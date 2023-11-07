Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
This looks like a tough week for anyone in need of immediate RB help via waivers. There were no reports of new injuries to starting RBs on Sunday or Monday, and the breakout star of the week (Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell) got less than 20 percent of his team's snaps as part of a three-way timeshare.
Mitchell is a fantastic bench stash, as are many other guys we'll mention below, but short-term help appears hard to come by given the lack of Week 9 injuries and the quartet of (mostly) high-scoring teams on bye Week 10 (KC, MIA, PHI, LAR). On top of that, we're seeing signs of trouble for some guys that had previously been reliable fantasy starters, namely Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker. If you're looking for some good news in the opposite direction, Aaron Jones seems to have finally moved past the hamstring injury that cost him a few games and limited his playing time in a few others.
We'll break it all down below, starting with the injuries...
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
Cam Akers (Achilles / out for season)
Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)
DeeJay Dallas (shoulder / day-to-day)
Missed Week 9
Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)
Emari Demercado (toe / day-to-day)
James Conner (IR - knee / projected return Week 10)
De'Von Achane (IR - knee / projected return Week 11)
Kyren Williams (IR - ankle / projected return Week 12)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Aaron Jones - 25 touches / 62% snaps pre-Q4
Jonathan Taylor - 23 touches / 75% snaps / 82% snaps pre-Q4
Jerome Ford - 25 touches / 63% snaps
Rachaad White - 24 touches for 119 yards and two TDs / 81% snaps
D'Onta Foreman - 59% snaps / 20-83-0 rushing / 20 of CHI's 26 RB touches
Trending Down 📉
Raheem Mostert - 12 touches / 52% snaps / possible Achane return
Alvin Kamara - 13 touches / 50% snaps
AJ Dillon - 10 touches / 40% snaps
Kenneth Walker - 10 touches for 17 yards / 47% snaps
Zack Moss - seven touches / 19% snaps
James Cook - 10 touches for 39 yards / 54% snaps / two TDs all year
Darrynton Evans - three touches / 9% snaps
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.
Messy Backfields
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Seattle Seahawks
- Houston Texans
- I'm a Ravens fan and don't know what to make of the backfield right now. Gus Edwards is coming off back-to-back multi-TD games, but he had only three other touches Sunday against Seattle, while Justice Hill led the backfield in both snaps (64%) and carries (13) and rookie Keaton Mitchell exploded for 9-138-1 on only 17% snap share. Part of what's interesting here is that Hill got 90% of snaps in the fourth quarter; it wasn't Mitchell piling on stats in garbage time. That said, Hill also played the most snaps before the final quarter (54%). And prior to this week, Edwards was the lead ballcarrier and splitting snaps pretty evenly with Hill. All of these guys should be rostered but it's best to avoid starting any of them for the time being.
- Roschon Johnson took the passing-down role back from Darrynton Evans in Sunday's loss to the Saints, with D'Onta Foreman taking 59% of snaps and 20 of the 23 RB carries. Not that complicated, but now it looks like Khalil Herbert (ankle) is ready to return from IR for Thursday's game against Carolina -- a premium matchup for what could be a three-/four-headed backfield. Herbert is the guy I most want to roster, but none is a reliable Week 10 starter. I guess in a pinch I'd probably start Herbert over Foreman, assuming the third-year pro is taken off IR and cleared to play.
- Zach Charbonnet got more snaps than Kenneth Walker for a second straight week, though again it was primarily on pass plays while KW still led the team in carries. I wouldn't be surprised to see Walker rebound with 18 carries and two TDs this Sunday against Washington, nor would I be surprised to see Charbonnet seize the lead role for real. Stay tuned.
- Devin Singletary played nearly three-fourths of snaps with Dameon Pierce (ankle) inactive for the first time this year, but Singletary did even worse than Pierce has been doing in the lead role, managing only 26 yards from 15 touches in a win over Tampa Bay. I think Singletary had a chance to seize the starting job, but he didn't take advantage and may now return to a 2A role when Pierce is ready to play again. Neither has looked particularly good, and neither has gotten any help from his blockers. The Texans basically are wasting snaps whenever they don't put the ball in C.J. Stroud's hands; not exactly the conventional wisdom with a rookie, but it's hard to deny at this point.
On the Brink
- Miami Dolphins
- Cleveland Browns
- Carolina Panthers
- Raheem Mostert has slowed down a bit, with his receiving stats in particular completely drying up in recent weeks in favor of Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed. The Dolphins are on bye now and can bring De'Von Achane (knee) back from IR for Week 11.
- Jerome Ford moved back into a lead role after working in a pretty even three-way split his first week after an ankle sprain. However, he eeked out only 44 yards on 20 carries, which has kind of become his norm -- if he doesn't break the long one his rushing line is going to look ugly. I'm not sure if it's poor vision or his style of play, but Ford is an all-or-nothing runner who isn't quite good enough to pull it off. The Browns should consider giving more of the carries to Kareem Hunt and/or Pierre Strong.
- Chuba Hubbard more than doubled Miles Sanders' snap and touch counts for a second straight week, but Hubbard has been only marginally more successful than his teammate and is making a lot less money. I expect Hubbard to lead the way again Thursday in Chicago, but Sanders returning to the starting job at some point wouldn't be crazy, especially if his recent role reduction is in any way related to the shoulder injury that kept him out Week 6 (prior to a Week 7 bye).
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.
In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
Devin Singletary - 50%
Zach Charbonnet - 45%
Antonio Gibson - 45%
Justice Hill - 37%
Bench Stashes
Tyjae Spears - 41%
Keaton Mitchell - 4%
Elijah Mitchell - 20%
Rico Dowdle - 3%
Jaleel McLaughlin - 29%
Emari Demercado - 33%
Kenneth Gainwell - 28%
Joshua Kelley - 23%
Leonard Fournette - 31%
Zamir White - 2%
Ty Chandler - 1%
Drop Candidates
Zack Moss - shallow leagues
Emari Demercado - shallow leagues
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps where he wasn't aligned in the backfield
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Run Rate
|R Sn
|P Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT%
|Games
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|55.0
|56.0%
|330
|52.1%
|172
|158
|44.2%
|50
|10.6%
|6
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|54.7
|57.4%
|328
|34.5%
|113
|215
|57.4%
|58
|9.5%
|6
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|53.5
|80.9%
|428
|45.6%
|195
|233
|76.3%
|61
|10.5%
|8
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|48.3
|80.1%
|386
|48.2%
|186
|200
|86.4%
|51
|19.2%
|8
|TB
|Rachaad White
|48.3
|78.6%
|386
|37.0%
|143
|243
|83.2%
|79
|13.0%
|8
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|47.3
|47.3%
|284
|40.8%
|116
|168
|37.0%
|40
|9.9%
|6
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|46.1
|78.0%
|369
|39.8%
|147
|222
|33.8%
|22
|9.2%
|8
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|45.9
|71.8%
|367
|41.7%
|153
|214
|67.1%
|57
|8.7%
|8
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|45.0
|77.4%
|405
|46.9%
|190
|215
|33.3%
|27
|6.7%
|9
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|43.2
|65.2%
|389
|35.5%
|138
|251
|88.3%
|91
|26.2%
|9
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|41.6
|66.0%
|374
|37.4%
|140
|234
|43.2%
|41
|8.3%
|9
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|41.3
|60.7%
|372
|47.6%
|177
|195
|40.2%
|39
|13.7%
|9
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|40.8
|40.6%
|204
|43.1%
|88
|116
|33.7%
|29
|11.3%
|5
|IND
|Zack Moss
|40.4
|54.9%
|323
|47.7%
|154
|169
|51.5%
|50
|6.2%
|8
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|39.6
|65.9%
|356
|36.2%
|129
|227
|68.8%
|66
|10.4%
|9
|DET
|David Montgomery
|39.4
|36.2%
|197
|51.8%
|102
|95
|32.6%
|31
|7.6%
|5
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|38.8
|42.8%
|233
|37.8%
|88
|145
|42.1%
|40
|17.6%
|6
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|36.0
|31.9%
|180
|47.2%
|85
|95
|31.6%
|30
|7.8%
|5
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|35.8
|61.6%
|286
|50.7%
|145
|141
|18.7%
|14
|15.0%
|8
|ARI
|James Conner
|35.8
|33.8%
|179
|51.4%
|92
|87
|14.4%
|14
|5.6%
|5
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|35.7
|55.7%
|321
|46.1%
|148
|173
|4.7%
|4
|5.6%
|9
|BUF
|James Cook
|35.6
|57.2%
|320
|40.0%
|128
|192
|35.1%
|27
|13.1%
|9
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|35.4
|53.3%
|283
|44.2%
|125
|158
|80.2%
|73
|13.4%
|8
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|35.3
|57.9%
|318
|45.0%
|143
|175
|48.8%
|40
|18.9%
|9
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|34.9
|53.6%
|279
|36.2%
|101
|178
|69.2%
|63
|1.8%
|8
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|33.1
|55.3%
|265
|43.0%
|114
|151
|46.4%
|39
|7.2%
|8
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|33.0
|56.9%
|264
|60.2%
|159
|105
|3.9%
|3
|3.0%
|8
|LA
|Darrell Henderson
|32.7
|17.2%
|98
|45.9%
|45
|53
|18.8%
|19
|12.2%
|3
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|32.6
|50.1%
|293
|44.4%
|130
|163
|11.5%
|11
|2.7%
|9
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|32.3
|54.5%
|258
|47.3%
|122
|136
|12.8%
|11
|8.5%
|8
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|31.8
|27.0%
|159
|42.8%
|68
|91
|27.8%
|27
|14.5%
|5
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|31.4
|43.0%
|220
|58.2%
|128
|92
|5.3%
|5
|7.7%
|7
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|30.9
|51.9%
|247
|43.7%
|108
|139
|22.0%
|20
|6.5%
|8
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|30.7
|41.3%
|215
|37.2%
|80
|135
|26.4%
|24
|11.6%
|7
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|30.3
|48.1%
|242
|38.0%
|92
|150
|60.5%
|52
|7.0%
|8
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|30.0
|26.5%
|150
|59.3%
|89
|61
|8.4%
|8
|6.0%
|5
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|29.8
|51.3%
|238
|30.3%
|72
|166
|93.4%
|71
|22.7%
|8
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|29.3
|45.4%
|264
|60.2%
|159
|105
|31.5%
|29
|3.4%
|9
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|29.3
|45.1%
|264
|15.5%
|41
|223
|85.4%
|82
|6.8%
|9
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|28.3
|38.8%
|226
|41.2%
|93
|133
|52.2%
|48
|6.6%
|8
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|27.4
|35.7%
|219
|43.8%
|96
|123
|54.6%
|53
|16.9%
|8
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|27.2
|28.4%
|136
|44.9%
|61
|75
|26.2%
|22
|11.8%
|5
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|27.0
|45.7%
|216
|36.1%
|78
|138
|86.0%
|74
|10.2%
|8
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|26.3
|39.7%
|210
|32.9%
|69
|141
|64.9%
|63
|7.6%
|8
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|25.8
|40.2%
|206
|36.9%
|76
|130
|41.5%
|39
|17.0%
|8
|LA
|Royce Freeman
|25.7
|13.5%
|77
|46.8%
|36
|41
|16.8%
|17
|14.3%
|3
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|25.4
|39.7%
|178
|60.1%
|107
|71
|10.4%
|7
|1.1%
|7
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|25.4
|21.2%
|127
|48.8%
|62
|65
|25.9%
|28
|5.5%
|5
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|24.8
|18.0%
|99
|43.4%
|43
|56
|12.2%
|10
|23.2%
|4
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|24.4
|36.9%
|220
|61.4%
|135
|85
|16.5%
|17
|2.3%
|9
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|22.9
|38.1%
|206
|41.7%
|86
|120
|38.5%
|37
|13.1%
|9
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|21.8
|33.3%
|196
|34.7%
|68
|128
|48.7%
|55
|7.7%
|9
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|21.1
|37.7%
|169
|26.6%
|45
|124
|59.7%
|40
|13.6%
|8
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|21.0
|31.7%
|147
|27.2%
|40
|107
|41.3%
|31
|12.2%
|7
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|20.3
|32.7%
|183
|36.6%
|67
|116
|51.9%
|40
|16.9%
|9
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|20.2
|22.8%
|121
|58.7%
|71
|50
|5.5%
|5
|8.3%
|6
|CHI
|Darrynton Evans
|19.8
|14.0%
|79
|48.1%
|38
|41
|16.8%
|16
|11.4%
|4
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|19.2
|30.0%
|173
|22.0%
|38
|135
|95.3%
|82
|15.6%
|9
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|19.0
|23.5%
|133
|34.6%
|46
|87
|34.7%
|33
|11.3%
|7
|DET
|Craig Reynolds
|16.4
|21.1%
|115
|45.2%
|52
|63
|25.3%
|24
|12.2%
|7
|NYJ
|Michael Carter
|15.9
|26.7%
|127
|16.5%
|21
|106
|74.7%
|68
|13.4%
|8
|MIA
|Salvon Ahmed
|15.9
|20.2%
|111
|27.0%
|30
|81
|30.5%
|25
|31.5%
|7
|ARI
|Keaontay Ingram
|15.7
|17.8%
|94
|46.8%
|44
|50
|8.2%
|8
|14.9%
|6
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|13.0
|21.8%
|104
|45.2%
|47
|57
|3.3%
|3
|6.7%
|8
|CLE
|Pierre Strong
|12.8
|14.5%
|77
|50.6%
|39
|38
|11.0%
|10
|14.3%
|6
|NO
|Kendre Miller
|12.3
|14.3%
|86
|43.0%
|37
|49
|10.2%
|11
|9.3%
|7
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|12.1
|19.0%
|97
|49.5%
|48
|49
|18.8%
|16
|11.3%
|8
|MIA
|Jeff Wilson
|12.0
|6.6%
|36
|30.6%
|11
|25
|7.3%
|6
|25.0%
|3
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|11.3
|20.1%
|90
|44.4%
|40
|50
|16.4%
|11
|13.3%
|8
|CIN
|Trayveon Williams
|11.0
|18.6%
|88
|29.5%
|26
|62
|52.3%
|34
|17.0%
|8
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|11.0
|11.4%
|55
|52.7%
|29
|26
|3.4%
|2
|10.9%
|5
|TB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|10.8
|11.0%
|54
|55.6%
|30
|24
|8.4%
|8
|13.0%
|5
|JAX
|Tank Bigsby
|10.5
|15.9%
|84
|52.4%
|44
|40
|13.8%
|11
|20.2%
|8
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|10.0
|13.9%
|80
|46.3%
|37
|43
|0.0%
|0
|5.0%
|8
|LV
|Ameer Abdullah
|9.0
|15.5%
|81
|8.6%
|7
|74
|66.7%
|54
|9.9%
|9
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
|Ca/Gm
|Car Sh
|Car
|Ru Yd
|Ru TD
|BT
|BT/T
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|21.0
|47%
|126
|502
|1
|7
|21.1
|3.98
|2.31
|1.67
|JAC
|Travis Etienne
|18.9
|64%
|151
|583
|7
|21
|8.5
|3.86
|2.18
|1.68
|DET
|David Montgomery
|18.8
|39%
|94
|385
|6
|13
|7.7
|4.10
|2.62
|1.48
|LVR
|Josh Jacobs
|17.7
|74%
|159
|506
|5
|7
|26.7
|3.18
|2.06
|1.13
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.1
|56%
|137
|652
|9
|7
|24.1
|4.76
|2.53
|2.23
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|17.1
|67%
|137
|601
|4
|9
|17.2
|4.39
|2.42
|1.96
|IND
|Zack Moss
|16.5
|51%
|132
|615
|5
|4
|37.0
|4.66
|2.72
|1.94
|LAR
|Kyren Williams
|16.2
|41%
|97
|456
|6
|3
|36.7
|4.70
|3.40
|1.30
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|15.8
|36%
|95
|346
|2
|9
|15.3
|3.64
|2.72
|0.93
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker III
|15.8
|67%
|126
|532
|6
|11
|12.8
|4.22
|2.84
|1.38
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|15.8
|74%
|126
|490
|3
|4
|37.5
|3.89
|2.43
|1.46
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|15.6
|51%
|109
|327
|1
|11
|10.7
|3.00
|1.28
|1.72
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|15.0
|47%
|135
|614
|3
|12
|13.8
|4.55
|3.10
|1.44
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|15.0
|52%
|120
|474
|2
|16
|9.3
|3.95
|2.25
|1.70
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|14.6
|35%
|73
|265
|3
|5
|18.2
|3.63
|2.08
|1.55
|TB
|Rachaad White
|14.0
|56%
|112
|378
|3
|13
|11.2
|3.38
|2.19
|1.19
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|13.8
|55%
|124
|525
|3
|16
|9.3
|4.23
|2.81
|1.43
|ARI
|James Conner
|13.6
|28%
|68
|364
|2
|7
|10.9
|5.35
|4.00
|1.35
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|13.6
|62%
|122
|434
|0
|4
|36.3
|3.56
|2.06
|1.50
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|13.4
|38%
|107
|425
|2
|11
|11.5
|3.97
|2.58
|1.39
|LAR
|Darrell Henderson
|13.3
|17%
|40
|111
|1
|1
|46.0
|2.78
|1.10
|1.68
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|13.0
|25%
|65
|287
|2
|7
|10.3
|4.42
|3.42
|1.00
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|12.9
|43%
|116
|371
|3
|11
|11.5
|3.20
|1.34
|1.86
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|12.9
|46%
|90
|357
|0
|9
|11.9
|3.97
|2.11
|1.86
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|12.7
|31%
|76
|399
|2
|13
|8.0
|5.25
|3.12
|2.13
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|12.6
|60%
|113
|447
|5
|9
|14.1
|3.96
|2.50
|1.46
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|12.5
|52%
|100
|382
|2
|19
|6.1
|3.82
|1.83
|1.99
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|12.4
|24%
|62
|254
|1
|10
|7.7
|4.10
|1.79
|2.31
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|12.2
|37%
|110
|478
|7
|7
|16.6
|4.35
|2.60
|1.75
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|12.1
|48%
|109
|605
|11
|14
|9.1
|5.55
|3.68
|1.87
|BUF
|James Cook
|12.0
|47%
|108
|506
|1
|3
|43.3
|4.69
|2.53
|2.16
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|11.8
|51%
|106
|394
|3
|10
|13.5
|3.72
|1.89
|1.83
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|11.8
|53%
|94
|493
|2
|5
|23.4
|5.24
|3.07
|2.17
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|11.8
|47%
|94
|306
|1
|5
|21.0
|3.26
|1.63
|1.63
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|11.4
|38%
|103
|517
|1
|11
|11.9
|5.02
|3.32
|1.70
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|10.6
|43%
|85
|328
|1
|12
|8.7
|3.86
|2.14
|1.72
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|10.2
|19%
|51
|272
|0
|6
|10.2
|5.33
|2.92
|2.41
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|10.0
|22%
|60
|196
|5
|2
|33.0
|3.27
|2.15
|1.12
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|9.9
|35%
|69
|229
|1
|8
|10.9
|3.32
|1.52
|1.80
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|9.8
|25%
|49
|196
|2
|7
|9.0
|4.00
|2.92
|1.08
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|9.5
|17%
|38
|460
|5
|6
|7.8
|12.11
|7.11
|5.00
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|9.3
|36%
|74
|323
|2
|5
|15.4
|4.36
|2.45
|1.92
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|8.2
|16%
|41
|124
|0
|2
|23.0
|3.02
|1.90
|1.12
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|8.1
|35%
|73
|277
|2
|2
|44.5
|3.79
|2.55
|1.25
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|7.8
|29%
|62
|209
|0
|5
|14.2
|3.37
|1.73
|1.65
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|7.3
|19%
|58
|251
|3
|10
|7.3
|4.33
|2.97
|1.36
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|7.0
|29%
|56
|263
|1
|11
|7.7
|4.70
|2.82
|1.88
|CHI
|Darrynton Evans
|7.0
|11%
|28
|100
|1
|3
|11.7
|3.57
|3.04
|0.54
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|6.8
|19%
|54
|175
|2
|4
|17.3
|3.24
|2.22
|1.02
|MIN
|Cam Akers
|6.3
|19%
|38
|138
|1
|4
|12.3
|3.63
|2.24
|1.39
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|6.1
|21%
|49
|195
|1
|2
|30.5
|3.98
|2.78
|1.20
|LAR
|Royce Freeman
|5.5
|14%
|33
|142
|1
|4
|8.3
|4.30
|1.79
|2.52
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|5.4
|24%
|43
|121
|0
|6
|8.8
|2.81
|1.44
|1.37
|DET
|Craig Reynolds
|5.1
|17%
|41
|179
|1
|1
|46.0
|4.37
|2.54
|1.83
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|4.9
|16%
|44
|117
|1
|2
|28.5
|2.66
|1.45
|1.20
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|4.9
|19%
|39
|216
|1
|8
|7.6
|5.54
|2.69
|2.85
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|4.8
|20%
|38
|268
|1
|3
|16.7
|7.05
|4.00
|3.05
|ARI
|Keaontay Ingram
|4.7
|14%
|33
|72
|0
|3
|12.3
|2.18
|1.39
|0.79
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|4.7
|12%
|33
|149
|1
|3
|16.0
|4.52
|3.27
|1.24
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|4.7
|18%
|42
|147
|2
|2
|26.5
|3.50
|2.05
|1.45
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|4.6
|17%
|32
|170
|0
|4
|10.3
|5.31
|3.09
|2.22
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|4.4
|9%
|22
|50
|0
|2
|12.5
|2.27
|1.05
|1.23
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|4.4
|15%
|35
|133
|0
|2
|21.0
|3.80
|2.00
|1.80
|CLE
|Pierre Strong
|4.3
|12%
|34
|152
|1
|1
|36.0
|4.47
|3.26
|1.21
|NO
|Kendre Miller
|4.0
|11%
|28
|83
|0
|2
|18.5
|2.96
|1.64
|1.32
|TB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|4.0
|12%
|24
|42
|0
|4
|6.5
|1.75
|0.75
|1.00
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|3.4
|14%
|27
|103
|0
|4
|12.3
|3.81
|1.63
|2.19
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- RT/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|Tg/Gm
|Tgt
|RT/Gm
|RT
|TPRR
|Pa Sn
|RT/PS
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Drops
|Games
|Alvin Kamara
|8.2
|49
|23.3
|140
|35.0%
|168
|83.3%
|43
|272
|1
|1
|6
|Austin Ekeler
|5.6
|28
|21.0
|105
|26.7%
|116
|90.5%
|18
|200
|1
|3
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|5.5
|33
|22.5
|135
|24.4%
|145
|93.1%
|28
|165
|0
|1
|6
|Saquon Barkley
|4.8
|29
|20.7
|124
|23.4%
|158
|78.5%
|22
|110
|2
|0
|6
|Josh Jacobs
|4.8
|43
|18.0
|162
|26.5%
|215
|75.3%
|28
|242
|0
|3
|9
|Christian McCaffrey
|4.6
|37
|21.4
|171
|21.6%
|200
|85.5%
|32
|292
|4
|0
|8
|Bijan Robinson
|4.6
|41
|23.6
|212
|19.3%
|251
|84.5%
|28
|197
|2
|5
|9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|4.4
|40
|19.6
|176
|22.7%
|227
|77.5%
|29
|215
|0
|4
|9
|Aaron Jones
|4.4
|22
|13.2
|66
|33.3%
|75
|88.0%
|14
|147
|1
|3
|5
|Travis Etienne
|4.4
|35
|22.1
|177
|19.8%
|233
|76.0%
|27
|266
|1
|1
|8
|Tony Pollard
|4.4
|35
|21.0
|168
|20.8%
|214
|78.5%
|29
|190
|0
|2
|8
|Jaylen Warren
|4.4
|35
|12.9
|103
|34.0%
|138
|74.6%
|29
|209
|0
|2
|8
|Rachaad White
|4.3
|34
|25.3
|202
|16.8%
|243
|83.1%
|33
|279
|0
|0
|8
|Miles Sanders
|4.1
|29
|16.3
|114
|25.4%
|135
|84.4%
|18
|103
|0
|2
|7
|Kyren Williams
|4.0
|24
|26.5
|159
|15.1%
|215
|74.0%
|13
|105
|1
|2
|6
|D'Andre Swift
|3.9
|35
|17.8
|160
|21.9%
|195
|82.1%
|30
|166
|1
|1
|9
|Breece Hall
|3.9
|31
|14.1
|113
|27.4%
|139
|81.3%
|23
|199
|1
|4
|8
|Joe Mixon
|3.8
|30
|23.0
|184
|16.3%
|222
|82.9%
|24
|158
|0
|3
|8
|Tyjae Spears
|3.8
|30
|15.0
|120
|25.0%
|166
|72.3%
|22
|124
|0
|2
|8
|Alexander Mattison
|3.7
|33
|19.1
|172
|19.2%
|234
|73.5%
|23
|158
|3
|3
|9
|Khalil Herbert
|3.6
|18
|16.0
|80
|22.5%
|95
|84.2%
|10
|83
|1
|1
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|3.6
|18
|16.6
|83
|21.7%
|91
|91.2%
|15
|131
|1
|1
|5
|Jerome Ford
|3.5
|28
|16.8
|134
|20.9%
|158
|84.8%
|20
|139
|2
|3
|8
|Samaje Perine
|3.3
|26
|12.4
|99
|26.3%
|124
|79.8%
|22
|231
|0
|1
|8
|Antonio Gibson
|3.2
|29
|20.7
|186
|15.6%
|223
|83.4%
|25
|227
|1
|1
|9
|Javonte Williams
|3.1
|22
|8.4
|59
|37.3%
|71
|83.1%
|17
|78
|1
|0
|7
|Isiah Pacheco
|3.1
|28
|17.0
|153
|18.3%
|173
|88.4%
|24
|160
|1
|0
|9
|James Cook
|2.9
|26
|18.8
|169
|15.4%
|192
|88.0%
|22
|211
|1
|1
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|2.9
|23
|16.5
|132
|17.4%
|178
|74.2%
|19
|94
|0
|0
|8
|Salvon Ahmed
|2.9
|20
|10.9
|76
|26.3%
|81
|93.8%
|13
|63
|0
|1
|7
|De'Von Achane
|2.8
|11
|13.8
|55
|20.0%
|56
|98.2%
|9
|67
|2
|0
|4
|Raheem Mostert
|2.7
|24
|17.3
|156
|15.4%
|175
|89.1%
|19
|151
|2
|0
|9
|Najee Harris
|2.6
|21
|13.6
|109
|19.3%
|136
|80.1%
|15
|101
|0
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|2.6
|21
|10.9
|87
|24.1%
|105
|82.9%
|18
|165
|0
|0
|8
|Jerick McKinnon
|2.6
|23
|12.0
|108
|21.3%
|135
|80.0%
|17
|147
|3
|2
|9
|Zack Moss
|2.5
|20
|16.6
|133
|15.0%
|169
|78.7%
|16
|123
|1
|1
|8
|Kenneth Walker
|2.5
|20
|13.4
|107
|18.7%
|141
|75.9%
|15
|111
|0
|1
|8
|Darrynton Evans
|2.5
|10
|7.3
|29
|34.5%
|41
|70.7%
|7
|49
|0
|0
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|2.4
|22
|10.2
|92
|23.9%
|120
|76.7%
|16
|74
|0
|0
|9
|Roschon Johnson
|2.4
|17
|10.1
|71
|23.9%
|87
|81.6%
|15
|77
|0
|1
|7
|Michael Carter
|2.4
|19
|10.5
|84
|22.6%
|106
|79.2%
|15
|68
|0
|1
|8
|Darrell Henderson
|2.3
|7
|13.3
|40
|17.5%
|53
|75.5%
|6
|75
|0
|0
|3
|Jeff Wilson
|2.3
|7
|8.0
|24
|29.2%
|25
|96.0%
|6
|50
|0
|1
|3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.3
|18
|12.8
|102
|17.6%
|123
|82.9%
|15
|74
|0
|0
|8
|D'Onta Foreman
|2.2
|11
|9.2
|46
|23.9%
|61
|75.4%
|7
|43
|1
|1
|5
|Brian Robinson
|2.0
|18
|15.1
|136
|13.2%
|163
|83.4%
|14
|137
|2
|1
|9
|Emari Demercado
|2.0
|16
|13.9
|111
|14.4%
|141
|78.7%
|12
|64
|0
|1
|8
|Justice Hill
|2.0
|16
|13.3
|106
|15.1%
|133
|79.7%
|15
|67
|0
|0
|8
|James Conner
|2.0
|10
|12.2
|61
|16.4%
|87
|70.1%
|8
|30
|0
|0
|5
|David Montgomery
|2.0
|10
|13.0
|65
|15.4%
|95
|68.4%
|6
|66
|0
|0
|5
|Tyler Allgeier
|1.8
|16
|7.3
|66
|24.2%
|85
|77.6%
|11
|76
|0
|1
|9
|AJ Dillon
|1.8
|14
|14.5
|116
|12.1%
|151
|76.8%
|11
|103
|0
|1
|8
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|1.8
|14
|5.6
|45
|31.1%
|50
|90.0%
|12
|65
|2
|0
|8
|Zach Charbonnet
|1.7
|12
|11.7
|82
|14.6%
|107
|76.6%
|9
|52
|0
|0
|7
|Dameon Pierce
|1.7
|12
|11.3
|79
|15.2%
|92
|85.9%
|9
|84
|0
|1
|7
|Matt Breida
|1.7
|15
|11.4
|103
|14.6%
|128
|80.5%
|13
|64
|0
|0
|9
|Ameer Abdullah
|1.6
|14
|6.0
|54
|25.9%
|74
|73.0%
|9
|75
|0
|0
|9
|Kareem Hunt
|1.5
|9
|6.8
|41
|22.0%
|50
|82.0%
|6
|58
|0
|1
|6
|Kendre Miller
|1.4
|10
|5.9
|41
|24.4%
|49
|83.7%
|9
|111
|0
|1
|7
|Dalvin Cook
|1.4
|11
|5.6
|45
|24.4%
|57
|78.9%
|10
|47
|0
|1
|8
|Devin Singletary
|1.4
|11
|13.5
|108
|10.2%
|130
|83.1%
|9
|42
|0
|1
|8
|Latavius Murray
|1.3
|12
|10.2
|92
|13.0%
|116
|79.3%
|11
|79
|0
|0
|9
|Rico Dowdle
|1.0
|8
|4.3
|34
|23.5%
|49
|69.4%
|7
|57
|1
|0
|8
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|0.9
|7
|4.9
|39
|17.9%
|43
|90.7%
|6
|36
|0
|1
|8
|Gus Edwards
|0.8
|7
|8.9
|80
|8.8%
|105
|76.2%
|6
|107
|0
|0
|9