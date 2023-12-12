Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 15 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Justin Jefferson (chest / day-to-day)
- WR Keenan Allen (heel / day-to-day)
- WR Tutu Atwell (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Nico Collins (calf / week-to-week)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle / week-to-week)
- WR/RS Devin Duvernay (back / out until playoffs)
- TE Dalton Kincaid (shoulder / day-to-day)
- TE Hunter Long (MCL / season-ending)
We've got some big names here, though Hill returned to Monday's contest after hurting his ankle in the first quarter, and Jefferson is said to have avoided a serious injury in his first game back from a long-term absence. Allen might be fine, even on a short week, but his value nonetheless takes a huge hit with QB Justin Herbert (finger) officially out for the rest of the season.
Among the big-name receivers listed above, Collins' injury seems the most worrisome, as he never returned after a first-quarter exit and was bothered by his calf in November (including a missed game). The Texans lost WR Tank Dell (fibula) to a season-ending injury Week 13, and WR Noah Brown hasn't been effective since picking up a knee injury during his second of his back-to-back 150-yard games in November.
QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) doesn't have much to work with at this point and really needs Collins back out there if it all possible. Of course, Stroud himself may not end up playing Week 15, and TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) could also
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Justin Jefferson (chest / day-to-day)
- WR Keenan Allen (heel / day-to-day)
- WR Tutu Atwell (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Nico Collins (calf / week-to-week)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle / week-to-week)
- WR/RS Devin Duvernay (back / out until playoffs)
- TE Dalton Kincaid (shoulder / day-to-day)
- TE Hunter Long (MCL / season-ending)
We've got some big names here, though Hill returned to Monday's contest after hurting his ankle in the first quarter, and Jefferson is said to have avoided a serious injury in his first game back from a long-term absence. Allen might be fine, even on a short week, but his value nonetheless takes a huge hit with QB Justin Herbert (finger) officially out for the rest of the season.
Among the big-name receivers listed above, Collins' injury seems the most worrisome, as he never returned after a first-quarter exit and was bothered by his calf in November (including a missed game). The Texans lost WR Tank Dell (fibula) to a season-ending injury Week 13, and WR Noah Brown hasn't been effective since picking up a knee injury during his second of his back-to-back 150-yard games in November.
QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) doesn't have much to work with at this point and really needs Collins back out there if it all possible. Of course, Stroud himself may not end up playing Week 15, and TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) could also be out. Maybe the Texans should just forfeit and focus on Weeks 16-18 (kidding, kind of).
Missed Week 14
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh / week-to-week)
- WR Demario Douglas (concussion / day-to-day)
- [LOGO[ WR DeVante Parker (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Jason Brownlee (ankle / week-to-week)
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pec / day-to-day)
- WR Michael Thomas (IR - knee / eligible for Week 16 return)
- WR Joshua Palmer (IR/R - knee / eligible to return)
- TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring / day-to-day)
- TE Tyler Higbee (stinger / day-to-day)
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Josh Whyle (knee / week-to-week)
- TE Luke Musgrave (IR - abdomen / eligible Week 16)
- TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring / eligible to return)
- TE Greg Dulcich (IR - hamstring / eligible to return)
WR Marquise Brown (heel) is another possible injury concern for Week 15, as he made an early exit Week 13 and may not be healthy even after a bye. Hollywood was able to play through the same injury for a few weeks prior to his W13 departure, FWIW. Fellow Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson (shoulder) missed four of five games before the bye, including Week 14, but he might be ready to play again after the layoff.
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Rashee Rice - 84% snaps / 82% RTs / 7-72-1 on 10 tgts (26% TS)
Zay Jones - 84% snaps / 93% RTs / 5-29-0 on 14 tgts (29% TS)
Odell Beckham - 4-97-1 on 10 tgts /averaging 68.6 yds, 6.2 tgts over L5
Robert Woods - 73% snaps / 82% RTs / Collins injury / but only three tgts
Xavier Hutchinson - 73% snaps / Collins injury / but only three tgts
JuJu Smith-Schuster - 98% snaps / 4/90/0 on six tgts (23% TS)
Demarcus Robinson - 86% snaps / 3-46-1 on 10 tgts / Atwell concussion
Keenan Allen & Quentin Johnston - Herbert injury
Tight Ends 📈
Isaiah Likely - 79% snaps / 89% RTs / 5-83-1 on seven tgts (18% TS)
David Njoku - 6-91-2 on eight tgts / eighth straight game with at least six tgts
Jonnu Smith - 68% snaps / 72% RTs / 4-27-0 on seven tgts (18% TS)
Evan Engram - 85% RTs / 11-95-2 on 12 tgts (25%) / 20 tgts, three TDs over L2
Hunter Henry - 87% snaps / 70% RTs / two TDs (three tgts, 12% TS)
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Josh Downs - three tgts / down to 18% TS for season / <45 yds each of L5
Jerry Jeudy - 56% snaps / 69% RTs / 2-16-0 on six tgts
Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 34% snaps / 48% RTs
Khalil Shakir - 60% snaps / one tgt
Jameson Williams - 57% snaps / 49% RTs / no catches, one tgt
Rashod Bateman - 48% snaps / 49% RTs / 2-24-0 on four tgts
Tight Ends 📉
Gerald Everett - Herbert injury
Juwan Johnson - 40% snaps / 37% RTs / two tgts
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Odell Beckham - 41%
- Zay Jones - 29%
- Demario Douglas (head) - 20%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 9%
- Robert Woods - 5%
- Parker Washington - 6%
Potential Drops
- Jerry Jeudy - 57%
- Brandin Cooks - 74%
- Tyler Boyd - 52%
- Michael Thomas (IR - knee) - 36%
- Jameson Williams -24%
- Tutu Atwell - 23%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Logan Thomas - 43%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 34%
- Brevin Jordan - 23%
- Hunter Henry - 24%
- Cade Otton - 38%
- Tucker Kraft - 10%
- Jonnu Smith - 17%
- Michael Mayer - 8%
Potential Drops
- Gerald Everett - 52%
- Juwan Johnson - 13%
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/G = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/G = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/G
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/G
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|MTN
|Gms
|1
|WR
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|38.2
|95.9%
|492
|57.4
|89.3%
|746
|51.7%
|386
|29.1%
|217
|13
|2
|WR
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|37.8
|93.2%
|490
|60.5
|90.9%
|786
|61.2%
|481
|11.2%
|88
|13
|3
|WR
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|37.8
|96.6%
|487
|55.8
|92.9%
|725
|28.3%
|205
|7.6%
|55
|13
|4
|WR
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|37.6
|86.2%
|489
|54.2
|82.6%
|704
|39.5%
|278
|7.2%
|51
|13
|5
|WR
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|37.5
|96.6%
|486
|55.9
|92.5%
|727
|24.1%
|175
|11.8%
|86
|13
|6
|WR
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|37.2
|85.4%
|484
|55.4
|84.5%
|720
|12.9%
|93
|5.7%
|41
|13
|7
|WR
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|36.9
|97.0%
|477
|62.5
|96.1%
|813
|27.9%
|227
|12.4%
|101
|13
|8
|WR
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|36.4
|88.4%
|434
|60.9
|83.9%
|731
|41.3%
|302
|20.2%
|148
|12
|9
|WR
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|35.7
|99.4%
|463
|63.9
|97.1%
|831
|26.5%
|220
|3.5%
|29
|13
|10
|WR
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|35.1
|79.5%
|418
|58.3
|80.9%
|700
|22.9%
|160
|15.1%
|106
|12
|11
|WR
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|35.1
|92.5%
|455
|61.1
|93.9%
|794
|13.4%
|106
|5.0%
|40
|13
|12
|WR
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|34.8
|91.0%
|453
|56.2
|84.6%
|730
|16.2%
|118
|6.2%
|45
|13
|13
|WR
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|34.8
|91.5%
|451
|56.5
|86.2%
|735
|28.7%
|211
|16.6%
|122
|13
|14
|WR
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|34.7
|79.5%
|411
|52.3
|75.8%
|628
|26.3%
|165
|9.4%
|59
|12
|15
|WR
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|34.6
|90.0%
|450
|54.5
|81.2%
|709
|51.3%
|364
|15.7%
|111
|13
|16
|WR
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|34.6
|89.9%
|443
|58.0
|88.4%
|754
|16.0%
|121
|9.2%
|69
|13
|17
|WR
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|34.6
|86.5%
|447
|52.7
|82.6%
|685
|20.7%
|142
|15.8%
|108
|13
|18
|WR
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|34.0
|39.5%
|204
|49.0
|35.5%
|294
|22.8%
|67
|8.5%
|25
|6
|19
|WR
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|34.0
|87.5%
|440
|48.4
|80.0%
|629
|78.7%
|495
|14.5%
|91
|13
|20
|WR
|NO
|Chris Olave
|33.8
|87.3%
|439
|50.0
|74.8%
|650
|36.3%
|236
|11.2%
|73
|13
|21
|WR
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|33.8
|84.3%
|435
|54.5
|75.8%
|708
|40.5%
|287
|17.9%
|127
|13
|22
|WR
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|33.6
|88.6%
|427
|55.7
|87.1%
|724
|24.4%
|177
|17.8%
|129
|13
|23
|WR
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|33.5
|92.9%
|433
|60.7
|92.2%
|789
|20.4%
|161
|5.7%
|45
|13
|24
|WR
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|33.2
|82.8%
|427
|55.2
|76.9%
|718
|17.5%
|126
|1.9%
|14
|13
|25
|WR
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|33.2
|82.6%
|394
|48.8
|75.6%
|586
|13.1%
|77
|2.6%
|15
|12
|26
|WR
|LV
|Davante Adams
|33.0
|94.5%
|428
|53.7
|92.5%
|698
|12.6%
|88
|6.3%
|44
|13
|27
|WR
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|33.0
|86.3%
|391
|53.9
|85.7%
|647
|26.1%
|169
|15.6%
|101
|12
|28
|WR
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|32.5
|96.8%
|422
|60.3
|93.1%
|784
|15.6%
|122
|8.8%
|69
|13
|29
|WR
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|32.2
|92.7%
|418
|54.4
|89.3%
|707
|18.0%
|127
|4.4%
|31
|13
|30
|WR
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|32.0
|86.4%
|412
|47.5
|79.6%
|617
|33.7%
|208
|14.9%
|92
|13
|31
|WR
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|31.9
|66.7%
|351
|50.9
|64.7%
|560
|22.0%
|123
|2.0%
|11
|11
|32
|WR
|PIT
|George Pickens
|31.8
|94.7%
|413
|53.0
|87.9%
|689
|16.0%
|110
|2.9%
|20
|13
|33
|WR
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|31.8
|63.2%
|318
|47.7
|54.9%
|477
|23.3%
|111
|0.2%
|1
|10
|34
|WR
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|31.7
|73.8%
|372
|48.3
|74.4%
|580
|22.4%
|130
|7.4%
|43
|12
|35
|WR
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|31.6
|44.2%
|220
|50.4
|40.9%
|353
|32.3%
|114
|5.9%
|21
|7
|36
|WR
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|31.5
|86.5%
|405
|49.8
|81.0%
|648
|30.4%
|197
|12.5%
|81
|13
|37
|WR
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|31.4
|55.9%
|281
|45.8
|52.4%
|412
|16.3%
|67
|9.0%
|37
|9
|38
|WR
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|31.1
|42.5%
|218
|49.0
|41.1%
|343
|28.9%
|99
|6.1%
|21
|7
|39
|WR
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|31.1
|74.2%
|371
|47.8
|65.6%
|573
|31.8%
|182
|11.9%
|68
|12
|40
|WR
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|30.9
|57.3%
|276
|53.0
|57.4%
|477
|51.8%
|247
|23.1%
|110
|9
|41
|WR
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|30.0
|81.9%
|388
|48.7
|79.3%
|633
|15.5%
|98
|3.0%
|19
|13
|42
|WR
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|30.0
|93.5%
|389
|55.5
|86.8%
|722
|28.5%
|206
|21.1%
|152
|13
|43
|WR
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|29.7
|39.9%
|206
|59.3
|44.4%
|415
|32.9%
|146
|9.2%
|41
|7
|44
|WR
|TB
|Mike Evans
|29.6
|82.3%
|385
|47.3
|76.9%
|615
|23.1%
|142
|3.3%
|20
|13
|45
|WR
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|29.5
|90.9%
|378
|49.4
|84.1%
|642
|19.5%
|125
|3.7%
|24
|13
|46
|WR
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|29.5
|70.3%
|350
|46.1
|64.1%
|553
|64.4%
|356
|18.1%
|100
|12
|47
|WR
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|29.3
|41.8%
|203
|44.0
|37.3%
|308
|41.9%
|129
|11.7%
|36
|7
|48
|WR
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|29.2
|57.6%
|260
|48.7
|55.3%
|438
|29.5%
|129
|5.0%
|22
|9
|49
|WR
|ATL
|Drake London
|29.2
|78.0%
|348
|53.7
|75.1%
|644
|21.3%
|137
|4.5%
|29
|12
|50
|WR
|GB
|Christian Watson
|28.9
|54.2%
|257
|47.3
|53.4%
|426
|30.8%
|131
|20.2%
|86
|9
|51
|WR
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|28.8
|58.9%
|257
|45.2
|51.9%
|407
|21.1%
|86
|7.1%
|29
|9
|52
|WR
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|28.7
|62.6%
|315
|38.4
|48.6%
|422
|42.2%
|178
|12.8%
|54
|11
|53
|WR
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.5
|48.4%
|227
|44.4
|44.3%
|355
|30.1%
|107
|16.3%
|58
|8
|54
|WR
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|28.4
|27.7%
|142
|39.6
|23.7%
|198
|50.5%
|100
|10.1%
|20
|5
|55
|WR
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.4
|85.2%
|367
|40.8
|69.3%
|530
|20.0%
|106
|1.1%
|6
|13
|56
|WR
|IND
|Josh Downs
|28.4
|74.4%
|366
|44.2
|67.8%
|574
|71.8%
|412
|15.7%
|90
|13
|57
|WR
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|28.3
|74.1%
|364
|47.6
|71.1%
|619
|33.3%
|206
|5.3%
|33
|13
|58
|WR
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|28.0
|83.0%
|362
|48.0
|74.1%
|624
|55.6%
|347
|14.9%
|93
|13
|59
|WR
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|27.9
|61.9%
|301
|43.1
|57.4%
|474
|20.9%
|99
|9.7%
|46
|11
|60
|WR
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|27.8
|80.8%
|357
|49.2
|79.6%
|640
|28.4%
|182
|8.1%
|52
|13
|61
|WR
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|27.7
|61.5%
|299
|44.0
|58.6%
|484
|41.3%
|200
|12.8%
|62
|11
|62
|WR
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|27.7
|77.7%
|358
|40.5
|64.3%
|526
|30.4%
|160
|23.2%
|122
|13
|63
|WR
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|27.7
|71.1%
|328
|43.4
|63.7%
|521
|18.3%
|95
|6.9%
|36
|12
|64
|WR
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|27.6
|52.7%
|247
|46.6
|52.2%
|419
|12.6%
|53
|2.6%
|11
|9
|65
|WR
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|27.5
|73.7%
|355
|44.8
|70.2%
|583
|29.2%
|170
|27.8%
|162
|13
|66
|WR
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|27.5
|67.1%
|326
|43.8
|63.6%
|525
|20.0%
|105
|1.3%
|7
|12
|67
|WR
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|27.4
|73.4%
|350
|37.8
|63.5%
|492
|67.1%
|330
|14.0%
|69
|13
|68
|WR
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|26.5
|80.7%
|314
|48.3
|74.7%
|580
|16.7%
|97
|4.1%
|24
|12
|69
|WR
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|26.5
|75.7%
|315
|39.3
|61.9%
|472
|55.1%
|260
|11.7%
|55
|12
|70
|WR
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|26.1
|75.2%
|339
|40.7
|66.8%
|529
|58.6%
|310
|18.7%
|99
|13
|71
|WR
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|26.0
|72.0%
|337
|41.4
|67.3%
|538
|52.2%
|281
|8.0%
|43
|13
|72
|WR
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|25.3
|15.1%
|76
|26.8
|13.7%
|107
|16.8%
|18
|5.6%
|6
|3
|73
|WR
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|25.3
|63.6%
|325
|36.1
|56.4%
|469
|28.8%
|135
|3.0%
|14
|13
|74
|WR
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|24.9
|72.0%
|314
|44.5
|73.7%
|578
|58.1%
|336
|19.6%
|113
|13
|75
|WR
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|24.8
|52.2%
|296
|34.8
|49.10%
|418
|66.3%
|277
|13.9%
|58
|12
|76
|WR
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|24.8
|19.1%
|98
|34.0
|16.3%
|136
|45.6%
|62
|8.8%
|12
|4
|77
|WR
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|24.7
|62.6%
|321
|36.8
|57.2%
|478
|13.4%
|64
|4.6%
|22
|13
|78
|WR
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|24.2
|65.8%
|312
|36.1
|58.8%
|469
|62.7%
|294
|21.7%
|102
|13
|79
|WR
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|24.2
|67.1%
|261
|44.8
|63.5%
|493
|20.3%
|100
|23.1%
|114
|11
|80
|WR
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|23.8
|44.3%
|229
|31.4
|41.6%
|345
|54.5%
|188
|16.5%
|57
|10
|81
|WR
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|23.7
|68.7%
|296
|42.3
|71.9%
|550
|42.2%
|232
|3.8%
|21
|13
|82
|WR
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|23.5
|35.7%
|188
|34.3
|31.7%
|274
|23.7%
|65
|5.1%
|14
|8
|83
|WR
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|23.5
|61.0%
|305
|37.2
|55.3%
|483
|9.1%
|44
|4.8%
|23
|13
|84
|WR
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|23.2
|43.6%
|225
|39.4
|42.2%
|394
|32.5%
|128
|10.7%
|42
|10
|85
|WR
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|22.0
|12.9%
|64
|19.4
|11.2%
|97
|66.0%
|64
|10.3%
|10
|3
|86
|WR
|KC
|Justin Watson
|21.9
|50.9%
|260
|31.8
|45.9%
|382
|26.4%
|101
|5.5%
|21
|12
|87
|WR
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|21.7
|35.0%
|151
|35.3
|32.3%
|247
|27.9%
|69
|8.5%
|21
|7
|88
|WR
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|21.6
|50.5%
|237
|40.6
|55.7%
|447
|33.3%
|149
|15.2%
|68
|11
|89
|WR
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|21.2
|51.8%
|229
|38.1
|52.1%
|419
|68.7%
|288
|23.6%
|99
|11
|90
|WR
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|20.8
|41.1%
|207
|27.5
|38.7%
|302
|50.7%
|153
|11.3%
|34
|10
|91
|WR
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|20.7
|13.0%
|61
|30.0
|11.2%
|90
|8.9%
|8
|2.2%
|2
|3
|92
|WR
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|20.5
|51.5%
|263
|33.9
|53.0%
|441
|44.7%
|197
|8.8%
|39
|13
|93
|WR
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|20.3
|24.3%
|122
|32.8
|22.7%
|197
|18.8%
|37
|2.5%
|5
|6
|94
|WR
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|20.2
|51.8%
|239
|28.2
|41.3%
|338
|50.1%
|169
|18.3%
|62
|12
|95
|WR
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|19.7
|42.0%
|197
|29.1
|36.3%
|291
|56.4%
|164
|31.3%
|91
|10
|96
|WR
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|19.7
|49.9%
|255
|35.1
|54.8%
|456
|30.3%
|138
|10.3%
|47
|13
|97
|WR
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|19.3
|35.2%
|173
|33.3
|34.4%
|300
|24.3%
|73
|8.0%
|24
|9
|98
|WR
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|19.3
|24.9%
|116
|31.8
|22.3%
|191
|71.2%
|136
|5.8%
|11
|6
|99
|WR
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|19.3
|55.5%
|231
|37.8
|54.40%
|453
|10.6%
|48
|5.10%
|23
|12
|100
|WR
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|19.3
|56.3%
|249
|30.9
|50.00%
|402
|12.4%
|50
|5.00%
|20
|13
|101
|WR
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|18.7
|49.3%
|205
|31.5
|41.60%
|346
|11.6%
|40
|5.80%
|20
|11
|102
|WR
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|18.2
|50.6%
|236
|28.8
|43.80%
|375
|68.3%
|256
|4.80%
|18
|13
|103
|WR
|ATL
|Van Jefferson
|17.6
|30.9%
|138
|31.6
|29.50%
|253
|39.4%
|200
|7.30%
|37
|8
|104
|WR
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|17.4
|54.1%
|225
|31.7
|49.50%
|412
|60.7%
|250
|16.00%
|66
|13
|105
|WR
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|17.3
|52.4%
|204
|26.7
|41.20%
|320
|48.4%
|155
|18.10%
|58
|12
|106
|WR
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|17.3
|42.8%
|203
|27.3
|41.00%
|327
|26.9%
|88
|18.00%
|59
|12
|107
|WR
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|17.0
|43.8%
|216
|31.5
|47.90%
|409
|62.6%
|256
|16.60%
|68
|13
|108
|WR
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|16.9
|48.3%
|219
|23.1
|39.70%
|300
|85.0%
|255
|21.70%
|65
|13
|109
|WR
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|16.8
|40.0%
|201
|26.3
|40.10%
|315
|31.7%
|100
|9.80%
|31
|12
|110
|WR
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|16.7
|21.3%
|100
|28.2
|21.10%
|169
|18.9%
|32
|14.80%
|25
|6
|111
|WR
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|16.5
|49.2%
|212
|31.3
|53.20%
|407
|17.7%
|72
|3.20%
|13
|13
|112
|WR
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|16.4
|25.6%
|129
|23
|23.60%
|184
|66.3%
|122
|3.80%
|7
|8
|113
|WR
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|15.6
|17.4%
|76
|30.8
|18.30%
|154
|17.5%
|27
|10.40%
|16
|5
|114
|WR
|MIN
|Jalen Nailor
|15.3
|36.6%
|45
|22
|10.60%
|88
|26.1%
|23
|10.20%
|9
|3
|115
|WR
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|15.2
|39.0%
|195
|27.5
|40.90%
|357
|29.4%
|105
|14.60%
|52
|13
|116
|WR
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|15.0
|19.2%
|90
|23.3
|17.50%
|140
|17.9%
|25
|1.40%
|2
|6
|117
|WR
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|14.9
|44.5%
|194
|23.9
|39.70%
|311
|28.9%
|90
|19.30%
|60
|13
|118
|WR
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|14.5
|41.9%
|185
|28.9
|46.80%
|376
|11.4%
|43
|2.10%
|8
|13
|119
|WR
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|14.4
|25.5%
|115
|20.4
|23.20%
|184
|30.4%
|56
|8.70%
|16
|8
|120
|WR
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|14.2
|31.4%
|140
|29.2
|34.00%
|292
|21.2%
|62
|12.00%
|35
|10
|121
|WR
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|14.0
|32.5%
|150
|30.5
|41.10%
|336
|28.7%
|96
|18.50%
|62
|11
|122
|WR
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|14.0
|37.1%
|182
|20.2
|30.10%
|262
|34.0%
|89
|24.80%
|65
|13
|123
|WR
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|13.6
|28.6%
|119
|21.8
|25.70%
|196
|19.9%
|39
|5.60%
|11
|9
|124
|WR
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|13.0
|29.4%
|130
|18
|24.60%
|198
|70.2%
|139
|19.20%
|38
|10
|125
|WR
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|12.9
|37.4%
|163
|23.6
|36.50%
|307
|17.9%
|55
|16.60%
|51
|13
|126
|WR
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|12.9
|23.2%
|100
|15.1
|15.80%
|121
|74.4%
|90
|6.60%
|8
|8
|127
|WR
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|12.7
|39.7%
|165
|21.8
|37.10%
|283
|20.1%
|57
|23.00%
|65
|13
|128
|WR
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|12.6
|18.9%
|88
|21.3
|17.40%
|149
|49.0%
|73
|5.40%
|8
|7
|129
|WR
|NYJ
|Malik Taylor
|12.3
|7.1%
|36
|16
|6.20%
|48
|41.7%
|20
|2.10%
|1
|3
|130
|WR
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|11.9
|24.2%
|94
|16.1
|20.70%
|161
|18.6%
|30
|22.40%
|36
|8
|131
|WR
|LA
|Demarcus Robinson
|11.1
|20.5%
|99
|19.1
|20.70%
|172
|18.6%
|32
|4.70%
|8
|9
|132
|WR
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|11.0
|29.1%
|132
|14.9
|23.70%
|179
|24.6%
|44
|10.60%
|19
|12
|133
|WR
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|10.9
|30.7%
|137
|21.9
|33.20%
|285
|21.1%
|60
|10.20%
|29
|13
|134
|WR
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|10.8
|24.9%
|141
|16.3
|24.90%
|212
|27.8%
|59
|15.60%
|33
|13
|135
|WR
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|10.3
|23.9%
|122
|16.3
|23.40%
|195
|36.9%
|72
|29.20%
|57
|12
|136
|WR
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|9.9
|23.9%
|118
|17.9
|27.30%
|233
|43.3%
|101
|10.30%
|24
|12
|137
|WR
|HOU
|John Metchie
|9.8
|21.6%
|105
|16.7
|24.20%
|200
|32.5%
|65
|15.50%
|31
|11
|138
|WR
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|9.2
|24.7%
|118
|18.8
|31.50%
|244
|23.4%
|57
|20.90%
|51
|13
|139
|WR
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|9.0
|20.9%
|104
|16.8
|25.30%
|218
|25.7%
|56
|9.60%
|21
|12
|140
|WR
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|8.0
|21.8%
|102
|15.5
|25.1%
|201
|46.3%
|93
|13.4%
|27
|13
|141
|WR
|ATL
|Scott Miller
|7.8
|22.6%
|101
|16.7
|25.3%
|217
|38.2%
|83
|16.6%
|36
|13
|142
|WR
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|7.7
|18.7%
|92
|10.3
|14.5%
|124
|46.0%
|57
|23.4%
|29
|12
|143
|WR
|HOU
|Xavier Hutchinson
|7.3
|14.8%
|72
|11.7
|14.2%
|117
|35.9%
|42
|6.8%
|8
|10
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|Gms
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|35.1
|83.2%
|430
|52.1
|81.7%
|677
|54.2%
|367
|45.8%
|310
|13
|2
|TB
|Cade Otton
|34.8
|84.2%
|394
|59.7
|97.0%
|776
|51.2%
|397
|48.8%
|379
|13
|3
|CLE
|David Njoku
|34.4
|77.7%
|401
|58.5
|81.4%
|760
|50.3%
|382
|49.7%
|378
|13
|4
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|34.2
|67.2%
|381
|46.9
|66.1%
|563
|35.5%
|200
|64.5%
|363
|12
|5
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|33.8
|84.9%
|423
|51.0
|76.8%
|663
|24.9%
|165
|75.1%
|498
|13
|6
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|32.6
|77.8%
|382
|55.5
|82.9%
|722
|52.1%
|376
|47.9%
|346
|13
|7
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|32.5
|70.5%
|340
|56.1
|81.0%
|673
|54.2%
|365
|45.8%
|308
|12
|8
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|32.3
|61.6%
|287
|59.2
|69.2%
|592
|56.1%
|332
|43.9%
|260
|10
|9
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|32.1
|71.0%
|363
|48.8
|70.4%
|586
|32.4%
|190
|67.6%
|396
|12
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|30.1
|61.3%
|298
|45.4
|60.4%
|499
|58.9%
|294
|41.1%
|205
|11
|11
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|29.8
|49.1%
|217
|50.3
|50.0%
|402
|40.3%
|162
|59.7%
|240
|8
|12
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|29.3
|71.8%
|359
|48.5
|72.3%
|631
|60.2%
|380
|39.8%
|251
|13
|13
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|29.3
|58.6%
|270
|48.0
|70.4%
|576
|55.5%
|319
|44.5%
|257
|12
|14
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|29.0
|66.9%
|330
|44.6
|62.7%
|535
|37.6%
|201
|62.4%
|334
|12
|15
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|28.8
|71.1%
|310
|54.6
|84.3%
|710
|64.5%
|458
|35.5%
|252
|13
|16
|SF
|George Kittle
|28.8
|83.5%
|325
|52.9
|88.7%
|688
|72.5%
|499
|27.5%
|189
|13
|17
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|27.5
|50.6%
|240
|43.8
|54.9%
|438
|68.3%
|299
|31.7%
|139
|10
|18
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|27.4
|62.1%
|313
|40.7
|67.8%
|529
|49.7%
|263
|50.3%
|266
|13
|19
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|27.2
|67.8%
|318
|46.2
|74.9%
|601
|65.9%
|396
|34.1%
|205
|13
|20
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|26.5
|74.9%
|334
|41.5
|62.9%
|540
|23.5%
|127
|76.5%
|413
|13
|21
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|26.1
|42.5%
|214
|43.4
|45.0%
|391
|46.3%
|181
|53.7%
|210
|9
|22
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|39.7%
|179
|39.7
|35.1%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|7
|23
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|25.1
|35.3%
|174
|41.6
|39.0%
|333
|58.3%
|194
|41.7%
|139
|8
|24
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|24.8
|65.4%
|282
|38.5
|65.5%
|501
|45.1%
|226
|54.9%
|275
|13
|25
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|24.6
|40.6%
|177
|37.0
|37.8%
|296
|62.2%
|184
|37.8%
|112
|8
|26
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.4
|40.7%
|214
|32.6
|33.9%
|293
|43.0%
|126
|57.0%
|167
|9
|27
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|24.3
|65.4%
|272
|45.2
|77.1%
|588
|54.8%
|322
|45.2%
|266
|13
|28
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|23.5
|59.9%
|267
|37.3
|56.5%
|485
|40.2%
|195
|59.8%
|290
|13
|29
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|22.9
|52.8%
|239
|41.7
|71.8%
|542
|73.8%
|400
|26.2%
|142
|13
|30
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|22.5
|43.3%
|222
|37.5
|49.5%
|413
|46.2%
|191
|53.8%
|222
|11
|31
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|21.5
|45.1%
|222
|32.4
|42.1%
|356
|55.1%
|196
|44.9%
|160
|11
|32
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|20.7
|50.1%
|239
|33.2
|55.7%
|432
|45.4%
|196
|54.6%
|236
|13
|33
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|20.2
|55.7%
|251
|38.5
|63.3%
|501
|59.1%
|296
|40.9%
|205
|13
|34
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|19.5
|40.0%
|201
|27.5
|38.4%
|302
|49.0%
|148
|51.0%
|154
|11
|35
|KC
|Noah Gray
|19.1
|42.5%
|217
|34.3
|53.60%
|446
|54.3%
|242
|45.7%
|204
|13
|36
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|18.6
|40.3%
|178
|39.1
|63.20%
|508
|52.2%
|265
|47.8%
|243
|13
|37
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|18.2
|49.3%
|231
|29.2
|47.40%
|380
|28.9%
|110
|71.1%
|270
|13
|38
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|17.8
|38.2%
|196
|30.2
|46.90%
|392
|68.1%
|267
|31.9%
|125
|13
|39
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|15.9
|24.9%
|125
|18.4
|18.70%
|147
|20.4%
|30
|79.6%
|117
|8
|40
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|15.3
|36.6%
|166
|26.5
|45.70%
|345
|63.5%
|219
|36.5%
|126
|13
|41
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|15.3
|33.5%
|159
|28.7
|46.70%
|373
|85.0%
|317
|15.0%
|56
|13
|42
|WAS
|John Bates
|15.2
|26.1%
|148
|29.2
|44.50%
|379
|76.8%
|291
|23.2%
|88
|13
|43
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|14.5
|32.7%
|156
|27.5
|46.20%
|358
|55.6%
|199
|44.4%
|159
|13
|44
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|14.1
|28.1%
|148
|29.6
|41.00%
|355
|69.0%
|245
|31.0%
|110
|12
|45
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|13.7
|9.6%
|40
|19.0
|7.50%
|57
|19.3%
|11
|80.7%
|46
|3
|46
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|13.5
|38.1%
|166
|23.8
|39.50%
|310
|52.6%
|163
|47.4%
|147
|13
|47
|DET
|Brock Wright
|13.2
|25.9%
|127
|30.4
|45.40%
|395
|78.2%
|309
|21.8%
|86
|13
|48
|CAR
|Stephen Sullivan
|13.1
|16.7%
|88
|17.3
|14.00%
|121
|28.9%
|35
|71.1%
|86
|7
|49
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|12.8
|37.5%
|156
|24.7
|38.60%
|321
|45.5%
|146
|54.5%
|175
|13
|50
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|12.5
|21.9%
|110
|35.5
|44.90%
|390
|73.6%
|287
|26.4%
|103
|11
|51
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|12.3
|20.5%
|101
|27.4
|32.40%
|274
|80.3%
|220
|19.7%
|54
|10
|52
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|12.2
|18.5%
|93
|24.2
|40.10%
|315
|74.0%
|233
|26.0%
|82
|13
|53
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|11.8
|7.6%
|38
|27.0
|12.40%
|108
|64.8%
|70
|35.2%
|38
|4
|54
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|11.5
|21.8%
|104
|23.9
|37.00%
|287
|77.0%
|221
|23.0%
|66
|12
|55
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|11.4
|18.7%
|91
|20.0
|21.80%
|180
|71.7%
|129
|28.3%
|51
|9
|56
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|11.2
|22.8%
|115
|19.8
|33.10%
|258
|74.0%
|191
|26.0%
|67
|12
|57
|IND
|Will Mallory
|11.1
|17.5%
|86
|13.8
|13.00%
|110
|36.4%
|40
|63.6%
|70
|8
|58
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|11.0
|17.8%
|92
|25.2
|39.60%
|328
|93.0%
|305
|7.0%
|23
|13
|59
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|10.4
|22.5%
|98
|28.5
|47.30%
|371
|79.8%
|296
|20.2%
|75
|13
|60
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|9.9
|18.1%
|89
|22.7
|34.90%
|295
|91.2%
|269
|8.8%
|26
|13
|61
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|8.9
|19.3%
|99
|17.2
|24.70%
|206
|56.3%
|116
|43.7%
|90
|12
|62
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|7.8
|21.6%
|94
|15.4
|23.8%
|200
|43.0%
|86
|57.0%
|114
|13
|63
|LA
|Davis Allen
|6.7
|7.9%
|38
|8.1
|10.7%
|89
|75.3%
|67
|24.7%
|22
|7
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/G
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|AY Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|WR
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|11.5
|32.1%
|150
|38.3%
|1418
|9.5
|30.5%
|2.53
|108
|1243
|7
|3
|5
|2
|WR
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|10.6
|31.3%
|138
|34.2%
|1089
|7.9
|28.9%
|2.06
|95
|984
|4
|2
|5
|3
|WR
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|10.3
|28.2%
|124
|30.8%
|941
|7.6
|28.6%
|2.45
|87
|1063
|6
|2
|3
|4
|WR
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|10.3
|31.8%
|134
|49.3%
|1468
|11.0
|27.5%
|1.75
|76
|853
|3
|5
|6
|5
|WR
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.2
|31.2%
|132
|43.1%
|1409
|10.7
|36.9%
|4.31
|97
|1542
|12
|5
|10
|6
|WR
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|10.2
|29.6%
|132
|36.0%
|1279
|9.7
|29.3%
|2.20
|87
|993
|8
|5
|7
|7
|WR
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|10.1
|32.6%
|131
|46.3%
|1604
|12.2
|30.3%
|2.91
|90
|1258
|7
|3
|12
|8
|WR
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|10.1
|28.3%
|131
|36.7%
|1381
|10.5
|29.1%
|2.78
|96
|1253
|8
|1
|15
|9
|WR
|LV
|Davante Adams
|9.8
|31.6%
|128
|44.9%
|1377
|10.8
|29.9%
|2.03
|76
|867
|4
|5
|5
|10
|WR
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|9.8
|28.3%
|128
|39.3%
|1103
|8.6
|26.3%
|2.25
|89
|1092
|7
|3
|10
|11
|WR
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|9.7
|29.1%
|126
|33.6%
|1172
|9.3
|29.5%
|2.61
|82
|1113
|4
|5
|6
|12
|WR
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|9.3
|12.0%
|56
|17.2%
|576
|10.3
|27.5%
|2.93
|38
|598
|3
|0
|3
|13
|WR
|NO
|Chris Olave
|8.9
|25.7%
|116
|41.5%
|1621
|14.0
|26.4%
|2.09
|72
|918
|4
|3
|9
|14
|WR
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|8.7
|26.3%
|113
|27.6%
|861
|7.6
|23.1%
|1.69
|85
|827
|4
|2
|4
|15
|WR
|TB
|Mike Evans
|8.4
|25.7%
|109
|43.5%
|1611
|14.8
|28.3%
|2.65
|62
|1020
|10
|4
|13
|16
|WR
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|8.2
|28.5%
|107
|44.1%
|1590
|14.9
|29.2%
|2.45
|57
|898
|6
|3
|13
|17
|WR
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|8.1
|23.0%
|105
|36.1%
|1390
|13.2
|24.6%
|2.05
|57
|876
|2
|5
|5
|18
|WR
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|7.9
|27.5%
|103
|44.5%
|1163
|11.3
|24.4%
|2.54
|76
|1071
|7
|1
|10
|19
|WR
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|7.8
|25.0%
|101
|38.6%
|1198
|11.9
|24.2%
|1.37
|51
|574
|4
|1
|5
|20
|WR
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|7.8
|22.2%
|93
|40.9%
|1373
|14.8
|23.6%
|2.19
|51
|864
|7
|2
|13
|21
|WR
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|7.7
|20.8%
|100
|30.6%
|1111
|11.1
|20.7%
|1.43
|60
|694
|2
|2
|5
|22
|WR
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|7.7
|15.9%
|69
|17.7%
|616
|8.9
|25.0%
|2.00
|41
|552
|3
|3
|6
|23
|WR
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.6
|21.5%
|91
|27.3%
|894
|9.8
|27.8%
|2.51
|63
|822
|3
|4
|6
|24
|WR
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|7.5
|24.1%
|97
|35.3%
|1220
|12.6
|21.0%
|1.96
|69
|907
|6
|3
|7
|25
|WR
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|7.5
|21.3%
|97
|37.3%
|1354
|14.0
|21.4%
|1.64
|55
|742
|5
|1
|15
|26
|WR
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|7.4
|17.1%
|67
|29.0%
|841
|12.6
|26.1%
|1.85
|37
|475
|3
|1
|4
|27
|WR
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.4
|22.6%
|96
|24.4%
|906
|9.4
|23.7%
|1.63
|58
|659
|1
|2
|8
|28
|WR
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|7.2
|20.2%
|86
|24.5%
|988
|11.5
|26.4%
|3.08
|60
|1004
|6
|1
|8
|29
|WR
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.2
|22.2%
|93
|30.9%
|1039
|11.2
|22.6%
|1.73
|65
|711
|4
|1
|10
|30
|WR
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.1
|18.6%
|85
|23.3%
|845
|9.9
|24.3%
|2.25
|57
|787
|3
|5
|2
|31
|WR
|ATL
|Drake London
|7.0
|21.5%
|84
|29.3%
|959
|11.4
|24.1%
|2.14
|56
|745
|2
|1
|5
|32
|WR
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|7.0
|20.0%
|91
|26.4%
|1018
|11.2
|20.9%
|1.25
|50
|543
|1
|1
|4
|33
|WR
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|6.9
|24.3%
|90
|23.9%
|783
|8.7
|23.1%
|1.73
|64
|673
|3
|5
|2
|34
|WR
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|12.9%
|55
|17.8%
|555
|10.1
|24.2%
|1.79
|37
|406
|4
|0
|2
|35
|WR
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.8
|20.2%
|82
|25.3%
|777
|9.5
|21.0%
|1.58
|57
|616
|6
|1
|5
|36
|WR
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|6.8
|17.6%
|75
|26.5%
|1067
|14.2
|24.9%
|2.36
|47
|709
|7
|3
|5
|37
|WR
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|6.8
|23.2%
|81
|40.6%
|1157
|14.3
|25.8%
|3.35
|56
|1053
|6
|2
|4
|38
|WR
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|6.7
|10.3%
|47
|18.2%
|659
|14.0
|21.4%
|0.98
|23
|215
|2
|1
|7
|39
|WR
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.5
|18.3%
|85
|30.2%
|1009
|11.9
|19.0%
|1.60
|56
|713
|7
|2
|8
|40
|WR
|PIT
|George Pickens
|6.5
|21.4%
|84
|36.1%
|1046
|12.5
|20.3%
|1.86
|49
|767
|3
|1
|5
|41
|WR
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|6.4
|12.8%
|58
|24.2%
|679
|11.7
|20.6%
|1.55
|32
|436
|2
|4
|6
|42
|WR
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.4
|14.2%
|64
|16.6%
|651
|10.2
|20.1%
|1.41
|39
|448
|1
|0
|7
|43
|WR
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|6.3
|17.7%
|76
|25.8%
|802
|10.6
|18.2%
|0.90
|36
|377
|0
|3
|2
|44
|WR
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.3
|18.1%
|82
|19.3%
|543
|6.6
|18.6%
|1.19
|57
|522
|2
|4
|4
|45
|WR
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|6.2
|18.7%
|81
|26.0%
|988
|12.2
|20.9%
|1.38
|49
|537
|7
|3
|13
|46
|WR
|IND
|Josh Downs
|6.2
|18.4%
|81
|17.3%
|550
|6.8
|22.1%
|1.67
|54
|612
|2
|0
|2
|47
|WR
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|6.1
|22.7%
|79
|41.1%
|1016
|12.9
|20.9%
|1.85
|53
|699
|10
|4
|13
|48
|WR
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.9
|12.2%
|53
|22.7%
|862
|16.3
|20.6%
|1.64
|28
|422
|5
|1
|14
|49
|WR
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.8
|17.9%
|75
|13.5%
|453
|6.0
|21.4%
|1.41
|49
|493
|2
|4
|2
|50
|WR
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|5.8
|16.1%
|75
|11.0%
|351
|4.7
|28.5%
|2.52
|59
|663
|6
|4
|5
|51
|WR
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|5.7
|17.1%
|74
|18.0%
|684
|9.2
|23.7%
|1.73
|48
|540
|5
|3
|5
|52
|WR
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|5.7
|15.4%
|74
|19.7%
|716
|9.7
|15.1%
|0.94
|44
|458
|4
|4
|5
|53
|WR
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.7
|14.1%
|68
|13.5%
|490
|7.2
|23.0%
|1.72
|51
|508
|2
|0
|4
|54
|WR
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|5.6
|17.8%
|62
|15.3%
|437
|7.0
|23.8%
|2.83
|45
|739
|4
|1
|1
|55
|WR
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.6
|8.3%
|39
|13.4%
|495
|12.7
|17.9%
|1.73
|23
|377
|1
|2
|3
|56
|WR
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.5
|12.9%
|55
|13.6%
|424
|7.7
|27.9%
|2.08
|36
|410
|0
|0
|2
|57
|WR
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|5.5
|14.1%
|60
|15.1%
|609
|10.2
|20.1%
|1.08
|31
|324
|1
|2
|3
|58
|WR
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|5.3
|15.5%
|69
|27.9%
|991
|14.4
|15.6%
|1.34
|39
|595
|6
|3
|12
|59
|WR
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.3
|18.1%
|63
|30.9%
|763
|12.1
|20.0%
|1.61
|42
|507
|1
|1
|5
|60
|WR
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|5.2
|15.4%
|57
|24.2%
|795
|13.9
|27.8%
|2.46
|31
|505
|3
|0
|7
|61
|WR
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|5.2
|13.3%
|62
|16.1%
|537
|8.7
|15.1%
|1.05
|40
|433
|2
|5
|4
|62
|WR
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.0
|12.2%
|55
|20.5%
|802
|14.6
|17.5%
|1.70
|33
|534
|3
|2
|4
|63
|WR
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.0
|8.2%
|35
|10.8%
|433
|12.4
|17.2%
|2.16
|21
|439
|1
|1
|2
|64
|WR
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|4.8
|14.5%
|63
|21.2%
|740
|11.7
|17.7%
|1.34
|37
|476
|3
|2
|4
|65
|WR
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.7
|14.8%
|52
|9.5%
|238
|4.6
|22.7%
|1.50
|42
|344
|1
|1
|1
|66
|WR
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.7
|12.1%
|56
|19.0%
|715
|12.8
|15.1%
|1.44
|39
|534
|5
|1
|7
|67
|WR
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|4.3
|9.2%
|39
|13.4%
|416
|10.7
|15.8%
|1.07
|22
|264
|0
|3
|0
|68
|WR
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.3
|11.0%
|47
|10.9%
|338
|7.2
|19.8%
|1.10
|29
|260
|1
|1
|0
|69
|WR
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.2
|15.6%
|55
|25.9%
|651
|11.8
|15.4%
|1.26
|34
|449
|1
|0
|1
|70
|WR
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.2
|9.4%
|38
|15.9%
|492
|12.9
|14.6%
|1.66
|27
|431
|2
|0
|2
|71
|WR
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.2
|10.7%
|46
|20.1%
|626
|13.6
|13.1%
|0.98
|25
|345
|3
|2
|2
|72
|WR
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|4.0
|11.2%
|52
|15.5%
|582
|11.2
|17.0%
|1.33
|31
|405
|2
|1
|4
|73
|WR
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|4.0
|7.5%
|32
|8.2%
|254
|7.9
|17.0%
|0.71
|18
|134
|0
|1
|0
|74
|WR
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|3.8
|13.1%
|49
|20.3%
|532
|10.9
|13.5%
|1.09
|27
|395
|1
|1
|6
|75
|WR
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3.8
|11.6%
|49
|13.0%
|481
|9.8
|14.5%
|0.72
|28
|244
|2
|0
|1
|76
|WR
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3.7
|10.9%
|48
|22.4%
|713
|14.9
|10.5%
|0.91
|27
|413
|1
|1
|2
|77
|WR
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.7
|10.9%
|48
|18.6%
|569
|11.9
|13.2%
|1.36
|31
|494
|5
|3
|6
|78
|WR
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.7
|10.3%
|48
|15.8%
|585
|12.2
|15.0%
|1.04
|29
|333
|1
|2
|5
|79
|WR
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3.6
|11.6%
|47
|8.0%
|247
|5.3
|13.90%
|0.77
|29
|260
|1
|1
|0
|80
|WR
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|3.5
|10.0%
|42
|16.7%
|497
|11.8
|11.3%
|0.78
|20
|290
|1
|4
|1
|81
|WR
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.5
|9.7%
|42
|12.3%
|468
|11.2
|20.7%
|1.94
|25
|394
|1
|2
|1
|82
|WR
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.5
|7.5%
|35
|7.9%
|264
|7.6
|15.3%
|1.17
|25
|269
|1
|0
|2
|83
|WR
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|3.4
|3.6%
|17
|5.3%
|198
|11.6
|12.0%
|0.41
|7
|58
|1
|0
|2
|84
|WR
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.3
|10.8%
|40
|18.5%
|607
|15.2
|17.3%
|1.13
|24
|260
|1
|2
|2
|85
|WR
|KC
|Justin Watson
|3.3
|8.6%
|40
|23.0%
|734
|18.4
|15.4%
|1.35
|21
|350
|2
|5
|5
|86
|WR
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.3
|11.4%
|43
|14.3%
|514
|12.0
|14.5%
|1.14
|27
|337
|3
|0
|5
|87
|WR
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.2
|10.5%
|41
|10.9%
|314
|7.7
|13.1%
|0.72
|27
|225
|0
|0
|2
|88
|WR
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|3.0
|7.7%
|30
|11.4%
|373
|12.4
|21.4%
|1.79
|18
|251
|0
|2
|2
|89
|WR
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3.0
|5.6%
|21
|10.9%
|391
|18.6
|13.9%
|0.81
|9
|123
|0
|2
|0
|90
|WR
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|3.0
|4.2%
|18
|6.5%
|203
|11.3
|18.0%
|0.51
|8
|51
|0
|1
|0
|91
|WR
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|3.0
|2.6%
|12
|5.0%
|184
|15.4
|12.2%
|0.62
|4
|61
|0
|0
|0
|92
|WR
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|3.0
|2.0%
|9
|2.4%
|87
|9.7
|14.1%
|1.38
|8
|88
|2
|0
|2
|93
|WR
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|2.9
|8.6%
|38
|9.4%
|286
|7.5
|20.9%
|2.13
|29
|387
|1
|0
|0
|94
|WR
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|2.9
|8.2%
|38
|10.5%
|334
|8.8
|14.9%
|0.96
|21
|244
|1
|0
|3
|95
|WR
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.8
|8.0%
|37
|21.0%
|670
|18.1
|11.4%
|0.91
|19
|295
|1
|2
|4
|96
|WR
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|2.8
|7.3%
|34
|3.0%
|97
|2.8
|27.9%
|1.34
|25
|164
|1
|3
|0
|97
|WR
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|2.8
|5.7%
|25
|13.8%
|421
|16.8
|14.5%
|1.13
|13
|195
|2
|3
|1
|98
|WR
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|2.8
|5.4%
|22
|6.8%
|212
|9.6
|19.1%
|1.08
|11
|124
|1
|0
|2
|99
|WR
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|2.7
|7.7%
|27
|3.4%
|86
|3.2
|20.8%
|0.80
|20
|104
|0
|1
|0
|100
|WR
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.6
|8.4%
|34
|5.3%
|163
|4.8
|15.5%
|1.16
|25
|255
|0
|1
|0
|101
|WR
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.6
|8.9%
|31
|11.7%
|333
|10.7
|15.2%
|1.18
|17
|240
|1
|0
|2
|102
|WR
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|2.5
|8.9%
|33
|11.0%
|362
|11.0
|14.7%
|1.40
|25
|314
|3
|1
|4
|103
|WR
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|2.4
|5.3%
|24
|7.9%
|305
|12.7
|10.7%
|0.48
|11
|108
|0
|0
|3
|104
|WR
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.4
|8.8%
|31
|26.7%
|672
|21.7
|12.4%
|1.38
|19
|343
|0
|2
|0
|105
|WR
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.4
|7.0%
|31
|7.8%
|278
|9.0
|14.4%
|1.95
|26
|422
|2
|0
|0
|106
|WR
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|2.4
|5.1%
|19
|4.3%
|154
|8.1
|19.0%
|1.66
|13
|166
|0
|1
|1
|107
|WR
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|2.3
|1.6%
|7
|4.1%
|128
|18.3
|11.5%
|0.31
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|108
|WR
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.3
|6.5%
|30
|10.3%
|386
|12.9
|15.4%
|1.03
|17
|200
|1
|1
|2
|109
|WR
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|2.3
|6.4%
|27
|6.4%
|209
|7.7
|11.3%
|0.84
|21
|200
|1
|0
|2
|110
|WR
|LA
|Demarcus Robinson
|2.2
|4.6%
|20
|7.5%
|262
|13.1
|20.2%
|1.55
|12
|153
|2
|0
|4
|111
|WR
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|2.2
|7.1%
|28
|10.8%
|313
|11.2
|14.4%
|0.93
|17
|180
|1
|1
|0
|112
|WR
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|2.1
|5.4%
|23
|8.8%
|289
|12.6
|15.4%
|1.35
|14
|201
|2
|0
|3
|113
|WR
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|2.1
|7.7%
|27
|8.2%
|207
|7.7
|14.6%
|0.95
|17
|176
|3
|0
|3
|114
|WR
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|2.0
|7.5%
|26
|15.0%
|370
|14.2
|15.8%
|1.81
|18
|298
|1
|1
|1
|115
|WR
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|2.0
|5.3%
|24
|9.2%
|257
|10.7
|11.9%
|1.20
|18
|241
|1
|0
|1
|116
|WR
|MIN
|Jalen Nailor
|2.0
|1.3%
|6
|1.6%
|54
|9.0
|13.3%
|0.64
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|117
|WR
|HOU
|John Metchie
|1.9
|4.9%
|21
|4.8%
|193
|9.2
|20.0%
|1.37
|13
|144
|0
|0
|0
|118
|WR
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|1.8
|2.6%
|11
|5.1%
|159
|14.5
|12.2%
|0.37
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|119
|WR
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|1.8
|4.3%
|18
|6.0%
|178
|9.9
|8.7%
|0.78
|13
|162
|0
|1
|1
|120
|WR
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.7
|5.9%
|22
|11.6%
|417
|19.0
|10.4%
|1.48
|14
|314
|0
|0
|0
|121
|WR
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|1.7
|5.2%
|22
|4.5%
|165
|7.5
|21.6%
|0.80
|15
|82
|1
|0
|2
|122
|WR
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|1.7
|4.6%
|22
|9.5%
|344
|15.6
|15.6%
|1.19
|12
|168
|1
|2
|2
|123
|WR
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|1.7
|4.5%
|20
|5.8%
|208
|10.4
|21.7%
|1.50
|14
|138
|1
|0
|1
|124
|WR
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|1.7
|2.2%
|10
|4.3%
|167
|16.7
|8.2%
|0.98
|5
|119
|1
|0
|1
|125
|WR
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|1.6
|3.1%
|13
|2.8%
|83
|6.4
|10.1%
|0.27
|4
|35
|1
|1
|0
|126
|WR
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|1.6
|5.6%
|21
|9.6%
|251
|12.0
|12.9%
|0.56
|11
|92
|0
|1
|1
|127
|WR
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|1.6
|4.7%
|19
|11.4%
|351
|18.5
|14.4%
|1.22
|8
|161
|0
|0
|1
|128
|WR
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|1.5
|2.2%
|9
|2.2%
|77
|8.5
|7.8%
|0.42
|7
|49
|0
|0
|0
|129
|WR
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.5
|4.5%
|19
|4.2%
|142
|7.5
|16.1%
|1.45
|15
|171
|2
|0
|2
|130
|WR
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|1.4
|3.7%
|13
|6.1%
|150
|11.6
|10.9%
|1.03
|8
|122
|3
|1
|1
|131
|WR
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.4
|4.6%
|18
|7.9%
|259
|14.4
|13.1%
|1.58
|12
|217
|0
|0
|0
|132
|WR
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|1.4
|3.2%
|11
|2.0%
|58
|5.3
|11.7%
|1.20
|9
|113
|0
|0
|0
|133
|WR
|NYJ
|Malik Taylor
|1.3
|0.9%
|4
|2.9%
|87
|21.7
|11.1%
|0.36
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|134
|WR
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|1.3
|3.4%
|15
|3.3%
|118
|7.8
|12.7%
|0.53
|8
|62
|0
|0
|0
|135
|WR
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|1.1
|2.0%
|8
|0.8%
|27
|3.4
|9.1%
|0.18
|5
|16
|1
|0
|1
|136
|WR
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|1.1
|3.5%
|14
|5.4%
|186
|13.3
|5.9%
|0.49
|7
|116
|2
|1
|3
|137
|WR
|ATL
|Scott Miller
|1.0
|3.3%
|13
|5.2%
|169
|13.0
|12.9%
|0.79
|8
|80
|2
|0
|2
|138
|WR
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|1.0
|1.3%
|5
|1.4%
|36
|7.1
|6.6%
|0.58
|4
|44
|0
|0
|0
|139
|WR
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|0.8
|2.0%
|9
|1.5%
|54
|6.0
|8.7%
|0.30
|6
|31
|0
|0
|0
|140
|WR
|HOU
|Xavier Hutchinson
|0.7
|1.6%
|7
|1.8%
|71
|10.1
|9.7%
|0.81
|4
|58
|0
|0
|0
|141
|WR
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|0.7
|0.5%
|2
|0.4%
|11
|5.5
|2.6%
|0.26
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tgt/Gm
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|TE
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|8.9
|24.9%
|116
|25.1%
|837
|7.2
|27.0%
|1.95
|85
|839
|5
|4
|4
|2
|TE
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|8.6
|22.2%
|103
|24.1%
|769
|7.5
|28.4%
|2.47
|80
|896
|5
|1
|4
|3
|TE
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|7.9
|22.6%
|103
|12.6%
|457
|4.4
|24.3%
|1.66
|84
|701
|3
|2
|3
|4
|TE
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|7.1
|20.9%
|92
|22.0%
|672
|7.3
|24.1%
|1.84
|66
|702
|6
|6
|2
|5
|TE
|CLE
|David Njoku
|7.1
|20.2%
|92
|10.9%
|419
|4.6
|22.9%
|1.50
|59
|600
|4
|8
|6
|6
|TE
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.4
|14.5%
|51
|16.2%
|408
|8.0
|23.5%
|1.77
|36
|384
|1
|0
|2
|7
|TE
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|10.6%
|43
|9.9%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|8
|TE
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|6.0
|16.1%
|72
|9.5%
|337
|4.7
|21.8%
|1.50
|61
|495
|2
|1
|2
|9
|TE
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.8
|20.1%
|75
|14.6%
|383
|5.1
|24.2%
|1.77
|61
|548
|5
|1
|4
|10
|TE
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.7
|19.0%
|74
|24.8%
|811
|11.0
|22.2%
|1.64
|44
|549
|2
|2
|2
|11
|TE
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|5.7
|18.3%
|74
|15.3%
|474
|6.4
|29.5%
|2.43
|56
|610
|2
|1
|4
|12
|TE
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|5.7
|16.0%
|74
|12.0%
|449
|6.1
|20.6%
|1.59
|51
|570
|5
|3
|8
|13
|TE
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|5.6
|13.9%
|56
|8.1%
|279
|5.0
|19.5%
|1.53
|42
|440
|2
|1
|1
|14
|TE
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|5.5
|14.3%
|61
|13.0%
|522
|8.6
|20.5%
|1.53
|40
|455
|5
|1
|8
|15
|TE
|SF
|George Kittle
|5.5
|20.6%
|72
|23.4%
|668
|9.3
|22.2%
|2.50
|53
|811
|6
|3
|4
|16
|TE
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.3
|13.1%
|63
|11.6%
|419
|6.7
|16.5%
|1.11
|45
|424
|3
|2
|7
|17
|TE
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|5.0
|15.4%
|65
|15.8%
|471
|7.3
|20.8%
|1.62
|46
|506
|0
|1
|1
|18
|TE
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|4.6
|9.4%
|37
|9.5%
|276
|7.5
|20.9%
|1.28
|24
|227
|2
|0
|4
|19
|TE
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.6
|16.0%
|60
|12.1%
|435
|7.2
|21.3%
|1.27
|40
|359
|0
|4
|1
|20
|TE
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.6
|12.7%
|55
|9.6%
|335
|6.1
|16.2%
|1.08
|34
|367
|2
|3
|1
|21
|TE
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.5
|10.4%
|45
|8.4%
|321
|7.1
|18.8%
|1.42
|33
|341
|1
|0
|1
|22
|TE
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|4.3
|7.5%
|34
|6.3%
|176
|5.2
|27.2%
|1.99
|28
|249
|1
|0
|0
|23
|TE
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.2
|14.1%
|55
|9.9%
|325
|5.9
|20.6%
|1.72
|41
|460
|2
|4
|2
|24
|TE
|TB
|Cade Otton
|4.2
|13.0%
|55
|9.6%
|356
|6.5
|14.0%
|0.92
|40
|364
|4
|1
|5
|25
|TE
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.0
|12.2%
|52
|15.2%
|473
|9.1
|16.4%
|1.11
|35
|353
|5
|2
|5
|26
|TE
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|4.0
|9.4%
|44
|5.0%
|186
|4.2
|19.8%
|1.32
|34
|293
|3
|0
|3
|27
|TE
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|3.9
|7.0%
|31
|6.6%
|235
|7.6
|17.8%
|0.79
|18
|138
|1
|1
|4
|28
|TE
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|3.8
|7.5%
|34
|6.0%
|234
|6.9
|15.9%
|0.71
|20
|152
|1
|1
|2
|29
|TE
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.6
|7.5%
|32
|8.2%
|254
|8.0
|15.0%
|0.86
|18
|184
|1
|1
|2
|30
|TE
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3.5
|8.6%
|38
|9.4%
|299
|7.9
|17.1%
|1.19
|22
|264
|1
|3
|1
|31
|TE
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.7
|8.6%
|35
|7.2%
|222
|6.3
|14.6%
|1.11
|23
|265
|1
|2
|1
|32
|TE
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2.7
|7.5%
|35
|8.0%
|296
|8.5
|17.9%
|1.03
|22
|202
|4
|3
|7
|33
|TE
|IND
|Will Mallory
|2.5
|4.5%
|20
|4.4%
|142
|7.1
|23.3%
|1.64
|13
|141
|0
|0
|0
|34
|TE
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.5
|8.2%
|32
|6.2%
|180
|5.6
|19.3%
|0.98
|21
|163
|0
|1
|1
|35
|TE
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|2.5
|7.6%
|32
|7.0%
|235
|7.4
|13.4%
|1.42
|24
|339
|0
|0
|0
|36
|TE
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|2.5
|7.5%
|32
|9.6%
|299
|9.3
|13.9%
|0.79
|21
|182
|1
|0
|3
|37
|TE
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.3
|6.6%
|28
|5.3%
|173
|6.2
|10.4%
|0.72
|20
|194
|0
|0
|2
|38
|TE
|KC
|Noah Gray
|2.2
|6.2%
|29
|6.4%
|205
|7.1
|13.4%
|1.13
|22
|246
|2
|0
|1
|39
|TE
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2.2
|8.0%
|28
|7.9%
|196
|7.0
|10.3%
|0.55
|19
|150
|3
|0
|3
|40
|TE
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|2.1
|5.1%
|23
|3.4%
|96
|4.2
|11.4%
|0.48
|16
|97
|1
|2
|2
|41
|TE
|IND
|Andrew Ogletree
|2.0
|4.5%
|20
|7.1%
|225
|11.3
|19.8%
|1.46
|9
|147
|2
|0
|1
|42
|TE
|CAR
|Stephen Sullivan
|2.0
|3.3%
|14
|5.5%
|173
|12.3
|15.9%
|1.02
|8
|90
|0
|1
|1
|43
|TE
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|1.9
|6.7%
|25
|3.5%
|115
|4.6
|16.0%
|1.36
|18
|212
|1
|1
|0
|44
|TE
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|1.7
|5.3%
|22
|4.7%
|159
|7.2
|14.1%
|1.14
|16
|178
|1
|0
|3
|45
|TE
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|1.7
|4.7%
|20
|4.5%
|134
|6.7
|17.4%
|1.17
|14
|135
|0
|0
|0
|46
|TE
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|1.7
|3.5%
|15
|1.9%
|75
|5.0
|16.5%
|1.75
|12
|159
|1
|1
|1
|47
|TE
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|1.6
|4.4%
|19
|3.7%
|115
|6.0
|12.8%
|0.58
|14
|86
|3
|0
|2
|48
|TE
|WAS
|John Bates
|1.5
|4.2%
|20
|3.4%
|122
|6.1
|13.5%
|0.89
|15
|131
|0
|1
|2
|49
|TE
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.5
|4.7%
|19
|2.4%
|74
|3.9
|11.4%
|0.93
|16
|154
|0
|0
|0
|50
|TE
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|1.5
|4.4%
|19
|1.9%
|73
|3.8
|11.9%
|1.00
|14
|159
|1
|0
|0
|51
|TE
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|1.5
|4.1%
|19
|1.6%
|54
|2.8
|20.7%
|1.28
|16
|118
|2
|0
|2
|52
|TE
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|1.5
|3.5%
|16
|2.1%
|81
|5.0
|14.5%
|1.37
|15
|151
|1
|1
|1
|53
|TE
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|1.3
|3.8%
|16
|1.4%
|48
|3.0
|15.4%
|1.07
|11
|111
|0
|1
|0
|54
|TE
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.3
|4.8%
|17
|2.7%
|68
|4.0
|9.6%
|0.90
|15
|160
|0
|1
|0
|55
|TE
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|1.3
|3.8%
|17
|0.2%
|5
|0.3
|18.3%
|1.04
|14
|97
|2
|0
|0
|56
|TE
|DET
|Brock Wright
|1.1
|3.2%
|14
|1.2%
|37
|2.7
|11.0%
|0.72
|13
|91
|1
|0
|0
|57
|TE
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|1.0
|2.6%
|12
|3.5%
|129
|10.7
|12.1%
|0.81
|3
|80
|1
|0
|2
|58
|TE
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|1.0
|0.9%
|3
|1.4%
|35
|11.6
|7.5%
|0.88
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|59
|TE
|LA
|Davis Allen
|0.9
|1.4%
|6
|0.4%
|14
|2.3
|15.8%
|1.47
|5
|56
|1
|1
|0
|60
|TE
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|0.8
|2.5%
|11
|3.4%
|109
|10.0
|12.4%
|1.17
|7
|104
|2
|0
|1
|61
|TE
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|0.8
|2.7%
|10
|1.4%
|37
|3.7
|10.6%
|0.62
|7
|58
|0
|0
|0
|62
|TE
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|0.7
|2.3%
|9
|0.4%
|12
|1.3
|9.2%
|0.54
|6
|53
|0
|0
|0
|63
|TE
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|0.5
|0.4%
|2
|0.5%
|17
|8.6
|5.3%
|0.08
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0