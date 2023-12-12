Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 15 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 15 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 12, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

We've got some big names here, though Hill returned to Monday's contest after hurting his ankle in the first quarter, and Jefferson is said to have avoided a serious injury in his first game back from a long-term absence. Allen might be fine, even on a short week, but his value nonetheless takes a huge hit with QB Justin Herbert (finger) officially out for the rest of the season. 

Among the big-name receivers listed above, Collins' injury seems the most worrisome, as he never returned after a first-quarter exit and was bothered by his calf in November (including a missed game). The Texans lost WR Tank Dell (fibula) to a season-ending injury Week 13, and WR Noah Brown hasn't been effective since picking up a knee injury during his second of his back-to-back 150-yard games in November. 

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) doesn't have much to work with at this point and really needs Collins back out there if it all possible. Of course, Stroud himself may not end up playing Week 15, and TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) could also

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

We've got some big names here, though Hill returned to Monday's contest after hurting his ankle in the first quarter, and Jefferson is said to have avoided a serious injury in his first game back from a long-term absence. Allen might be fine, even on a short week, but his value nonetheless takes a huge hit with QB Justin Herbert (finger) officially out for the rest of the season. 

Among the big-name receivers listed above, Collins' injury seems the most worrisome, as he never returned after a first-quarter exit and was bothered by his calf in November (including a missed game). The Texans lost WR Tank Dell (fibula) to a season-ending injury Week 13, and WR Noah Brown hasn't been effective since picking up a knee injury during his second of his back-to-back 150-yard games in November. 

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) doesn't have much to work with at this point and really needs Collins back out there if it all possible. Of course, Stroud himself may not end up playing Week 15, and TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) could also be out. Maybe the Texans should just forfeit and focus on Weeks 16-18 (kidding, kind of).

        

Missed Week 14

       

WR Marquise Brown (heel) is another possible injury concern for Week 15, as he made an early exit Week 13 and may not be healthy even after a bye. Hollywood was able to play through the same injury for a few weeks prior to his W13 departure, FWIW. Fellow Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson (shoulder) missed four of five games before the bye, including Week 14, but he might be ready to play again after the layoff.

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Rashee Rice - 84% snaps / 82% RTs / 7-72-1 on 10 tgts (26% TS)

Zay Jones - 84% snaps / 93% RTs / 5-29-0 on 14 tgts (29% TS)

Odell Beckham - 4-97-1 on 10 tgts /averaging 68.6 yds, 6.2 tgts over L5

Robert Woods - 73% snaps / 82% RTs / Collins injury / but only three tgts

Xavier Hutchinson - 73% snaps / Collins injury / but only three tgts

JuJu Smith-Schuster - 98% snaps / 4/90/0 on six tgts (23% TS)

Demarcus Robinson - 86% snaps / 3-46-1 on 10 tgts / Atwell concussion

Keenan Allen & Quentin Johnston - Herbert injury

     

Tight Ends 📈

Isaiah Likely - 79% snaps / 89% RTs / 5-83-1 on seven tgts (18% TS)

David Njoku - 6-91-2 on eight tgts / eighth straight game with at least six tgts

Jonnu Smith - 68% snaps / 72% RTs / 4-27-0 on seven tgts (18% TS)

Evan Engram - 85% RTs / 11-95-2 on 12 tgts (25%) / 20 tgts, three TDs over L2

Hunter Henry - 87% snaps / 70% RTs / two TDs (three tgts, 12% TS)

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Josh Downs - three tgts / down to 18% TS for season / <45 yds each of L5

  Jerry Jeudy - 56% snaps / 69% RTs / 2-16-0 on six tgts

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 34% snaps / 48% RTs

Khalil Shakir - 60% snaps / one tgt

Jameson Williams - 57% snaps / 49% RTs / no catches, one tgt

Rashod Bateman - 48% snaps / 49% RTs / 2-24-0 on four tgts

    

Tight Ends 📉

Gerald Everett - Herbert injury

Juwan Johnson - 40% snaps / 37% RTs / two tgts

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

     

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/G = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/G = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
   RT/GRT%RTsSn/GSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMtn%MTNGms
1WRLACKeenan Allen38.295.9%49257.489.3%74651.7%38629.1%21713
2WRCARAdam Thielen37.893.2%49060.590.9%78661.2%48111.2%8813
3WRNYJGarrett Wilson37.896.6%48755.892.9%72528.3%2057.6%5513
4WRWASJahan Dotson37.686.2%48954.282.6%70439.5%2787.2%5113
5WRCINJa'Marr Chase37.596.6%48655.992.5%72724.1%17511.8%8613
6WRWASTerry McLaurin37.285.4%48455.484.5%72012.9%935.7%4113
7WRINDMichael Pittman36.997.0%47762.596.1%81327.9%22712.4%10113
8WRDETAmon-Ra St. Brown36.488.4%43460.983.9%73141.3%30220.2%14812
9WRPHIDeVonta Smith35.799.4%46363.997.1%83126.5%2203.5%2913
10WRCARJonathan Mingo35.179.5%41858.380.9%70022.9%16015.1%10612
11WRINDAlec Pierce35.192.5%45561.193.9%79413.4%1065.0%4013
12WRJAXCalvin Ridley34.891.0%45356.284.6%73016.2%1186.2%4513
13WRBUFStefon Diggs34.891.5%45156.586.2%73528.7%21116.6%12213
14WRMINK.J. Osborn34.779.5%41152.375.8%62826.3%1659.4%5912
15WRDALCeeDee Lamb34.690.0%45054.581.2%70951.3%36415.7%11113
16WRBUFGabe Davis34.689.9%44358.088.4%75416.0%1219.2%6913
17WRMINJordan Addison34.686.5%44752.782.6%68520.7%14215.8%10813
18WRMINJustin Jefferson34.039.5%20449.035.5%29422.8%678.5%256
19WRCINTyler Boyd34.087.5%44048.480.0%62978.7%49514.5%9113
20WRNOChris Olave33.887.3%43950.074.8%65036.3%23611.2%7313
21WRCLEElijah Moore33.884.3%43554.575.8%70840.5%28717.9%12713
22WRLAPuka Nacua33.688.6%42755.787.1%72424.4%17717.8%12913
23WRPHIA.J. Brown33.592.9%43360.792.2%78920.4%1615.7%4513
24WRCLEAmari Cooper33.282.8%42755.276.9%71817.5%1261.9%1413
25WRSEADK Metcalf33.282.6%39448.875.6%58613.1%772.6%1512
26WRLVDavante Adams33.094.5%42853.792.5%69812.6%886.3%4413
27WRLVJakobi Meyers33.086.3%39153.985.7%64726.1%16915.6%10112
28WRCHIDJ Moore32.596.8%42260.393.1%78415.6%1228.8%6913
29WRARIMarquise Brown32.292.7%41854.489.3%70718.0%1274.4%3113
30WRSEATyler Lockett32.086.4%41247.579.6%61733.7%20814.9%9213
31WRCARDJ Chark31.966.7%35150.964.7%56022.0%1232.0%1111
32WRPITGeorge Pickens31.894.7%41353.087.9%68916.0%1102.9%2013
33WRNOMichael Thomas31.863.2%31847.754.9%47723.3%1110.2%110
34WRNYJAllen Lazard31.773.8%37248.374.4%58022.4%1307.4%4312
35WRJAXZay Jones31.644.2%22050.440.9%35332.3%1145.9%217
36WRTBChris Godwin31.586.5%40549.881.0%64830.4%19712.5%8113
37WRCINTee Higgins31.455.9%28145.852.4%41216.3%679.0%379
38WRLACJoshua Palmer31.142.5%21849.041.1%34328.9%996.1%217
39WRDALBrandin Cooks31.174.2%37147.865.6%57331.8%18211.9%6812
40WRLACooper Kupp30.957.3%27653.057.4%47751.8%24723.1%1109
41WRGBRomeo Doubs30.081.9%38848.779.3%63315.5%983.0%1913
42WRBALZay Flowers30.093.5%38955.586.8%72228.5%20621.1%15213
43WRCLEDonovan Peoples-Jones29.739.9%20659.344.4%41532.9%1469.2%417
44WRTBMike Evans29.682.3%38547.376.9%61523.1%1423.3%2013
45WRDENCourtland Sutton29.590.9%37849.484.1%64219.5%1253.7%2413
46WRJAXChristian Kirk29.570.3%35046.164.1%55364.4%35618.1%10012
47WRHOUNoah Brown29.341.8%20344.037.3%30841.9%12911.7%367
48WRARIMichael Wilson29.257.6%26048.755.3%43829.5%1295.0%229
49WRATLDrake London29.278.0%34853.775.1%64421.3%1374.5%2912
50WRGBChristian Watson28.954.2%25747.353.4%42630.8%13120.2%869
51WRPITDiontae Johnson28.858.9%25745.251.9%40721.1%867.1%299
52WRNORashid Shaheed28.762.6%31538.448.6%42242.2%17812.8%5411
53WRNEKendrick Bourne28.548.4%22744.444.3%35530.1%10716.3%588
54WRLACJalen Guyton28.427.7%14239.623.7%19850.5%10010.1%205
55WRTENDeAndre Hopkins28.485.2%36740.869.3%53020.0%1061.1%613
56WRINDJosh Downs28.474.4%36644.267.8%57471.8%41215.7%9013
57WRDETJosh Reynolds28.374.1%36447.671.1%61933.3%2065.3%3313
58WRCHIDarnell Mooney28.083.0%36248.074.1%62455.6%34714.9%9313
59WRHOUTank Dell27.961.9%30143.157.4%47420.9%999.7%4611
60WRNYGDarius Slayton27.880.8%35749.279.6%64028.4%1828.1%5213
61WRHOURobert Woods27.761.5%29944.058.6%48441.3%20012.8%6211
62WRMIATyreek Hill27.777.7%35840.564.3%52630.4%16023.2%12213
63WRMIAJaylen Waddle27.771.1%32843.463.7%52118.3%956.9%3612
64WRNEDeVante Parker27.652.7%24746.652.2%41912.6%532.6%119
65WRLATutu Atwell27.573.7%35544.870.2%58329.2%17027.8%16213
66WRHOUNico Collins27.567.1%32643.863.6%52520.0%1051.3%712
67WRSEAJaxon Smith-Njigba27.473.4%35037.863.5%49267.1%33014.0%6913
68WRSFBrandon Aiyuk26.580.7%31448.374.7%58016.7%974.1%2412
69WRDENJerry Jeudy26.575.7%31539.361.9%47255.1%26011.7%5512
70WRARIRondale Moore26.175.2%33940.766.8%52958.6%31018.7%9913
71WRTBTrey Palmer26.072.0%33741.467.3%53852.2%2818.0%4313
72WRNYJJason Brownlee25.315.1%7626.813.7%10716.8%185.6%63
73WRKCMarquez Valdes-Scantling25.363.6%32536.156.4%46928.8%1353.0%1413
74WRPITAllen Robinson24.972.0%31444.573.7%57858.1%33619.6%11313
75WRWASCurtis Samuel24.852.2%29634.849.10%41866.3%27713.9%5812
76WRLACAlex Erickson24.819.1%9834.016.3%13645.6%628.8%124
77WRLACQuentin Johnston24.762.6%32136.857.2%47813.4%644.6%2213
78WRGBJayden Reed24.265.8%31236.158.8%46962.7%29421.7%10213
79WRSFDeebo Samuel24.267.1%26144.863.5%49320.3%10023.1%11411
80WRMINBrandon Powell23.844.3%22931.441.6%34554.5%18816.5%5710
81WRTENNick Westbrook-Ikhine23.768.7%29642.371.9%55042.2%2323.8%2113
82WRCARTerrace Marshall23.535.7%18834.331.7%27423.7%655.1%148
83WRDALMichael Gallup23.561.0%30537.255.3%4839.1%444.8%2313
84WRCLECedric Tillman23.243.6%22539.442.2%39432.5%12810.7%4210
85WRJAXParker Washington22.012.9%6419.411.2%9766.0%6410.3%103
86WRKCJustin Watson21.950.9%26031.845.9%38226.4%1015.5%2112
87WRTENTreylon Burks21.735.0%15135.332.3%24727.9%698.5%217
88WRNEJuJu Smith-Schuster21.650.5%23740.655.7%44733.3%14915.2%6811
89WRNYGWan'Dale Robinson21.251.8%22938.152.1%41968.7%28823.6%9911
90WRNYJXavier Gipson20.841.1%20727.538.7%30250.7%15311.3%3410
91WRNEKayshon Boutte20.713.0%6130.011.2%908.9%82.2%23
92WRKCRashee Rice20.551.5%26333.953.0%44144.7%1978.8%3913
93WRNOA.T. Perry20.324.3%12232.822.7%19718.8%372.5%56
94WRMIABraxton Berrios20.251.8%23928.241.3%33850.1%16918.3%6212
95WRNEDemario Douglas19.742.0%19729.136.3%29156.4%16431.3%9110
96WRKCSkyy Moore19.749.9%25535.154.8%45630.3%13810.3%4713
97WRDETJameson Williams19.335.2%17333.334.4%30024.3%738.0%249
98WRPHIQuez Watkins19.324.9%11631.822.3%19171.2%1365.8%116
99WRBALRashod Bateman19.355.5%23137.854.40%45310.6%485.10%2312
100WRNYGJalin Hyatt19.356.3%24930.950.00%40212.4%505.00%2013
101WRBALOdell Beckham18.749.3%20531.541.60%34611.6%405.80%2011
102WRPHIOlamide Zaccheaus18.250.6%23628.843.80%37568.3%2564.80%1813
103WRATLVan Jefferson17.630.9%13831.629.50%25339.4%2007.30%378
104WRBALNelson Agholor17.454.1%22531.749.50%41260.7%25016.00%6613
105WRSFJauan Jennings17.352.4%20426.741.20%32048.4%15518.10%5812
106WRGBDontayvion Wicks17.342.8%20327.341.00%32726.9%8818.00%5912
107WRBUFKhalil Shakir17.043.8%21631.547.90%40962.6%25616.60%6813
108WRLVHunter Renfrow16.948.3%21923.139.70%30085.0%25521.70%6513
109WRCINTrenton Irwin16.840.0%20126.340.10%31531.7%1009.80%3112
110WRNETyquan Thornton16.721.3%10028.221.10%16918.9%3214.80%256
111WRTENChris Moore16.549.2%21231.353.20%40717.7%723.20%1313
112WRNYJRandall Cobb16.425.6%1292323.60%18466.3%1223.80%78
113WRCHIEquanimeous St. Brown15.617.4%7630.818.30%15417.5%2710.40%165
114WRMINJalen Nailor15.336.6%452210.60%8826.1%2310.20%93
115WRDALJalen Tolbert15.239.0%19527.540.90%35729.4%10514.60%5213
116WRNEJalen Reagor15.019.2%9023.317.50%14017.9%251.40%26
117WRPITCalvin Austin14.944.5%19423.939.70%31128.9%9019.30%6013
118WRNYGIsaiah Hodgins14.541.9%18528.946.80%37611.4%432.10%813
119WRARIGreg Dortch14.425.5%11520.423.20%18430.4%568.70%168
120WRATLMack Hollins14.231.4%14029.234.00%29221.2%6212.00%3510
121WRMIACedrick Wilson14.032.5%15030.541.10%33628.7%9618.50%6211
122WRDETKalif Raymond14.037.1%18220.230.10%26234.0%8924.80%6513
123WRDENBrandon Johnson13.628.6%11921.825.70%19619.9%395.60%119
124WRNYGParris Campbell13.029.4%1301824.60%19870.2%13919.20%3810
125WRCHITyler Scott12.937.4%16323.636.50%30717.9%5516.60%5113
126WRTENKyle Philips12.923.2%10015.115.80%12174.4%906.60%88
127WRDENMarvin Mims12.739.7%16521.837.10%28320.1%5723.00%6513
128WRPHIJulio Jones12.618.9%8821.317.40%14949.0%735.40%87
129WRNYJMalik Taylor12.37.1%36166.20%4841.7%202.10%13
130WRSFRay-Ray McCloud11.924.2%9416.120.70%16118.6%3022.40%368
131WRLADemarcus Robinson11.120.5%9919.120.70%17218.6%324.70%89
132WRLVTre Tucker11.029.1%13214.923.70%17924.6%4410.60%1912
133WRATLKhaDarel Hodge10.930.7%13721.933.20%28521.1%6010.20%2913
134WRWASDyami Brown10.824.9%14116.324.90%21227.8%5915.60%3313
135WRKCKadarius Toney10.323.9%12216.323.40%19536.9%7229.20%5712
136WRBUFTrent Sherfield9.923.9%11817.927.30%23343.3%10110.30%2412
137WRHOUJohn Metchie9.821.6%10516.724.20%20032.5%6515.50%3111
138WRSEAJake Bobo9.224.7%11818.831.50%24423.4%5720.90%5113
139WRJAXTim Jones9.020.9%10416.825.30%21825.7%569.60%2112
140WRTBDeven Thompkins8.021.8%10215.525.1%20146.3%9313.4%2713
141WRATLScott Miller7.822.6%10116.725.3%21738.2%8316.6%3613
142WRBUFDeonte Harty7.718.7%9210.314.5%12446.0%5723.4%2912
143WRHOUXavier Hutchinson7.314.8%7211.714.2%11735.9%426.8%810

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGms
1MINT.J. Hockenson35.183.2%43052.181.7%67754.2%36745.8%31013
2TBCade Otton34.884.2%39459.797.0%77651.2%39748.8%37913
3CLEDavid Njoku34.477.7%40158.581.4%76050.3%38249.7%37813
4WASLogan Thomas34.267.2%38146.966.1%56335.5%20064.5%36312
5JAXEvan Engram33.884.9%42351.076.8%66324.9%16575.1%49813
6DETSam LaPorta32.677.8%38255.582.9%72252.1%37647.9%34613
7LATyler Higbee32.570.5%34056.181.0%67354.2%36545.8%30812
8PHIDallas Goedert32.361.6%28759.269.2%59256.1%33243.9%26010
9KCTravis Kelce32.171.0%36348.870.4%58632.4%19067.6%39612
10HOUDalton Schultz30.161.3%29845.460.4%49958.9%29441.1%20511
11NYGDarren Waller29.849.1%21750.350.0%40240.3%16259.7%2408
12DALJake Ferguson29.371.8%35948.572.3%63160.2%38039.8%25113
13MIADurham Smythe29.358.6%27048.070.4%57655.5%31944.5%25712
14BUFDalton Kincaid29.066.9%33044.662.7%53537.6%20162.4%33412
15CHICole Kmet28.871.1%31054.684.3%71064.5%45835.5%25213
16SFGeorge Kittle28.883.5%32552.988.7%68872.5%49927.5%18913
17GBLuke Musgrave27.550.6%24043.854.9%43868.3%29931.7%13910
18NYJTyler Conklin27.462.1%31340.767.8%52949.7%26350.3%26613
19NEHunter Henry27.267.8%31846.274.9%60165.9%39634.1%20513
20ATLKyle Pitts26.574.9%33441.562.9%54023.5%12776.5%41313
21NOJuwan Johnson26.142.5%21443.445.0%39146.3%18153.7%2109
22ARIZach Ertz25.939.7%17939.735.1%27845.7%12754.3%1517
23BUFDawson Knox25.135.3%17441.639.0%33358.3%19441.7%1398
24TENChigoziem Okonkwo24.865.4%28238.565.5%50145.1%22654.9%27513
25PITPat Freiermuth24.640.6%17737.037.8%29662.2%18437.8%1128
26CARHayden Hurst24.440.7%21432.633.9%29343.0%12657.0%1679
27DENAdam Trautman24.365.4%27245.277.1%58854.8%32245.2%26613
28ATLJonnu Smith23.559.9%26737.356.5%48540.2%19559.8%29013
29LVMichael Mayer22.952.8%23941.771.8%54273.8%40026.2%14213
30LACGerald Everett22.543.3%22237.549.5%41346.2%19153.8%22211
31INDKylen Granson21.545.1%22232.442.1%35655.1%19644.9%16011
32SEANoah Fant20.750.1%23933.255.7%43245.4%19654.6%23613
33ARITrey McBride20.255.7%25138.563.3%50159.1%29640.9%20513
34CINIrv Smith19.540.0%20127.538.4%30249.0%14851.0%15411
35KCNoah Gray19.142.5%21734.353.60%44654.3%24245.7%20413
36NYGDaniel Bellinger18.640.3%17839.163.20%50852.2%26547.8%24313
37NEMike Gesicki18.249.3%23129.247.40%38028.9%11071.1%27013
38LACDonald Parham17.838.2%19630.246.90%39268.1%26731.9%12513
39CINTanner Hudson15.924.9%12518.418.70%14720.4%3079.6%1178
40LVAustin Hooper15.336.6%16626.545.70%34563.5%21936.5%12613
41GBTucker Kraft15.333.5%15928.746.70%37385.0%31715.0%5613
42WASJohn Bates15.226.1%14829.244.50%37976.8%29123.2%8813
43SEAColby Parkinson14.532.7%15627.546.20%35855.6%19944.4%15913
44CARTommy Tremble14.128.1%14829.641.00%35569.0%24531.0%11012
45DENLucas Krull13.79.6%4019.07.50%5719.3%1180.7%463
46PITConnor Heyward13.538.1%16623.839.50%31052.6%16347.4%14713
47DETBrock Wright13.225.9%12730.445.40%39578.2%30921.8%8613
48CARStephen Sullivan13.116.7%8817.314.00%12128.9%3571.1%867
49BALIsaiah Likely12.837.5%15624.738.60%32145.5%14654.5%17513
50NOFoster Moreau12.521.9%11035.544.90%39073.6%28726.4%10311
51INDDrew Ogletree12.320.5%10127.432.40%27480.3%22019.7%5410
52CINDrew Sample12.218.5%9324.240.10%31574.0%23326.0%8213
53DALPeyton Hendershot11.87.6%3827.012.40%10864.8%7035.2%384
54SEAWill Dissly11.521.8%10423.937.00%28777.0%22123.0%6612
55HOUBrevin Jordan11.418.7%9120.021.80%18071.7%12928.3%519
56NYJJeremy Ruckert11.222.8%11519.833.10%25874.0%19126.0%6712
57INDWill Mallory11.117.5%8613.813.00%11036.4%4063.6%708
58MINJosh Oliver11.017.8%9225.239.60%32893.0%3057.0%2313
59PITDarnell Washington10.422.5%9828.547.30%37179.8%29620.2%7513
60INDMo Alie-Cox9.918.1%8922.734.90%29591.2%2698.8%2613
61LACStone Smartt8.919.3%9917.224.70%20656.3%11643.7%9012
62CHIRobert Tonyan7.821.6%9415.423.8%20043.0%8657.0%11413
63LADavis Allen6.77.9%388.110.7%8975.3%6724.7%227

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
   Tg/GTg ShTgtAY ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1WRLACKeenan Allen11.532.1%15038.3%14189.530.5%2.531081243735
2WRINDMichael Pittman10.631.3%13834.2%10897.928.9%2.0695984425
3WRDETAmon-Ra St. Brown10.328.2%12430.8%9417.628.6%2.45871063623
4WRNYJGarrett Wilson10.331.8%13449.3%146811.027.5%1.7576853356
5WRMIATyreek Hill10.231.2%13243.1%140910.736.9%4.3197154212510
6WRBUFStefon Diggs10.229.6%13236.0%12799.729.3%2.2087993857
7WRPHIA.J. Brown10.132.6%13146.3%160412.230.3%2.919012587312
8WRDALCeeDee Lamb10.128.3%13136.7%138110.529.1%2.789612538115
9WRLVDavante Adams9.831.6%12844.9%137710.829.9%2.0376867455
10WRCINJa'Marr Chase9.828.3%12839.3%11038.626.3%2.258910927310
11WRLAPuka Nacua9.729.1%12633.6%11729.329.5%2.61821113456
12WRMINJustin Jefferson9.312.0%5617.2%57610.327.5%2.9338598303
13WRNOChris Olave8.925.7%11641.5%162114.026.4%2.0972918439
14WRCARAdam Thielen8.726.3%11327.6%8617.623.1%1.6985827424
15WRTBMike Evans8.425.7%10943.5%161114.828.3%2.6562102010413
16WRTENDeAndre Hopkins8.228.5%10744.1%159014.929.2%2.45578986313
17WRCLEAmari Cooper8.123.0%10536.1%139013.224.6%2.0557876255
18WRCHIDJ Moore7.927.5%10344.5%116311.324.4%2.547610717110
19WRARIMarquise Brown7.825.0%10138.6%119811.924.2%1.3751574415
20WRSEADK Metcalf7.822.2%9340.9%137314.823.6%2.19518647213
21WRWASTerry McLaurin7.720.8%10030.6%111111.120.7%1.4360694225
22WRLACooper Kupp7.715.9%6917.7%6168.925.0%2.0041552336
23WRMIAJaylen Waddle7.621.5%9127.3%8949.827.8%2.5163822346
24WRPHIDeVonta Smith7.524.1%9735.3%122012.621.0%1.9669907637
25WRJAXCalvin Ridley7.521.3%9737.3%135414.021.4%1.64557425115
26WRPITDiontae Johnson7.417.1%6729.0%84112.626.1%1.8537475314
27WRTBChris Godwin7.422.6%9624.4%9069.423.7%1.6358659128
28WRHOUNico Collins7.220.2%8624.5%98811.526.4%3.08601004618
29WRSEATyler Lockett7.222.2%9330.9%103911.222.6%1.73657114110
30WRJAXChristian Kirk7.118.6%8523.3%8459.924.3%2.2557787352
31WRATLDrake London7.021.5%8429.3%95911.424.1%2.1456745215
32WRCLEElijah Moore7.020.0%9126.4%101811.220.9%1.2550543114
33WRBALZay Flowers6.924.3%9023.9%7838.723.1%1.7364673352
34WRNEKendrick Bourne6.912.9%5517.8%55510.124.2%1.7937406402
35WRLVJakobi Meyers6.820.2%8225.3%7779.521.0%1.5857616615
36WRHOUTank Dell6.817.6%7526.5%106714.224.9%2.3647709735
37WRSFBrandon Aiyuk6.823.2%8140.6%115714.325.8%3.35561053624
38WRJAXZay Jones6.710.3%4718.2%65914.021.4%0.9823215217
39WRMINJordan Addison6.518.3%8530.2%100911.919.0%1.6056713728
40WRPITGeorge Pickens6.521.4%8436.1%104612.520.3%1.8649767315
41WRCINTee Higgins6.412.8%5824.2%67911.720.6%1.5532436246
42WRNOMichael Thomas6.414.2%6416.6%65110.220.1%1.4139448107
43WRCARJonathan Mingo6.317.7%7625.8%80210.618.2%0.9036377032
44WRCINTyler Boyd6.318.1%8219.3%5436.618.6%1.1957522244
45WRGBRomeo Doubs6.218.7%8126.0%98812.220.9%1.38495377313
46WRINDJosh Downs6.218.4%8117.3%5506.822.1%1.6754612202
47WRDENCourtland Sutton6.122.7%7941.1%101612.920.9%1.855369910413
48WRGBChristian Watson5.912.2%5322.7%86216.320.6%1.64284225114
49WRSEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.817.9%7513.5%4536.021.4%1.4149493242
50WRKCRashee Rice5.816.1%7511.0%3514.728.5%2.5259663645
51WRGBJayden Reed5.717.1%7418.0%6849.223.7%1.7348540535
52WRWASJahan Dotson5.715.4%7419.7%7169.715.1%0.9444458445
53WRWASCurtis Samuel5.714.1%6813.5%4907.223.0%1.7251508204
54WRSFDeebo Samuel5.617.8%6215.3%4377.023.8%2.8345739411
55WRLACJoshua Palmer5.68.3%3913.4%49512.717.9%1.7323377123
56WRNEDemario Douglas5.512.9%5513.6%4247.727.9%2.0836410002
57WRHOURobert Woods5.514.1%6015.1%60910.220.1%1.0831324123
58WRBUFGabe Davis5.315.5%6927.9%99114.415.6%1.34395956312
59WRDENJerry Jeudy5.318.1%6330.9%76312.120.0%1.6142507115
60WRBALOdell Beckham5.215.4%5724.2%79513.927.8%2.4631505307
61WRMINK.J. Osborn5.213.3%6216.1%5378.715.1%1.0540433254
62WRNORashid Shaheed5.012.2%5520.5%80214.617.5%1.7033534324
63WRHOUNoah Brown5.08.2%3510.8%43312.417.2%2.1621439112
64WRLATutu Atwell4.814.5%6321.2%74011.717.7%1.3437476324
65WRNYGWan'Dale Robinson4.714.8%529.5%2384.622.7%1.5042344111
66WRDALBrandin Cooks4.712.1%5619.0%71512.815.1%1.4439534517
67WRNEDeVante Parker4.39.2%3913.4%41610.715.8%1.0722264030
68WRNEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.311.0%4710.9%3387.219.8%1.1029260110
69WRNYGDarius Slayton4.215.6%5525.9%65111.815.4%1.2634449101
70WRARIMichael Wilson4.29.4%3815.9%49212.914.6%1.6627431202
71WRCARDJ Chark4.210.7%4620.1%62613.613.1%0.9825345322
72WRDALMichael Gallup4.011.2%5215.5%58211.217.0%1.3331405214
73WRCARTerrace Marshall4.07.5%328.2%2547.917.0%0.7118134010
74WRCHIDarnell Mooney3.813.1%4920.3%53210.913.5%1.0927395116
75WRTBTrey Palmer3.811.6%4913.0%4819.814.5%0.7228244201
76WRINDAlec Pierce3.710.9%4822.4%71314.910.5%0.9127413112
77WRDETJosh Reynolds3.710.9%4818.6%56911.913.2%1.3631494536
78WRLACQuentin Johnston3.710.3%4815.8%58512.215.0%1.0429333125
79WRARIRondale Moore3.611.6%478.0%2475.313.90%0.7729260110
80WRNYJAllen Lazard3.510.0%4216.7%49711.811.3%0.7820290141
81WRGBDontayvion Wicks3.59.7%4212.3%46811.220.7%1.9425394121
82WRMINBrandon Powell3.57.5%357.9%2647.615.3%1.1725269102
83WRLACJalen Guyton3.43.6%175.3%19811.612.0%0.41758102
84WRBALRashod Bateman3.310.8%4018.5%60715.217.3%1.1324260122
85WRKCJustin Watson3.38.6%4023.0%73418.415.4%1.3521350255
86WRTENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.311.4%4314.3%51412.014.5%1.1427337305
87WRPITAllen Robinson3.210.5%4110.9%3147.713.1%0.7227225002
88WRATLMack Hollins3.07.7%3011.4%37312.421.4%1.7918251022
89WRTENTreylon Burks3.05.6%2110.9%39118.613.9%0.819123020
90WRNETyquan Thornton3.04.2%186.5%20311.318.0%0.51851010
91WRLACAlex Erickson3.02.6%125.0%18415.412.2%0.62461000
92WRJAXParker Washington3.02.0%92.4%879.714.1%1.38888202
93WRDETKalif Raymond2.98.6%389.4%2867.520.9%2.1329387100
94WRKCSkyy Moore2.98.2%3810.5%3348.814.9%0.9621244103
95WRKCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.88.0%3721.0%67018.111.4%0.9119295124
96WRKCKadarius Toney2.87.3%343.0%972.827.9%1.3425164130
97WRDETJameson Williams2.85.7%2513.8%42116.814.5%1.1313195231
98WRARIGreg Dortch2.85.4%226.8%2129.619.1%1.0811124102
99WRNYGParris Campbell2.77.7%273.4%863.220.8%0.8020104010
100WRLVHunter Renfrow2.68.4%345.3%1634.815.5%1.1625255010
101WRSFJauan Jennings2.68.9%3111.7%33310.715.2%1.1817240102
102WRBALNelson Agholor2.58.9%3311.0%36211.014.7%1.4025314314
103WRCLECedric Tillman2.45.3%247.9%30512.710.7%0.4811108003
104WRNYGJalin Hyatt2.48.8%3126.7%67221.712.4%1.3819343020
105WRBUFKhalil Shakir2.47.0%317.8%2789.014.4%1.9526422200
106WRTENKyle Philips2.45.1%194.3%1548.119.0%1.6613166011
107WRNEKayshon Boutte2.31.6%74.1%12818.311.5%0.31219001
108WRDALJalen Tolbert2.36.5%3010.3%38612.915.4%1.0317200112
109WRMIABraxton Berrios2.36.4%276.4%2097.711.3%0.8421200102
110WRLADemarcus Robinson2.24.6%207.5%26213.120.2%1.5512153204
111WRPITCalvin Austin2.27.1%2810.8%31311.214.4%0.9317180110
112WRMIACedrick Wilson2.15.4%238.8%28912.615.4%1.3514201203
113WRNYGIsaiah Hodgins2.17.7%278.2%2077.714.6%0.9517176303
114WRDENMarvin Mims2.07.5%2615.0%37014.215.8%1.8118298111
115WRCINTrenton Irwin2.05.3%249.2%25710.711.9%1.2018241101
116WRMINJalen Nailor2.01.3%61.6%549.013.3%0.64329010
117WRHOUJohn Metchie1.94.9%214.8%1939.220.0%1.3713144000
118WRNEJalen Reagor1.82.6%115.1%15914.512.2%0.37333011
119WRNYJXavier Gipson1.84.3%186.0%1789.98.7%0.7813162011
120WRTENChris Moore1.75.9%2211.6%41719.010.4%1.4814314000
121WRTBDeven Thompkins1.75.2%224.5%1657.521.6%0.801582102
122WRWASDyami Brown1.74.6%229.5%34415.615.6%1.1912168122
123WRBUFDeonte Harty1.74.5%205.8%20810.421.7%1.5014138101
124WRNOA.T. Perry1.72.2%104.3%16716.78.2%0.985119101
125WRNYJRandall Cobb1.63.1%132.8%836.410.1%0.27435110
126WRCHITyler Scott1.65.6%219.6%25112.012.9%0.561192011
127WRLVTre Tucker1.64.7%1911.4%35118.514.4%1.228161001
128WRPHIQuez Watkins1.52.2%92.2%778.57.8%0.42749000
129WRSEAJake Bobo1.54.5%194.2%1427.516.1%1.4515171202
130WRDENBrandon Johnson1.43.7%136.1%15011.610.9%1.038122311
131WRATLKhaDarel Hodge1.44.6%187.9%25914.413.1%1.5812217000
132WRSFRay-Ray McCloud1.43.2%112.0%585.311.7%1.209113000
133WRNYJMalik Taylor1.30.9%42.9%8721.711.1%0.36213000
134WRBUFTrent Sherfield1.33.4%153.3%1187.812.7%0.53862000
135WRPHIJulio Jones1.12.0%80.8%273.49.1%0.18516101
136WRPHIOlamide Zaccheaus1.13.5%145.4%18613.35.9%0.497116213
137WRATLScott Miller1.03.3%135.2%16913.012.9%0.79880202
138WRCHIEquanimeous St. Brown1.01.3%51.4%367.16.6%0.58444000
139WRJAXTim Jones0.82.0%91.5%546.08.7%0.30631000
140WRHOUXavier Hutchinson0.71.6%71.8%7110.19.7%0.81458000
141WRNYJJason Brownlee0.70.5%20.4%115.52.6%0.26220000

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
   Tgt/GmTgt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1TEMINT.J. Hockenson8.924.9%11625.1%8377.227.0%1.9585839544
2TEKCTravis Kelce8.622.2%10324.1%7697.528.4%2.4780896514
3TEJAXEvan Engram7.922.6%10312.6%4574.424.3%1.6684701323
4TEDETSam LaPorta7.120.9%9222.0%6727.324.1%1.8466702662
5TECLEDavid Njoku7.120.2%9210.9%4194.622.9%1.5059600486
6TENYGDarren Waller6.414.5%5116.2%4088.023.5%1.7736384102
7TEARIZach Ertz6.110.6%439.9%3077.124.0%1.0427187142
8TEBUFDalton Kincaid6.016.1%729.5%3374.721.8%1.5061495212
9TECHICole Kmet5.820.1%7514.6%3835.124.2%1.7761548514
10TEATLKyle Pitts5.719.0%7424.8%81111.022.2%1.6444549222
11TEARITrey McBride5.718.3%7415.3%4746.429.5%2.4356610214
12TEDALJake Ferguson5.716.0%7412.0%4496.120.6%1.5951570538
13TEPHIDallas Goedert5.613.9%568.1%2795.019.5%1.5342440211
14TEHOUDalton Schultz5.514.3%6113.0%5228.620.5%1.5340455518
15TESFGeorge Kittle5.520.6%7223.4%6689.322.2%2.5053811634
16TEWASLogan Thomas5.313.1%6311.6%4196.716.5%1.1145424327
17TENYJTyler Conklin5.015.4%6515.8%4717.320.8%1.6246506011
18TEPITPat Freiermuth4.69.4%379.5%2767.520.9%1.2824227204
19TETENChigoziem Okonkwo4.616.0%6012.1%4357.221.3%1.2740359041
20TELATyler Higbee4.612.7%559.6%3356.116.2%1.0834367231
21TEGBLuke Musgrave4.510.4%458.4%3217.118.8%1.4233341101
22TECINTanner Hudson4.37.5%346.3%1765.227.2%1.9928249100
23TEATLJonnu Smith4.214.1%559.9%3255.920.6%1.7241460242
24TETBCade Otton4.213.0%559.6%3566.514.0%0.9240364415
25TENEHunter Henry4.012.2%5215.2%4739.116.4%1.1135353525
26TELACGerald Everett4.09.4%445.0%1864.219.8%1.3234293303
27TEBUFDawson Knox3.97.0%316.6%2357.617.8%0.7918138114
28TENOJuwan Johnson3.87.5%346.0%2346.915.9%0.7120152112
29TECARHayden Hurst3.67.5%328.2%2548.015.0%0.8618184112
30TEINDKylen Granson3.58.6%389.4%2997.917.1%1.1922264131
31TELVMichael Mayer2.78.6%357.2%2226.314.6%1.1123265121
32TELACDonald Parham2.77.5%358.0%2968.517.9%1.0322202437
33TEINDWill Mallory2.54.5%204.4%1427.123.3%1.6413141000
34TEPITConnor Heyward2.58.2%326.2%1805.619.3%0.9821163011
35TESEANoah Fant2.57.6%327.0%2357.413.4%1.4224339000
36TENEMike Gesicki2.57.5%329.6%2999.313.9%0.7921182103
37TEMIADurham Smythe2.36.6%285.3%1736.210.4%0.7220194002
38TEKCNoah Gray2.26.2%296.4%2057.113.4%1.1322246201
39TEDENAdam Trautman2.28.0%287.9%1967.010.3%0.5519150303
40TECINIrv Smith2.15.1%233.4%964.211.4%0.481697122
41TEINDAndrew Ogletree2.04.5%207.1%22511.319.8%1.469147201
42TECARStephen Sullivan2.03.3%145.5%17312.315.9%1.02890011
43TEBALIsaiah Likely1.96.7%253.5%1154.616.0%1.3618212110
44TESEAColby Parkinson1.75.3%224.7%1597.214.1%1.1416178103
45TENYJJeremy Ruckert1.74.7%204.5%1346.717.4%1.1714135000
46TEHOUBrevin Jordan1.73.5%151.9%755.016.5%1.7512159111
47TECARTommy Tremble1.64.4%193.7%1156.012.8%0.581486302
48TEWASJohn Bates1.54.2%203.4%1226.113.5%0.8915131012
49TELVAustin Hooper1.54.7%192.4%743.911.4%0.9316154000
50TEGBTucker Kraft1.54.4%191.9%733.811.9%1.0014159100
51TEMINJosh Oliver1.54.1%191.6%542.820.7%1.2816118202
52TENOFoster Moreau1.53.5%162.1%815.014.5%1.3715151111
53TESEAWill Dissly1.33.8%161.4%483.015.4%1.0711111010
54TENYGDaniel Bellinger1.34.8%172.7%684.09.6%0.9015160010
55TECINDrew Sample1.33.8%170.2%50.318.3%1.041497200
56TEDETBrock Wright1.13.2%141.2%372.711.0%0.721391100
57TELACStone Smartt1.02.6%123.5%12910.712.1%0.81380102
58TEDENLucas Krull1.00.9%31.4%3511.67.5%0.88135001
59TELADavis Allen0.91.4%60.4%142.315.8%1.47556110
60TEINDMo Alie-Cox0.82.5%113.4%10910.012.4%1.177104201
61TECHIRobert Tonyan0.82.7%101.4%373.710.6%0.62758000
62TEPITDarnell Washington0.72.3%90.4%121.39.2%0.54653000
63TEDALPeyton Hendershot0.50.4%20.5%178.65.3%0.0813010

      

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 15 Waivers Preview
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 15 Waivers Preview
NFL Picks: Key NFL Line Moves for Week 15
NFL Picks: Key NFL Line Moves for Week 15
Streaming Defenses: Week 15 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses
Streaming Defenses: Week 15 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses
NFL Injury Analysis: Plan for Herbert to Be Out
NFL Injury Analysis: Plan for Herbert to Be Out