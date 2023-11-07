Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

We'll break it all down below, starting with the injuries...

Mitchell is a fantastic bench stash, as are many other guys we'll mention below, but short-term help appears hard to come by given the lack of Week 9 injuries and the quartet of (mostly) high-scoring teams on bye Week 10 (KC, MIA, PHI, LAR). On top of that, we're seeing signs of trouble for some guys that had previously been reliable fantasy starters, namely Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker . If you're looking for some good news in the opposite direction, Aaron Jones seems to have finally moved past the hamstring injury that cost him a few games and limited his playing time in a few others.

This looks like a tough week for anyone in need of immediate RB help via waivers. There were no reports of new injuries to starting RBs on Sunday or Monday, and the breakout star of the week (Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell) got less than 20 percent of his team's snaps as part of a three-way timeshare.

Mitchell is a fantastic bench stash, as are many other guys we'll mention below, but short-term help appears hard to come by given the lack of Week 9 injuries and the quartet of (mostly) high-scoring teams on bye Week 10 (KC, MIA, PHI, LAR). On top of that, we're seeing signs of trouble for some guys that had previously been reliable fantasy starters, namely Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker. If you're looking for some good news in the opposite direction, Aaron Jones seems to have finally moved past the hamstring injury that cost him a few games and limited his playing time in a few others.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Cam Akers (Achilles / out for season)

Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)

DeeJay Dallas (shoulder / day-to-day)

Missed Week 9

Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)

Emari Demercado (toe / day-to-day)

James Conner (IR - knee / projected return Week 10)

De'Von Achane (IR - knee / projected return Week 11)

Kyren Williams (IR - ankle / projected return Week 12)

Coach McVay is optimistic about Matthew Stafford returning after bye week; Kyren Williams expected to return in Week 12. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 7, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Aaron Jones - 25 touches / 62% snaps pre-Q4

Jonathan Taylor - 23 touches / 75% snaps / 82% snaps pre-Q4

Jerome Ford - 25 touches / 63% snaps

Rachaad White - 24 touches for 119 yards and two TDs / 81% snaps

D'Onta Foreman - 59% snaps / 20-83-0 rushing / 20 of CHI's 26 RB touches

Trending Down 📉

Raheem Mostert - 12 touches / 52% snaps / possible Achane return

Alvin Kamara - 13 touches / 50% snaps

AJ Dillon - 10 touches / 40% snaps

Kenneth Walker - 10 touches for 17 yards / 47% snaps

Zack Moss - seven touches / 19% snaps

James Cook - 10 touches for 39 yards / 54% snaps / two TDs all year

Darrynton Evans - three touches / 9% snaps

#Saints coach Dennis Allen on Alvin Kamara's recent dip in snaps, and the backfield rotation: "I think in a perfect world scenario, those snaps are getting evened out a little bit. And, yeah, it is a 17-game season and you want to keep guys healthy throughout the year, and we… pic.twitter.com/yHmBK4Lpv6 — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) November 7, 2023

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Baltimore Ravens Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Houston Texans

I'm a Ravens fan and don't know what to make of the backfield right now. Gus Edwards is coming off back-to-back multi-TD games, but he had only three other touches Sunday against Seattle, while Justice Hill led the backfield in both snaps (64%) and carries (13) and rookie Keaton Mitchell exploded for 9-138-1 on only 17% snap share. Part of what's interesting here is that Hill got 90% of snaps in the fourth quarter; it wasn't Mitchell piling on stats in garbage time. That said, Hill also played the most snaps before the final quarter (54%). And prior to this week, Edwards was the lead ballcarrier and splitting snaps pretty evenly with Hill. All of these guys should be rostered but it's best to avoid starting any of them for the time being.

Roschon Johnson took the passing-down role back from Darrynton Evans in Sunday's loss to the Saints, with D'Onta Foreman taking 59% of snaps and 20 of the 23 RB carries. Not that complicated, but now it looks like Khalil Herbert (ankle) is ready to return from IR for Thursday's game against Carolina -- a premium matchup for what could be a three-/four-headed backfield. Herbert is the guy I most want to roster, but none is a reliable Week 10 starter. I guess in a pinch I'd probably start Herbert over Foreman, assuming the third-year pro is taken off IR and cleared to play.

Zach Charbonnet got more snaps than Kenneth Walker for a second straight week, though again it was primarily on pass plays while KW still led the team in carries. I wouldn't be surprised to see Walker rebound with 18 carries and two TDs this Sunday against Washington, nor would I be surprised to see Charbonnet seize the lead role for real. Stay tuned.

Devin Singletary played nearly three-fourths of snaps with Dameon Pierce (ankle) inactive for the first time this year, but Singletary did even worse than Pierce has been doing in the lead role, managing only 26 yards from 15 touches in a win over Tampa Bay. I think Singletary had a chance to seize the starting job, but he didn't take advantage and may now return to a 2A role when Pierce is ready to play again. Neither has looked particularly good, and neither has gotten any help from his blockers. The Texans basically are wasting snaps whenever they don't put the ball in C.J. Stroud's hands; not exactly the conventional wisdom with a rookie, but it's hard to deny at this point.

On the Brink

Miami Dolphins Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers

Raheem Mostert has slowed down a bit, with his receiving stats in particular completely drying up in recent weeks in favor of Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed. The Dolphins are on bye now and can bring De'Von Achane (knee) back from IR for Week 11.

Jerome Ford moved back into a lead role after working in a pretty even three-way split his first week after an ankle sprain. However, he eeked out only 44 yards on 20 carries, which has kind of become his norm -- if he doesn't break the long one his rushing line is going to look ugly. I'm not sure if it's poor vision or his style of play, but Ford is an all-or-nothing runner who isn't quite good enough to pull it off. The Browns should consider giving more of the carries to Kareem Hunt and/or Pierre Strong.

Chuba Hubbard more than doubled Miles Sanders' snap and touch counts for a second straight week, but Hubbard has been only marginally more successful than his teammate and is making a lot less money. I expect Hubbard to lead the way again Thursday in Chicago, but Sanders returning to the starting job at some point wouldn't be crazy, especially if his recent role reduction is in any way related to the shoulder injury that kept him out Week 6 (prior to a Week 7 bye).

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Devin Singletary - 50%

Zach Charbonnet - 45%

Antonio Gibson - 45%

Justice Hill - 37%

Bench Stashes

Tyjae Spears - 41%

Keaton Mitchell - 4%

Elijah Mitchell - 20%

Rico Dowdle - 3%

Jaleel McLaughlin - 29%

Emari Demercado - 33%

Kenneth Gainwell - 28%

Joshua Kelley - 23%

Leonard Fournette - 31%

Zamir White - 2%

Ty Chandler - 1%

Drop Candidates

Zack Moss - shallow leagues

Emari Demercado - shallow leagues

Roschon Johnson

Jeff Wilson

Keaontay Ingram

Royce Freeman

Craig Reynolds

Dan Campbell said it's looking good for RB David Montgomery, C Frank Ragnow and G Jonah Jackson to all return to lineup this week vs. Chargers — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 6, 2023

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays

R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for

P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for

3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps where he wasn't aligned in the backfield

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)

BT = Broken Tackles

BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)

YPC = Yards Per Carry

YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)

YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲