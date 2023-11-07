NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget

The biggest stories coming out of the weekend were the strength of the AFC North and quarterbacks dropping like flies. There are another four really good teams on bye this week (Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Eagles), which means the waiver wire should be more active than usual.

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

Joshua Dobbs, MIN - The Vikings' front office looks like geniuses after bringing in Dobbs at the trade deadline to take over for the injured Kirk Cousins. The wild story was Dobbs reportedly didn't take a single snap in practice, didn't throw to a receiver and didn't know everyone's name in the huddle in the Vikings' comeback win Sunday. He'll have time to work with the receivers this week and possibly have Justin Jefferson, who is eligible to return from IR this week. The Vikings have one of the best groups of receivers in the league (including T.J. Hockenson) and Dobbs has rushing ability (four touchdowns in nine games this season) that not all quarterbacks have. FAAB: $6-$12

Secondary Targets

Will Levis, TEN - Levis had a monster debut with four touchdowns in Week 8 and followed with a good first half Thursday before a subpar second half. He finished that game with no touchdowns and an interception and had a 6.7 yards per attempt number (which isn't terrible). However, he's worth mentioning against this week because he'll play the same Buccaneers defense C.J. Stroud just shredded. On top of that, in Week 11 he gets the Jaguars, who rank 28th against quarterbacks. The only big red flag is that Ryan Tannehill could return from a high ankle sprain this week and reclaim his starting role. Coach Mike Vrabel seems like a "veteran's coach" and would lean toward Tannehill, especially because it doesn't seem like Levis did enough Thursday to warrant holding onto the starting job. Watch the reports out of Tennessee this week to see who get the nod, but Levis definitely has more upside that Tannehill. FAAB: $4-$8

Tommy DeVito, Matt Barkley, NYG - Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury in Week 8 and could be placed on IR this week. That's unfortunate because he looked much better under center than Daniel Jones. DeVito took over Sunday after Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury, and it appears the undrafted rookie will start this week against the Cowboys (owners of the Dallas defense should be salivating over this matchup). There's a reason DeVito went undrafted and he threw two interceptions in his first four pass attempts Sunday. Barkley is on the practice squad and likely will get called up to back up DeVito; it should be a matter of time before he takes over the starting role. There's no way in one-QB leagues I'd start in either, but you know what I'll say about two-quarterback and super-flex formats. FAAB: DeVito $2-$4, Barkley $1-$2

Running Back

Primary Targets

Keaton Mitchell, BAL - Mitchell had a coming-out party Sunday, finishing with nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for -4 yards and the only reason I'm mentioning this is because he's a very capable pass catcher. Mitchell has elite speed (4.37 40) and is fresh playing his first significant snaps of the season. The Ravens have a crowded backfield with Gus Johnson in the goal-line role, but it's not like Justice Hill (4.3 yards per carry) should prevent Mitchell from getting touches. While it's not a given Mitchell will be handed 10-15 touches immediately, he has certainly carved out a role in this offense. That said, there's no way I'd start him against the Browns this week. FAAB: $10-$20

Hail Mary

Antonio Gibson, WAS - Gibson had a season-high 11 touches which he turned into a season-high 76 yards from scrimmage Sunday. He's been an excellent pass-catcher this season averaging 7.8 yards per target and the Commanders seem to like him in that role. He's a great bench option as someone who wouldn't just take over the role of the starter if Brian Robinson got hurt, he'd likely be a three-down back.

FAAB: $1-$2

Wide Receiver

Primary Targets

Tank Dell, HOU - C.J. Stroud's record-breaking game overshadowed rookie Nathaniel Dell's best game of the season (11-6-114-2) in Houston's comeback win. Some might be higher on Dell — he has games of 20.2 and 25.5 fantasy points in PPR — but his big game came against a defense ranked 31st in the league against wide receivers and he didn't even get to double-digit PPR points in three games. It's not a great matchup this week against the Bengals, but then he has great matchups the rest of the season sans the Jets and the Browns. FAAB: $10-$20

Secondary Targets

Michael Wilson, ARI - Wilson missed Week 9 due to a shoulder injury but should return this week. That should coincide with the return of Kyler Murray, who is expected to start his first game of the season at home against the Falcons. Wilson has a solid pedigree as a third-round pick out of Stanford and has No. 1 wide receiver size at 6-foot-2, 213. Wilson averages more receiving yards per game (50.1) than teammate Marquise Wilson (48.9). It'll be interesting to see how both of those receivers fare with Kyler back under center this week. Get him now while you won't have to use a lot of your FAAB. FAAB: $3-$6

Hail Mary

Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, DAL, Noah Brown HOU, Odell Beckham, Bal - All scored touchdowns Sunday and except for Turpin (2), it was their first score of the year. These are just names to keep an eye on in case of injuries ahead of them. FAAB: $1

Tight End

Secondary Targets

Jonnu Smith, ATL - This suggestion might upset Kyle Pitts owners, but Smith has more receiving yards (422 to 389) and has more touchdowns (two to one) than Pitts. Jonnu actually ranks seventh among tight ends for receiving yards. He had 6-5-100-1 on Sunday, and before duds the previous two weeks, he had scored at least 8.7 fantasy points (PPR) in his previous five games. The switch in quarterback to Taylor Heinicke might have helped him Sunday, but it's unclear who will be under center this week against the Cardinals. FAAB: $3-$6

Cade Otton, TB - Otton had a career day against the Texans with two touchdown catches, including the one that looked like the game-winner. Some might be higher on Otton, but there's a few reasons to tap the brakes. Houston ranks 30th against tight ends and now Otton faces defenses that rank ninth or better in three of his next four games. Otton has scored less than 10 fantasy points in PPR formats in five of his eight games this season, showing he has a low floor. Still, the position has been tough to navigate this season, and Otton typically has a lot of room to work over the middle playing with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. FAAB: $3-$6

Defense

Hail Mary

Chicago Bears - I'm not in love with this, but the Bears are home this week and a field-goal favorite in a game with an over/under of 39.5. This will be the first time Bryce Young has had a short time to prepare with it being a Thursday night game, so that should be an advantage too. You might not have to spend any FAAB to get this defense either. FAAB: FCFS or $1