Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 7, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

        

Missed Week 9

We also have significant news from bye-week teams, with Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returning to practice Monday while Zay Jones (knee) isn't close to making it back and could even be placed on IR (per coach Doug Pederson). As for Justin Jefferson, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell didn't say much Monday, simply noting that the Vikings are still deciding whether to designate the star wideout for a return

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

        

Missed Week 9

We also have significant news from bye-week teams, with Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returning to practice Monday while Zay Jones (knee) isn't close to making it back and could even be placed on IR (per coach Doug Pederson). As for Justin Jefferson, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell didn't say much Monday, simply noting that the Vikings are still deciding whether to designate the star wideout for a return from IR. JJ has missed the minimum four games, but it doesn't sound great for Week 10.

      

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Diontae Johnson - 7-90-1 / 32% Tgt Sh since returning from IR

Rashee Rice - 70% snaps / 59% routes

Justin Watson - 63% snaps / 75% routes / team-high five targets

Tank Dell - 87% snaps / team-high 74% routes / 6-114-2

Demario Douglas - 83% snaps / 82% routes / 5-55-0 on seven targets

 Noah Brown - 74% snaps / 71% routes / 6-153-1 on six targets

 Jalen Tolbert - 43% snaps / 45% routes / 3-49-1 on five targets

 Brandon Powell - 70% snaps / 73% routes / 2-15-1 on three targets

 Trishton Jackson - 71% snaps / 75% routes / three targets

 KhaDarel Hodge - 67% snaps / 62% routes / 3-60-0 on six targets

Cedric Tillman - 73% snaps / 68% routes (but only one target on 21 routes)

     

Tight Ends 📈

Cole Kmet - 88% routes / 6-55-2 after 10 catches the week before

 Cade Otton - 100% snaps / 81% routes / 6-70-2 / 6+ tgts in 3 straight

Juwan Johnson - 74% snaps / 71% routes / 5-29-1 on five targets

Dalton Schultz - 77% snaps / 76% routes / 10-130-1

Hunter Henry - 87% snaps / 84% routes / 4-39-1 on seven targets

 Jack Stoll - 77% snaps Q4 / Goedert injury

 Albert Okwuegbunam - 55% snaps Q4 / Goedert injury

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

George Pickens - -1 Yards / 20% Tgt Sh since DJ's return

Zay Flowers - 68% snaps / 76% routes / one target

Michael Thomas - 71% routes / one target, no catches

Michael Gallup - 49% snaps / 51% routes / 2-19-0 on three targets

Skyy Moore - 23% snaps / 28% routes

    

Tight Ends 📉

Connor Heyward - 60% snaps / 67% routes / 2-16-0

Michael Mayer - 52% routes / 2-11-0 on two targets

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

Dell is the clear prize here, having put up receiving lines of 7-72-1, 5-145-1 and now 6-114-2 in seven appearance. He's only available in shallow leagues for the most part, so Douglas is probably a more realistic target for a lot of you -- he's kind of defaulted into the No. 1 WR role for New England and has been a favorite of the team's beat reporters dating back to OTAs.

   

Bench Stashes

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMtn%MotionGMs
CINJa'Marr Chase40.097.6%31958.193.6%46527.3%12712.3%578
CARAdam Thielen39.692.9%31561.391.6%49065.3%32011.4%568
MINJustin Jefferson39.252.5%19656.049.1%28023.2%658.2%235
WASJahan Dotson37.785.4%33953.081.5%47741.5%1988.0%389
CINTyler Boyd37.491.1%29851.683.1%41379.9%33015.0%628
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown37.383.8%25863.380.4%44338.6%17117.6%787
WASTerry McLaurin37.284.4%33554.984.4%49414.2%706.5%329
LACKeenan Allen36.895.7%29056.588.5%45253.3%24126.8%1218
INDMichael Pittman36.698.2%32864.397.5%57928.8%16711.6%679
NYJGarrett Wilson36.596.3%28954.591.6%43625.5%1115.3%238
NOChris Olave36.290.6%32654.879.3%49336.7%18110.8%539
PHIDeVonta Smith36.199.1%32466.096.3%59423.2%1382.9%179
MINK.J. Osborn35.784.7%31652.082.1%46828.8%13510.0%479
NOMichael Thomas35.187.8%31652.876.4%47523.2%1100.2%19
CARJonathan Mingo35.071.7%24355.672.7%38923.9%9317.0%667
LAPuka Nacua35.091.7%30957.190.0%51426.8%13813.8%719
BUFStefon Diggs34.993.2%31353.986.0%48530.7%14913.8%679
CARDJ Chark34.771.7%24353.069.3%37123.2%861.9%77
LACMike Williams34.033.7%10253.331.3%16030.6%493.8%63
MINJordan Addison33.981.0%30248.376.3%43518.9%8214.0%619
BUFGabe Davis33.889.0%29954.787.2%49216.3%807.9%399
PHIA.J. Brown33.792.0%30162.390.9%56121.7%1224.8%279
PITGeorge Pickens33.695.4%26853.389.7%42613.8%593.8%168
INDAlec Pierce33.489.8%30061.693.3%55411.4%633.6%209
NYJAllen Lazard33.487.3%26251.486.3%41121.2%877.8%328
DALCeeDee Lamb33.389.9%26651.378.1%41057.1%23416.1%668
LATutu Atwell33.287.8%29652.883.2%47531.8%15130.9%1479
LVJakobi Meyers32.984.1%26054.883.7%43825.8%11314.2%628
JAXCalvin Ridley32.689.1%26154.482.1%43512.4%546.9%308
CLEAmari Cooper32.587.1%25756.078.2%44816.7%752.2%108
CINTee Higgins32.469.1%22644.963.2%31416.2%518.3%267
CHIDJ Moore32.396.4%29158.392.6%52515.0%797.2%389
ARIMarquise Brown32.293.2%28955.991.8%50316.7%844.0%209
JAXChristian Kirk31.986.0%25250.175.7%40166.3%26616.5%668
CLEElijah Moore31.885.1%25154.375.7%43444.5%19323.3%1018
LVDavante Adams31.791.9%28452.289.9%47012.8%606.4%309
LACooper Kupp31.646.3%15654.647.8%27350.2%1378.8%245
TBChris Godwin31.586.2%25049.480.4%39528.4%11213.2%528
LACJoshua Palmer31.171.9%21849.067.1%34328.9%996.1%217
SEADK Metcalf31.078.0%21646.069.2%32214.3%462.5%87
SEATyler Lockett31.089.2%24746.580.0%37232.5%12116.1%608
ATLVan Jefferson31.046.0%15535.823.9%14341.1%1635.5%225
NYGDarius Slayton30.985.1%27554.382.9%48927.0%1328.6%429
ATLDrake London30.975.0%24654.472.7%43517.7%774.4%198
DENCourtland Sutton30.391.5%23749.387.0%39422.1%873.8%158
PITDiontae Johnson30.042.0%11843.336.4%17315.0%267.5%134
DALBrandin Cooks29.769.6%20644.759.6%31328.1%8811.2%357
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones29.769.8%20659.372.4%41533.0%1379.9%417
HOURobert Woods29.758.1%17348.256.4%28935.6%10313.5%396
NORashid Shaheed29.673.6%26540.158.0%36142.1%15214.1%519
HOUNoah Brown29.538.9%11642.032.8%16854.8%9213.7%234
MIATyreek Hill29.481.0%26442.469.1%38231.2%11921.2%819
DETJosh Reynolds29.375.0%23150.473.1%40332.9%1336.9%288
ARIMichael Wilson29.073.9%22948.170.3%38529.4%1135.2%208
HOUNico Collins29.076.5%22846.672.9%37320.1%751.1%48
BALZay Flowers28.891.5%25854.083.5%48629.8%14519.1%939
TBMike Evans28.679.0%22944.472.3%35524.2%863.9%148
NEKendrick Bourne28.566.8%22744.464.7%35530.1%10716.3%588
PITAllen Robinson28.477.9%21946.978.9%37560.5%22714.1%538
GBRomeo Doubs28.480.6%22547.579.3%38013.9%531.3%58
INDJosh Downs28.275.4%25246.670.5%41971.4%29914.8%629
TENDeAndre Hopkins28.084.7%22240.569.4%32418.5%601.5%58
JAXZay Jones27.728.0%8246.026.0%13838.4%535.8%83
NEDeVante Parker27.656.8%19345.057.4%31510.2%323.2%107
CHIDarnell Mooney27.481.1%24546.774.1%42057.6%24215.5%659
HOUNathaniel Dell27.462.8%18742.357.8%29623.0%689.8%297
MIAJaylen Waddle27.366.0%21540.959.1%32718.3%604.6%158
DENJerry Jeudy27.172.2%18739.160.5%27454.4%14913.5%377
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling27.168.5%24139.261.2%35328.9%1022.8%109
GBChristian Watson27.048.0%13445.647.6%22826.3%6023.2%535
WASCurtis Samuel26.853.4%21237.551.3%30063.3%19015.7%478
DALMichael Gallup26.370.9%21041.863.6%3346.3%214.5%158
LACJalen Guyton26.08.6%2633.06.5%3345.5%153.0%11
ARIRondale Moore25.774.5%23140.766.8%36659.0%21622.1%819
SFBrandon Aiyuk25.473.2%17547.669.1%33315.3%513.3%117
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba25.372.2%20035.460.9%28368.6%19411.0%318
TBTrey Palmer25.369.3%20138.963.3%31152.1%1628.7%278
TENTreylon Burks23.444.3%11638.841.5%19430.4%597.2%145
GBJayden Reed23.366.3%18534.056.8%27266.9%18220.2%558
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine23.067.2%17640.569.4%32441.0%1332.8%98
MINBrandon Powell22.534.3%12826.933.0%18856.9%10715.4%296
SFDeebo Samuel22.555.2%13245.356.4%27218.8%5123.2%636
CARTerrace Marshall22.045.4%15432.742.8%22921.8%506.1%147
KCSkyy Moore21.354.3%19136.156.3%32531.4%10211.1%369
BALOdell Beckham21.051.8%14635.943.1%25110.0%254.4%119
NYGWan'Dale Robinson20.343.0%13939.346.6%27570.5%19421.5%597
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus20.255.7%18232.847.8%29567.5%1994.7%147
NYJRandall Cobb20.239.7%11927.534.7%16570.3%1163.6%69
KCJustin Watson20.045.2%15928.439.3%22728.2%644.8%116
LACQuentin Johnston20.052.8%16029.145.6%23318.0%426.4%158
PHIQuez Watkins20.018.3%6036.317.7%10981.7%895.5%68
NYGJalin Hyatt19.854.5%17632.349.3%29114.4%425.5%163
PITCalvin Austin19.655.9%15730.551.4%24425.4%6217.2%429
MIABraxton Berrios19.453.4%17427.144.1%24450.8%12418.0%448
SFJauan Jennings18.954.0%12930.944.8%21647.7%10319.9%439
NEDemario Douglas18.443.2%14726.037.9%20862.0%12931.7%667
NEJalen Reagor18.021.2%7228.820.9%11518.3%210.9%18
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster17.936.8%12532.141.0%22539.1%8816.4%378
BALRashod Bateman17.549.3%13934.947.9%27911.8%334.3%127
KCRashee Rice17.444.3%15629.445.9%26547.2%1257.2%198
DENBrandon Johnson16.944.4%11525.138.9%17621.6%385.7%109
JAXJamal Agnew16.733.8%9920.126.6%14140.4%5722.7%328
BALNelson Agholor16.752.8%14933.151.2%29857.7%17214.1%426
GBDontayvion Wicks16.647.3%13226.143.6%20925.4%5313.9%299
CHIEquanimeous St. Brown16.510.6%3232.511.5%6512.3%813.8%98
TENKyle Philips16.324.0%6318.515.8%7470.3%526.8%52
LVHunter Renfrow16.246.9%14521.436.9%19388.1%17022.3%434
NYGParris Campbell16.135.0%11320.628.0%16570.3%11618.8%319
NYGIsaiah Hodgins16.144.0%14231.648.1%28411.6%332.5%77
DETJameson Williams16.020.5%6327.019.6%10825.9%2814.8%169
DETMarvin Jones15.729.9%9228.230.7%16927.2%460.6%19
ATLMack Hollins15.642.1%13831.847.8%28621.0%6012.2%356
DETKalif Raymond15.039.0%12022.031.9%17636.7%6525.4%458
MINTrishton Jackson15.012.1%4515.413.5%7724.7%1910.4%88
MIACedrick Wilson14.029.1%9527.735.1%19425.3%4916.0%318
NYJMalik Taylor14.09.0%2719.08.0%3844.7%172.6%17
CINTrenton Irwin14.029.7%9722.131.2%15531.6%4910.3%162
CHITyler Scott13.639.7%12024.038.1%21617.6%3817.1%373
TENChris Moore13.339.7%10426.445.2%21115.2%322.8%67
SFRay-Ray McCloud13.138.1%9119.031.5%15219.7%3023.7%368
DALJalen Tolbert13.035.1%10425.138.3%20125.4%5114.9%307
WASJamison Crowder12.512.6%5016.811.5%6788.1%5911.9%88
WASDyami Brown12.127.5%10917.126.3%15429.9%4614.9%234
BUFKhalil Shakir12.131.5%10622.035.1%19856.6%11213.6%279
ATLDamiere Byrd12.03.7%1218.03.0%185.6%10.0%09
LVKristian Wilkerson12.07.8%2420.07.6%4012.5%57.5%31
NYJXavier Gipson12.020.0%6016.320.6%9840.8%4023.5%232
LVTre Tucker11.429.4%9115.623.9%12523.2%2910.4%139
ATLKhaDarel Hodge11.330.5%10021.231.9%19117.3%339.9%198
MIARiver Cracraft11.310.4%3422.712.3%6813.2%910.3%79
TBDeven Thompkins10.427.9%8119.031.0%15246.7%7113.2%208
SEAJake Bobo10.430.0%8321.436.8%17122.2%3819.9%348
NETyquan Thornton10.39.1%3112.36.7%3716.2%616.2%68
PHIJulio Jones10.09.2%3016.37.9%4944.9%224.1%23
KCKadarius Toney9.925.0%8815.223.7%13743.1%5932.1%443
DENMarvin Mims9.429.0%7516.629.4%13318.8%2525.6%349
CLECedric Tillman8.213.2%3919.216.8%9626.0%258.3%88

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGMs
MINT.J. Hockenson36.281.5%30452.783.2%47456.8%26943.2%2059
TBCade Otton34.883.1%24159.596.9%47651.7%24648.3%2308
WASLogan Thomas34.865.0%25847.965.5%38336.6%14063.4%2438
LATyler Higbee33.979.8%26958.291.8%52450.8%26649.2%2589
DETSam LaPorta33.176.3%23556.682.2%45359.0%26841.0%1858
PHIDallas Goedert33.080.7%26461.089.0%54955.6%30544.4%2449
CLEDavid Njoku31.976.9%22756.578.9%45252.9%23947.1%2138
JAXEvan Engram31.885.0%24950.576.2%40424.5%9975.5%3058
MIADurham Smythe30.765.6%21447.877.8%43054.9%23645.1%1949
NYGDarren Waller29.867.2%21750.368.1%40240.3%16259.7%2408
KCTravis Kelce29.664.2%22645.362.7%36232.0%11668.0%2468
HOUDalton Schultz29.370.5%21043.868.4%35059.1%20740.9%1438
CHICole Kmet28.670.2%21252.783.6%47464.1%30435.9%1709
SFGeorge Kittle28.478.7%18852.687.3%42173.2%30826.8%1138
BALMark Andrews28.176.2%21550.569.4%40441.1%16658.9%2388
NEHunter Henry28.168.5%23345.875.0%41263.6%26236.4%1509
BUFDalton Kincaid27.863.4%21341.959.4%33540.3%13559.7%2008
DALJake Ferguson27.869.3%20547.372.0%37862.7%23737.3%1418
ATLKyle Pitts27.674.1%24340.460.9%36424.2%8875.8%2769
NYJTyler Conklin27.466.3%19941.870.2%33451.8%17348.2%1618
CINIrv Smith27.047.7%15635.743.1%21446.3%9953.7%1156
TENChigoziem Okonkwo26.869.5%18241.871.5%33450.0%16750.0%1678
GBLuke Musgrave26.565.6%18343.172.0%34567.2%23232.8%1138
NOJuwan Johnson26.434.7%12547.237.9%23644.9%10655.1%1305
DENAdam Trautman26.470.7%18345.480.1%36351.2%18648.8%1778
ATLJonnu Smith26.061.0%20040.460.9%36444.2%16155.8%2039
BUFDawson Knox25.947.0%15843.053.4%30156.5%17043.5%1317
ARIZach Ertz25.957.7%17939.750.7%27845.7%12754.3%1517
PITPat Freiermuth25.032.7%9236.330.5%14574.5%10825.5%374
CARHayden Hurst24.656.3%19132.949.2%26343.7%11556.3%1488
INDKylen Granson24.048.2%16135.942.3%25151.0%12849.0%1237
KCNoah Gray21.349.1%17338.259.6%34451.5%17748.5%1674
NEMike Gesicki21.254.7%18632.653.4%29324.9%7375.1%2209
CINTanner Hudson20.718.3%6024.014.5%7226.4%1973.6%537
LACGerald Everett20.641.3%12537.651.5%26351.3%13548.7%1283
LVMichael Mayer19.346.6%14438.065.4%34274.6%25525.4%879
SEANoah Fant17.945.5%12630.352.0%24245.9%11154.1%1314
LVAustin Hooper16.941.7%12927.447.2%24760.3%14939.7%989
LACDonald Parham16.835.6%10829.646.4%23770.5%16729.5%707
PITConnor Heyward16.544.1%12427.546.3%22054.1%11945.9%1018
NYGDaniel Bellinger15.730.0%9735.654.2%32058.4%18741.6%1334
ARITrey McBride15.641.9%13031.151.1%28062.1%17437.9%1069
WASJohn Bates15.224.7%9828.443.8%25675.8%19424.2%629
SEAColby Parkinson15.037.2%10329.651.0%23756.5%13443.5%1039
DETBrock Wright14.927.9%8633.849.0%27078.5%21221.5%583
DALPeyton Hendershot13.711.1%3331.017.7%9366.7%6233.3%317
NYJC.J. Uzomah13.528.7%8624.641.4%19773.6%14526.4%529
NOFoster Moreau13.421.1%7638.943.7%27275.4%20524.6%678
INDDrew Ogletree12.625.1%8428.938.9%23178.4%18121.6%508
SEAWill Dissly11.724.2%6724.637.0%17272.7%12527.3%475
MINJosh Oliver11.416.9%6324.638.8%22193.2%2066.8%157
CARTommy Tremble11.123.0%7823.134.6%18567.0%12433.0%613
PITDarnell Washington11.023.1%6527.045.5%21677.8%16822.2%488
CINDrew Sample10.615.6%5121.935.2%17574.3%13025.7%458

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GmTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
CINJa'Marr Chase11.631.4%9340.2%7618.229.2%2.1864697428
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown11.128.4%7829.9%5517.130.2%2.5857665321
BUFStefon Diggs10.831.7%9741.2%105210.831.0%2.6670834716
MIATyreek Hill10.832.1%9744.4%106911.036.7%4.08691076858
LAPuka Nacua10.731.9%9633.2%8378.731.1%2.6864827243
MINJustin Jefferson10.415.3%5222.7%54110.426.5%2.9136571323
LACKeenan Allen10.430.3%8336.3%7929.528.6%2.4862720423
NYJGarrett Wilson10.132.3%8149.6%92411.428.0%1.9046549224
PHIA.J. Brown10.132.2%9148.5%121513.330.2%3.3066993627
INDMichael Pittman9.629.1%8632.0%6918.026.2%1.8158593323
CARAdam Thielen9.526.5%7629.1%5377.124.1%1.9462610414
NOChris Olave9.426.2%8539.6%111913.226.1%1.7350563238
LVDavante Adams9.430.2%8540.9%89610.529.9%2.0251573345
KCKadarius Toney9.38.6%283.4%762.731.8%1.4420127120
DALCeeDee Lamb9.026.9%7236.4%74410.327.1%3.1057824317
LACooper Kupp9.015.0%4518.8%47610.628.8%2.3323364122
PITDiontae Johnson8.813.9%3520.9%39411.329.7%2.5623302112
LACMike Williams8.79.5%2613.4%29211.225.5%2.4419249102
ARIMarquise Brown8.627.8%7741.8%84411.026.6%1.5242440423
CLEAmari Cooper7.924.2%6343.1%96515.324.5%2.4035617233
TENDeAndre Hopkins7.928.3%6341.4%88714.128.4%2.5435564347
WASTerry McLaurin7.821.1%7028.8%76410.920.9%1.7047568214
LVJakobi Meyers7.822.1%6229.4%64210.423.8%1.7040442505
TBChris Godwin7.823.3%6225.5%5599.024.8%1.8740468107
JAXChristian Kirk7.522.3%6025.7%4858.123.8%2.0643520341
TBMike Evans7.522.6%6038.1%83413.926.2%2.5937594536
SFBrandon Aiyuk7.424.2%5242.4%74914.429.7%3.5435620212
MIAJaylen Waddle7.419.5%5924.2%5839.927.4%2.4340522336
CINTee Higgins7.317.2%5130.8%58411.522.6%1.4527328226
PITGeorge Pickens7.323.1%5839.9%75313.021.6%1.9430521315
JAXCalvin Ridley7.321.6%5840.8%76913.322.2%1.7333451216
HOURobert Woods7.216.6%4318.2%4209.824.9%1.3122227122
SEADK Metcalf7.120.6%5036.0%71014.223.1%2.10284542110
SEATyler Lockett7.123.5%5733.9%66811.723.1%1.6338402308
ATLDrake London7.119.9%5724.2%5629.923.2%1.7837438215
NOMichael Thomas6.919.1%6222.7%64210.419.6%1.3938439107
CHIDJ Moore6.924.1%6241.5%74712.021.3%2.5347735516
BALZay Flowers6.924.3%6223.8%4877.924.0%1.8345472120
NEKendrick Bourne6.917.5%5522.9%55510.124.2%1.7937406402
GBRomeo Doubs6.821.2%5427.1%63111.724.0%1.39303125210
PHIDeVonta Smith6.721.2%6030.8%77212.918.5%1.6542533434
HOUNico Collins6.620.5%5327.4%63311.923.2%2.7736631413
MINJordan Addison6.617.4%5928.5%67911.519.5%1.7741534717
CINTrenton Irwin6.54.4%136.0%1138.713.4%1.0411101000
WASJahan Dotson6.317.2%5721.8%57810.116.8%1.0634360344
INDJosh Downs6.319.3%5719.2%4157.322.6%1.9241483202
NYGJalin Hyatt6.37.4%1925.6%46224.310.8%1.2211214010
CLEElijah Moore6.319.2%5018.6%4178.319.9%1.0829270001
HOUNathaniel Dell6.116.6%4326.2%60414.023.0%2.4328454422
CINTyler Boyd6.116.6%4917.7%3356.816.4%1.0136300212
LATutu Atwell6.017.9%5423.8%60011.118.2%1.2632374323
JAXZay Jones6.06.7%1812.0%22612.622.0%0.95878216
DENCourtland Sutton5.821.7%4632.7%50210.919.4%1.6033380628
DENJerry Jeudy5.718.9%4032.5%49912.521.4%1.8027336111
CHITyler Scott5.76.6%1710.3%18510.914.2%0.52862011
ATLVan Jefferson5.64.50%287.80%44415.811.7%0.6313151021
LACJoshua Palmer5.614.2%3922.7%49512.717.9%1.7323377113
TENKyle Philips5.54.9%115.1%1099.917.5%1.56898000
MINK.J. Osborn5.414.5%4918.0%4298.815.5%1.1932377244
BUFGabe Davis5.416.0%4926.1%66513.616.4%1.4531434529
CARJonathan Mingo5.413.2%3820.3%3749.815.6%0.8220200021
WASCurtis Samuel5.413.0%4311.0%2936.820.3%1.5735332204
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.417.7%4310.6%2104.921.5%1.3629272220
SFDeebo Samuel5.314.9%3214.4%2558.024.2%2.2920302101
NEDemario Douglas5.311.7%3713.8%3359.125.2%1.8824277002
GBChristian Watson5.210.2%2620.1%46718.019.4%1.5912213107
KCRashee Rice5.112.6%4110.3%2305.626.3%2.4232378423
HOUNoah Brown5.07.7%207.1%1638.117.2%2.3014267102
GBJayden Reed5.015.7%4021.4%49912.521.6%1.8023333324
CARDJ Chark4.911.8%3425.1%46413.714.0%0.9417229312
ATLMack Hollins4.810.1%2915.9%36812.721.0%1.7917247022
DALMichael Gallup4.814.2%3818.9%38710.218.1%1.1622243011
LVHunter Renfrow4.86.8%195.7%1256.613.1%0.8612124010
NYGWan'Dale Robinson4.712.9%336.9%1253.823.7%1.4227198101
NYGDarius Slayton4.616.0%4129.3%52712.914.9%1.1523316001
NORashid Shaheed4.612.7%4124.4%69016.815.5%1.8926501314
NYJAllen Lazard4.413.9%3523.0%42812.213.4%1.0419273141
KCJustin Watson4.27.7%2523.8%53121.215.7%1.7414276022
CARTerrace Marshall4.110.1%2912.5%2318.018.8%0.8017123010
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.110.5%337.3%1775.426.4%1.1221140110
DALBrandin Cooks4.010.4%2816.6%33912.113.6%0.8017165204
ARIMichael Wilson4.011.6%3220.8%42113.114.0%1.7324397202
DETJosh Reynolds3.911.3%3121.0%38612.513.4%1.7122397324
BALNelson Agholor3.89.0%2314.1%28812.515.4%1.5018224214
CHIDarnell Mooney3.813.2%3419.9%35810.513.9%1.2520307104
PITAllen Robinson3.812.0%3012.0%2267.513.7%0.7019154002
WASDyami Brown3.84.5%159.6%25617.113.8%1.108120002
ARIRondale Moore3.711.9%333.4%692.114.3%0.5520128010
MINBrandon Powell3.76.5%227.3%1757.917.2%1.2315157102
BALOdell Beckham3.712.9%3318.0%36711.122.6%1.4919218105
TENTreylon Burks3.68.1%1815.6%33518.615.5%1.058122020
NEDeVante Parker3.67.9%2510.7%25910.313.0%0.8215158000
BALRashod Bateman3.69.8%2516.3%33313.318.0%1.2917180011
INDAlec Pierce3.610.8%3220.3%43913.710.7%0.8117243010
TBTrey Palmer3.510.5%2814.4%31611.313.9%0.8315167211
KCSkyy Moore3.39.2%3013.1%2939.815.7%1.0516201103
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.311.7%2613.4%28811.114.8%1.2718224304
MIABraxton Berrios3.18.3%258.5%2058.214.4%1.1120194102
LACQuentin Johnston3.08.8%2414.2%31012.915.0%0.8014128003
DETKalif Raymond2.98.4%2310.9%2018.819.0%1.9118231100
PITCalvin Austin2.810.0%2515.9%29912.015.9%1.0314162110
NYGParris Campbell2.89.8%254.8%873.522.1%0.8818100010
NYGIsaiah Hodgins2.77.4%198.0%1447.613.4%0.8512120102
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.77.4%2418.1%40316.810.0%1.0314249113
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones2.66.9%189.2%20611.58.7%0.47897000
GBDontayvion Wicks2.69.0%2310.7%24910.817.4%1.4314189111
SFJauan Jennings2.39.8%2112.6%22210.616.3%1.4012181000
TBDeven Thompkins2.36.8%185.1%1116.222.2%0.901373101
DALJalen Tolbert2.15.6%159.9%20313.514.4%1.1510120102
BUFKhalil Shakir2.16.2%196.0%1528.017.9%2.1118224100
LACJalen Guyton2.00.7%21.2%2512.77.7%0.0000000
MIACedrick Wilson1.95.0%158.7%21014.015.8%1.569148202
WASJamison Crowder1.94.5%154.5%1197.930.0%2.7813139102
ATLKhaDarel Hodge1.95.2%1510.0%23215.415.0%1.9911199000
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus1.74.2%126.2%15512.96.6%0.48687112
DETJameson Williams1.75.5%1512.0%22114.723.8%1.13671130
SEAJake Bobo1.65.3%136.5%1299.915.7%1.6310135202
TENChris Moore1.64.9%1110.7%22920.810.6%1.636169000
DENMarvin Mims1.66.6%1417.1%26318.818.7%3.2811246101
JAXJamal Agnew1.54.5%125.6%1068.812.1%0.91990000
DENBrandon Johnson1.46.1%139.8%15011.611.3%1.068122311
NYJRandall Cobb1.34.8%124.2%776.510.1%0.17320010
SFRay-Ray McCloud1.34.7%102.7%484.811.0%0.99890000
NEJalen Reagor1.12.9%95.9%14215.812.5%0.31222011
PHIJulio Jones1.01.1%31.0%258.310.0%0.37211101
NETyquan Thornton0.92.2%74.2%10214.522.6%0.48315000
CLECedric Tillman0.51.5%42.3%5112.710.3%0.2128002

         

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GmTgt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
KCTravis Kelce9.022.2%7221.5%4826.731.9%2.6457597404
MINT.J. Hockenson8.923.6%8021.0%5006.226.3%1.8060547334
LACGerald Everett8.39.1%253.7%823.320.0%1.3421167202
JAXEvan Engram7.622.7%6111.9%2253.724.5%1.7451434010
DETSam LaPorta7.421.5%5921.7%3996.825.0%1.8443434440
BALMark Andrews6.921.6%5521.0%4297.825.6%2.2241477635
NYGDarren Waller6.419.9%5122.7%4088.023.5%1.7736384102
HOUDalton Schultz6.319.3%5016.4%3797.623.8%1.6733350418
ARIZach Ertz6.115.5%4315.2%3077.124.0%1.0427187142
KCNoah Gray6.07.4%248.2%1827.613.9%1.2418214100
ATLKyle Pitts5.918.5%5324.9%57910.921.8%1.6032389112
PHIDallas Goedert5.818.4%5210.8%2715.219.7%1.5538410211
WASLogan Thomas5.813.9%4611.4%3036.617.8%1.2133311325
CLEDavid Njoku5.617.3%458.6%1944.319.8%1.4132319223
CHICole Kmet5.619.5%5016.4%2955.923.6%1.7641374504
BUFDalton Kincaid5.514.4%447.1%1814.120.7%1.5339326101
SFGeorge Kittle5.420.0%4322.7%4019.322.9%2.3632443323
DALJake Ferguson5.416.0%4312.1%2475.721.0%1.6032328334
LATyler Higbee4.814.3%4311.3%2866.716.0%1.0626286030
TBCade Otton4.814.3%3810.8%2356.215.8%1.0128244312
ATLJonnu Smith4.714.6%4211.0%2566.121.0%2.1134422221
NEHunter Henry4.613.0%4115.1%3658.917.6%1.1927277313
ARITrey McBride4.414.4%4013.0%2626.630.8%2.2128287101
NYJTyler Conklin4.413.9%3513.4%2507.117.6%1.4726293001
TENChigoziem Okonkwo4.415.7%3511.7%2527.219.2%0.9524173030
GBLuke Musgrave4.413.7%359.4%2186.219.1%1.3627249100
SEANoah Fant4.37.0%176.6%1297.613.5%1.7914226000
BUFDawson Knox4.09.2%288.4%2167.717.7%0.6515102114
INDKylen Granson4.09.5%289.5%2067.417.4%1.0616170131
NOJuwan Johnson3.85.9%194.2%1186.215.2%0.761395112
CARHayden Hurst3.59.8%2811.8%2187.814.7%0.8916170112
PITPat Freiermuth3.35.2%134.3%826.314.1%0.58853203
CINIrv Smith3.26.4%194.9%944.912.2%0.531383122
LACDonald Parham3.07.7%217.6%1667.919.4%0.9613104407
CARTommy Tremble3.03.1%92.3%424.711.5%0.73857202
NEMike Gesicki2.98.3%269.9%2419.314.0%0.8619160102
PITConnor Heyward2.88.8%227.4%1406.417.7%0.8514105011
MIADurham Smythe2.47.3%225.5%1336.110.3%0.7917168002
DETBrock Wright2.32.5%70.8%162.28.1%0.52745000
DENAdam Trautman2.38.5%187.5%1156.49.8%0.381169100
INDDrew Ogletree2.15.7%179.8%21112.420.2%1.759147201
LVMichael Mayer2.16.8%197.0%1528.013.2%1.1013159000
NYGDaniel Bellinger2.03.1%81.7%313.98.2%0.67765000
SEAColby Parkinson2.07.4%187.0%1397.717.5%1.3412138003
MINJosh Oliver2.04.1%141.1%271.922.2%1.131271101
CINTanner Hudson1.63.7%113.4%645.818.3%1.55893000
LVAustin Hooper1.65.0%142.2%483.410.9%0.9913128000
WASJohn Bates1.64.2%144.1%1097.814.3%0.971095012
NOFoster Moreau1.53.7%122.4%695.715.8%1.5111115111
SEAWill Dissly1.42.9%71.0%192.710.4%0.84656000
NYJC.J. Uzomah1.24.4%113.1%585.212.8%0.60752102
CINDrew Sample1.02.7%8-0.8%-16-1.915.7%0.78640100
PITDarnell Washington0.51.6%40.2%41.16.2%0.26217000

      

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Week 10 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 10 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview
NFL Injury Analysis: Goedert Could Return Before Season End
NFL Injury Analysis: Goedert Could Return Before Season End
IDP Analysis Week 9 Review
IDP Analysis Week 9 Review