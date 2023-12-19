Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder / week-to-week
- WR Michael Pittman (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Marquise Brown (heel / day-to-day)
- WR Jayden Reed (toe / day-to-day)
- WR Zay Jones (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Jauan Jennings (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Hunter Henry (knee / day-to-day)
Chase is expected to miss at least one game with an AC joint sprain, and quite possibly more. Pittman may avoid missed time, and benefits from an extra day to clear concussion protocol after the Colts played Saturday.
Brown made an early exit for the second time in two games, sandwiched around a bye week. The Cardinals haven't said anything yet, but I expect he'll miss at least this week's game at Chicago. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Brown's injury is painful, and the speedster obviously will be at risk of leaving early even if/when he plays again this season. He's cuttable in redraft.
Reed dealt with chest and ankle injuries the past few weeks without missing any games, but a toe injury knocked him out of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. No word yet on whether it's considered serious. Malik Heath replaced him as the No. 3 receiver, while Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks were the top perimeter guys with Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined.
Jones has been playing through a knee injury the past month, and not particularly well. Now he's added a hamstring injury that coach Doug Pederson believes is
Missed Week 15
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Chris Olave (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Keenan Allen (heel / day-to-day)
- WR Nico Collins (calf / day-to-day)
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Michael Thomas (knee - IR / eligible for W16 return)
Olave and Hill didn't practice last week, and both ultimately were inactive after being listed as questionable. Hill has a better chance to make it back for Week 16, in part because the Saints play on Thursday and the Dolphins on Sunday.
Collins is another one who got a 'questionable' tag despite not practicing at all last week; he also seemingly has a decent chance to miss just the one game. He missed one game a month back with a similar calf injury, then put up huge stats for a few weeks upon returning.
Watson is perhaps least likely of this group to play Week 16. He didn't practice at all the past two weeks and was listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. Watson, of course, already has a rather worrisome history of hamstring injuries. On the plus side, his two best games of the season were the one in which he suffered this latest injury and the week before that. Romeo Doubs, meanwhile, has been a non-factor for the past month now, despite playing a ton of snaps each week.
- TE Donald Parham (shoulder / day-to-day)
- TE Josh Whyle (knee / week-to-week)
- TE Luke Musgrave (kidney - IR / eligible W16 return)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot - IR / eligible to return)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Tee Higgins - Chase injury / 4-61-2 on eight tgts
Rashee Rice - 92% snaps / 93% RTs / 9-91-1 on nine tgts
Jameson Williams - 69% snaps / 72% RTs / 4-47-0 on seven tgts
Rashid Shaheed - 57% snaps / 77% RTs / 3-36-0 on four tgts
Noah Brown - 85% snaps / 85% RTs / 8-82-1 on 11 tgts
Treylon Burks - 76% snaps / 91% RTs / 3-62-0 on three tgts
DeVante Parker - 90% snaps / 89% RTs / 5-44-0 on five tgts
Dontayvion Wicks - 79% snaps / 76% RTs / 6-97-0 on seven tgts
D.J. Montgomery - Replaced Pittman / 2-48-1 on four tgts
Tight Ends 📈
David Njoku - 24 tgts, three TDs past two weeks
Dalton Schultz - 85% snaps / 78% RTs / 4-58-0 on five tgts
Isaiah Likely - 74% snaps / 89% RTs / back-to-back games w/ 70+ yards and a TD
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Josh Downs - third straight game with <6 tgts
Elijah Moore - nine tgts, 59 yards past two weeks
Romeo Doubs - averaging 4.7 tgts over last seven games
Jalin Hyatt - six tgts, 13 yards in two games since bye
Trey Palmer - 55% snaps / 61% RTs / two tgts
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 48% snaps / 42% RTs / 1-33-0 on two tgts
Tight Ends 📉
Juwan Johnson - back-to-back games <50% snap share
Dalton Kincaid - 49% snaps / 56% RTs / zero catches, two tgts
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Noah Brown - 40%
- Tyler Boyd - 49%
- Demario Douglas - 22%
- Jameson Williams - 22%
- Joshua Palmer - 29%
- Dontayvion Wicks - 3%
- Parker Washington - 5%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 12%
- Treylon Burks - 11%
- DeVante Parker - 2%
- Cedric Tillman - 1%
Potential Drops
- Marquise Brown - 82%
- Gabe Davis - 83%
- Brandin Cooks - 70%
- Romeo Doubs - 58%
- Josh Downs - 51%
- Jahan Dotson - 61%
- Jerry Jeudy - 54%
- K.J. Osborn - 17%
- Josh Reynolds - 14%
- DJ Chark - 7%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Tucker Kraft - 10%
- Gerald Everett - 44%
- Hunter Henry (knee) - 24%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 34%
- Tyler Higbee - 39%
- Tanner Hudson - 4%
Potential Drops
- Logan Thomas - 43%
- Tyler Conklin - 17%
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|MTN
|Games
|1
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|38.2
|89.8%
|492
|57.4
|83.1%
|746
|51.7%
|386
|29.1%
|217
|13
|2
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|38.1
|96.7%
|529
|55.4
|93.0%
|776
|28.4%
|220
|7.7%
|60
|14
|3
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|37.2
|94.4%
|519
|55.4
|90.8%
|776
|24.1%
|187
|11.6%
|90
|14
|4
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|37.2
|86.3%
|521
|53.4
|82.2%
|747
|40.0%
|299
|6.8%
|51
|14
|5
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|37.0
|93.3%
|516
|60.4
|91.2%
|846
|60.8%
|514
|10.7%
|91
|14
|6
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|36.9
|85.6%
|517
|54.9
|84.5%
|768
|12.1%
|93
|5.6%
|43
|14
|7
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|36.2
|88.8%
|468
|60.8
|84.6%
|791
|40.8%
|323
|21.6%
|171
|13
|8
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|35.4
|99.4%
|494
|64.1
|97.0%
|897
|26.0%
|233
|3.3%
|30
|14
|9
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|35.4
|94.1%
|492
|59.5
|91.4%
|833
|27.9%
|232
|12.7%
|106
|14
|10
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|35.2
|91.0%
|493
|56.1
|85.1%
|786
|16.8%
|132
|5.9%
|46
|14
|11
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|34.8
|92.9%
|486
|61.2
|94.1%
|857
|13.3%
|114
|5.3%
|45
|14
|12
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|34.8
|90.7%
|487
|54.7
|82.4%
|766
|52.0%
|398
|15.3%
|117
|14
|13
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|34.6
|86.6%
|480
|53.3
|83.3%
|746
|22.8%
|170
|15.5%
|116
|14
|14
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|34.4
|43.3%
|240
|51.1
|40.0%
|358
|22.9%
|82
|10.3%
|37
|7
|15
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|34.4
|80.1%
|443
|58.2
|81.6%
|757
|22.5%
|170
|14.5%
|110
|13
|16
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|34.3
|84.1%
|475
|55.8
|78.0%
|781
|18.1%
|141
|2.0%
|16
|14
|17
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|34.3
|84.2%
|476
|54.3
|75.9%
|760
|40.0%
|304
|18.4%
|140
|14
|18
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|34.2
|79.2%
|439
|51.2
|74.2%
|665
|26.2%
|174
|9.5%
|63
|13
|19
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|33.8
|88.8%
|460
|56.9
|88.2%
|797
|23.2%
|185
|17.7%
|141
|14
|20
|NO
|Chris Olave
|33.8
|82.4%
|439
|50.0
|70.1%
|650
|36.3%
|236
|11.2%
|73
|13
|21
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|33.6
|85.3%
|469
|47.7
|78.1%
|668
|77.8%
|520
|15.0%
|100
|14
|22
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|33.3
|93.4%
|464
|61.1
|92.4%
|855
|21.5%
|184
|5.6%
|48
|14
|23
|LV
|Davante Adams
|33.3
|94.9%
|465
|53.6
|91.7%
|750
|12.8%
|96
|6.4%
|48
|14
|24
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|33.3
|91.2%
|464
|54.6
|83.2%
|764
|28.8%
|220
|16.9%
|129
|14
|25
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|33.2
|83.4%
|427
|49.2
|76.7%
|640
|13.4%
|86
|3.0%
|19
|13
|26
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|33.1
|86.3%
|423
|54.0
|85.8%
|702
|25.9%
|182
|15.2%
|107
|13
|27
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|33.0
|96.5%
|462
|60.4
|92.8%
|846
|16.3%
|138
|8.7%
|74
|14
|28
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|33.0
|89.4%
|455
|57.1
|87.1%
|800
|16.3%
|130
|9.0%
|72
|14
|29
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|32.9
|59.5%
|327
|47.2
|55.2%
|472
|17.8%
|84
|8.7%
|41
|10
|30
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|32.2
|75.1%
|411
|48.3
|75.3%
|628
|21.8%
|137
|7.0%
|44
|13
|31
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|32.1
|86.9%
|445
|47.3
|79.4%
|662
|32.2%
|213
|14.8%
|98
|14
|32
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|31.8
|59.7%
|318
|47.7
|51.5%
|477
|23.3%
|111
|0.2%
|1
|10
|33
|PIT
|George Pickens
|31.6
|94.8%
|442
|52.8
|88.2%
|739
|16.0%
|118
|2.7%
|20
|14
|34
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|31.4
|68.2%
|377
|50.6
|65.4%
|607
|21.1%
|128
|1.8%
|11
|12
|35
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|31.4
|59.8%
|310
|55.0
|60.8%
|550
|49.1%
|270
|25.3%
|139
|10
|36
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|31.4
|86.8%
|435
|49.7
|80.9%
|696
|31.0%
|216
|13.1%
|91
|14
|37
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|31.3
|45.9%
|249
|48.8
|42.2%
|390
|31.5%
|123
|6.4%
|25
|8
|38
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|31.1
|74.9%
|402
|47.3
|66.1%
|615
|31.2%
|192
|11.5%
|71
|13
|39
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|30.9
|44.9%
|246
|48.5
|43.2%
|388
|30.2%
|117
|9.5%
|37
|8
|40
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|30.8
|87.2%
|430
|52.1
|84.5%
|730
|18.1%
|132
|4.4%
|32
|14
|41
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|30.4
|82.3%
|424
|49.0
|80.1%
|686
|15.6%
|107
|3.2%
|22
|14
|42
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|30.0
|60.2%
|297
|50.1
|58.0%
|501
|28.7%
|144
|4.8%
|24
|10
|43
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|29.9
|45.1%
|237
|46.1
|41.1%
|369
|38.2%
|141
|10.6%
|39
|8
|44
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|29.9
|91.3%
|411
|50.1
|85.0%
|701
|20.0%
|140
|4.0%
|28
|14
|45
|TB
|Mike Evans
|29.8
|83.2%
|417
|47.6
|77.4%
|666
|23.7%
|158
|3.3%
|22
|14
|46
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|29.8
|93.9%
|416
|55.8
|86.7%
|781
|28.9%
|226
|22.2%
|173
|14
|47
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|29.5
|64.6%
|350
|46.1
|59.8%
|553
|64.4%
|356
|18.1%
|100
|12
|48
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|28.9
|84.1%
|403
|49.1
|75.3%
|687
|54.9%
|377
|14.8%
|102
|14
|49
|GB
|Christian Watson
|28.9
|49.9%
|257
|47.3
|49.8%
|426
|30.8%
|131
|20.2%
|86
|9
|50
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|28.8
|61.4%
|286
|45.3
|54.1%
|453
|21.2%
|96
|7.1%
|32
|10
|51
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|28.8
|81.7%
|398
|49.9
|80.7%
|698
|28.8%
|201
|8.0%
|56
|14
|52
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.6
|85.8%
|398
|41.4
|69.9%
|579
|20.9%
|121
|1.4%
|8
|14
|53
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.5
|45.0%
|227
|44.4
|41.6%
|355
|30.1%
|107
|16.3%
|58
|8
|54
|ATL
|Drake London
|28.3
|78.3%
|365
|52.8
|75.6%
|687
|21.0%
|144
|4.2%
|29
|13
|55
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|28.3
|63.4%
|338
|37.9
|49.1%
|455
|41.8%
|190
|13.2%
|60
|12
|56
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|27.9
|62.4%
|328
|45.1
|60.20%
|541
|43.3%
|234
|13.5%
|73
|12
|57
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|27.9
|57.2%
|301
|43.1
|52.8%
|474
|20.9%
|99
|9.7%
|46
|11
|58
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|27.9
|55.2%
|278
|46.5
|54.5%
|465
|12.7%
|59
|3.2%
|15
|10
|59
|IND
|Josh Downs
|27.9
|74.0%
|387
|43.7
|67.2%
|612
|71.7%
|439
|15.7%
|96
|14
|60
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|27.7
|73.1%
|358
|40.5
|60.1%
|526
|30.4%
|160
|23.2%
|122
|13
|61
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|27.6
|72.7%
|383
|46.9
|70.2%
|656
|33.1%
|217
|5.0%
|33
|14
|62
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|27.5
|68.5%
|355
|44.8
|64.5%
|583
|29.2%
|170
|27.8%
|162
|13
|63
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|27.5
|73.8%
|378
|38.1
|64.0%
|534
|66.1%
|353
|13.9%
|74
|14
|64
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|27.5
|62.0%
|326
|43.8
|58.5%
|525
|20.0%
|105
|1.3%
|7
|12
|65
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|27.4
|71.8%
|352
|43.2
|64.1%
|561
|18.0%
|101
|7.3%
|41
|13
|66
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|26.7
|29.2%
|160
|38.2
|25.5%
|229
|51.1%
|117
|10.5%
|24
|6
|67
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|26.3
|80.8%
|337
|48.0
|75.2%
|624
|16.5%
|103
|4.5%
|28
|13
|68
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|26.2
|74.9%
|337
|39.3
|61.9%
|511
|54.0%
|276
|11.9%
|61
|13
|69
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|26.1
|74.0%
|365
|41.1
|66.6%
|575
|58.4%
|336
|18.6%
|107
|14
|70
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|25.6
|71.3%
|357
|40.8
|66.4%
|571
|52.2%
|298
|8.1%
|46
|14
|71
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|25.3
|13.9%
|76
|26.8
|12.8%
|107
|16.8%
|18
|5.6%
|6
|3
|72
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|25.2
|54.0%
|326
|35.3
|50.5%
|459
|66.7%
|306
|15.0%
|69
|13
|73
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|25.1
|64.2%
|352
|38.4
|59.80%
|537
|13.0%
|70
|5.00%
|27
|14
|74
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|24.7
|62.0%
|342
|34.9
|54.80%
|489
|29.0%
|142
|3.30%
|16
|14
|75
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|24.4
|46.2%
|261
|40.2
|44.20%
|442
|33.9%
|150
|10.00%
|44
|11
|76
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|24.3
|68.6%
|286
|44.9
|64.90%
|539
|20.2%
|109
|22.80%
|123
|12
|77
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|24.3
|70.8%
|330
|43.8
|73.20%
|613
|58.4%
|358
|18.90%
|116
|14
|78
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|23.8
|41.3%
|229
|28.9
|38.70%
|347
|54.2%
|188
|17.00%
|59
|10
|79
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|23.7
|63.9%
|329
|35.2
|57.60%
|493
|61.3%
|302
|23.50%
|116
|14
|80
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|23.5
|34.0%
|188
|34.3
|29.50%
|274
|23.7%
|65
|5.10%
|14
|8
|81
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|23.2
|21.0%
|115
|34.4
|19.20%
|172
|46.5%
|80
|10.50%
|18
|5
|82
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|23.1
|60.3%
|324
|36.6
|55.10%
|512
|9.2%
|47
|4.70%
|24
|14
|83
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|23.1
|66.8%
|310
|41.4
|70.00%
|580
|42.6%
|247
|3.60%
|21
|14
|84
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|22.8
|55.2%
|269
|39.3
|54.60%
|472
|68.6%
|324
|23.30%
|110
|12
|85
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|22.8
|39.0%
|181
|36.9
|35.60%
|295
|28.1%
|83
|7.80%
|23
|8
|86
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|22.3
|16.1%
|87
|20.7
|13.40%
|124
|66.9%
|83
|10.50%
|13
|4
|87
|KC
|Justin Watson
|22.2
|51.4%
|284
|32.6
|47.50%
|424
|27.4%
|116
|5.70%
|24
|13
|88
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|21.8
|54.5%
|301
|35.5
|55.70%
|497
|43.5%
|216
|8.70%
|43
|14
|89
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|21.7
|43.5%
|238
|28.3
|40.60%
|339
|51.3%
|174
|10.30%
|35
|11
|90
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|21.6
|47.0%
|237
|40.6
|52.40%
|447
|33.3%
|149
|15.20%
|68
|11
|91
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|20.4
|57.9%
|282
|31.9
|51.60%
|446
|12.3%
|55
|4.70%
|21
|14
|92
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|20.2
|44.0%
|222
|29.7
|38.30%
|327
|54.4%
|178
|32.40%
|106
|11
|93
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|20.0
|37.8%
|199
|34.4
|36.80%
|344
|24.1%
|83
|7.60%
|26
|10
|94
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|19.9
|52.2%
|256
|27.8
|41.30%
|361
|50.7%
|183
|18.60%
|67
|13
|95
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|19.6
|25.7%
|137
|31.7
|23.90%
|222
|18.5%
|41
|2.30%
|5
|7
|96
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|19.3
|27.2%
|135
|32.4
|24.50%
|227
|72.2%
|164
|6.60%
|15
|7
|97
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|19.2
|56.0%
|248
|37.2
|53.70%
|484
|10.3%
|50
|5.20%
|25
|13
|98
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|18.8
|47.5%
|262
|33.6
|52.7%
|471
|31.0%
|146
|10.2%
|48
|14
|99
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|18.4
|49.7%
|220
|32.0
|42.6%
|384
|11.7%
|45
|5.7%
|22
|12
|100
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|18.3
|45.4%
|234
|28.7
|43.6%
|373
|27.6%
|103
|16.9%
|63
|13
|101
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|17.2
|52.3%
|218
|26.3
|41.2%
|342
|48.5%
|166
|17.3%
|59
|13
|102
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|17.1
|48.1%
|239
|27.1
|41.1%
|380
|67.6%
|257
|5.3%
|20
|14
|103
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|17.0
|53.5%
|237
|31.4
|48.7%
|439
|59.9%
|263
|16.6%
|73
|14
|104
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|16.9
|48.0%
|235
|23.3
|39.9%
|326
|85.0%
|277
|21.2%
|69
|14
|105
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|16.6
|44.6%
|227
|31.4
|47.8%
|439
|61.7%
|271
|15.9%
|70
|14
|106
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|16.4
|48.9%
|227
|31.8
|53.7%
|445
|19.3%
|86
|3.4%
|15
|14
|107
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|16.1
|29.4%
|145
|23.1
|26.7%
|231
|30.7%
|71
|10.0%
|23
|9
|108
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|15.9
|37.3%
|205
|25.0
|38.0%
|325
|32.0%
|104
|10.5%
|34
|13
|109
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|15.4
|21.4%
|108
|24.0
|19.7%
|168
|18.5%
|31
|1.2%
|2
|7
|110
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|15.4
|39.5%
|212
|27.5
|41.4%
|385
|28.8%
|111
|14.0%
|54
|14
|111
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|15.3
|21.2%
|107
|25.1
|20.6%
|176
|19.9%
|35
|14.2%
|25
|7
|112
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|15.1
|24.5%
|134
|21.1
|22.8%
|190
|65.8%
|125
|3.7%
|7
|9
|113
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|14.7
|35.1%
|172
|31.7
|43.4%
|380
|28.9%
|110
|18.4%
|70
|12
|114
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|14.2
|42.7%
|199
|22.9
|38.2%
|320
|29.1%
|93
|20.3%
|65
|14
|115
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|14.2
|40.0%
|195
|28.1
|45.4%
|393
|11.7%
|46
|2.0%
|8
|14
|116
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|14.2
|30.0%
|140
|29.2
|32.1%
|292
|21.2%
|62
|12.0%
|35
|10
|117
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|14.1
|40.1%
|192
|24.6
|37.7%
|344
|17.7%
|61
|16.9%
|58
|14
|118
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|13.8
|36.6%
|193
|20.1
|30.1%
|281
|33.1%
|93
|25.6%
|72
|14
|119
|LA
|Demarcus Robinson
|13.6
|25.7%
|133
|24.1
|26.7%
|241
|21.2%
|51
|3.7%
|9
|10
|120
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|13.5
|19.9%
|108
|17.1
|16.7%
|154
|42.9%
|66
|23.4%
|36
|8
|121
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|13.0
|40.4%
|182
|22.1
|37.50%
|309
|21.4%
|66
|22.30%
|69
|14
|122
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|13.0
|26.7%
|130
|18
|22.90%
|198
|70.2%
|139
|19.20%
|38
|10
|123
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|12.9
|21.6%
|100
|15.1
|14.60%
|121
|74.4%
|90
|6.60%
|8
|8
|124
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|12.5
|26.9%
|121
|20
|24.20%
|200
|20.0%
|40
|5.50%
|11
|10
|125
|NYJ
|Malik Taylor
|12.3
|6.6%
|36
|16
|5.80%
|48
|41.7%
|20
|2.10%
|1
|3
|126
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|11.9
|19.1%
|95
|21.4
|18.50%
|171
|47.4%
|81
|5.30%
|9
|8
|127
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|11.9
|22.5%
|94
|16.1
|19.40%
|161
|18.6%
|30
|22.40%
|36
|8
|128
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|11.2
|29.6%
|145
|15.9
|25.30%
|207
|25.1%
|52
|11.10%
|23
|13
|129
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|11.1
|25.9%
|143
|16.8
|24.50%
|219
|36.1%
|79
|28.30%
|62
|13
|130
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|10.6
|30.9%
|144
|21.7
|33.40%
|304
|20.4%
|62
|9.90%
|30
|14
|131
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|10.6
|32.0%
|144
|20.7
|35.20%
|290
|41.7%
|121
|6.90%
|20
|14
|132
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|10.2
|23.7%
|143
|15.6
|24.00%
|218
|27.1%
|59
|15.10%
|33
|14
|133
|NO
|Lynn Bowden
|9.8
|19.7%
|105
|22.0
|28.5%
|264
|28.8%
|76
|21.2%
|56
|11
|134
|HOU
|Xavier Hutchinson
|9.8
|20.3%
|107
|16.1
|19.7%
|177
|29.9%
|53
|5.6%
|10
|11
|135
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|9.5
|24.2%
|123
|19.4
|29.5%
|271
|41.3%
|112
|10.3%
|28
|13
|136
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|9.5
|21.8%
|118
|17.1
|26.0%
|240
|26.7%
|64
|9.2%
|22
|13
|137
|HOU
|John Metchie
|9.4
|20.9%
|110
|16.0
|23.2%
|208
|32.2%
|67
|16.3%
|34
|12
|138
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|8.7
|23.6%
|121
|18.4
|30.8%
|257
|23.3%
|60
|21.0%
|54
|14
|139
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|7.6
|20.8%
|104
|15.1
|24.7%
|212
|45.3%
|96
|13.7%
|29
|14
|140
|ATL
|Scott Miller
|7.4
|22.1%
|103
|16.1
|24.9%
|226
|38.5%
|87
|16.8%
|38
|14
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|Games
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|34.9
|83.0%
|460
|52.5
|82.0%
|735
|54.6%
|401
|45.4%
|334
|14
|2
|CLE
|David Njoku
|34.9
|77.5%
|438
|58.4
|81.6%
|817
|50.4%
|412
|49.6%
|405
|14
|3
|TB
|Cade Otton
|34.6
|84.0%
|421
|59.3
|96.5%
|830
|52.2%
|433
|47.8%
|397
|14
|4
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|34.1
|84.5%
|458
|51.0
|77.3%
|714
|25.4%
|181
|74.6%
|533
|14
|5
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|33.9
|68.0%
|411
|46.8
|66.9%
|608
|35.0%
|213
|65.0%
|395
|13
|6
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|32.8
|78.4%
|413
|55.9
|83.7%
|783
|52.6%
|412
|47.4%
|371
|14
|7
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|32.5
|72.5%
|400
|48.6
|70.8%
|632
|32.3%
|204
|67.7%
|428
|13
|8
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|31.9
|63.2%
|314
|59.1
|70.3%
|650
|54.6%
|355
|45.4%
|295
|11
|9
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|31.8
|69.5%
|360
|55.2
|79.4%
|718
|55.4%
|398
|44.6%
|320
|13
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|30.6
|62.5%
|329
|46.7
|62.4%
|560
|60.0%
|336
|40.0%
|224
|12
|11
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|29.6
|72.8%
|391
|48.6
|73.1%
|680
|58.7%
|399
|41.3%
|281
|14
|12
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|29.4
|70.6%
|338
|55.0
|84.4%
|770
|64.4%
|496
|35.6%
|274
|14
|13
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|28.9
|48.9%
|238
|47.6
|49.5%
|428
|40.0%
|171
|60.0%
|257
|9
|14
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|28.7
|59.0%
|289
|47.5
|70.5%
|617
|55.4%
|342
|44.6%
|275
|13
|15
|SF
|George Kittle
|28.5
|83.0%
|346
|52.4
|88.4%
|734
|72.8%
|534
|27.2%
|200
|14
|16
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|27.6
|62.0%
|339
|40.3
|67.6%
|564
|48.2%
|272
|51.8%
|292
|14
|17
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|27.5
|66.6%
|339
|43.6
|61.8%
|567
|38.4%
|218
|61.6%
|349
|13
|18
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|27.5
|46.6%
|240
|43.8
|51.2%
|438
|68.3%
|299
|31.7%
|139
|10
|19
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|27.4
|68.7%
|346
|45.6
|74.8%
|638
|65.8%
|420
|34.2%
|218
|14
|20
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|36.3%
|179
|39.7
|32.2%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|7
|21
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|25.7
|74.7%
|348
|41.0
|63.1%
|574
|23.2%
|133
|76.8%
|441
|14
|22
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|25.2
|43.0%
|229
|41.5
|44.80%
|415
|46.7%
|194
|53.3%
|221
|10
|23
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|24.8
|43.3%
|202
|37.4
|40.20%
|337
|60.2%
|203
|39.8%
|134
|9
|24
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|24.7
|65.7%
|305
|38.6
|65.30%
|541
|45.7%
|247
|54.3%
|294
|14
|25
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|24.7
|53.3%
|236
|44.6
|49.50%
|446
|41.9%
|187
|58.1%
|259
|10
|26
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.4
|38.7%
|214
|32.6
|31.60%
|293
|43.0%
|126
|57.0%
|167
|9
|27
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|23.4
|62.4%
|281
|44.1
|74.80%
|617
|55.9%
|345
|44.1%
|272
|14
|28
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|23.2
|35.6%
|181
|41.6
|40.70%
|374
|59.1%
|221
|40.9%
|153
|9
|29
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|23.2
|53.3%
|261
|41.6
|71.30%
|583
|73.8%
|430
|26.2%
|153
|14
|30
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|22.6
|44.7%
|245
|37.7
|50.30%
|452
|47.1%
|213
|52.9%
|239
|12
|31
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|22.4
|58.6%
|273
|35.9
|55.20%
|502
|40.2%
|202
|59.8%
|300
|14
|32
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|21.0
|51.2%
|262
|33.4
|56.10%
|468
|44.9%
|210
|55.1%
|258
|14
|33
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|21.0
|57.2%
|282
|39.4
|63.90%
|552
|58.0%
|320
|42.0%
|232
|14
|34
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|20.7
|44.6%
|233
|31.3
|41.30%
|376
|55.3%
|208
|44.7%
|168
|12
|35
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|18.9
|40.5%
|197
|38.7
|62.70%
|542
|50.6%
|274
|49.4%
|268
|14
|36
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|18.8
|38.2%
|210
|26.5
|37.20%
|318
|50.3%
|160
|49.7%
|158
|12
|37
|KC
|Noah Gray
|18.7
|41.5%
|229
|34.1
|53.4%
|477
|55.1%
|263
|44.9%
|214
|14
|38
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|17.8
|48.2%
|243
|28.6
|46.9%
|400
|29.0%
|116
|71.0%
|284
|14
|39
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|17.8
|35.8%
|196
|30.2
|43.7%
|392
|68.1%
|267
|31.9%
|125
|13
|40
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|17.0
|37.3%
|192
|30.6
|50.0%
|428
|83.4%
|357
|16.6%
|71
|14
|41
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|16.8
|26.7%
|147
|19.1
|20.1%
|172
|22.1%
|38
|77.9%
|134
|9
|42
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|15.5
|13.3%
|60
|21.3
|10.3%
|85
|20.0%
|17
|80.0%
|68
|4
|43
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|15.0
|36.1%
|177
|26.4
|45.2%
|370
|64.9%
|240
|35.1%
|130
|14
|44
|WAS
|John Bates
|14.8
|25.3%
|153
|28.7
|44.2%
|402
|77.4%
|311
|22.6%
|91
|14
|45
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|14.5
|29.8%
|165
|31.4
|44.0%
|408
|69.4%
|283
|30.6%
|125
|13
|46
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|14.1
|32.2%
|165
|27.1
|45.4%
|379
|55.1%
|209
|44.9%
|170
|14
|47
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|13.6
|40.6%
|180
|26.6
|41.3%
|372
|44.4%
|165
|55.6%
|207
|14
|48
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|13.2
|37.3%
|174
|23.1
|38.70%
|324
|51.9%
|168
|48.1%
|156
|14
|49
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|13.0
|20.2%
|111
|25.4
|41.50%
|355
|74.1%
|263
|25.9%
|92
|14
|50
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|12.9
|22.9%
|122
|36
|46.60%
|432
|73.6%
|318
|26.4%
|114
|12
|51
|DET
|Brock Wright
|12.7
|25.0%
|132
|29.1
|43.50%
|407
|78.1%
|318
|21.9%
|89
|14
|52
|CAR
|Stephen Sullivan
|12.5
|17.4%
|96
|16.8
|14.40%
|134
|29.1%
|39
|70.9%
|95
|8
|53
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|12.4
|21.6%
|113
|28.3
|34.10%
|311
|80.7%
|251
|19.3%
|60
|11
|54
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|11.4
|23.2%
|127
|19.9
|33.50%
|279
|73.5%
|205
|26.5%
|74
|13
|55
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|11.2
|21.9%
|112
|23.8
|37.20%
|310
|76.1%
|236
|23.9%
|74
|13
|56
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|11.1
|17.5%
|97
|25.9
|40.40%
|362
|93.4%
|338
|6.6%
|24
|14
|57
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|11.0
|18.4%
|97
|19.8
|22.00%
|198
|73.2%
|145
|26.8%
|53
|10
|58
|IND
|Will Mallory
|10.6
|17.4%
|91
|13
|12.80%
|117
|35.9%
|42
|64.1%
|75
|9
|59
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|10.3
|17.6%
|96
|19
|27.30%
|228
|75.9%
|173
|24.1%
|55
|12
|60
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|10.1
|18.4%
|96
|23.5
|36.1%
|329
|91.8%
|302
|8.2%
|27
|14
|61
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|10.0
|21.7%
|101
|27.4
|45.8%
|384
|80.2%
|308
|19.8%
|76
|14
|62
|JAX
|Luke Farrell
|9.8
|15.1%
|82
|24.8
|37.6%
|347
|88.2%
|306
|11.8%
|41
|14
|63
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|9.1
|19.7%
|108
|17.2
|24.8%
|223
|57.0%
|127
|43.0%
|96
|13
|64
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|7.7
|20.9%
|100
|15.3
|23.5%
|214
|42.5%
|91
|57.5%
|123
|14
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/G
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|11.5
|30.1%
|150
|36.9%
|1418
|9.5
|30.5%
|2.53
|108
|1243
|7
|3
|5
|2
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|10.2
|30.6%
|143
|33.8%
|1142
|8.0
|29.1%
|2.16
|99
|1062
|4
|3
|5
|3
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|10.2
|28.0%
|132
|29.3%
|982
|7.4
|28.2%
|2.51
|94
|1175
|7
|2
|4
|4
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.2
|29.3%
|132
|41.9%
|1409
|10.7
|36.9%
|4.31
|97
|1542
|12
|5
|10
|5
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|10.1
|28.5%
|141
|36.9%
|1465
|10.4
|29.0%
|2.68
|103
|1306
|8
|1
|15
|6
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|10.1
|32.6%
|141
|46.2%
|1741
|12.3
|30.4%
|2.83
|95
|1314
|7
|3
|12
|7
|LV
|Davante Adams
|10.0
|31.9%
|140
|44.1%
|1480
|10.6
|30.1%
|2.08
|84
|968
|5
|5
|6
|8
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|9.9
|30.3%
|138
|46.0%
|1502
|10.9
|26.1%
|1.67
|79
|882
|3
|5
|6
|9
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|9.8
|29.8%
|137
|35.8%
|1307
|9.5
|29.5%
|2.24
|91
|1041
|8
|5
|7
|10
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|9.6
|29.0%
|135
|32.8%
|1203
|8.9
|29.3%
|2.53
|87
|1163
|4
|6
|6
|11
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|9.4
|26.8%
|132
|36.8%
|1155
|8.8
|25.4%
|2.23
|93
|1156
|7
|3
|10
|12
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|9.4
|13.3%
|66
|19.8%
|709
|10.7
|27.5%
|2.84
|45
|682
|3
|0
|4
|13
|NO
|Chris Olave
|8.9
|24.2%
|116
|39.4%
|1621
|14.0
|26.4%
|2.09
|72
|918
|4
|3
|9
|14
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|8.6
|26.5%
|120
|27.7%
|912
|7.6
|23.3%
|1.69
|89
|870
|4
|2
|4
|15
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|8.3
|28.9%
|116
|44.9%
|1787
|15.4
|29.1%
|2.31
|59
|919
|6
|3
|13
|16
|TB
|Mike Evans
|8.2
|25.5%
|115
|42.6%
|1676
|14.6
|27.6%
|2.58
|66
|1077
|11
|4
|15
|17
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|8.1
|22.6%
|113
|35.8%
|1507
|13.3
|23.8%
|2.07
|61
|985
|3
|5
|5
|18
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|8.0
|21.7%
|112
|33.7%
|1344
|12.0
|21.7%
|1.62
|66
|835
|3
|3
|6
|19
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|7.9
|27.2%
|111
|43.9%
|1296
|11.7
|24.0%
|2.43
|80
|1123
|7
|1
|11
|20
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|7.8
|21.9%
|109
|37.3%
|1507
|13.8
|22.1%
|1.58
|60
|781
|5
|1
|17
|21
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.7
|23.9%
|108
|25.5%
|1001
|9.3
|24.8%
|1.87
|68
|814
|1
|2
|8
|22
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|7.7
|16.5%
|77
|18.2%
|669
|8.7
|24.8%
|2.14
|49
|663
|4
|3
|6
|23
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.7
|22.2%
|100
|28.9%
|971
|9.7
|28.4%
|2.74
|71
|964
|4
|4
|6
|24
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|7.6
|22.0%
|99
|39.9%
|1431
|14.5
|23.2%
|2.21
|56
|942
|7
|2
|13
|25
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|7.3
|17.5%
|73
|29.4%
|925
|12.7
|25.5%
|1.88
|41
|537
|4
|1
|4
|26
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|7.3
|23.6%
|102
|33.5%
|1265
|12.4
|20.6%
|1.94
|74
|957
|6
|3
|7
|27
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.3
|22.6%
|102
|32.2%
|1155
|11.3
|22.9%
|1.64
|68
|732
|4
|2
|10
|28
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|7.2
|22.9%
|101
|35.7%
|1198
|11.9
|23.5%
|1.33
|51
|574
|4
|1
|5
|29
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|7.2
|18.7%
|86
|22.9%
|988
|11.5
|26.4%
|3.08
|60
|1004
|6
|1
|8
|30
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.1
|17.1%
|85
|20.9%
|845
|9.9
|24.3%
|2.25
|57
|787
|3
|5
|2
|31
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|6.9
|11.0%
|55
|19.7%
|795
|14.5
|22.1%
|1.10
|28
|274
|2
|1
|7
|32
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|12.0%
|55
|17.0%
|555
|10.1
|24.2%
|1.79
|37
|406
|4
|0
|2
|33
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|6.8
|16.3%
|75
|24.8%
|1067
|14.2
|24.9%
|2.36
|47
|709
|7
|3
|5
|34
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|6.7
|18.8%
|94
|25.4%
|1071
|11.4
|19.7%
|1.18
|52
|560
|1
|1
|4
|35
|ATL
|Drake London
|6.7
|21.3%
|87
|29.1%
|997
|11.5
|23.8%
|2.11
|58
|769
|2
|1
|5
|36
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.6
|19.6%
|86
|24.1%
|808
|9.4
|20.3%
|1.53
|59
|648
|7
|1
|5
|37
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|6.6
|22.9%
|86
|39.7%
|1246
|14.5
|25.5%
|3.23
|59
|1090
|6
|2
|4
|38
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|6.6
|13.4%
|66
|27.1%
|850
|12.9
|20.2%
|1.52
|36
|497
|4
|5
|8
|39
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|6.6
|23.4%
|92
|23.0%
|800
|8.7
|22.1%
|1.63
|65
|680
|3
|5
|2
|40
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.5
|18.3%
|91
|29.6%
|1064
|11.7
|19.0%
|1.72
|62
|824
|9
|2
|9
|41
|PIT
|George Pickens
|6.5
|21.8%
|91
|37.6%
|1181
|13.0
|20.6%
|1.84
|52
|814
|3
|1
|5
|42
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.4
|13.3%
|64
|15.8%
|651
|10.2
|20.1%
|1.41
|39
|448
|1
|0
|7
|43
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|6.2
|17.9%
|81
|26.3%
|865
|10.7
|18.3%
|0.92
|40
|409
|0
|3
|2
|44
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.2
|17.6%
|87
|17.8%
|557
|6.4
|18.6%
|1.23
|59
|575
|2
|4
|4
|45
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|6.1
|22.4%
|85
|39.0%
|1070
|12.6
|20.7%
|1.87
|58
|770
|10
|4
|14
|46
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|6.0
|17.9%
|84
|25.0%
|1008
|12.0
|19.8%
|1.34
|52
|567
|7
|3
|13
|47
|IND
|Josh Downs
|6.0
|17.9%
|84
|16.4%
|555
|6.6
|21.7%
|1.63
|57
|631
|2
|0
|2
|48
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|6.0
|16.8%
|84
|11.2%
|380
|4.5
|27.9%
|2.50
|68
|754
|7
|4
|5
|49
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.9
|15.0%
|77
|14.1%
|561
|7.3
|23.6%
|1.68
|56
|549
|4
|0
|7
|50
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.9
|11.3%
|53
|21.4%
|862
|16.3
|20.6%
|1.64
|28
|422
|5
|1
|14
|51
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|5.9
|17.5%
|82
|18.6%
|748
|9.1
|24.9%
|1.80
|54
|592
|6
|3
|7
|52
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.8
|10.0%
|46
|13.0%
|560
|12.2
|19.4%
|2.20
|29
|521
|2
|1
|4
|53
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|5.8
|18.4%
|69
|16.3%
|512
|7.4
|24.1%
|2.75
|49
|787
|6
|1
|1
|54
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.6
|17.5%
|79
|13.8%
|496
|6.3
|20.9%
|1.43
|53
|541
|3
|4
|3
|55
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.5
|13.1%
|60
|14.1%
|460
|7.7
|27.0%
|2.00
|39
|443
|0
|0
|2
|56
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|5.4
|14.1%
|65
|15.4%
|662
|10.2
|19.8%
|1.08
|34
|354
|1
|2
|3
|57
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.4
|18.4%
|70
|30.7%
|843
|12.0
|20.8%
|1.72
|45
|581
|1
|1
|5
|58
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.4
|8.6%
|43
|14.3%
|550
|12.8
|17.5%
|1.99
|27
|490
|2
|2
|3
|59
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|5.4
|14.6%
|75
|18.3%
|729
|9.7
|14.4%
|0.90
|45
|470
|4
|4
|5
|60
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|5.0
|15.3%
|70
|28.2%
|1033
|14.8
|15.4%
|1.31
|39
|595
|6
|3
|12
|61
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|5.0
|15.2%
|60
|24.5%
|851
|14.2
|27.3%
|2.36
|32
|519
|3
|0
|8
|62
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|4.9
|12.9%
|64
|15.5%
|557
|8.7
|14.6%
|0.99
|41
|436
|2
|5
|4
|63
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|4.9
|12.3%
|59
|21.0%
|864
|14.6
|17.5%
|1.69
|36
|570
|3
|2
|4
|64
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|4.8
|13.5%
|63
|20.1%
|740
|11.7
|17.7%
|1.34
|37
|476
|3
|2
|4
|65
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.8
|12.5%
|62
|20.1%
|801
|12.9
|15.4%
|1.35
|41
|544
|5
|1
|7
|66
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.7
|14.5%
|56
|8.9%
|243
|4.3
|20.8%
|1.37
|46
|369
|1
|1
|1
|67
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.5
|16.3%
|63
|27.5%
|747
|11.9
|15.8%
|1.29
|38
|512
|1
|1
|1
|68
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|4.4
|9.6%
|44
|13.6%
|444
|10.1
|15.8%
|1.11
|27
|308
|0
|3
|0
|69
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.3
|10.3%
|47
|10.4%
|338
|7.2
|19.8%
|1.10
|29
|260
|1
|1
|0
|70
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.1
|9.3%
|41
|16.1%
|541
|13.2
|13.8%
|1.45
|27
|431
|2
|0
|3
|71
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|4.1
|14.0%
|57
|21.4%
|631
|11.1
|14.1%
|1.01
|29
|409
|1
|1
|7
|72
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.0
|10.6%
|48
|20.1%
|662
|13.8
|12.7%
|0.96
|26
|363
|3
|2
|2
|73
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|4.0
|7.1%
|32
|7.7%
|254
|7.9
|17.0%
|0.71
|18
|134
|0
|1
|0
|74
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3.8
|11.3%
|53
|22.8%
|772
|14.6
|10.9%
|0.88
|28
|426
|1
|1
|2
|75
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|3.8
|10.7%
|53
|14.8%
|589
|11.1
|16.4%
|1.28
|32
|414
|2
|1
|4
|76
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.8
|10.4%
|49
|13.1%
|526
|10.7
|20.9%
|2.10
|31
|491
|1
|2
|1
|77
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|3.8
|3.0%
|15
|3.1%
|125
|8.4
|17.2%
|1.15
|12
|100
|2
|0
|2
|78
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|3.7
|10.5%
|48
|17.3%
|566
|11.8
|11.7%
|0.76
|23
|311
|1
|4
|1
|79
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.6
|10.8%
|51
|18.1%
|606
|11.9
|13.3%
|1.40
|33
|535
|5
|3
|6
|80
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3.6
|11.3%
|51
|12.4%
|486
|9.5
|14.3%
|0.70
|29
|249
|2
|0
|1
|81
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.6
|10.2%
|51
|16.7%
|643
|12.6
|14.5%
|1.01
|31
|356
|2
|2
|6
|82
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3.6
|11.3%
|50
|7.5%
|251
|5.0
|13.7%
|0.73
|31
|265
|1
|1
|1
|83
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.5
|11.7%
|46
|19.7%
|684
|14.9
|18.5%
|1.21
|27
|299
|1
|2
|3
|84
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.5
|7.0%
|35
|7.4%
|264
|7.6
|15.30%
|1.17
|25
|269
|1
|0
|2
|85
|KC
|Justin Watson
|3.3
|8.6%
|43
|23.8%
|807
|18.8
|15.1%
|1.34
|22
|381
|2
|6
|5
|86
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|3.3
|7.0%
|33
|16.9%
|567
|17.2
|16.6%
|1.22
|17
|242
|2
|3
|1
|87
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.2
|11.2%
|45
|13.9%
|554
|12.3
|14.5%
|1.19
|28
|370
|3
|0
|5
|88
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|3.2
|3.8%
|19
|5.2%
|199
|10.5
|11.9%
|0.48
|9
|77
|1
|0
|2
|89
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.1
|10.5%
|44
|10.5%
|329
|7.5
|13.3%
|0.74
|30
|244
|0
|0
|2
|90
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3.0
|6.0%
|24
|11.0%
|436
|18.2
|13.3%
|1.02
|12
|185
|0
|2
|0
|91
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|3.0
|7.3%
|30
|10.9%
|373
|12.4
|21.4%
|1.79
|18
|251
|0
|2
|2
|92
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|2.9
|7.6%
|38
|3.1%
|107
|2.8
|26.6%
|1.18
|27
|169
|1
|5
|0
|93
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|2.9
|6.4%
|32
|9.0%
|380
|11.9
|12.3%
|0.61
|15
|160
|0
|1
|3
|94
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|2.8
|2.8%
|14
|5.6%
|217
|15.5
|12.2%
|0.64
|5
|74
|1
|0
|1
|95
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|2.8
|8.3%
|39
|9.0%
|301
|7.7
|20.2%
|2.07
|30
|399
|1
|0
|0
|96
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|2.8
|5.7%
|25
|7.3%
|244
|9.8
|17.2%
|0.96
|13
|139
|1
|0
|2
|97
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.7
|7.6%
|38
|20.2%
|684
|18.0
|11.1%
|0.91
|20
|312
|1
|2
|4
|98
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|2.7
|7.6%
|38
|9.8%
|334
|8.8
|14.5%
|0.93
|21
|244
|1
|0
|3
|99
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|2.7
|4.2%
|19
|6.4%
|208
|11.0
|17.8%
|0.52
|9
|56
|0
|1
|0
|100
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|2.7
|7.0%
|27
|3.1%
|86
|3.2
|20.8%
|0.80
|20
|104
|0
|1
|0
|101
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.6
|8.2%
|36
|5.3%
|178
|4.9
|15.3%
|1.09
|25
|255
|0
|1
|0
|102
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.5
|8.8%
|33
|10.9%
|343
|10.4
|15.1%
|1.22
|19
|265
|1
|0
|2
|103
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.4
|8.8%
|34
|25.7%
|698
|20.5
|12.1%
|1.22
|19
|343
|0
|2
|0
|104
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|2.4
|8.6%
|34
|10.7%
|371
|10.9
|14.3%
|1.32
|25
|314
|3
|1
|4
|105
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|2.4
|4.7%
|19
|3.9%
|154
|8.1
|19.0%
|1.66
|13
|166
|0
|1
|1
|106
|LA
|Demarcus Robinson
|2.3
|4.9%
|23
|8.8%
|324
|14.1
|17.3%
|1.48
|14
|197
|3
|0
|6
|107
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.3
|7.0%
|32
|7.8%
|287
|9.0
|14.1%
|1.86
|26
|422
|2
|0
|0
|108
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|2.2
|6.4%
|29
|6.7%
|225
|7.8
|11.3%
|0.86
|23
|219
|1
|0
|2
|109
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|2.2
|5.3%
|24
|8.0%
|262
|10.9
|10.1%
|0.80
|15
|191
|0
|1
|1
|110
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|2.2
|5.8%
|26
|8.6%
|288
|11.1
|15.1%
|1.18
|16
|203
|2
|0
|3
|111
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.1
|6.1%
|30
|9.7%
|386
|12.9
|14.2%
|0.94
|17
|200
|1
|1
|2
|112
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|2.0
|6.7%
|28
|10.0%
|313
|11.2
|14.1%
|0.90
|17
|180
|1
|1
|0
|113
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|2.0
|7.3%
|28
|8.2%
|224
|8.0
|14.4%
|0.90
|17
|176
|3
|0
|3
|114
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|2.0
|7.4%
|28
|15.4%
|424
|15.1
|15.4%
|1.64
|18
|298
|1
|1
|1
|115
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.9
|6.5%
|26
|12.5%
|499
|19.2
|11.5%
|1.56
|17
|353
|0
|0
|0
|116
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|1.9
|2.8%
|13
|5.1%
|165
|12.7
|12.0%
|0.31
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|117
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|1.8
|4.9%
|24
|8.2%
|257
|10.7
|11.7%
|1.18
|18
|241
|1
|0
|1
|118
|HOU
|John Metchie
|1.8
|4.8%
|22
|4.5%
|192
|8.7
|20.0%
|1.32
|14
|145
|0
|0
|0
|119
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|1.8
|6.1%
|25
|9.7%
|285
|11.4
|13.0%
|0.73
|14
|141
|0
|1
|1
|120
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|1.8
|3.5%
|16
|4.6%
|150
|9.4
|11.9%
|0.26
|4
|35
|1
|1
|0
|121
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|1.8
|5.2%
|23
|13.7%
|459
|20.0
|15.9%
|1.52
|11
|220
|2
|0
|3
|122
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|1.8
|2.8%
|14
|3.4%
|137
|9.8
|13.0%
|1.48
|11
|160
|1
|0
|0
|123
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|1.7
|2.5%
|12
|4.7%
|194
|16.2
|8.8%
|1.12
|7
|153
|1
|0
|1
|124
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|1.6
|4.5%
|23
|9.3%
|370
|16.1
|16.1%
|1.17
|12
|168
|1
|2
|3
|125
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|1.6
|4.9%
|22
|4.2%
|165
|7.5
|21.2%
|0.79
|15
|82
|1
|0
|2
|126
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|1.4
|2.3%
|10
|3.3%
|124
|12.4
|7.4%
|0.36
|7
|49
|0
|0
|1
|127
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.4
|4.4%
|20
|3.9%
|140
|7.0
|16.5%
|1.45
|16
|175
|2
|0
|2
|128
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|1.4
|3.7%
|14
|5.9%
|162
|11.6
|11.6%
|1.01
|8
|122
|3
|1
|2
|129
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|1.4
|2.9%
|11
|1.9%
|58
|5.3
|11.7%
|1.20
|9
|113
|0
|0
|0
|130
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.4
|4.6%
|19
|7.8%
|268
|14.1
|13.2%
|1.58
|13
|227
|0
|0
|0
|131
|NYJ
|Malik Taylor
|1.3
|0.9%
|4
|2.7%
|87
|21.7
|11.1%
|0.36
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|132
|NO
|Lynn Bowden
|1.3
|2.9%
|14
|2.0%
|82
|5.9
|13.3%
|0.69
|9
|72
|0
|1
|0
|133
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|1.2
|3.3%
|15
|3.2%
|118
|7.8
|12.2%
|0.50
|8
|62
|0
|0
|0
|134
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|1.1
|2.1%
|9
|0.9%
|33
|3.7
|9.5%
|0.23
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|135
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|1.0
|3.2%
|14
|4.9%
|186
|13.3
|5.9%
|0.49
|7
|116
|2
|1
|3
|136
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|1.0
|3.7%
|14
|3.6%
|98
|7.0
|9.7%
|0.65
|11
|93
|2
|0
|2
|137
|ATL
|Scott Miller
|0.9
|3.2%
|13
|4.9%
|169
|13.0
|12.6%
|0.78
|8
|80
|2
|0
|2
|138
|HOU
|Xavier Hutchinson
|0.9
|2.2%
|10
|2.6%
|110
|11.0
|9.3%
|0.54
|4
|58
|0
|0
|0
|139
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|0.7
|1.8%
|9
|1.3%
|54
|6.0
|7.6%
|0.26
|6
|31
|0
|0
|0
|140
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|0.7
|0.4%
|2
|0.3%
|11
|5.5
|2.6%
|0.26
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/G
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|8.8
|24.7%
|123
|24.6%
|882
|7.2
|26.7%
|1.96
|91
|902
|5
|4
|4
|2
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|8.5
|22.0%
|110
|23.8%
|809
|7.4
|27.5%
|2.31
|85
|924
|5
|2
|6
|3
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|7.8
|21.9%
|109
|12.2%
|491
|4.5
|23.8%
|1.59
|88
|729
|3
|2
|4
|4
|CLE
|David Njoku
|7.6
|21.2%
|106
|11.9%
|500
|4.7
|24.2%
|1.61
|69
|704
|5
|8
|7
|5
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|7.0
|20.8%
|98
|21.7%
|726
|7.4
|23.7%
|1.84
|71
|758
|9
|6
|4
|6
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.3
|14.8%
|57
|16.1%
|438
|7.7
|23.9%
|1.78
|40
|424
|1
|0
|2
|7
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|9.7%
|43
|9.2%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|8
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|6.1
|15.5%
|61
|13.8%
|479
|7.9
|25.8%
|2.31
|45
|544
|6
|3
|6
|9
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|6.1
|19.2%
|85
|16.0%
|536
|6.3
|30.1%
|2.52
|66
|712
|2
|1
|4
|10
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|5.9
|15.0%
|65
|8.7%
|330
|5.1
|20.7%
|1.50
|46
|470
|2
|1
|1
|11
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|5.9
|16.6%
|82
|12.1%
|483
|5.9
|21.0%
|1.57
|57
|614
|5
|3
|8
|12
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.8
|19.9%
|81
|14.2%
|419
|5.2
|24.0%
|1.69
|66
|571
|6
|1
|5
|13
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|5.7
|16.1%
|74
|9.4%
|342
|4.6
|21.8%
|1.46
|61
|495
|2
|2
|2
|14
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.6
|19.1%
|78
|24.8%
|849
|10.9
|22.4%
|1.68
|47
|586
|2
|2
|2
|15
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|5.5
|14.3%
|66
|13.6%
|583
|8.8
|20.1%
|1.56
|44
|513
|5
|1
|9
|16
|SF
|George Kittle
|5.4
|20.3%
|76
|23.1%
|726
|9.5
|22.0%
|2.50
|55
|865
|6
|3
|4
|17
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|5.1
|15.8%
|72
|15.7%
|514
|7.1
|21.2%
|1.55
|50
|524
|0
|1
|1
|18
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.1
|12.8%
|66
|10.7%
|427
|6.5
|16.1%
|1.05
|46
|431
|3
|2
|7
|19
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.6
|12.9%
|60
|10.1%
|370
|6.2
|16.7%
|1.12
|38
|403
|2
|3
|1
|20
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|4.6
|9.8%
|41
|9.4%
|295
|7.2
|20.3%
|1.20
|27
|243
|2
|0
|4
|21
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.5
|9.6%
|45
|8.0%
|321
|7.1
|18.8%
|1.42
|33
|341
|1
|0
|1
|22
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.5
|15.7%
|63
|11.4%
|455
|7.2
|20.7%
|1.30
|43
|395
|0
|4
|1
|23
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.4
|13.3%
|61
|16.6%
|539
|8.8
|17.6%
|1.21
|42
|419
|6
|2
|5
|24
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|4.3
|10.4%
|52
|5.4%
|209
|4.0
|21.2%
|1.36
|39
|334
|3
|0
|3
|25
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|4.3
|7.9%
|39
|6.8%
|212
|5.4
|26.5%
|2.03
|33
|298
|1
|0
|0
|26
|TB
|Cade Otton
|4.1
|12.6%
|57
|9.7%
|382
|6.7
|13.5%
|0.97
|42
|408
|4
|1
|5
|27
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.1
|13.9%
|57
|10.1%
|346
|6.1
|20.9%
|1.91
|43
|521
|2
|4
|2
|28
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|3.7
|7.7%
|37
|6.9%
|283
|7.7
|16.2%
|0.83
|22
|190
|2
|1
|2
|29
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.6
|7.1%
|32
|7.7%
|254
|8.0
|15.0%
|0.86
|18
|184
|1
|1
|2
|30
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|3.4
|6.8%
|31
|6.4%
|235
|7.6
|17.1%
|0.76
|18
|138
|1
|1
|4
|31
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3.3
|8.3%
|39
|8.8%
|299
|7.7
|16.7%
|1.16
|23
|270
|1
|3
|1
|32
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.9
|9.1%
|40
|7.1%
|238
|6.0
|15.3%
|1.16
|27
|304
|2
|2
|1
|33
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2.7
|7.0%
|35
|7.7%
|296
|8.5
|17.9%
|1.03
|22
|202
|4
|3
|7
|34
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|2.6
|8.2%
|37
|7.2%
|257
|7.0
|14.1%
|1.35
|27
|355
|0
|1
|0
|35
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.5
|7.1%
|32
|5.6%
|186
|5.8
|11.1%
|0.78
|24
|226
|0
|0
|2
|36
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|2.4
|7.4%
|34
|9.3%
|304
|8.9
|14.0%
|0.78
|22
|189
|1
|0
|3
|37
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.3
|7.7%
|32
|5.7%
|180
|5.6
|18.4%
|0.94
|21
|163
|0
|1
|1
|38
|IND
|Will Mallory
|2.2
|4.3%
|20
|4.2%
|142
|7.1
|22.0%
|1.55
|13
|141
|0
|0
|0
|39
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2.2
|8.2%
|31
|7.9%
|217
|7.0
|11.0%
|0.62
|20
|174
|3
|0
|4
|40
|KC
|Noah Gray
|2.2
|6.2%
|31
|6.7%
|227
|7.3
|13.5%
|1.24
|24
|283
|2
|0
|1
|41
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|2.2
|7.9%
|31
|4.4%
|152
|4.9
|17.2%
|1.57
|23
|282
|2
|1
|1
|42
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|2.2
|5.3%
|26
|3.8%
|121
|4.6
|12.4%
|0.55
|18
|115
|1
|2
|2
|43
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|1.9
|4.5%
|21
|6.9%
|234
|11.2
|18.6%
|1.30
|9
|147
|2
|0
|2
|44
|CAR
|Stephen Sullivan
|1.9
|3.3%
|15
|5.7%
|187
|12.4
|15.6%
|1.08
|9
|104
|0
|1
|1
|45
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|1.8
|5.3%
|25
|2.6%
|103
|4.1
|13.0%
|1.13
|18
|216
|2
|0
|0
|46
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|1.8
|4.4%
|21
|2.2%
|91
|4.4
|17.2%
|1.34
|18
|164
|1
|1
|1
|47
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|1.7
|4.8%
|22
|4.5%
|146
|6.6
|17.3%
|1.19
|16
|151
|0
|0
|0
|48
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|1.6
|5.1%
|23
|4.5%
|163
|7.1
|13.9%
|1.12
|17
|184
|1
|0
|3
|49
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|1.6
|4.6%
|21
|4.0%
|133
|6.3
|12.7%
|0.72
|16
|118
|3
|0
|2
|50
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|1.6
|3.5%
|16
|1.9%
|83
|5.2
|16.5%
|1.78
|13
|173
|1
|1
|1
|51
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|1.5
|1.6%
|6
|3.1%
|84
|14.0
|10.0%
|0.88
|2
|53
|0
|0
|1
|52
|WAS
|John Bates
|1.5
|4.1%
|21
|3.5%
|141
|6.7
|13.7%
|0.86
|15
|131
|0
|2
|2
|53
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|1.5
|4.2%
|21
|1.6%
|56
|2.7
|21.6%
|1.36
|18
|132
|2
|0
|2
|54
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.4
|4.6%
|20
|2.4%
|82
|4.1
|11.3%
|0.87
|16
|154
|0
|0
|0
|55
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|1.4
|4.0%
|18
|1.4%
|50
|2.8
|16.1%
|1.07
|13
|120
|0
|1
|0
|56
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.4
|4.9%
|19
|2.8%
|76
|4.0
|9.6%
|0.88
|17
|173
|0
|1
|0
|57
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|1.3
|3.7%
|18
|0.1%
|5
|0.3
|16.2%
|0.87
|14
|97
|2
|0
|0
|58
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|1.2
|3.0%
|15
|3.6%
|137
|9.1
|13.9%
|0.88
|6
|95
|1
|0
|2
|59
|DET
|Brock Wright
|1.0
|3.0%
|14
|1.1%
|37
|2.7
|10.6%
|0.69
|13
|91
|1
|0
|0
|60
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|1.0
|2.6%
|12
|1.8%
|59
|5.0
|12.5%
|0.60
|8
|58
|1
|0
|2
|61
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|1.0
|3.0%
|14
|4.2%
|144
|10.3
|14.6%
|1.30
|9
|125
|3
|0
|2
|62
|JAX
|Luke Farrell
|1.0
|2.8%
|14
|1.5%
|62
|4.4
|17.1%
|1.80
|12
|148
|0
|0
|1
|63
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|0.8
|2.7%
|11
|2.6%
|78
|7.1
|11.0%
|0.58
|7
|58
|0
|1
|0
|64
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|0.6
|2.2%
|9
|0.4%
|12
|1.3
|8.9%
|0.52
|6
|53
|0
|0
|0