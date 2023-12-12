Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 15 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) doesn't have much to work with at this point and really needs Collins back out there if it all possible. Of course, Stroud himself may not end up playing Week 15, and TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) could also

Among the big-name receivers listed above, Collins' injury seems the most worrisome, as he never returned after a first-quarter exit and was bothered by his calf in November (including a missed game). The Texans lost WR Tank Dell (fibula) to a season-ending injury Week 13, and WR Noah Brown hasn't been effective since picking up a knee injury during his second of his back-to-back 150-yard games in November.

We've got some big names here, though Hill returned to Monday's contest after hurting his ankle in the first quarter, and Jefferson is said to have avoided a serious injury in his first game back from a long-term absence. Allen might be fine, even on a short week, but his value nonetheless takes a huge hit with QB Justin Herbert (finger) officially out for the rest of the season.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Missed Week 14

WR Marquise Brown (heel) is another possible injury concern for Week 15, as he made an early exit Week 13 and may not be healthy even after a bye. Hollywood was able to play through the same injury for a few weeks prior to his W13 departure, FWIW. Fellow Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson (shoulder) missed four of five games before the bye, including Week 14, but he might be ready to play again after the layoff.

Caught up with Darren Waller in the locker room. He told me he ran routes for the first time today under the guise of the training staff and hamstring felt good.

Sounds like it won't be too much longer. Eligible to be activated from IR now, so a matter of progress. #NYGiants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 5, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Rashee Rice - 84% snaps / 82% RTs / 7-72-1 on 10 tgts (26% TS)

Zay Jones - 84% snaps / 93% RTs / 5-29-0 on 14 tgts (29% TS)

Odell Beckham - 4-97-1 on 10 tgts /averaging 68.6 yds, 6.2 tgts over L5

Robert Woods - 73% snaps / 82% RTs / Collins injury / but only three tgts

Xavier Hutchinson - 73% snaps / Collins injury / but only three tgts

JuJu Smith-Schuster - 98% snaps / 4/90/0 on six tgts (23% TS)

Demarcus Robinson - 86% snaps / 3-46-1 on 10 tgts / Atwell concussion

Keenan Allen & Quentin Johnston - Herbert injury

TPRR leaders over the last month at WR

(minimum 10 targets) Odell Beckham 37.3%

Tyreek Hill 35.4%

Nico Collins 31.7%

Curtis Samuel 31.1%

Michael Pittman 31.0%

DeAndre Hopkins 30.4%

Chris Olave 30.1% — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) December 12, 2023

Tight Ends 📈

Isaiah Likely - 79% snaps / 89% RTs / 5-83-1 on seven tgts (18% TS)

David Njoku - 6-91-2 on eight tgts / eighth straight game with at least six tgts

Jonnu Smith - 68% snaps / 72% RTs / 4-27-0 on seven tgts (18% TS)

Evan Engram - 85% RTs / 11-95-2 on 12 tgts (25%) / 20 tgts, three TDs over L2

Hunter Henry - 87% snaps / 70% RTs / two TDs (three tgts, 12% TS)

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Josh Downs - three tgts / down to 18% TS for season / <45 yds each of L5

Jerry Jeudy - 56% snaps / 69% RTs / 2-16-0 on six tgts

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 34% snaps / 48% RTs

Khalil Shakir - 60% snaps / one tgt

Jameson Williams - 57% snaps / 49% RTs / no catches, one tgt

Rashod Bateman - 48% snaps / 49% RTs / 2-24-0 on four tgts

Tight Ends 📉

Gerald Everett - Herbert injury

Juwan Johnson - 40% snaps / 37% RTs / two tgts

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

The Ravens continue to limit Odell Beckham's route participation, but the veteran WR has still been the Ravens' best weapon over the last five games. His 30% targets per route run (TPRR) almost doubles Flowers. Also leads air yards and endzone targets.https://t.co/JTfDkyZTXf pic.twitter.com/jx5c6ApNSl — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) December 11, 2023

Potential Drops

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

Potential Drops

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

RTs = # of Routes Run

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route

RTs/G = # of Routes Run per game played

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/G = # of snaps per game

Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot

Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot

MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap

Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

Tight Ends

RTs = # of Routes Run

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route

RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation

Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone

Tight Ends