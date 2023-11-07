Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview

Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 7, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

This looks like a tough week for anyone in need of immediate RB help via waivers. There were no reports of new injuries to starting RBs on Sunday or Monday, and the breakout star of the week (Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell) got less than 20 percent of his team's snaps as part of a three-way timeshare.

Mitchell is a fantastic bench stash, as are many other guys we'll mention below, but short-term help appears hard to come by given the lack of Week 9 injuries and the quartet of (mostly) high-scoring teams on bye Week 10 (KC, MIA, PHI, LAR). On top of that, we're seeing signs of trouble for some guys that had previously been reliable fantasy starters, namely Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker. If you're looking for some good news in the opposite direction, Aaron Jones seems to have finally moved past the hamstring injury that cost him a few games and limited his playing time in a few others.

We'll break it all down below, starting with the injuries...

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Cam Akers (Achilles / out for season)

Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)

DeeJay Dallas (shoulder / day-to-day)

    

Missed Week 9

Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)

Emari Demercado (toe / day-to-day)

James Conner (IR - knee / projected return Week 10)

De'Von Achane (IR - knee / projected return Week 11)

Kyren Williams (IR - ankle / projected return Week 12)

This looks like a tough week for anyone in need of immediate RB help via waivers. There were no reports of new injuries to starting RBs on Sunday or Monday, and the breakout star of the week (Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell) got less than 20 percent of his team's snaps as part of a three-way timeshare.

Mitchell is a fantastic bench stash, as are many other guys we'll mention below, but short-term help appears hard to come by given the lack of Week 9 injuries and the quartet of (mostly) high-scoring teams on bye Week 10 (KC, MIA, PHI, LAR). On top of that, we're seeing signs of trouble for some guys that had previously been reliable fantasy starters, namely Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker. If you're looking for some good news in the opposite direction, Aaron Jones seems to have finally moved past the hamstring injury that cost him a few games and limited his playing time in a few others.

We'll break it all down below, starting with the injuries...

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Cam Akers (Achilles / out for season)

Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)

DeeJay Dallas (shoulder / day-to-day)

    

Missed Week 9

Dameon Pierce (ankle / day-to-day)

Emari Demercado (toe / day-to-day)

James Conner (IR - knee / projected return Week 10)

De'Von Achane (IR - knee / projected return Week 11)

Kyren Williams (IR - ankle / projected return Week 12)

     

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Aaron Jones - 25 touches / 62% snaps pre-Q4

Jonathan Taylor - 23 touches / 75% snaps / 82% snaps pre-Q4

Jerome Ford - 25 touches / 63% snaps

Rachaad White - 24 touches for 119 yards and two TDs / 81% snaps

D'Onta Foreman - 59% snaps / 20-83-0 rushing / 20 of CHI's 26 RB touches

     

Trending Down 📉

Raheem Mostert - 12 touches / 52% snaps / possible Achane return

Alvin Kamara - 13 touches / 50% snaps

AJ Dillon - 10 touches / 40% snaps

Kenneth Walker - 10 touches for 17 yards / 47% snaps

Zack Moss - seven touches / 19% snaps

 James Cook - 10 touches for 39 yards / 54% snaps / two TDs all year

Darrynton Evans - three touches / 9% snaps

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Houston Texans
  • I'm a Ravens fan and don't know what to make of the backfield right now. Gus Edwards is coming off back-to-back multi-TD games, but he had only three other touches Sunday against Seattle, while Justice Hill led the backfield in both snaps (64%) and carries (13) and rookie Keaton Mitchell exploded for 9-138-1 on only 17% snap share. Part of what's interesting here is that Hill got 90% of snaps in the fourth quarter; it wasn't Mitchell piling on stats in garbage time. That said, Hill also played the most snaps before the final quarter (54%). And prior to this week, Edwards was the lead ballcarrier and splitting snaps pretty evenly with Hill. All of these guys should be rostered but it's best to avoid starting any of them for the time being.
  • Roschon Johnson took the passing-down role back from Darrynton Evans in Sunday's loss to the Saints, with D'Onta Foreman taking 59% of snaps and 20 of the 23 RB carries. Not that complicated, but now it looks like Khalil Herbert (ankle) is ready to return from IR for Thursday's game against Carolina -- a premium matchup for what could be a three-/four-headed backfield. Herbert is the guy I most want to roster, but none is a reliable Week 10 starter. I guess in a pinch I'd probably start Herbert over Foreman, assuming the third-year pro is taken off IR and cleared to play.
  • Zach Charbonnet got more snaps than Kenneth Walker for a second straight week, though again it was primarily on pass plays while KW still led the team in carries. I wouldn't be surprised to see Walker rebound with 18 carries and two TDs this Sunday against Washington, nor would I be surprised to see Charbonnet seize the lead role for real. Stay tuned.
  • Devin Singletary played nearly three-fourths of snaps with Dameon Pierce (ankle) inactive for the first time this year, but Singletary did even worse than Pierce has been doing in the lead role, managing only 26 yards from 15 touches in a win over Tampa Bay. I think Singletary had a chance to seize the starting job, but he didn't take advantage and may now return to a 2A role when Pierce is ready to play again. Neither has looked particularly good, and neither has gotten any help from his blockers. The Texans basically are wasting snaps whenever they don't put the ball in C.J. Stroud's hands; not exactly the conventional wisdom with a rookie, but it's hard to deny at this point.

    

On the Brink

  1. Miami Dolphins
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. Carolina Panthers
  • Raheem Mostert has slowed down a bit, with his receiving stats in particular completely drying up in recent weeks in favor of Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed. The Dolphins are on bye now and can bring De'Von Achane (knee) back from IR for Week 11.
  • Jerome Ford moved back into a lead role after working in a pretty even three-way split his first week after an ankle sprain. However, he eeked out only 44 yards on 20 carries, which has kind of become his norm -- if he doesn't break the long one his rushing line is going to look ugly. I'm not sure if it's poor vision or his style of play, but Ford is an all-or-nothing runner who isn't quite good enough to pull it off. The Browns should consider giving more of the carries to Kareem Hunt and/or Pierre Strong.
  • Chuba Hubbard more than doubled Miles Sanders' snap and touch counts for a second straight week, but Hubbard has been only marginally more successful than his teammate and is making a lot less money. I expect Hubbard to lead the way again Thursday in Chicago, but Sanders returning to the starting job at some point wouldn't be crazy, especially if his recent role reduction is in any way related to the shoulder injury that kept him out Week 6 (prior to a Week 7 bye).

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Devin Singletary - 50%

Zach Charbonnet - 45%

Antonio Gibson - 45%

Justice Hill - 37%

   

Bench Stashes

Tyjae Spears - 41%

Keaton Mitchell - 4%

Elijah Mitchell - 20%

 Rico Dowdle - 3%

Jaleel McLaughlin - 29%

Emari Demercado - 33%

Kenneth Gainwell - 28%

Joshua Kelley - 23%

Leonard Fournette - 31%

Zamir White - 2%

Ty Chandler - 1%

    

Drop Candidates

Zack Moss - shallow leagues

Emari Demercado - shallow leagues

Roschon Johnson

Jeff Wilson

Keaontay Ingram

Royce Freeman

Craig Reynolds

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps where he wasn't aligned in the backfield
  Sn/GmSn%SnapsRun RateR SnP Sn3D%3D SnSAT%Games
NYGSaquon Barkley55.056.0%33052.1%17215844.2%5010.6%6
LAKyren Williams54.757.4%32834.5%11321557.4%589.5%6
JAXTravis Etienne53.580.9%42845.6%19523376.3%6110.5%8
SFChristian McCaffrey48.380.1%38648.2%18620086.4%5119.2%8
TBRachaad White48.378.6%38637.0%14324383.2%7913.0%8
NOAlvin Kamara47.347.3%28440.8%11616837.0%409.9%6
CINJoe Mixon46.178.0%36939.8%14722233.8%229.2%8
DALTony Pollard45.971.8%36741.7%15321467.1%578.7%8
LVJosh Jacobs45.077.4%40546.9%19021533.3%276.7%9
ATLBijan Robinson43.265.2%38935.5%13825188.3%9126.2%9
MINAlexander Mattison41.666.0%37437.4%14023443.2%418.3%9
PHID'Andre Swift41.360.7%37247.6%17719540.2%3913.7%9
LACAustin Ekeler40.840.6%20443.1%8811633.7%2911.3%5
INDZack Moss40.454.9%32347.7%15416951.5%506.2%8
NERhamondre Stevenson39.665.9%35636.2%12922768.8%6610.4%9
DETDavid Montgomery39.436.2%19751.8%1029532.6%317.6%5
DETJahmyr Gibbs38.842.8%23337.8%8814542.1%4017.6%6
CHIKhalil Herbert36.031.9%18047.2%859531.6%307.8%5
SEAKenneth Walker35.861.6%28650.7%14514118.7%1415.0%8
ARIJames Conner35.833.8%17951.4%928714.4%145.6%5
KCIsiah Pacheco35.755.7%32146.1%1481734.7%45.6%9
BUFJames Cook35.657.2%32040.0%12819235.1%2713.1%9
CLEJerome Ford35.453.3%28344.2%12515880.2%7313.4%8
MIARaheem Mostert35.357.9%31845.0%14317548.8%4018.9%9
CARChuba Hubbard34.953.6%27936.2%10117869.2%631.8%8
GBAJ Dillon33.155.3%26543.0%11415146.4%397.2%8
TENDerrick Henry33.056.9%26460.2%1591053.9%33.0%8
LADarrell Henderson32.717.2%9845.9%455318.8%1912.2%3
WASBrian Robinson32.650.1%29344.4%13016311.5%112.7%9
PITNajee Harris32.354.5%25847.3%12213612.8%118.5%8
INDJonathan Taylor31.827.0%15942.8%689127.8%2714.5%5
HOUDameon Pierce31.443.0%22058.2%128925.3%57.7%7
NYJBreece Hall30.951.9%24743.7%10813922.0%206.5%8
CARMiles Sanders30.741.3%21537.2%8013526.4%2411.6%7
LACJoshua Kelley30.348.1%24238.0%9215060.5%527.0%8
CHID'Onta Foreman30.026.5%15059.3%89618.4%86.0%5
TENTyjae Spears29.851.3%23830.3%7216693.4%7122.7%8
BALGus Edwards29.345.4%26460.2%15910531.5%293.4%9
WASAntonio Gibson29.345.1%26415.5%4122385.4%826.8%9
BALJustice Hill28.338.8%22641.2%9313352.2%486.6%8
PHIKenneth Gainwell27.435.7%21943.8%9612354.6%5316.9%8
GBAaron Jones27.228.4%13644.9%617526.2%2211.8%5
PITJaylen Warren27.045.7%21636.1%7813886.0%7410.2%8
ARIEmari Demercado26.339.7%21032.9%6914164.9%637.6%8
HOUDevin Singletary25.840.2%20636.9%7613041.5%3917.0%8
LARoyce Freeman25.713.5%7746.8%364116.8%1714.3%3
DENJavonte Williams25.439.7%17860.1%1077110.4%71.1%7
NOJamaal Williams25.421.2%12748.8%626525.9%285.5%5
MIADe'Von Achane24.818.0%9943.4%435612.2%1023.2%4
ATLTyler Allgeier24.436.9%22061.4%1358516.5%172.3%9
NEEzekiel Elliott22.938.1%20641.7%8612038.5%3713.1%9
NYGMatt Breida21.833.3%19634.7%6812848.7%557.7%9
DENSamaje Perine21.137.7%16926.6%4512459.7%4013.6%8
SEAZach Charbonnet21.031.7%14727.2%4010741.3%3112.2%7
BUFLatavius Murray20.332.7%18336.6%6711651.9%4016.9%9
CLEKareem Hunt20.222.8%12158.7%71505.5%58.3%6
CHIDarrynton Evans19.814.0%7948.1%384116.8%1611.4%4
KCJerick McKinnon19.230.0%17322.0%3813595.3%8215.6%9
CHIRoschon Johnson19.023.5%13334.6%468734.7%3311.3%7
DETCraig Reynolds16.421.1%11545.2%526325.3%2412.2%7
NYJMichael Carter15.926.7%12716.5%2110674.7%6813.4%8
MIASalvon Ahmed15.920.2%11127.0%308130.5%2531.5%7
ARIKeaontay Ingram15.717.8%9446.8%44508.2%814.9%6
NYJDalvin Cook13.021.8%10445.2%47573.3%36.7%8
CLEPierre Strong12.814.5%7750.6%393811.0%1014.3%6
NOKendre Miller12.314.3%8643.0%374910.2%119.3%7
DALRico Dowdle12.119.0%9749.5%484918.8%1611.3%8
MIAJeff Wilson12.06.6%3630.6%11257.3%625.0%3
DENJaleel McLaughlin11.320.1%9044.4%405016.4%1113.3%8
CINTrayveon Williams11.018.6%8829.5%266252.3%3417.0%8
SFElijah Mitchell11.011.4%5552.7%29263.4%210.9%5
TBKe'Shawn Vaughn10.811.0%5455.6%30248.4%813.0%5
JAXTank Bigsby10.515.9%8452.4%444013.8%1120.2%8
KCClyde Edwards-Helaire10.013.9%8046.3%37430.0%05.0%8
LVAmeer Abdullah9.015.5%818.6%77466.7%549.9%9

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
  Ca/GmCar ShCarRu YdRu TDBTBT/TYPCYBCYAC
NYGSaquon Barkley21.047%1265021721.13.982.311.67
JACTravis Etienne 18.964%1515837218.53.862.181.68
DETDavid Montgomery18.839%943856137.74.102.621.48
LVRJosh Jacobs17.774%1595065726.73.182.061.13
SFChristian McCaffrey17.156%1376529724.14.762.532.23
TENDerrick Henry17.167%1376014917.24.392.421.96
INDZack Moss16.551%1326155437.04.662.721.94
LARKyren Williams16.241%974566336.74.703.401.30
NOAlvin Kamara15.836%953462915.33.642.720.93
SEAKenneth Walker III15.867%12653261112.84.222.841.38
CINJoe Mixon15.874%1264903437.53.892.431.46
HOUDameon Pierce15.651%10932711110.73.001.281.72
PHID'Andre Swift15.047%13561431213.84.553.101.44
DALTony Pollard15.052%1204742169.33.952.251.70
LACAustin Ekeler14.635%732653518.23.632.081.55
TBRachaad White14.056%11237831311.23.382.191.19
KCIsiah Pacheco13.855%1245253169.34.232.811.43
ARIJames Conner13.628%683642710.95.354.001.35
MINAlexander Mattison13.662%1224340436.33.562.061.50
CLEJerome Ford13.438%10742521111.53.972.581.39
LARDarrell Henderson13.317%401111146.02.781.101.68
CHID'Onta Foreman13.025%652872710.34.423.421.00
ATLTyler Allgeier12.943%11637131111.53.201.341.86
DENJavonte Williams12.946%903570911.93.972.111.86
DETJahmyr Gibbs12.731%763992138.05.253.122.13
WASBrian Robinson12.660%1134475914.13.962.501.46
PITNajee Harris12.552%1003822196.13.821.831.99
INDJonathan Taylor12.424%622541107.74.101.792.31
BALGus Edwards12.237%1104787716.64.352.601.75
MIARaheem Mostert12.148%10960511149.15.553.681.87
BUFJames Cook12.047%1085061343.34.692.532.16
NERhamondre Stevenson11.851%10639431013.53.721.891.83
NYJBreece Hall11.853%944932523.45.243.072.17
GBAJ Dillon11.847%943061521.03.261.631.63
ATLBijan Robinson11.438%10351711111.95.023.321.70
CARChuba Hubbard10.643%853281128.73.862.141.72
CHIKhalil Herbert10.219%512720610.25.332.922.41
CLEKareem Hunt10.022%601965233.03.272.151.12
CARMiles Sanders9.935%692291810.93.321.521.80
GBAaron Jones9.825%49196279.04.002.921.08
MIADe'Von Achane9.517%38460567.812.117.115.00
LACJoshua Kelley9.336%743232515.44.362.451.92
NOJamaal Williams8.216%411240223.03.021.901.12
NEEzekiel Elliott8.135%732772244.53.792.551.25
HOUDevin Singletary7.829%622090514.23.371.731.65
BALJustice Hill7.319%582513107.34.332.971.36
PITJaylen Warren7.029%562631117.74.702.821.88
CHIDarrynton Evans7.011%281001311.73.573.040.54
PHIKenneth Gainwell6.819%541752417.33.242.221.02
MINCam Akers6.319%381381412.33.632.241.39
ARIEmari Demercado6.121%491951230.53.982.781.20
LARRoyce Freeman5.514%33142148.34.301.792.52
NYJDalvin Cook5.424%43121068.82.811.441.37
DETCraig Reynolds5.117%411791146.04.372.541.83
NYGMatt Breida4.916%441171228.52.661.451.20
TENTyjae Spears4.919%39216187.65.542.692.85
DENJaleel McLaughlin4.820%382681316.77.054.003.05
ARIKeaontay Ingram4.714%33720312.32.181.390.79
CHIRoschon Johnson4.712%331491316.04.523.271.24
BUFLatavius Murray4.718%421472226.53.502.051.45
SEAZach Charbonnet4.617%321700410.35.313.092.22
SFElijah Mitchell4.49%22500212.52.271.051.23
DALRico Dowdle4.415%351330221.03.802.001.80
CLEPierre Strong4.312%341521136.04.473.261.21
NOKendre Miller4.011%28830218.52.961.641.32
TBKe'Shawn Vaughn4.012%2442046.51.750.751.00
DENSamaje Perine3.414%271030412.33.811.632.19

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • RT/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
 Tg/GmTgtRT/GmRTTPRRPa SnRT/PSRecYardsTDDropsGames
Alvin Kamara8.24923.314035.0%16883.3%43272116
Austin Ekeler5.62821.010526.7%11690.5%18200135
Jahmyr Gibbs5.53322.513524.4%14593.1%28165016
Saquon Barkley4.82920.712423.4%15878.5%22110206
Josh Jacobs4.84318.016226.5%21575.3%28242039
Christian McCaffrey4.63721.417121.6%20085.5%32292408
Bijan Robinson4.64123.621219.3%25184.5%28197259
Rhamondre Stevenson4.44019.617622.7%22777.5%29215049
Aaron Jones4.42213.26633.3%7588.0%14147135
Travis Etienne4.43522.117719.8%23376.0%27266118
Tony Pollard4.43521.016820.8%21478.5%29190028
Jaylen Warren4.43512.910334.0%13874.6%29209028
Rachaad White4.33425.320216.8%24383.1%33279008
Miles Sanders4.12916.311425.4%13584.4%18103027
Kyren Williams4.02426.515915.1%21574.0%13105126
D'Andre Swift3.93517.816021.9%19582.1%30166119
Breece Hall3.93114.111327.4%13981.3%23199148
Joe Mixon3.83023.018416.3%22282.9%24158038
Tyjae Spears3.83015.012025.0%16672.3%22124028
Alexander Mattison3.73319.117219.2%23473.5%23158339
Khalil Herbert3.61816.08022.5%9584.2%1083115
Jonathan Taylor3.61816.68321.7%9191.2%15131115
Jerome Ford3.52816.813420.9%15884.8%20139238
Samaje Perine3.32612.49926.3%12479.8%22231018
Antonio Gibson3.22920.718615.6%22383.4%25227119
Javonte Williams3.1228.45937.3%7183.1%1778107
Isiah Pacheco3.12817.015318.3%17388.4%24160109
James Cook2.92618.816915.4%19288.0%22211119
Chuba Hubbard2.92316.513217.4%17874.2%1994008
Salvon Ahmed2.92010.97626.3%8193.8%1363017
De'Von Achane2.81113.85520.0%5698.2%967204
Raheem Mostert2.72417.315615.4%17589.1%19151209
Najee Harris2.62113.610919.3%13680.1%15101028
Derrick Henry2.62110.98724.1%10582.9%18165008
Jerick McKinnon2.62312.010821.3%13580.0%17147329
Zack Moss2.52016.613315.0%16978.7%16123118
Kenneth Walker2.52013.410718.7%14175.9%15111018
Darrynton Evans2.5107.32934.5%4170.7%749004
Ezekiel Elliott2.42210.29223.9%12076.7%1674009
Roschon Johnson2.41710.17123.9%8781.6%1577017
Michael Carter2.41910.58422.6%10679.2%1568018
Darrell Henderson2.3713.34017.5%5375.5%675003
Jeff Wilson2.378.02429.2%2596.0%650013
Kenneth Gainwell2.31812.810217.6%12382.9%1574008
D'Onta Foreman2.2119.24623.9%6175.4%743115
Brian Robinson2.01815.113613.2%16383.4%14137219
Emari Demercado2.01613.911114.4%14178.7%1264018
Justice Hill2.01613.310615.1%13379.7%1567008
James Conner2.01012.26116.4%8770.1%830005
David Montgomery2.01013.06515.4%9568.4%666005
Tyler Allgeier1.8167.36624.2%8577.6%1176019
AJ Dillon1.81414.511612.1%15176.8%11103018
Jaleel McLaughlin1.8145.64531.1%5090.0%1265208
Zach Charbonnet1.71211.78214.6%10776.6%952007
Dameon Pierce1.71211.37915.2%9285.9%984017
Matt Breida1.71511.410314.6%12880.5%1364009
Ameer Abdullah1.6146.05425.9%7473.0%975009
Kareem Hunt1.596.84122.0%5082.0%658016
Kendre Miller1.4105.94124.4%4983.7%9111017
Dalvin Cook1.4115.64524.4%5778.9%1047018
Devin Singletary1.41113.510810.2%13083.1%942018
Latavius Murray1.31210.29213.0%11679.3%1179009
Rico Dowdle1.084.33423.5%4969.4%757108
Clyde Edwards-Helaire0.974.93917.9%4390.7%636018
Gus Edwards0.878.9808.8%10576.2%6107009

       

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Injury Analysis: Goedert Could Return Before Season End
NFL Injury Analysis: Goedert Could Return Before Season End
IDP Analysis Week 9 Review
IDP Analysis Week 9 Review
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Pickups
Week 10: Four Must Add Players (Video)
Week 10: Four Must Add Players (Video)