. Pittman may avoid missed time, and benefits from an extra day to clear concussion protocol after the Colts played Saturday. 

Brown made an early exit for the second time in two games, sandwiched around a bye week. The Cardinals haven't said anything yet, but I expect he'll miss at least this week's game at Chicago. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Brown's injury is painful, and the speedster obviously will be at risk of leaving early even if/when he plays again this season. He's cuttable in redraft.

Reed dealt with chest and ankle injuries the past few weeks without missing any games, but a toe injury knocked him out of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. No word yet on whether it's considered serious. Malik Heath replaced him as the No. 3 receiver, while Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks were the top perimeter guys with Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined.

Jones has been playing through a knee injury the past month, and not particularly well. Now he's added a hamstring injury that coach Doug Pederson believes is

Missed Week 15

Olave and Hill didn't practice last week, and both ultimately were inactive after being listed as questionable. Hill has a better chance to make it back for Week 16, in part because the Saints play on Thursday and the Dolphins on Sunday. 

Collins is another one who got a 'questionable' tag despite not practicing at all last week; he also seemingly has a decent chance to miss just the one game. He missed one game a month back with a similar calf injury, then put up huge stats for a few weeks upon returning.

Watson is perhaps least likely of this group to play Week 16. He didn't practice at all the past two weeks and was listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. Watson, of course, already has a rather worrisome history of hamstring injuries. On the plus side, his two best games of the season were the one in which he suffered this latest injury and the week before that. Romeo Doubs, meanwhile, has been a non-factor for the past month now, despite playing a ton of snaps each week.

      

   

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Tee Higgins - Chase injury / 4-61-2 on eight tgts

 Rashee Rice - 92% snaps / 93% RTs / 9-91-1 on nine tgts

Jameson Williams - 69% snaps / 72% RTs / 4-47-0 on seven tgts

 Rashid Shaheed - 57% snaps / 77% RTs / 3-36-0 on four tgts

 Noah Brown - 85% snaps / 85% RTs / 8-82-1 on 11 tgts 

 Treylon Burks - 76% snaps / 91% RTs / 3-62-0 on three tgts

 DeVante Parker - 90% snaps / 89% RTs / 5-44-0 on five tgts

Dontayvion Wicks - 79% snaps / 76% RTs / 6-97-0 on seven tgts

D.J. Montgomery - Replaced Pittman / 2-48-1 on four tgts

     

Tight Ends 📈

David Njoku - 24 tgts, three TDs past two weeks

Dalton Schultz - 85% snaps / 78% RTs / 4-58-0 on five tgts

 Isaiah Likely - 74% snaps / 89% RTs / back-to-back games w/ 70+ yards and a TD

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Josh Downs - third straight game with <6 tgts

Elijah Moore - nine tgts, 59 yards past two weeks

 Romeo Doubs - averaging 4.7 tgts over last seven games

 Jalin Hyatt - six tgts, 13 yards in two games since bye

Trey Palmer - 55% snaps / 61% RTs / two tgts

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 48% snaps / 42% RTs / 1-33-0 on two tgts

    

Tight Ends 📉

Juwan Johnson - back-to-back games <50% snap share

Dalton Kincaid - 49% snaps / 56% RTs / zero catches, two tgts

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMtn%MTNGames
1LACKeenan Allen38.289.8%49257.483.1%74651.7%38629.1%21713
2NYJGarrett Wilson38.196.7%52955.493.0%77628.4%2207.7%6014
3CINJa'Marr Chase37.294.4%51955.490.8%77624.1%18711.6%9014
4WASJahan Dotson37.286.3%52153.482.2%74740.0%2996.8%5114
5CARAdam Thielen37.093.3%51660.491.2%84660.8%51410.7%9114
6WASTerry McLaurin36.985.6%51754.984.5%76812.1%935.6%4314
7DETAmon-Ra St. Brown36.288.8%46860.884.6%79140.8%32321.6%17113
8PHIDeVonta Smith35.499.4%49464.197.0%89726.0%2333.3%3014
9INDMichael Pittman35.494.1%49259.591.4%83327.9%23212.7%10614
10JAXCalvin Ridley35.291.0%49356.185.1%78616.8%1325.9%4614
11INDAlec Pierce34.892.9%48661.294.1%85713.3%1145.3%4514
12DALCeeDee Lamb34.890.7%48754.782.4%76652.0%39815.3%11714
13MINJordan Addison34.686.6%48053.383.3%74622.8%17015.5%11614
14MINJustin Jefferson34.443.3%24051.140.0%35822.9%8210.3%377
15CARJonathan Mingo34.480.1%44358.281.6%75722.5%17014.5%11013
16CLEAmari Cooper34.384.1%47555.878.0%78118.1%1412.0%1614
17CLEElijah Moore34.384.2%47654.375.9%76040.0%30418.4%14014
18MINK.J. Osborn34.279.2%43951.274.2%66526.2%1749.5%6313
19LAPuka Nacua33.888.8%46056.988.2%79723.2%18517.7%14114
20NOChris Olave33.882.4%43950.070.1%65036.3%23611.2%7313
21CINTyler Boyd33.685.3%46947.778.1%66877.8%52015.0%10014
22PHIA.J. Brown33.393.4%46461.192.4%85521.5%1845.6%4814
23LVDavante Adams33.394.9%46553.691.7%75012.8%966.4%4814
24BUFStefon Diggs33.391.2%46454.683.2%76428.8%22016.9%12914
25SEADK Metcalf33.283.4%42749.276.7%64013.4%863.0%1913
26LVJakobi Meyers33.186.3%42354.085.8%70225.9%18215.2%10713
27CHIDJ Moore33.096.5%46260.492.8%84616.3%1388.7%7414
28BUFGabe Davis33.089.4%45557.187.1%80016.3%1309.0%7214
29CINTee Higgins32.959.5%32747.255.2%47217.8%848.7%4110
30NYJAllen Lazard32.275.1%41148.375.3%62821.8%1377.0%4413
31SEATyler Lockett32.186.9%44547.379.4%66232.2%21314.8%9814
32NOMichael Thomas31.859.7%31847.751.5%47723.3%1110.2%110
33PITGeorge Pickens31.694.8%44252.888.2%73916.0%1182.7%2014
34CARDJ Chark31.468.2%37750.665.4%60721.1%1281.8%1112
35LACooper Kupp31.459.8%31055.060.8%55049.1%27025.3%13910
36TBChris Godwin31.486.8%43549.780.9%69631.0%21613.1%9114
37JAXZay Jones31.345.9%24948.842.2%39031.5%1236.4%258
38DALBrandin Cooks31.174.9%40247.366.1%61531.2%19211.5%7113
39LACJoshua Palmer30.944.9%24648.543.2%38830.2%1179.5%378
40ARIMarquise Brown30.887.2%43052.184.5%73018.1%1324.4%3214
41GBRomeo Doubs30.482.3%42449.080.1%68615.6%1073.2%2214
42ARIMichael Wilson30.060.2%29750.158.0%50128.7%1444.8%2410
43HOUNoah Brown29.945.1%23746.141.1%36938.2%14110.6%398
44DENCourtland Sutton29.991.3%41150.185.0%70120.0%1404.0%2814
45TBMike Evans29.883.2%41747.677.4%66623.7%1583.3%2214
46BALZay Flowers29.893.9%41655.886.7%78128.9%22622.2%17314
47JAXChristian Kirk29.564.6%35046.159.8%55364.4%35618.1%10012
48CHIDarnell Mooney28.984.1%40349.175.3%68754.9%37714.8%10214
49GBChristian Watson28.949.9%25747.349.8%42630.8%13120.2%869
50PITDiontae Johnson28.861.4%28645.354.1%45321.2%967.1%3210
51NYGDarius Slayton28.881.7%39849.980.7%69828.8%2018.0%5614
52TENDeAndre Hopkins28.685.8%39841.469.9%57920.9%1211.4%814
53NEKendrick Bourne28.545.0%22744.441.6%35530.1%10716.3%588
54ATLDrake London28.378.3%36552.875.6%68721.0%1444.2%2913
55NORashid Shaheed28.363.4%33837.949.1%45541.8%19013.2%6012
56HOURobert Woods27.962.4%32845.160.20%54143.3%23413.5%7312
57HOUTank Dell27.957.2%30143.152.8%47420.9%999.7%4611
58NEDeVante Parker27.955.2%27846.554.5%46512.7%593.2%1510
59INDJosh Downs27.974.0%38743.767.2%61271.7%43915.7%9614
60MIATyreek Hill27.773.1%35840.560.1%52630.4%16023.2%12213
61DETJosh Reynolds27.672.7%38346.970.2%65633.1%2175.0%3314
62LATutu Atwell27.568.5%35544.864.5%58329.2%17027.8%16213
63SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba27.573.8%37838.164.0%53466.1%35313.9%7414
64HOUNico Collins27.562.0%32643.858.5%52520.0%1051.3%712
65MIAJaylen Waddle27.471.8%35243.264.1%56118.0%1017.3%4113
66LACJalen Guyton26.729.2%16038.225.5%22951.1%11710.5%246
67SFBrandon Aiyuk26.380.8%33748.075.2%62416.5%1034.5%2813
68DENJerry Jeudy26.274.9%33739.361.9%51154.0%27611.9%6113
69ARIRondale Moore26.174.0%36541.166.6%57558.4%33618.6%10714
70TBTrey Palmer25.671.3%35740.866.4%57152.2%2988.1%4614
71NYJJason Brownlee25.313.9%7626.812.8%10716.8%185.6%63
72WASCurtis Samuel25.254.0%32635.350.5%45966.7%30615.0%6913
73LACQuentin Johnston25.164.2%35238.459.80%53713.0%705.00%2714
74KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling24.762.0%34234.954.80%48929.0%1423.30%1614
75CLECedric Tillman24.446.2%26140.244.20%44233.9%15010.00%4411
76SFDeebo Samuel24.368.6%28644.964.90%53920.2%10922.80%12312
77PITAllen Robinson24.370.8%33043.873.20%61358.4%35818.90%11614
78MINBrandon Powell23.841.3%22928.938.70%34754.2%18817.00%5910
79GBJayden Reed23.763.9%32935.257.60%49361.3%30223.50%11614
80CARTerrace Marshall23.534.0%18834.329.50%27423.7%655.10%148
81LACAlex Erickson23.221.0%11534.419.20%17246.5%8010.50%185
82DALMichael Gallup23.160.3%32436.655.10%5129.2%474.70%2414
83TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine23.166.8%31041.470.00%58042.6%2473.60%2114
84NYGWan'Dale Robinson22.855.2%26939.354.60%47268.6%32423.30%11012
85TENTreylon Burks22.839.0%18136.935.60%29528.1%837.80%238
86JAXParker Washington22.316.1%8720.713.40%12466.9%8310.50%134
87KCJustin Watson22.251.4%28432.647.50%42427.4%1165.70%2413
88KCRashee Rice21.854.5%30135.555.70%49743.5%2168.70%4314
89NYJXavier Gipson21.743.5%23828.340.60%33951.3%17410.30%3511
90NEJuJu Smith-Schuster21.647.0%23740.652.40%44733.3%14915.20%6811
91NYGJalin Hyatt20.457.9%28231.951.60%44612.3%554.70%2114
92NEDemario Douglas20.244.0%22229.738.30%32754.4%17832.40%10611
93DETJameson Williams20.037.8%19934.436.80%34424.1%837.60%2610
94MIABraxton Berrios19.952.2%25627.841.30%36150.7%18318.60%6713
95NOA.T. Perry19.625.7%13731.723.90%22218.5%412.30%57
96PHIQuez Watkins19.327.2%13532.424.50%22772.2%1646.60%157
97BALRashod Bateman19.256.0%24837.253.70%48410.3%505.20%2513
98KCSkyy Moore18.847.5%26233.652.7%47131.0%14610.2%4814
99BALOdell Beckham18.449.7%22032.042.6%38411.7%455.7%2212
100GBDontayvion Wicks18.345.4%23428.743.6%37327.6%10316.9%6313
101SFJauan Jennings17.252.3%21826.341.2%34248.5%16617.3%5913
102PHIOlamide Zaccheaus17.148.1%23927.141.1%38067.6%2575.3%2014
103BALNelson Agholor17.053.5%23731.448.7%43959.9%26316.6%7314
104LVHunter Renfrow16.948.0%23523.339.9%32685.0%27721.2%6914
105BUFKhalil Shakir16.644.6%22731.447.8%43961.7%27115.9%7014
106TENChris Moore16.448.9%22731.853.7%44519.3%863.4%1514
107ARIGreg Dortch16.129.4%14523.126.7%23130.7%7110.0%239
108CINTrenton Irwin15.937.3%20525.038.0%32532.0%10410.5%3413
109NEJalen Reagor15.421.4%10824.019.7%16818.5%311.2%27
110DALJalen Tolbert15.439.5%21227.541.4%38528.8%11114.0%5414
111NETyquan Thornton15.321.2%10725.120.6%17619.9%3514.2%257
112NYJRandall Cobb15.124.5%13421.122.8%19065.8%1253.7%79
113MIACedrick Wilson14.735.1%17231.743.4%38028.9%11018.4%7012
114PITCalvin Austin14.242.7%19922.938.2%32029.1%9320.3%6514
115NYGIsaiah Hodgins14.240.0%19528.145.4%39311.7%462.0%814
116ATLMack Hollins14.230.0%14029.232.1%29221.2%6212.0%3510
117CHITyler Scott14.140.1%19224.637.7%34417.7%6116.9%5814
118DETKalif Raymond13.836.6%19320.130.1%28133.1%9325.6%7214
119LADemarcus Robinson13.625.7%13324.126.7%24121.2%513.7%910
120JAXJamal Agnew13.519.9%10817.116.7%15442.9%6623.4%368
121DENMarvin Mims13.040.4%18222.137.50%30921.4%6622.30%6914
122NYGParris Campbell13.026.7%1301822.90%19870.2%13919.20%3810
123TENKyle Philips12.921.6%10015.114.60%12174.4%906.60%88
124DENBrandon Johnson12.526.9%1212024.20%20020.0%405.50%1110
125NYJMalik Taylor12.36.6%36165.80%4841.7%202.10%13
126PHIJulio Jones11.919.1%9521.418.50%17147.4%815.30%98
127SFRay-Ray McCloud11.922.5%9416.119.40%16118.6%3022.40%368
128LVTre Tucker11.229.6%14515.925.30%20725.1%5211.10%2313
129KCKadarius Toney11.125.9%14316.824.50%21936.1%7928.30%6213
130ATLKhaDarel Hodge10.630.9%14421.733.40%30420.4%629.90%3014
131DENLil'Jordan Humphrey10.632.0%14420.735.20%29041.7%1216.90%2014
132WASDyami Brown10.223.7%14315.624.00%21827.1%5915.10%3314
133NOLynn Bowden9.819.7%10522.028.5%26428.8%7621.2%5611
134HOUXavier Hutchinson9.820.3%10716.119.7%17729.9%535.6%1011
135BUFTrent Sherfield9.524.2%12319.429.5%27141.3%11210.3%2813
136JAXTim Jones9.521.8%11817.126.0%24026.7%649.2%2213
137HOUJohn Metchie9.420.9%11016.023.2%20832.2%6716.3%3412
138SEAJake Bobo8.723.6%12118.430.8%25723.3%6021.0%5414
139TBDeven Thompkins7.620.8%10415.124.7%21245.3%9613.7%2914
140ATLScott Miller7.422.1%10316.124.9%22638.5%8716.8%3814

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGames
1MINT.J. Hockenson34.983.0%46052.582.0%73554.6%40145.4%33414
2CLEDavid Njoku34.977.5%43858.481.6%81750.4%41249.6%40514
3TBCade Otton34.684.0%42159.396.5%83052.2%43347.8%39714
4JAXEvan Engram34.184.5%45851.077.3%71425.4%18174.6%53314
5WASLogan Thomas33.968.0%41146.866.9%60835.0%21365.0%39513
6DETSam LaPorta32.878.4%41355.983.7%78352.6%41247.4%37114
7KCTravis Kelce32.572.5%40048.670.8%63232.3%20467.7%42813
8PHIDallas Goedert31.963.2%31459.170.3%65054.6%35545.4%29511
9LATyler Higbee31.869.5%36055.279.4%71855.4%39844.6%32013
10HOUDalton Schultz30.662.5%32946.762.4%56060.0%33640.0%22412
11DALJake Ferguson29.672.8%39148.673.1%68058.7%39941.3%28114
12CHICole Kmet29.470.6%33855.084.4%77064.4%49635.6%27414
13NYGDarren Waller28.948.9%23847.649.5%42840.0%17160.0%2579
14MIADurham Smythe28.759.0%28947.570.5%61755.4%34244.6%27513
15SFGeorge Kittle28.583.0%34652.488.4%73472.8%53427.2%20014
16NYJTyler Conklin27.662.0%33940.367.6%56448.2%27251.8%29214
17BUFDalton Kincaid27.566.6%33943.661.8%56738.4%21861.6%34913
18GBLuke Musgrave27.546.6%24043.851.2%43868.3%29931.7%13910
19NEHunter Henry27.468.7%34645.674.8%63865.8%42034.2%21814
20ARIZach Ertz25.936.3%17939.732.2%27845.7%12754.3%1517
21ATLKyle Pitts25.774.7%34841.063.1%57423.2%13376.8%44114
22NOJuwan Johnson25.243.0%22941.544.80%41546.7%19453.3%22110
23PITPat Freiermuth24.843.3%20237.440.20%33760.2%20339.8%1349
24TENChigoziem Okonkwo24.765.7%30538.665.30%54145.7%24754.3%29414
25BALMark Andrews24.753.3%23644.649.50%44641.9%18758.1%25910
26CARHayden Hurst24.438.7%21432.631.60%29343.0%12657.0%1679
27DENAdam Trautman23.462.4%28144.174.80%61755.9%34544.1%27214
28BUFDawson Knox23.235.6%18141.640.70%37459.1%22140.9%1539
29LVMichael Mayer23.253.3%26141.671.30%58373.8%43026.2%15314
30LACGerald Everett22.644.7%24537.750.30%45247.1%21352.9%23912
31ATLJonnu Smith22.458.6%27335.955.20%50240.2%20259.8%30014
32SEANoah Fant21.051.2%26233.456.10%46844.9%21055.1%25814
33ARITrey McBride21.057.2%28239.463.90%55258.0%32042.0%23214
34INDKylen Granson20.744.6%23331.341.30%37655.3%20844.7%16812
35NYGDaniel Bellinger18.940.5%19738.762.70%54250.6%27449.4%26814
36CINIrv Smith18.838.2%21026.537.20%31850.3%16049.7%15812
37KCNoah Gray18.741.5%22934.153.4%47755.1%26344.9%21414
38NEMike Gesicki17.848.2%24328.646.9%40029.0%11671.0%28414
39LACDonald Parham17.835.8%19630.243.7%39268.1%26731.9%12513
40GBTucker Kraft17.037.3%19230.650.0%42883.4%35716.6%7114
41CINTanner Hudson16.826.7%14719.120.1%17222.1%3877.9%1349
42DENLucas Krull15.513.3%6021.310.3%8520.0%1780.0%684
43LVAustin Hooper15.036.1%17726.445.2%37064.9%24035.1%13014
44WASJohn Bates14.825.3%15328.744.2%40277.4%31122.6%9114
45CARTommy Tremble14.529.8%16531.444.0%40869.4%28330.6%12513
46SEAColby Parkinson14.132.2%16527.145.4%37955.1%20944.9%17014
47BALIsaiah Likely13.640.6%18026.641.3%37244.4%16555.6%20714
48PITConnor Heyward13.237.3%17423.138.70%32451.9%16848.1%15614
49CINDrew Sample13.020.2%11125.441.50%35574.1%26325.9%9214
50NOFoster Moreau12.922.9%1223646.60%43273.6%31826.4%11412
51DETBrock Wright12.725.0%13229.143.50%40778.1%31821.9%8914
52CARStephen Sullivan12.517.4%9616.814.40%13429.1%3970.9%958
53INDDrew Ogletree12.421.6%11328.334.10%31180.7%25119.3%6011
54NYJJeremy Ruckert11.423.2%12719.933.50%27973.5%20526.5%7413
55SEAWill Dissly11.221.9%11223.837.20%31076.1%23623.9%7413
56MINJosh Oliver11.117.5%9725.940.40%36293.4%3386.6%2414
57HOUBrevin Jordan11.018.4%9719.822.00%19873.2%14526.8%5310
58INDWill Mallory10.617.4%911312.80%11735.9%4264.1%759
59NYJC.J. Uzomah10.317.6%961927.30%22875.9%17324.1%5512
60INDMo Alie-Cox10.118.4%9623.536.1%32991.8%3028.2%2714
61PITDarnell Washington10.021.7%10127.445.8%38480.2%30819.8%7614
62JAXLuke Farrell9.815.1%8224.837.6%34788.2%30611.8%4114
63LACStone Smartt9.119.7%10817.224.8%22357.0%12743.0%9613
64CHIRobert Tonyan7.720.9%10015.323.5%21442.5%9157.5%12314

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRecYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1LACKeenan Allen11.530.1%15036.9%14189.530.5%2.531081243735
2INDMichael Pittman10.230.6%14333.8%11428.029.1%2.16991062435
3DETAmon-Ra St. Brown10.228.0%13229.3%9827.428.2%2.51941175724
4MIATyreek Hill10.229.3%13241.9%140910.736.9%4.3197154212510
5DALCeeDee Lamb10.128.5%14136.9%146510.429.0%2.6810313068115
6PHIA.J. Brown10.132.6%14146.2%174112.330.4%2.839513147312
7LVDavante Adams10.031.9%14044.1%148010.630.1%2.0884968556
8NYJGarrett Wilson9.930.3%13846.0%150210.926.1%1.6779882356
9BUFStefon Diggs9.829.8%13735.8%13079.529.5%2.24911041857
10LAPuka Nacua9.629.0%13532.8%12038.929.3%2.53871163466
11CINJa'Marr Chase9.426.8%13236.8%11558.825.4%2.239311567310
12MINJustin Jefferson9.413.3%6619.8%70910.727.5%2.8445682304
13NOChris Olave8.924.2%11639.4%162114.026.4%2.0972918439
14CARAdam Thielen8.626.5%12027.7%9127.623.3%1.6989870424
15TENDeAndre Hopkins8.328.9%11644.9%178715.429.1%2.31599196313
16TBMike Evans8.225.5%11542.6%167614.627.6%2.5866107711415
17CLEAmari Cooper8.122.6%11335.8%150713.323.8%2.0761985355
18WASTerry McLaurin8.021.7%11233.7%134412.021.7%1.6266835336
19CHIDJ Moore7.927.2%11143.9%129611.724.0%2.438011237111
20JAXCalvin Ridley7.821.9%10937.3%150713.822.1%1.58607815117
21TBChris Godwin7.723.9%10825.5%10019.324.8%1.8768814128
22LACooper Kupp7.716.5%7718.2%6698.724.8%2.1449663436
23MIAJaylen Waddle7.722.2%10028.9%9719.728.4%2.7471964446
24SEADK Metcalf7.622.0%9939.9%143114.523.2%2.21569427213
25PITDiontae Johnson7.317.5%7329.4%92512.725.5%1.8841537414
26PHIDeVonta Smith7.323.6%10233.5%126512.420.6%1.9474957637
27SEATyler Lockett7.322.6%10232.2%115511.322.9%1.64687324210
28ARIMarquise Brown7.222.9%10135.7%119811.923.5%1.3351574415
29HOUNico Collins7.218.7%8622.9%98811.526.4%3.08601004618
30JAXChristian Kirk7.117.1%8520.9%8459.924.3%2.2557787352
31JAXZay Jones6.911.0%5519.7%79514.522.1%1.1028274217
32NEKendrick Bourne6.912.0%5517.0%55510.124.2%1.7937406402
33HOUTank Dell6.816.3%7524.8%106714.224.9%2.3647709735
34CLEElijah Moore6.718.8%9425.4%107111.419.7%1.1852560114
35ATLDrake London6.721.3%8729.1%99711.523.8%2.1158769215
36LVJakobi Meyers6.619.6%8624.1%8089.420.3%1.5359648715
37SFBrandon Aiyuk6.622.9%8639.7%124614.525.5%3.23591090624
38CINTee Higgins6.613.4%6627.1%85012.920.2%1.5236497458
39BALZay Flowers6.623.4%9223.0%8008.722.1%1.6365680352
40MINJordan Addison6.518.3%9129.6%106411.719.0%1.7262824929
41PITGeorge Pickens6.521.8%9137.6%118113.020.6%1.8452814315
42NOMichael Thomas6.413.3%6415.8%65110.220.1%1.4139448107
43CARJonathan Mingo6.217.9%8126.3%86510.718.3%0.9240409032
44CINTyler Boyd6.217.6%8717.8%5576.418.6%1.2359575244
45DENCourtland Sutton6.122.4%8539.0%107012.620.7%1.875877010414
46GBRomeo Doubs6.017.9%8425.0%100812.019.8%1.34525677313
47INDJosh Downs6.017.9%8416.4%5556.621.7%1.6357631202
48KCRashee Rice6.016.8%8411.2%3804.527.9%2.5068754745
49WASCurtis Samuel5.915.0%7714.1%5617.323.6%1.6856549407
50GBChristian Watson5.911.3%5321.4%86216.320.6%1.64284225114
51GBJayden Reed5.917.5%8218.6%7489.124.9%1.8054592637
52HOUNoah Brown5.810.0%4613.0%56012.219.4%2.2029521214
53SFDeebo Samuel5.818.4%6916.3%5127.424.1%2.7549787611
54SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.617.5%7913.8%4966.320.9%1.4353541343
55NEDemario Douglas5.513.1%6014.1%4607.727.0%2.0039443002
56HOURobert Woods5.414.1%6515.4%66210.219.8%1.0834354123
57DENJerry Jeudy5.418.4%7030.7%84312.020.8%1.7245581115
58LACJoshua Palmer5.48.6%4314.3%55012.817.5%1.9927490223
59WASJahan Dotson5.414.6%7518.3%7299.714.4%0.9045470445
60BUFGabe Davis5.015.3%7028.2%103314.815.4%1.31395956312
61BALOdell Beckham5.015.2%6024.5%85114.227.3%2.3632519308
62MINK.J. Osborn4.912.9%6415.5%5578.714.6%0.9941436254
63NORashid Shaheed4.912.3%5921.0%86414.617.5%1.6936570324
64LATutu Atwell4.813.5%6320.1%74011.717.7%1.3437476324
65DALBrandin Cooks4.812.5%6220.1%80112.915.4%1.3541544517
66NYGWan'Dale Robinson4.714.5%568.9%2434.320.8%1.3746369111
67NYGDarius Slayton4.516.3%6327.5%74711.915.8%1.2938512111
68NEDeVante Parker4.49.6%4413.6%44410.115.8%1.1127308030
69NEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.310.3%4710.4%3387.219.8%1.1029260110
70ARIMichael Wilson4.19.3%4116.1%54113.213.8%1.4527431203
71CHIDarnell Mooney4.114.0%5721.4%63111.114.1%1.0129409117
72CARDJ Chark4.010.6%4820.1%66213.812.7%0.9626363322
73CARTerrace Marshall4.07.1%327.7%2547.917.0%0.7118134010
74INDAlec Pierce3.811.3%5322.8%77214.610.9%0.8828426112
75DALMichael Gallup3.810.7%5314.8%58911.116.4%1.2832414214
76GBDontayvion Wicks3.810.4%4913.1%52610.720.9%2.1031491121
77JAXParker Washington3.83.0%153.1%1258.417.2%1.1512100202
78NYJAllen Lazard3.710.5%4817.3%56611.811.7%0.7623311141
79DETJosh Reynolds3.610.8%5118.1%60611.913.3%1.4033535536
80TBTrey Palmer3.611.3%5112.4%4869.514.3%0.7029249201
81LACQuentin Johnston3.610.2%5116.7%64312.614.5%1.0131356226
82ARIRondale Moore3.611.3%507.5%2515.013.7%0.7331265111
83BALRashod Bateman3.511.7%4619.7%68414.918.5%1.2127299123
84MINBrandon Powell3.57.0%357.4%2647.615.30%1.1725269102
85KCJustin Watson3.38.6%4323.8%80718.815.1%1.3422381265
86DETJameson Williams3.37.0%3316.9%56717.216.6%1.2217242231
87TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.211.2%4513.9%55412.314.5%1.1928370305
88LACJalen Guyton3.23.8%195.2%19910.511.9%0.48977102
89PITAllen Robinson3.110.5%4410.5%3297.513.3%0.7430244002
90TENTreylon Burks3.06.0%2411.0%43618.213.3%1.0212185020
91ATLMack Hollins3.07.3%3010.9%37312.421.4%1.7918251022
92KCKadarius Toney2.97.6%383.1%1072.826.6%1.1827169150
93CLECedric Tillman2.96.4%329.0%38011.912.3%0.6115160013
94LACAlex Erickson2.82.8%145.6%21715.512.2%0.64574101
95DETKalif Raymond2.88.3%399.0%3017.720.2%2.0730399100
96ARIGreg Dortch2.85.7%257.3%2449.817.2%0.9613139102
97KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.77.6%3820.2%68418.011.1%0.9120312124
98KCSkyy Moore2.77.6%389.8%3348.814.5%0.9321244103
99NETyquan Thornton2.74.2%196.4%20811.017.8%0.52956010
100NYGParris Campbell2.77.0%273.1%863.220.8%0.8020104010
101LVHunter Renfrow2.68.2%365.3%1784.915.3%1.0925255010
102SFJauan Jennings2.58.8%3310.9%34310.415.1%1.2219265102
103NYGJalin Hyatt2.48.8%3425.7%69820.512.1%1.2219343020
104BALNelson Agholor2.48.6%3410.7%37110.914.3%1.3225314314
105TENKyle Philips2.44.7%193.9%1548.119.0%1.6613166011
106LADemarcus Robinson2.34.9%238.8%32414.117.3%1.4814197306
107BUFKhalil Shakir2.37.0%327.8%2879.014.1%1.8626422200
108MIABraxton Berrios2.26.4%296.7%2257.811.3%0.8623219102
109NYJXavier Gipson2.25.3%248.0%26210.910.1%0.8015191011
110MIACedrick Wilson2.25.8%268.6%28811.115.1%1.1816203203
111DALJalen Tolbert2.16.1%309.7%38612.914.2%0.9417200112
112PITCalvin Austin2.06.7%2810.0%31311.214.1%0.9017180110
113NYGIsaiah Hodgins2.07.3%288.2%2248.014.4%0.9017176303
114DENMarvin Mims2.07.4%2815.4%42415.115.4%1.6418298111
115TENChris Moore1.96.5%2612.5%49919.211.5%1.5617353000
116NEJalen Reagor1.92.8%135.1%16512.712.0%0.31333011
117CINTrenton Irwin1.84.9%248.2%25710.711.7%1.1818241101
118HOUJohn Metchie1.84.8%224.5%1928.720.0%1.3214145000
119CHITyler Scott1.86.1%259.7%28511.413.0%0.7314141011
120NYJRandall Cobb1.83.5%164.6%1509.411.9%0.26435110
121LVTre Tucker1.85.2%2313.7%45920.015.9%1.5211220203
122JAXJamal Agnew1.82.8%143.4%1379.813.0%1.4811160100
123NOA.T. Perry1.72.5%124.7%19416.28.8%1.127153101
124WASDyami Brown1.64.5%239.3%37016.116.1%1.1712168123
125TBDeven Thompkins1.64.9%224.2%1657.521.2%0.791582102
126PHIQuez Watkins1.42.3%103.3%12412.47.4%0.36749001
127SEAJake Bobo1.44.4%203.9%1407.016.5%1.4516175202
128DENBrandon Johnson1.43.7%145.9%16211.611.6%1.018122312
129SFRay-Ray McCloud1.42.9%111.9%585.311.7%1.209113000
130ATLKhaDarel Hodge1.44.6%197.8%26814.113.2%1.5813227000
131NYJMalik Taylor1.30.9%42.7%8721.711.1%0.36213000
132NOLynn Bowden1.32.9%142.0%825.913.3%0.69972010
133BUFTrent Sherfield1.23.3%153.2%1187.812.2%0.50862000
134PHIJulio Jones1.12.1%90.9%333.79.5%0.23622101
135PHIOlamide Zaccheaus1.03.2%144.9%18613.35.9%0.497116213
136DENLil'Jordan Humphrey1.03.7%143.6%987.09.7%0.651193202
137ATLScott Miller0.93.2%134.9%16913.012.6%0.78880202
138HOUXavier Hutchinson0.92.2%102.6%11011.09.3%0.54458000
139JAXTim Jones0.71.8%91.3%546.07.6%0.26631000
140NYJJason Brownlee0.70.4%20.3%115.52.6%0.26220000

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1MINT.J. Hockenson8.824.7%12324.6%8827.226.7%1.9691902544
2KCTravis Kelce8.522.0%11023.8%8097.427.5%2.3185924526
3JAXEvan Engram7.821.9%10912.2%4914.523.8%1.5988729324
4CLEDavid Njoku7.621.2%10611.9%5004.724.2%1.6169704587
5DETSam LaPorta7.020.8%9821.7%7267.423.7%1.8471758964
6NYGDarren Waller6.314.8%5716.1%4387.723.9%1.7840424102
7ARIZach Ertz6.19.7%439.2%3077.124.0%1.0427187142
8BALMark Andrews6.115.5%6113.8%4797.925.8%2.3145544636
9ARITrey McBride6.119.2%8516.0%5366.330.1%2.5266712214
10PHIDallas Goedert5.915.0%658.7%3305.120.7%1.5046470211
11DALJake Ferguson5.916.6%8212.1%4835.921.0%1.5757614538
12CHICole Kmet5.819.9%8114.2%4195.224.0%1.6966571615
13BUFDalton Kincaid5.716.1%749.4%3424.621.8%1.4661495222
14ATLKyle Pitts5.619.1%7824.8%84910.922.4%1.6847586222
15HOUDalton Schultz5.514.3%6613.6%5838.820.1%1.5644513519
16SFGeorge Kittle5.420.3%7623.1%7269.522.0%2.5055865634
17NYJTyler Conklin5.115.8%7215.7%5147.121.2%1.5550524011
18WASLogan Thomas5.112.8%6610.7%4276.516.1%1.0546431327
19LATyler Higbee4.612.9%6010.1%3706.216.7%1.1238403231
20PITPat Freiermuth4.69.8%419.4%2957.220.3%1.2027243204
21GBLuke Musgrave4.59.6%458.0%3217.118.8%1.4233341101
22TENChigoziem Okonkwo4.515.7%6311.4%4557.220.7%1.3043395041
23NEHunter Henry4.413.3%6116.6%5398.817.6%1.2142419625
24LACGerald Everett4.310.4%525.4%2094.021.2%1.3639334303
25CINTanner Hudson4.37.9%396.8%2125.426.5%2.0333298100
26TBCade Otton4.112.6%579.7%3826.713.5%0.9742408415
27ATLJonnu Smith4.113.9%5710.1%3466.120.9%1.9143521242
28NOJuwan Johnson3.77.7%376.9%2837.716.2%0.8322190212
29CARHayden Hurst3.67.1%327.7%2548.015.0%0.8618184112
30BUFDawson Knox3.46.8%316.4%2357.617.1%0.7618138114
31INDKylen Granson3.38.3%398.8%2997.716.7%1.1623270131
32LVMichael Mayer2.99.1%407.1%2386.015.3%1.1627304221
33LACDonald Parham2.77.0%357.7%2968.517.9%1.0322202437
34SEANoah Fant2.68.2%377.2%2577.014.1%1.3527355010
35MIADurham Smythe2.57.1%325.6%1865.811.1%0.7824226002
36NEMike Gesicki2.47.4%349.3%3048.914.0%0.7822189103
37PITConnor Heyward2.37.7%325.7%1805.618.4%0.9421163011
38INDWill Mallory2.24.3%204.2%1427.122.0%1.5513141000
39DENAdam Trautman2.28.2%317.9%2177.011.0%0.6220174304
40KCNoah Gray2.26.2%316.7%2277.313.5%1.2424283201
41BALIsaiah Likely2.27.9%314.4%1524.917.2%1.5723282211
42CINIrv Smith2.25.3%263.8%1214.612.4%0.5518115122
43INDDrew Ogletree1.94.5%216.9%23411.218.6%1.309147202
44CARStephen Sullivan1.93.3%155.7%18712.415.6%1.089104011
45GBTucker Kraft1.85.3%252.6%1034.113.0%1.1318216200
46NOFoster Moreau1.84.4%212.2%914.417.2%1.3418164111
47NYJJeremy Ruckert1.74.8%224.5%1466.617.3%1.1916151000
48SEAColby Parkinson1.65.1%234.5%1637.113.9%1.1217184103
49CARTommy Tremble1.64.6%214.0%1336.312.7%0.7216118302
50HOUBrevin Jordan1.63.5%161.9%835.216.5%1.7813173111
51DENLucas Krull1.51.6%63.1%8414.010.0%0.88253001
52WASJohn Bates1.54.1%213.5%1416.713.7%0.8615131022
53MINJosh Oliver1.54.2%211.6%562.721.6%1.3618132202
54LVAustin Hooper1.44.6%202.4%824.111.3%0.8716154000
55SEAWill Dissly1.44.0%181.4%502.816.1%1.0713120010
56NYGDaniel Bellinger1.44.9%192.8%764.09.6%0.8817173010
57CINDrew Sample1.33.7%180.1%50.316.2%0.871497200
58LACStone Smartt1.23.0%153.6%1379.113.9%0.88695102
59DETBrock Wright1.03.0%141.1%372.710.6%0.691391100
60NYJC.J. Uzomah1.02.6%121.8%595.012.5%0.60858102
61INDMo Alie-Cox1.03.0%144.2%14410.314.6%1.309125302
62JAXLuke Farrell1.02.8%141.5%624.417.1%1.8012148001
63CHIRobert Tonyan0.82.7%112.6%787.111.0%0.58758010
64PITDarnell Washington0.62.2%90.4%121.38.9%0.52653000

      

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
