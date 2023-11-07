Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (back / day-to-day)
- WR K.J. Osborn (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Christian Watson (back/chest / day-to-day)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion / week-to-week)
- WR Josh Downs (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Dallas Goedert (broken forearm / likely IR)
- TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs / day-to-day)
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot / day-to-day)
Missed Week 9
- Drake London (groin / week-to-week)
- Curtis Samuel (toe / week-to-week)
- DeVante Parker (concussion / day-to-day)
- Michael Wilson (shoulder / day-to-day)
- Robert Woods (toe / week-to-week)
- Justin Jefferson (hamstring - IR / eligible for Week 10 return)
- Joshua Palmer (knee - IR / eligible for Week 13 return)
We also have significant news from bye-week teams, with Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returning to practice Monday while Zay Jones (knee) isn't close to making it back and could even be placed on IR (per coach Doug Pederson). As for Justin Jefferson, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell didn't say much Monday, simply noting that the Vikings are still deciding whether to designate the star wideout for a return
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (back / day-to-day)
- WR K.J. Osborn (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Christian Watson (back/chest / day-to-day)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion / week-to-week)
- WR Josh Downs (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Dallas Goedert (broken forearm / likely IR)
- TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs / day-to-day)
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot / day-to-day)
Missed Week 9
- Drake London (groin / week-to-week)
- Curtis Samuel (toe / week-to-week)
- DeVante Parker (concussion / day-to-day)
- Michael Wilson (shoulder / day-to-day)
- Robert Woods (toe / week-to-week)
- Justin Jefferson (hamstring - IR / eligible for Week 10 return)
- Joshua Palmer (knee - IR / eligible for Week 13 return)
We also have significant news from bye-week teams, with Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returning to practice Monday while Zay Jones (knee) isn't close to making it back and could even be placed on IR (per coach Doug Pederson). As for Justin Jefferson, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell didn't say much Monday, simply noting that the Vikings are still deciding whether to designate the star wideout for a return from IR. JJ has missed the minimum four games, but it doesn't sound great for Week 10.
- Pat Freiermuth (hamstring - IR / eligible for Week 11 return)
- Zach Ertz (quad - IR / eligible for Week 12 return)
- Dawson Knox (wrist - IR / eligible for Week 12 return)
- Darren Waller (hamstring - IR / eligible for Week 15 return)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Diontae Johnson - 7-90-1 / 32% Tgt Sh since returning from IR
Rashee Rice - 70% snaps / 59% routes
Justin Watson - 63% snaps / 75% routes / team-high five targets
Tank Dell - 87% snaps / team-high 74% routes / 6-114-2
Demario Douglas - 83% snaps / 82% routes / 5-55-0 on seven targets
Noah Brown - 74% snaps / 71% routes / 6-153-1 on six targets
Jalen Tolbert - 43% snaps / 45% routes / 3-49-1 on five targets
Brandon Powell - 70% snaps / 73% routes / 2-15-1 on three targets
Trishton Jackson - 71% snaps / 75% routes / three targets
KhaDarel Hodge - 67% snaps / 62% routes / 3-60-0 on six targets
Cedric Tillman - 73% snaps / 68% routes (but only one target on 21 routes)
Tight Ends 📈
Cole Kmet - 88% routes / 6-55-2 after 10 catches the week before
Cade Otton - 100% snaps / 81% routes / 6-70-2 / 6+ tgts in 3 straight
Juwan Johnson - 74% snaps / 71% routes / 5-29-1 on five targets
Dalton Schultz - 77% snaps / 76% routes / 10-130-1
Hunter Henry - 87% snaps / 84% routes / 4-39-1 on seven targets
Jack Stoll - 77% snaps Q4 / Goedert injury
Albert Okwuegbunam - 55% snaps Q4 / Goedert injury
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
George Pickens - -1 Yards / 20% Tgt Sh since DJ's return
Zay Flowers - 68% snaps / 76% routes / one target
Michael Thomas - 71% routes / one target, no catches
Michael Gallup - 49% snaps / 51% routes / 2-19-0 on three targets
Skyy Moore - 23% snaps / 28% routes
Tight Ends 📉
Connor Heyward - 60% snaps / 67% routes / 2-16-0
Michael Mayer - 52% routes / 2-11-0 on two targets
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Tank Dell - 48%
- Demario Douglas - 35%
- Khalil Shakir - 6%
- Noah Brown - 2%
- Odell Beckham - 25%
- Darnell Mooney - 14%
- Jonathan Mingo - 9%
- Brandon Powell - 2%
- Jamison Crowder - 1%
- Kyle Philips - 0%
- Xavier Gipson - 0%
Dell is the clear prize here, having put up receiving lines of 7-72-1, 5-145-1 and now 6-114-2 in seven appearance. He's only available in shallow leagues for the most part, so Douglas is probably a more realistic target for a lot of you -- he's kind of defaulted into the No. 1 WR role for New England and has been a favorite of the team's beat reporters dating back to OTAs.
Bench Stashes
- Marvin Mims - 13%
- Quentin Johnston - 33%
- Jameson Williams - 28%
- Jayden Reed - 20%
- Trey Palmer - 1%
- Zay Jones (IR candidate) - 19%
- Rondale Moore - 8%
- Michael Wilson (shoulder) - 12%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 5%
- Tre Tucker - 0%
Potential Drops
- Brandin Cooks - 46%
- Elijah Moore - 47%
- Curtis Samuel (toe) - 35%
- Josh Reynolds - 28%
- Kadarius Toney - 22%
- Skyy Moore - 20%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 20%
- Rashod Bateman - 20%
- JuJu Smith-Schuster - 19%
- Michael Gallup - 17%
- Mecole Hardman - 8%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Cade Otton
- Pat Freiermuth (IR - hamstring) - 37%
- Luke Musgrave - 22%
- Jonnu Smith - 28%
- Hunter Henry - 38%
- Juwan Johnson - 10%
- Gerald Everett - 30%
- Tyler Conklin - 14%
- Michael Mayer - 8%
- Mike Gesicki - 3%
Potential Drops
- Tyler Higbee - 48%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 26%
- Kylen Granson - 1%
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|Motion
|GMs
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|40.0
|97.6%
|319
|58.1
|93.6%
|465
|27.3%
|127
|12.3%
|57
|8
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|39.6
|92.9%
|315
|61.3
|91.6%
|490
|65.3%
|320
|11.4%
|56
|8
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|39.2
|52.5%
|196
|56.0
|49.1%
|280
|23.2%
|65
|8.2%
|23
|5
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|37.7
|85.4%
|339
|53.0
|81.5%
|477
|41.5%
|198
|8.0%
|38
|9
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|37.4
|91.1%
|298
|51.6
|83.1%
|413
|79.9%
|330
|15.0%
|62
|8
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|37.3
|83.8%
|258
|63.3
|80.4%
|443
|38.6%
|171
|17.6%
|78
|7
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|37.2
|84.4%
|335
|54.9
|84.4%
|494
|14.2%
|70
|6.5%
|32
|9
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|36.8
|95.7%
|290
|56.5
|88.5%
|452
|53.3%
|241
|26.8%
|121
|8
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|36.6
|98.2%
|328
|64.3
|97.5%
|579
|28.8%
|167
|11.6%
|67
|9
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|36.5
|96.3%
|289
|54.5
|91.6%
|436
|25.5%
|111
|5.3%
|23
|8
|NO
|Chris Olave
|36.2
|90.6%
|326
|54.8
|79.3%
|493
|36.7%
|181
|10.8%
|53
|9
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|36.1
|99.1%
|324
|66.0
|96.3%
|594
|23.2%
|138
|2.9%
|17
|9
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|35.7
|84.7%
|316
|52.0
|82.1%
|468
|28.8%
|135
|10.0%
|47
|9
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|35.1
|87.8%
|316
|52.8
|76.4%
|475
|23.2%
|110
|0.2%
|1
|9
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|35.0
|71.7%
|243
|55.6
|72.7%
|389
|23.9%
|93
|17.0%
|66
|7
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|35.0
|91.7%
|309
|57.1
|90.0%
|514
|26.8%
|138
|13.8%
|71
|9
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|34.9
|93.2%
|313
|53.9
|86.0%
|485
|30.7%
|149
|13.8%
|67
|9
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|34.7
|71.7%
|243
|53.0
|69.3%
|371
|23.2%
|86
|1.9%
|7
|7
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|34.0
|33.7%
|102
|53.3
|31.3%
|160
|30.6%
|49
|3.8%
|6
|3
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|33.9
|81.0%
|302
|48.3
|76.3%
|435
|18.9%
|82
|14.0%
|61
|9
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|33.8
|89.0%
|299
|54.7
|87.2%
|492
|16.3%
|80
|7.9%
|39
|9
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|33.7
|92.0%
|301
|62.3
|90.9%
|561
|21.7%
|122
|4.8%
|27
|9
|PIT
|George Pickens
|33.6
|95.4%
|268
|53.3
|89.7%
|426
|13.8%
|59
|3.8%
|16
|8
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|33.4
|89.8%
|300
|61.6
|93.3%
|554
|11.4%
|63
|3.6%
|20
|9
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|33.4
|87.3%
|262
|51.4
|86.3%
|411
|21.2%
|87
|7.8%
|32
|8
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|33.3
|89.9%
|266
|51.3
|78.1%
|410
|57.1%
|234
|16.1%
|66
|8
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|33.2
|87.8%
|296
|52.8
|83.2%
|475
|31.8%
|151
|30.9%
|147
|9
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|32.9
|84.1%
|260
|54.8
|83.7%
|438
|25.8%
|113
|14.2%
|62
|8
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|32.6
|89.1%
|261
|54.4
|82.1%
|435
|12.4%
|54
|6.9%
|30
|8
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|32.5
|87.1%
|257
|56.0
|78.2%
|448
|16.7%
|75
|2.2%
|10
|8
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|32.4
|69.1%
|226
|44.9
|63.2%
|314
|16.2%
|51
|8.3%
|26
|7
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|32.3
|96.4%
|291
|58.3
|92.6%
|525
|15.0%
|79
|7.2%
|38
|9
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|32.2
|93.2%
|289
|55.9
|91.8%
|503
|16.7%
|84
|4.0%
|20
|9
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|31.9
|86.0%
|252
|50.1
|75.7%
|401
|66.3%
|266
|16.5%
|66
|8
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|31.8
|85.1%
|251
|54.3
|75.7%
|434
|44.5%
|193
|23.3%
|101
|8
|LV
|Davante Adams
|31.7
|91.9%
|284
|52.2
|89.9%
|470
|12.8%
|60
|6.4%
|30
|9
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|31.6
|46.3%
|156
|54.6
|47.8%
|273
|50.2%
|137
|8.8%
|24
|5
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|31.5
|86.2%
|250
|49.4
|80.4%
|395
|28.4%
|112
|13.2%
|52
|8
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|31.1
|71.9%
|218
|49.0
|67.1%
|343
|28.9%
|99
|6.1%
|21
|7
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|31.0
|78.0%
|216
|46.0
|69.2%
|322
|14.3%
|46
|2.5%
|8
|7
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|31.0
|89.2%
|247
|46.5
|80.0%
|372
|32.5%
|121
|16.1%
|60
|8
|ATL
|Van Jefferson
|31.0
|46.0%
|155
|35.8
|23.9%
|143
|41.1%
|163
|5.5%
|22
|5
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|30.9
|85.1%
|275
|54.3
|82.9%
|489
|27.0%
|132
|8.6%
|42
|9
|ATL
|Drake London
|30.9
|75.0%
|246
|54.4
|72.7%
|435
|17.7%
|77
|4.4%
|19
|8
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|30.3
|91.5%
|237
|49.3
|87.0%
|394
|22.1%
|87
|3.8%
|15
|8
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|30.0
|42.0%
|118
|43.3
|36.4%
|173
|15.0%
|26
|7.5%
|13
|4
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|29.7
|69.6%
|206
|44.7
|59.6%
|313
|28.1%
|88
|11.2%
|35
|7
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|29.7
|69.8%
|206
|59.3
|72.4%
|415
|33.0%
|137
|9.9%
|41
|7
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|29.7
|58.1%
|173
|48.2
|56.4%
|289
|35.6%
|103
|13.5%
|39
|6
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|29.6
|73.6%
|265
|40.1
|58.0%
|361
|42.1%
|152
|14.1%
|51
|9
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|29.5
|38.9%
|116
|42.0
|32.8%
|168
|54.8%
|92
|13.7%
|23
|4
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|29.4
|81.0%
|264
|42.4
|69.1%
|382
|31.2%
|119
|21.2%
|81
|9
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|29.3
|75.0%
|231
|50.4
|73.1%
|403
|32.9%
|133
|6.9%
|28
|8
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|29.0
|73.9%
|229
|48.1
|70.3%
|385
|29.4%
|113
|5.2%
|20
|8
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|29.0
|76.5%
|228
|46.6
|72.9%
|373
|20.1%
|75
|1.1%
|4
|8
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.8
|91.5%
|258
|54.0
|83.5%
|486
|29.8%
|145
|19.1%
|93
|9
|TB
|Mike Evans
|28.6
|79.0%
|229
|44.4
|72.3%
|355
|24.2%
|86
|3.9%
|14
|8
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.5
|66.8%
|227
|44.4
|64.7%
|355
|30.1%
|107
|16.3%
|58
|8
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|28.4
|77.9%
|219
|46.9
|78.9%
|375
|60.5%
|227
|14.1%
|53
|8
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|28.4
|80.6%
|225
|47.5
|79.3%
|380
|13.9%
|53
|1.3%
|5
|8
|IND
|Josh Downs
|28.2
|75.4%
|252
|46.6
|70.5%
|419
|71.4%
|299
|14.8%
|62
|9
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.0
|84.7%
|222
|40.5
|69.4%
|324
|18.5%
|60
|1.5%
|5
|8
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|27.7
|28.0%
|82
|46.0
|26.0%
|138
|38.4%
|53
|5.8%
|8
|3
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|27.6
|56.8%
|193
|45.0
|57.4%
|315
|10.2%
|32
|3.2%
|10
|7
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|27.4
|81.1%
|245
|46.7
|74.1%
|420
|57.6%
|242
|15.5%
|65
|9
|HOU
|Nathaniel Dell
|27.4
|62.8%
|187
|42.3
|57.8%
|296
|23.0%
|68
|9.8%
|29
|7
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|27.3
|66.0%
|215
|40.9
|59.1%
|327
|18.3%
|60
|4.6%
|15
|8
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|27.1
|72.2%
|187
|39.1
|60.5%
|274
|54.4%
|149
|13.5%
|37
|7
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|27.1
|68.5%
|241
|39.2
|61.2%
|353
|28.9%
|102
|2.8%
|10
|9
|GB
|Christian Watson
|27.0
|48.0%
|134
|45.6
|47.6%
|228
|26.3%
|60
|23.2%
|53
|5
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|26.8
|53.4%
|212
|37.5
|51.3%
|300
|63.3%
|190
|15.7%
|47
|8
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|26.3
|70.9%
|210
|41.8
|63.6%
|334
|6.3%
|21
|4.5%
|15
|8
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|26.0
|8.6%
|26
|33.0
|6.5%
|33
|45.5%
|15
|3.0%
|1
|1
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|25.7
|74.5%
|231
|40.7
|66.8%
|366
|59.0%
|216
|22.1%
|81
|9
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|25.4
|73.2%
|175
|47.6
|69.1%
|333
|15.3%
|51
|3.3%
|11
|7
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|25.3
|72.2%
|200
|35.4
|60.9%
|283
|68.6%
|194
|11.0%
|31
|8
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|25.3
|69.3%
|201
|38.9
|63.3%
|311
|52.1%
|162
|8.7%
|27
|8
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|23.4
|44.3%
|116
|38.8
|41.5%
|194
|30.4%
|59
|7.2%
|14
|5
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|23.3
|66.3%
|185
|34.0
|56.8%
|272
|66.9%
|182
|20.2%
|55
|8
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|23.0
|67.2%
|176
|40.5
|69.4%
|324
|41.0%
|133
|2.8%
|9
|8
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|22.5
|34.3%
|128
|26.9
|33.0%
|188
|56.9%
|107
|15.4%
|29
|6
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|22.5
|55.2%
|132
|45.3
|56.4%
|272
|18.8%
|51
|23.2%
|63
|6
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|22.0
|45.4%
|154
|32.7
|42.8%
|229
|21.8%
|50
|6.1%
|14
|7
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|21.3
|54.3%
|191
|36.1
|56.3%
|325
|31.4%
|102
|11.1%
|36
|9
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|21.0
|51.8%
|146
|35.9
|43.1%
|251
|10.0%
|25
|4.4%
|11
|9
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|20.3
|43.0%
|139
|39.3
|46.6%
|275
|70.5%
|194
|21.5%
|59
|7
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|20.2
|55.7%
|182
|32.8
|47.8%
|295
|67.5%
|199
|4.7%
|14
|7
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|20.2
|39.7%
|119
|27.5
|34.7%
|165
|70.3%
|116
|3.6%
|6
|9
|KC
|Justin Watson
|20.0
|45.2%
|159
|28.4
|39.3%
|227
|28.2%
|64
|4.8%
|11
|6
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|20.0
|52.8%
|160
|29.1
|45.6%
|233
|18.0%
|42
|6.4%
|15
|8
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|20.0
|18.3%
|60
|36.3
|17.7%
|109
|81.7%
|89
|5.5%
|6
|8
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|19.8
|54.5%
|176
|32.3
|49.3%
|291
|14.4%
|42
|5.5%
|16
|3
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|19.6
|55.9%
|157
|30.5
|51.4%
|244
|25.4%
|62
|17.2%
|42
|9
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|19.4
|53.4%
|174
|27.1
|44.1%
|244
|50.8%
|124
|18.0%
|44
|8
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|18.9
|54.0%
|129
|30.9
|44.8%
|216
|47.7%
|103
|19.9%
|43
|9
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|18.4
|43.2%
|147
|26.0
|37.9%
|208
|62.0%
|129
|31.7%
|66
|7
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|18.0
|21.2%
|72
|28.8
|20.9%
|115
|18.3%
|21
|0.9%
|1
|8
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|17.9
|36.8%
|125
|32.1
|41.0%
|225
|39.1%
|88
|16.4%
|37
|8
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|17.5
|49.3%
|139
|34.9
|47.9%
|279
|11.8%
|33
|4.3%
|12
|7
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|17.4
|44.3%
|156
|29.4
|45.9%
|265
|47.2%
|125
|7.2%
|19
|8
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|16.9
|44.4%
|115
|25.1
|38.9%
|176
|21.6%
|38
|5.7%
|10
|9
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|16.7
|33.8%
|99
|20.1
|26.6%
|141
|40.4%
|57
|22.7%
|32
|8
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|16.7
|52.8%
|149
|33.1
|51.2%
|298
|57.7%
|172
|14.1%
|42
|6
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|16.6
|47.3%
|132
|26.1
|43.6%
|209
|25.4%
|53
|13.9%
|29
|9
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|16.5
|10.6%
|32
|32.5
|11.5%
|65
|12.3%
|8
|13.8%
|9
|8
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|16.3
|24.0%
|63
|18.5
|15.8%
|74
|70.3%
|52
|6.8%
|5
|2
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|16.2
|46.9%
|145
|21.4
|36.9%
|193
|88.1%
|170
|22.3%
|43
|4
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|16.1
|35.0%
|113
|20.6
|28.0%
|165
|70.3%
|116
|18.8%
|31
|9
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|16.1
|44.0%
|142
|31.6
|48.1%
|284
|11.6%
|33
|2.5%
|7
|7
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|16.0
|20.5%
|63
|27.0
|19.6%
|108
|25.9%
|28
|14.8%
|16
|9
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|15.7
|29.9%
|92
|28.2
|30.7%
|169
|27.2%
|46
|0.6%
|1
|9
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|15.6
|42.1%
|138
|31.8
|47.8%
|286
|21.0%
|60
|12.2%
|35
|6
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|15.0
|39.0%
|120
|22.0
|31.9%
|176
|36.7%
|65
|25.4%
|45
|8
|MIN
|Trishton Jackson
|15.0
|12.1%
|45
|15.4
|13.5%
|77
|24.7%
|19
|10.4%
|8
|8
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|14.0
|29.1%
|95
|27.7
|35.1%
|194
|25.3%
|49
|16.0%
|31
|8
|NYJ
|Malik Taylor
|14.0
|9.0%
|27
|19.0
|8.0%
|38
|44.7%
|17
|2.6%
|1
|7
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|14.0
|29.7%
|97
|22.1
|31.2%
|155
|31.6%
|49
|10.3%
|16
|2
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|13.6
|39.7%
|120
|24.0
|38.1%
|216
|17.6%
|38
|17.1%
|37
|3
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|13.3
|39.7%
|104
|26.4
|45.2%
|211
|15.2%
|32
|2.8%
|6
|7
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|13.1
|38.1%
|91
|19.0
|31.5%
|152
|19.7%
|30
|23.7%
|36
|8
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|13.0
|35.1%
|104
|25.1
|38.3%
|201
|25.4%
|51
|14.9%
|30
|7
|WAS
|Jamison Crowder
|12.5
|12.6%
|50
|16.8
|11.5%
|67
|88.1%
|59
|11.9%
|8
|8
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|12.1
|27.5%
|109
|17.1
|26.3%
|154
|29.9%
|46
|14.9%
|23
|4
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|12.1
|31.5%
|106
|22.0
|35.1%
|198
|56.6%
|112
|13.6%
|27
|9
|ATL
|Damiere Byrd
|12.0
|3.7%
|12
|18.0
|3.0%
|18
|5.6%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|9
|LV
|Kristian Wilkerson
|12.0
|7.8%
|24
|20.0
|7.6%
|40
|12.5%
|5
|7.5%
|3
|1
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|12.0
|20.0%
|60
|16.3
|20.6%
|98
|40.8%
|40
|23.5%
|23
|2
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|11.4
|29.4%
|91
|15.6
|23.9%
|125
|23.2%
|29
|10.4%
|13
|9
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|11.3
|30.5%
|100
|21.2
|31.9%
|191
|17.3%
|33
|9.9%
|19
|8
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|11.3
|10.4%
|34
|22.7
|12.3%
|68
|13.2%
|9
|10.3%
|7
|9
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|10.4
|27.9%
|81
|19.0
|31.0%
|152
|46.7%
|71
|13.2%
|20
|8
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|10.4
|30.0%
|83
|21.4
|36.8%
|171
|22.2%
|38
|19.9%
|34
|8
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|10.3
|9.1%
|31
|12.3
|6.7%
|37
|16.2%
|6
|16.2%
|6
|8
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|10.0
|9.2%
|30
|16.3
|7.9%
|49
|44.9%
|22
|4.1%
|2
|3
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|9.9
|25.0%
|88
|15.2
|23.7%
|137
|43.1%
|59
|32.1%
|44
|3
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|9.4
|29.0%
|75
|16.6
|29.4%
|133
|18.8%
|25
|25.6%
|34
|9
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|8.2
|13.2%
|39
|19.2
|16.8%
|96
|26.0%
|25
|8.3%
|8
|8
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|GMs
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|36.2
|81.5%
|304
|52.7
|83.2%
|474
|56.8%
|269
|43.2%
|205
|9
|TB
|Cade Otton
|34.8
|83.1%
|241
|59.5
|96.9%
|476
|51.7%
|246
|48.3%
|230
|8
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|34.8
|65.0%
|258
|47.9
|65.5%
|383
|36.6%
|140
|63.4%
|243
|8
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|33.9
|79.8%
|269
|58.2
|91.8%
|524
|50.8%
|266
|49.2%
|258
|9
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|33.1
|76.3%
|235
|56.6
|82.2%
|453
|59.0%
|268
|41.0%
|185
|8
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|33.0
|80.7%
|264
|61.0
|89.0%
|549
|55.6%
|305
|44.4%
|244
|9
|CLE
|David Njoku
|31.9
|76.9%
|227
|56.5
|78.9%
|452
|52.9%
|239
|47.1%
|213
|8
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|31.8
|85.0%
|249
|50.5
|76.2%
|404
|24.5%
|99
|75.5%
|305
|8
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|30.7
|65.6%
|214
|47.8
|77.8%
|430
|54.9%
|236
|45.1%
|194
|9
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|29.8
|67.2%
|217
|50.3
|68.1%
|402
|40.3%
|162
|59.7%
|240
|8
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|29.6
|64.2%
|226
|45.3
|62.7%
|362
|32.0%
|116
|68.0%
|246
|8
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|29.3
|70.5%
|210
|43.8
|68.4%
|350
|59.1%
|207
|40.9%
|143
|8
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|28.6
|70.2%
|212
|52.7
|83.6%
|474
|64.1%
|304
|35.9%
|170
|9
|SF
|George Kittle
|28.4
|78.7%
|188
|52.6
|87.3%
|421
|73.2%
|308
|26.8%
|113
|8
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|28.1
|76.2%
|215
|50.5
|69.4%
|404
|41.1%
|166
|58.9%
|238
|8
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|28.1
|68.5%
|233
|45.8
|75.0%
|412
|63.6%
|262
|36.4%
|150
|9
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|27.8
|63.4%
|213
|41.9
|59.4%
|335
|40.3%
|135
|59.7%
|200
|8
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|27.8
|69.3%
|205
|47.3
|72.0%
|378
|62.7%
|237
|37.3%
|141
|8
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|27.6
|74.1%
|243
|40.4
|60.9%
|364
|24.2%
|88
|75.8%
|276
|9
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|27.4
|66.3%
|199
|41.8
|70.2%
|334
|51.8%
|173
|48.2%
|161
|8
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|27.0
|47.7%
|156
|35.7
|43.1%
|214
|46.3%
|99
|53.7%
|115
|6
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|26.8
|69.5%
|182
|41.8
|71.5%
|334
|50.0%
|167
|50.0%
|167
|8
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|26.5
|65.6%
|183
|43.1
|72.0%
|345
|67.2%
|232
|32.8%
|113
|8
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|26.4
|34.7%
|125
|47.2
|37.9%
|236
|44.9%
|106
|55.1%
|130
|5
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|26.4
|70.7%
|183
|45.4
|80.1%
|363
|51.2%
|186
|48.8%
|177
|8
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|26.0
|61.0%
|200
|40.4
|60.9%
|364
|44.2%
|161
|55.8%
|203
|9
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|25.9
|47.0%
|158
|43.0
|53.4%
|301
|56.5%
|170
|43.5%
|131
|7
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|57.7%
|179
|39.7
|50.7%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|7
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|25.0
|32.7%
|92
|36.3
|30.5%
|145
|74.5%
|108
|25.5%
|37
|4
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.6
|56.3%
|191
|32.9
|49.2%
|263
|43.7%
|115
|56.3%
|148
|8
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|24.0
|48.2%
|161
|35.9
|42.3%
|251
|51.0%
|128
|49.0%
|123
|7
|KC
|Noah Gray
|21.3
|49.1%
|173
|38.2
|59.6%
|344
|51.5%
|177
|48.5%
|167
|4
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|21.2
|54.7%
|186
|32.6
|53.4%
|293
|24.9%
|73
|75.1%
|220
|9
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|20.7
|18.3%
|60
|24.0
|14.5%
|72
|26.4%
|19
|73.6%
|53
|7
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|20.6
|41.3%
|125
|37.6
|51.5%
|263
|51.3%
|135
|48.7%
|128
|3
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|19.3
|46.6%
|144
|38.0
|65.4%
|342
|74.6%
|255
|25.4%
|87
|9
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|17.9
|45.5%
|126
|30.3
|52.0%
|242
|45.9%
|111
|54.1%
|131
|4
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|16.9
|41.7%
|129
|27.4
|47.2%
|247
|60.3%
|149
|39.7%
|98
|9
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|16.8
|35.6%
|108
|29.6
|46.4%
|237
|70.5%
|167
|29.5%
|70
|7
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|16.5
|44.1%
|124
|27.5
|46.3%
|220
|54.1%
|119
|45.9%
|101
|8
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|15.7
|30.0%
|97
|35.6
|54.2%
|320
|58.4%
|187
|41.6%
|133
|4
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|15.6
|41.9%
|130
|31.1
|51.1%
|280
|62.1%
|174
|37.9%
|106
|9
|WAS
|John Bates
|15.2
|24.7%
|98
|28.4
|43.8%
|256
|75.8%
|194
|24.2%
|62
|9
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|15.0
|37.2%
|103
|29.6
|51.0%
|237
|56.5%
|134
|43.5%
|103
|9
|DET
|Brock Wright
|14.9
|27.9%
|86
|33.8
|49.0%
|270
|78.5%
|212
|21.5%
|58
|3
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|13.7
|11.1%
|33
|31.0
|17.7%
|93
|66.7%
|62
|33.3%
|31
|7
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|13.5
|28.7%
|86
|24.6
|41.4%
|197
|73.6%
|145
|26.4%
|52
|9
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|13.4
|21.1%
|76
|38.9
|43.7%
|272
|75.4%
|205
|24.6%
|67
|8
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|12.6
|25.1%
|84
|28.9
|38.9%
|231
|78.4%
|181
|21.6%
|50
|8
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|11.7
|24.2%
|67
|24.6
|37.0%
|172
|72.7%
|125
|27.3%
|47
|5
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|11.4
|16.9%
|63
|24.6
|38.8%
|221
|93.2%
|206
|6.8%
|15
|7
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|11.1
|23.0%
|78
|23.1
|34.6%
|185
|67.0%
|124
|33.0%
|61
|3
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|11.0
|23.1%
|65
|27.0
|45.5%
|216
|77.8%
|168
|22.2%
|48
|8
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|10.6
|15.6%
|51
|21.9
|35.2%
|175
|74.3%
|130
|25.7%
|45
|8
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/Gm
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|11.6
|31.4%
|93
|40.2%
|761
|8.2
|29.2%
|2.18
|64
|697
|4
|2
|8
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|11.1
|28.4%
|78
|29.9%
|551
|7.1
|30.2%
|2.58
|57
|665
|3
|2
|1
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|10.8
|31.7%
|97
|41.2%
|1052
|10.8
|31.0%
|2.66
|70
|834
|7
|1
|6
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.8
|32.1%
|97
|44.4%
|1069
|11.0
|36.7%
|4.08
|69
|1076
|8
|5
|8
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|10.7
|31.9%
|96
|33.2%
|837
|8.7
|31.1%
|2.68
|64
|827
|2
|4
|3
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|10.4
|15.3%
|52
|22.7%
|541
|10.4
|26.5%
|2.91
|36
|571
|3
|2
|3
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|10.4
|30.3%
|83
|36.3%
|792
|9.5
|28.6%
|2.48
|62
|720
|4
|2
|3
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|10.1
|32.3%
|81
|49.6%
|924
|11.4
|28.0%
|1.90
|46
|549
|2
|2
|4
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|10.1
|32.2%
|91
|48.5%
|1215
|13.3
|30.2%
|3.30
|66
|993
|6
|2
|7
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|9.6
|29.1%
|86
|32.0%
|691
|8.0
|26.2%
|1.81
|58
|593
|3
|2
|3
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|9.5
|26.5%
|76
|29.1%
|537
|7.1
|24.1%
|1.94
|62
|610
|4
|1
|4
|NO
|Chris Olave
|9.4
|26.2%
|85
|39.6%
|1119
|13.2
|26.1%
|1.73
|50
|563
|2
|3
|8
|LV
|Davante Adams
|9.4
|30.2%
|85
|40.9%
|896
|10.5
|29.9%
|2.02
|51
|573
|3
|4
|5
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|9.3
|8.6%
|28
|3.4%
|76
|2.7
|31.8%
|1.44
|20
|127
|1
|2
|0
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.0
|26.9%
|72
|36.4%
|744
|10.3
|27.1%
|3.10
|57
|824
|3
|1
|7
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|9.0
|15.0%
|45
|18.8%
|476
|10.6
|28.8%
|2.33
|23
|364
|1
|2
|2
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|8.8
|13.9%
|35
|20.9%
|394
|11.3
|29.7%
|2.56
|23
|302
|1
|1
|2
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|8.7
|9.5%
|26
|13.4%
|292
|11.2
|25.5%
|2.44
|19
|249
|1
|0
|2
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|8.6
|27.8%
|77
|41.8%
|844
|11.0
|26.6%
|1.52
|42
|440
|4
|2
|3
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|7.9
|24.2%
|63
|43.1%
|965
|15.3
|24.5%
|2.40
|35
|617
|2
|3
|3
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|7.9
|28.3%
|63
|41.4%
|887
|14.1
|28.4%
|2.54
|35
|564
|3
|4
|7
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|7.8
|21.1%
|70
|28.8%
|764
|10.9
|20.9%
|1.70
|47
|568
|2
|1
|4
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|7.8
|22.1%
|62
|29.4%
|642
|10.4
|23.8%
|1.70
|40
|442
|5
|0
|5
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.8
|23.3%
|62
|25.5%
|559
|9.0
|24.8%
|1.87
|40
|468
|1
|0
|7
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.5
|22.3%
|60
|25.7%
|485
|8.1
|23.8%
|2.06
|43
|520
|3
|4
|1
|TB
|Mike Evans
|7.5
|22.6%
|60
|38.1%
|834
|13.9
|26.2%
|2.59
|37
|594
|5
|3
|6
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|7.4
|24.2%
|52
|42.4%
|749
|14.4
|29.7%
|3.54
|35
|620
|2
|1
|2
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.4
|19.5%
|59
|24.2%
|583
|9.9
|27.4%
|2.43
|40
|522
|3
|3
|6
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|7.3
|17.2%
|51
|30.8%
|584
|11.5
|22.6%
|1.45
|27
|328
|2
|2
|6
|PIT
|George Pickens
|7.3
|23.1%
|58
|39.9%
|753
|13.0
|21.6%
|1.94
|30
|521
|3
|1
|5
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|7.3
|21.6%
|58
|40.8%
|769
|13.3
|22.2%
|1.73
|33
|451
|2
|1
|6
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|7.2
|16.6%
|43
|18.2%
|420
|9.8
|24.9%
|1.31
|22
|227
|1
|2
|2
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|7.1
|20.6%
|50
|36.0%
|710
|14.2
|23.1%
|2.10
|28
|454
|2
|1
|10
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.1
|23.5%
|57
|33.9%
|668
|11.7
|23.1%
|1.63
|38
|402
|3
|0
|8
|ATL
|Drake London
|7.1
|19.9%
|57
|24.2%
|562
|9.9
|23.2%
|1.78
|37
|438
|2
|1
|5
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.9
|19.1%
|62
|22.7%
|642
|10.4
|19.6%
|1.39
|38
|439
|1
|0
|7
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|6.9
|24.1%
|62
|41.5%
|747
|12.0
|21.3%
|2.53
|47
|735
|5
|1
|6
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|6.9
|24.3%
|62
|23.8%
|487
|7.9
|24.0%
|1.83
|45
|472
|1
|2
|0
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|17.5%
|55
|22.9%
|555
|10.1
|24.2%
|1.79
|37
|406
|4
|0
|2
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|6.8
|21.2%
|54
|27.1%
|631
|11.7
|24.0%
|1.39
|30
|312
|5
|2
|10
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|6.7
|21.2%
|60
|30.8%
|772
|12.9
|18.5%
|1.65
|42
|533
|4
|3
|4
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|6.6
|20.5%
|53
|27.4%
|633
|11.9
|23.2%
|2.77
|36
|631
|4
|1
|3
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.6
|17.4%
|59
|28.5%
|679
|11.5
|19.5%
|1.77
|41
|534
|7
|1
|7
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|6.5
|4.4%
|13
|6.0%
|113
|8.7
|13.4%
|1.04
|11
|101
|0
|0
|0
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|6.3
|17.2%
|57
|21.8%
|578
|10.1
|16.8%
|1.06
|34
|360
|3
|4
|4
|IND
|Josh Downs
|6.3
|19.3%
|57
|19.2%
|415
|7.3
|22.6%
|1.92
|41
|483
|2
|0
|2
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|6.3
|7.4%
|19
|25.6%
|462
|24.3
|10.8%
|1.22
|11
|214
|0
|1
|0
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|6.3
|19.2%
|50
|18.6%
|417
|8.3
|19.9%
|1.08
|29
|270
|0
|0
|1
|HOU
|Nathaniel Dell
|6.1
|16.6%
|43
|26.2%
|604
|14.0
|23.0%
|2.43
|28
|454
|4
|2
|2
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.1
|16.6%
|49
|17.7%
|335
|6.8
|16.4%
|1.01
|36
|300
|2
|1
|2
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|6.0
|17.9%
|54
|23.8%
|600
|11.1
|18.2%
|1.26
|32
|374
|3
|2
|3
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|6.0
|6.7%
|18
|12.0%
|226
|12.6
|22.0%
|0.95
|8
|78
|2
|1
|6
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|5.8
|21.7%
|46
|32.7%
|502
|10.9
|19.4%
|1.60
|33
|380
|6
|2
|8
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.7
|18.9%
|40
|32.5%
|499
|12.5
|21.4%
|1.80
|27
|336
|1
|1
|1
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|5.7
|6.6%
|17
|10.3%
|185
|10.9
|14.2%
|0.52
|8
|62
|0
|1
|1
|ATL
|Van Jefferson
|5.6
|4.50%
|28
|7.80%
|444
|15.8
|11.7%
|0.63
|13
|151
|0
|2
|1
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.6
|14.2%
|39
|22.7%
|495
|12.7
|17.9%
|1.73
|23
|377
|1
|1
|3
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|5.5
|4.9%
|11
|5.1%
|109
|9.9
|17.5%
|1.56
|8
|98
|0
|0
|0
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|5.4
|14.5%
|49
|18.0%
|429
|8.8
|15.5%
|1.19
|32
|377
|2
|4
|4
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|5.4
|16.0%
|49
|26.1%
|665
|13.6
|16.4%
|1.45
|31
|434
|5
|2
|9
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|5.4
|13.2%
|38
|20.3%
|374
|9.8
|15.6%
|0.82
|20
|200
|0
|2
|1
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.4
|13.0%
|43
|11.0%
|293
|6.8
|20.3%
|1.57
|35
|332
|2
|0
|4
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.4
|17.7%
|43
|10.6%
|210
|4.9
|21.5%
|1.36
|29
|272
|2
|2
|0
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|5.3
|14.9%
|32
|14.4%
|255
|8.0
|24.2%
|2.29
|20
|302
|1
|0
|1
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.3
|11.7%
|37
|13.8%
|335
|9.1
|25.2%
|1.88
|24
|277
|0
|0
|2
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.2
|10.2%
|26
|20.1%
|467
|18.0
|19.4%
|1.59
|12
|213
|1
|0
|7
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|5.1
|12.6%
|41
|10.3%
|230
|5.6
|26.3%
|2.42
|32
|378
|4
|2
|3
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.0
|7.7%
|20
|7.1%
|163
|8.1
|17.2%
|2.30
|14
|267
|1
|0
|2
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|5.0
|15.7%
|40
|21.4%
|499
|12.5
|21.6%
|1.80
|23
|333
|3
|2
|4
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.9
|11.8%
|34
|25.1%
|464
|13.7
|14.0%
|0.94
|17
|229
|3
|1
|2
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|4.8
|10.1%
|29
|15.9%
|368
|12.7
|21.0%
|1.79
|17
|247
|0
|2
|2
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|4.8
|14.2%
|38
|18.9%
|387
|10.2
|18.1%
|1.16
|22
|243
|0
|1
|1
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|4.8
|6.8%
|19
|5.7%
|125
|6.6
|13.1%
|0.86
|12
|124
|0
|1
|0
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.7
|12.9%
|33
|6.9%
|125
|3.8
|23.7%
|1.42
|27
|198
|1
|0
|1
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.6
|16.0%
|41
|29.3%
|527
|12.9
|14.9%
|1.15
|23
|316
|0
|0
|1
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|4.6
|12.7%
|41
|24.4%
|690
|16.8
|15.5%
|1.89
|26
|501
|3
|1
|4
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|4.4
|13.9%
|35
|23.0%
|428
|12.2
|13.4%
|1.04
|19
|273
|1
|4
|1
|KC
|Justin Watson
|4.2
|7.7%
|25
|23.8%
|531
|21.2
|15.7%
|1.74
|14
|276
|0
|2
|2
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|4.1
|10.1%
|29
|12.5%
|231
|8.0
|18.8%
|0.80
|17
|123
|0
|1
|0
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.1
|10.5%
|33
|7.3%
|177
|5.4
|26.4%
|1.12
|21
|140
|1
|1
|0
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.0
|10.4%
|28
|16.6%
|339
|12.1
|13.6%
|0.80
|17
|165
|2
|0
|4
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.0
|11.6%
|32
|20.8%
|421
|13.1
|14.0%
|1.73
|24
|397
|2
|0
|2
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.9
|11.3%
|31
|21.0%
|386
|12.5
|13.4%
|1.71
|22
|397
|3
|2
|4
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|3.8
|9.0%
|23
|14.1%
|288
|12.5
|15.4%
|1.50
|18
|224
|2
|1
|4
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|3.8
|13.2%
|34
|19.9%
|358
|10.5
|13.9%
|1.25
|20
|307
|1
|0
|4
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.8
|12.0%
|30
|12.0%
|226
|7.5
|13.7%
|0.70
|19
|154
|0
|0
|2
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|3.8
|4.5%
|15
|9.6%
|256
|17.1
|13.8%
|1.10
|8
|120
|0
|0
|2
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3.7
|11.9%
|33
|3.4%
|69
|2.1
|14.3%
|0.55
|20
|128
|0
|1
|0
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.7
|6.5%
|22
|7.3%
|175
|7.9
|17.2%
|1.23
|15
|157
|1
|0
|2
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|3.7
|12.9%
|33
|18.0%
|367
|11.1
|22.6%
|1.49
|19
|218
|1
|0
|5
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3.6
|8.1%
|18
|15.6%
|335
|18.6
|15.5%
|1.05
|8
|122
|0
|2
|0
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|3.6
|7.9%
|25
|10.7%
|259
|10.3
|13.0%
|0.82
|15
|158
|0
|0
|0
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.6
|9.8%
|25
|16.3%
|333
|13.3
|18.0%
|1.29
|17
|180
|0
|1
|1
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3.6
|10.8%
|32
|20.3%
|439
|13.7
|10.7%
|0.81
|17
|243
|0
|1
|0
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3.5
|10.5%
|28
|14.4%
|316
|11.3
|13.9%
|0.83
|15
|167
|2
|1
|1
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|3.3
|9.2%
|30
|13.1%
|293
|9.8
|15.7%
|1.05
|16
|201
|1
|0
|3
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.3
|11.7%
|26
|13.4%
|288
|11.1
|14.8%
|1.27
|18
|224
|3
|0
|4
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|3.1
|8.3%
|25
|8.5%
|205
|8.2
|14.4%
|1.11
|20
|194
|1
|0
|2
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.0
|8.8%
|24
|14.2%
|310
|12.9
|15.0%
|0.80
|14
|128
|0
|0
|3
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|2.9
|8.4%
|23
|10.9%
|201
|8.8
|19.0%
|1.91
|18
|231
|1
|0
|0
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|2.8
|10.0%
|25
|15.9%
|299
|12.0
|15.9%
|1.03
|14
|162
|1
|1
|0
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|2.8
|9.8%
|25
|4.8%
|87
|3.5
|22.1%
|0.88
|18
|100
|0
|1
|0
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|2.7
|7.4%
|19
|8.0%
|144
|7.6
|13.4%
|0.85
|12
|120
|1
|0
|2
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.7
|7.4%
|24
|18.1%
|403
|16.8
|10.0%
|1.03
|14
|249
|1
|1
|3
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|2.6
|6.9%
|18
|9.2%
|206
|11.5
|8.7%
|0.47
|8
|97
|0
|0
|0
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|2.6
|9.0%
|23
|10.7%
|249
|10.8
|17.4%
|1.43
|14
|189
|1
|1
|1
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.3
|9.8%
|21
|12.6%
|222
|10.6
|16.3%
|1.40
|12
|181
|0
|0
|0
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|2.3
|6.8%
|18
|5.1%
|111
|6.2
|22.2%
|0.90
|13
|73
|1
|0
|1
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.1
|5.6%
|15
|9.9%
|203
|13.5
|14.4%
|1.15
|10
|120
|1
|0
|2
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.1
|6.2%
|19
|6.0%
|152
|8.0
|17.9%
|2.11
|18
|224
|1
|0
|0
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|2.0
|0.7%
|2
|1.2%
|25
|12.7
|7.7%
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|1.9
|5.0%
|15
|8.7%
|210
|14.0
|15.8%
|1.56
|9
|148
|2
|0
|2
|WAS
|Jamison Crowder
|1.9
|4.5%
|15
|4.5%
|119
|7.9
|30.0%
|2.78
|13
|139
|1
|0
|2
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.9
|5.2%
|15
|10.0%
|232
|15.4
|15.0%
|1.99
|11
|199
|0
|0
|0
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|1.7
|4.2%
|12
|6.2%
|155
|12.9
|6.6%
|0.48
|6
|87
|1
|1
|2
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|1.7
|5.5%
|15
|12.0%
|221
|14.7
|23.8%
|1.13
|6
|71
|1
|3
|0
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.6
|5.3%
|13
|6.5%
|129
|9.9
|15.7%
|1.63
|10
|135
|2
|0
|2
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.6
|4.9%
|11
|10.7%
|229
|20.8
|10.6%
|1.63
|6
|169
|0
|0
|0
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|1.6
|6.6%
|14
|17.1%
|263
|18.8
|18.7%
|3.28
|11
|246
|1
|0
|1
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|1.5
|4.5%
|12
|5.6%
|106
|8.8
|12.1%
|0.91
|9
|90
|0
|0
|0
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|1.4
|6.1%
|13
|9.8%
|150
|11.6
|11.3%
|1.06
|8
|122
|3
|1
|1
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|1.3
|4.8%
|12
|4.2%
|77
|6.5
|10.1%
|0.17
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|1.3
|4.7%
|10
|2.7%
|48
|4.8
|11.0%
|0.99
|8
|90
|0
|0
|0
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|1.1
|2.9%
|9
|5.9%
|142
|15.8
|12.5%
|0.31
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|1.0
|1.1%
|3
|1.0%
|25
|8.3
|10.0%
|0.37
|2
|11
|1
|0
|1
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|0.9
|2.2%
|7
|4.2%
|102
|14.5
|22.6%
|0.48
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|0.5
|1.5%
|4
|2.3%
|51
|12.7
|10.3%
|0.21
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/Gm
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|9.0
|22.2%
|72
|21.5%
|482
|6.7
|31.9%
|2.64
|57
|597
|4
|0
|4
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|8.9
|23.6%
|80
|21.0%
|500
|6.2
|26.3%
|1.80
|60
|547
|3
|3
|4
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|8.3
|9.1%
|25
|3.7%
|82
|3.3
|20.0%
|1.34
|21
|167
|2
|0
|2
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|7.6
|22.7%
|61
|11.9%
|225
|3.7
|24.5%
|1.74
|51
|434
|0
|1
|0
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|7.4
|21.5%
|59
|21.7%
|399
|6.8
|25.0%
|1.84
|43
|434
|4
|4
|0
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|6.9
|21.6%
|55
|21.0%
|429
|7.8
|25.6%
|2.22
|41
|477
|6
|3
|5
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.4
|19.9%
|51
|22.7%
|408
|8.0
|23.5%
|1.77
|36
|384
|1
|0
|2
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|6.3
|19.3%
|50
|16.4%
|379
|7.6
|23.8%
|1.67
|33
|350
|4
|1
|8
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|15.5%
|43
|15.2%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|KC
|Noah Gray
|6.0
|7.4%
|24
|8.2%
|182
|7.6
|13.9%
|1.24
|18
|214
|1
|0
|0
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.9
|18.5%
|53
|24.9%
|579
|10.9
|21.8%
|1.60
|32
|389
|1
|1
|2
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|5.8
|18.4%
|52
|10.8%
|271
|5.2
|19.7%
|1.55
|38
|410
|2
|1
|1
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.8
|13.9%
|46
|11.4%
|303
|6.6
|17.8%
|1.21
|33
|311
|3
|2
|5
|CLE
|David Njoku
|5.6
|17.3%
|45
|8.6%
|194
|4.3
|19.8%
|1.41
|32
|319
|2
|2
|3
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.6
|19.5%
|50
|16.4%
|295
|5.9
|23.6%
|1.76
|41
|374
|5
|0
|4
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|5.5
|14.4%
|44
|7.1%
|181
|4.1
|20.7%
|1.53
|39
|326
|1
|0
|1
|SF
|George Kittle
|5.4
|20.0%
|43
|22.7%
|401
|9.3
|22.9%
|2.36
|32
|443
|3
|2
|3
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|5.4
|16.0%
|43
|12.1%
|247
|5.7
|21.0%
|1.60
|32
|328
|3
|3
|4
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.8
|14.3%
|43
|11.3%
|286
|6.7
|16.0%
|1.06
|26
|286
|0
|3
|0
|TB
|Cade Otton
|4.8
|14.3%
|38
|10.8%
|235
|6.2
|15.8%
|1.01
|28
|244
|3
|1
|2
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.7
|14.6%
|42
|11.0%
|256
|6.1
|21.0%
|2.11
|34
|422
|2
|2
|1
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.6
|13.0%
|41
|15.1%
|365
|8.9
|17.6%
|1.19
|27
|277
|3
|1
|3
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|4.4
|14.4%
|40
|13.0%
|262
|6.6
|30.8%
|2.21
|28
|287
|1
|0
|1
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|4.4
|13.9%
|35
|13.4%
|250
|7.1
|17.6%
|1.47
|26
|293
|0
|0
|1
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.4
|15.7%
|35
|11.7%
|252
|7.2
|19.2%
|0.95
|24
|173
|0
|3
|0
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.4
|13.7%
|35
|9.4%
|218
|6.2
|19.1%
|1.36
|27
|249
|1
|0
|0
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|4.3
|7.0%
|17
|6.6%
|129
|7.6
|13.5%
|1.79
|14
|226
|0
|0
|0
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|4.0
|9.2%
|28
|8.4%
|216
|7.7
|17.7%
|0.65
|15
|102
|1
|1
|4
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|4.0
|9.5%
|28
|9.5%
|206
|7.4
|17.4%
|1.06
|16
|170
|1
|3
|1
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|3.8
|5.9%
|19
|4.2%
|118
|6.2
|15.2%
|0.76
|13
|95
|1
|1
|2
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.5
|9.8%
|28
|11.8%
|218
|7.8
|14.7%
|0.89
|16
|170
|1
|1
|2
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|3.3
|5.2%
|13
|4.3%
|82
|6.3
|14.1%
|0.58
|8
|53
|2
|0
|3
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|3.2
|6.4%
|19
|4.9%
|94
|4.9
|12.2%
|0.53
|13
|83
|1
|2
|2
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|3.0
|7.7%
|21
|7.6%
|166
|7.9
|19.4%
|0.96
|13
|104
|4
|0
|7
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|3.0
|3.1%
|9
|2.3%
|42
|4.7
|11.5%
|0.73
|8
|57
|2
|0
|2
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|2.9
|8.3%
|26
|9.9%
|241
|9.3
|14.0%
|0.86
|19
|160
|1
|0
|2
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.8
|8.8%
|22
|7.4%
|140
|6.4
|17.7%
|0.85
|14
|105
|0
|1
|1
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.4
|7.3%
|22
|5.5%
|133
|6.1
|10.3%
|0.79
|17
|168
|0
|0
|2
|DET
|Brock Wright
|2.3
|2.5%
|7
|0.8%
|16
|2.2
|8.1%
|0.52
|7
|45
|0
|0
|0
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2.3
|8.5%
|18
|7.5%
|115
|6.4
|9.8%
|0.38
|11
|69
|1
|0
|0
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|2.1
|5.7%
|17
|9.8%
|211
|12.4
|20.2%
|1.75
|9
|147
|2
|0
|1
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.1
|6.8%
|19
|7.0%
|152
|8.0
|13.2%
|1.10
|13
|159
|0
|0
|0
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|2.0
|3.1%
|8
|1.7%
|31
|3.9
|8.2%
|0.67
|7
|65
|0
|0
|0
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|2.0
|7.4%
|18
|7.0%
|139
|7.7
|17.5%
|1.34
|12
|138
|0
|0
|3
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|2.0
|4.1%
|14
|1.1%
|27
|1.9
|22.2%
|1.13
|12
|71
|1
|0
|1
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|1.6
|3.7%
|11
|3.4%
|64
|5.8
|18.3%
|1.55
|8
|93
|0
|0
|0
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.6
|5.0%
|14
|2.2%
|48
|3.4
|10.9%
|0.99
|13
|128
|0
|0
|0
|WAS
|John Bates
|1.6
|4.2%
|14
|4.1%
|109
|7.8
|14.3%
|0.97
|10
|95
|0
|1
|2
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|1.5
|3.7%
|12
|2.4%
|69
|5.7
|15.8%
|1.51
|11
|115
|1
|1
|1
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|1.4
|2.9%
|7
|1.0%
|19
|2.7
|10.4%
|0.84
|6
|56
|0
|0
|0
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|1.2
|4.4%
|11
|3.1%
|58
|5.2
|12.8%
|0.60
|7
|52
|1
|0
|2
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|1.0
|2.7%
|8
|-0.8%
|-16
|-1.9
|15.7%
|0.78
|6
|40
|1
|0
|0
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|0.5
|1.6%
|4
|0.2%
|4
|1.1
|6.2%
|0.26
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0