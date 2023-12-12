Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 15 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
Josh Jacobs (quad / TBD)
Alexander Mattison (ankle / TBD)
Jerome Ford (wrist / day-to-day)
Jacobs suffered his injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. It didn't look great, and he'll have a hard time avoiding an absence with the Raiders facing the Chargers on Thursday. Mattison also was unable to return to his team's game, after spraining his ankle early in the third quarter. Ford, on the other hand, was able to rejoin Cleveland's win over Jacksonville and received good news from X-rays on his injured wrist (no fracture). Ford is least likely of the three to miss time.
Missed Week 14
Isiah Pacheco (shoulder / day-to-day)
Aaron Jones (MCL / day-to-day)
Jonathan Taylor (thumb / week-to-week)
Rhamondre Stevenson (high ankle / week-to-week)
Elijah Mitchell (knee / day-to-day)
Kendre Miller (ankle / week-to-week)
Pacheco didn't practice last week, but if his shoulder injury is really just a contusion (as has been reported) he could be back as soon as this Sunday against the Patriots. Jones seemingly has an ever better chance to return this week, as he was a limited participant in practice ahead of Monday's eventual loss to the Giants. Taylor, meanwhile, appears more likely to miss another game, though it hasn't been confirmed yet by any means.
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Ezekiel Elliott - 91% snaps / 29 touches for 140 yards and a TD
James Cook - fourth straight game with 14+ PPR points on <50% snaps
D'Onta Foreman - 56% snaps / 14 of 18 RB opportunities (78%)
Chuba Hubbard - 77% snaps / 25 of 35 RB opps. (71%)
Ty Chandler - 79% snaps post-halftime / Mattison injury
Zamir White - Jacobs injury
Chase Brown - 30% snaps / 11 touches for 105 yards and a TD
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 48% snaps / 15 of 22 RB opps. (68%)
Rico Dowdle - 30% snaps pre-halftime / 13 of 37 RB opps (35%)
Trending Down 📉
Dameon Pierce - 15% snaps / five of 25 RB opportunities (20%)
Gus Edwards - 27% snaps / six of 19 RB opps. (32%)
Roschon Johnson - 27% snaps / one touch
Khalil Herbert - 17% snaps / three touches
Latavius Murray - 32% snaps / four of 26 RB opps (15%)
Joshua Kelley - 10% snaps / three of 26 RB opps (12%)
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.
Messy Backfields
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
The Seahawks have preferred Kenneth Walker on run plays and Zach Charbonnet on passes for nearly the entire season, but the split flipped this past Sunday in a loss to San Francisco. Walker ran more than twice as many routes as the rookie and got a handful more snaps overall, but Charbonnet actually took one more carry (9-8). Maybe that has something to do with injuries, as it Walker's first week back from an oblique strain and Charbonnet suffered a bad knee contusion the week before. I'm not sure what to expect the next few weeks, apart from both having significant roles of some kind or another.
The Ravens are starting to clear up a bit, with Gus Edwards now having back-to-back games with single-digit touches on less than 30 percent of snaps. He'll still get short-yardage work and some early down carries, but Keaton Mitchell is preferred between the 20s and Justice Hill for two-minute/hurry-up work. Mitchell is the best fantasy play now, though still not a trustworthy one, especially with Baltimore having a tough schedule to close out the year.
On the Brink
- Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Chargers
I'm not sure this is the right categorization for Washington, but I do think the Commanders backfield is worth watching closely after Brian Robinson suffered a hamstring injury right before the Week 14 bye. Maybe he's fine now, or maybe he's not. If not, it's hard to say how much we'll see Antonio Gibson take on an increased workload vs. how much of Robinson's typical role will go to rookie Chris Rodriguez - a similar power back who has looked pretty good in a few cameos this year.
The Chargers are a much different story. Reports of Austin Ekeler losing snaps proved inaccurate, as he actually played more than normal (71%) in a loss to the Broncos on Sunday and had his best fantasy game in a while. We did see Isaiah Spiller take over some of the snaps/touches that normally go to Joshua Kelley, and additional changes are possible down the stretch with Justin Herbert (finger)
missing time out for the season and the Chargers falling out of the playoff race. It's better for Ekeler, in any case, if the Chargers ease up on his touches/snaps over the final month. He's scheduled for free agency, and given tense negotiations in the past I don't expect him back in Los Angeles.
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.
In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
Ty Chandler - 22%
D'Onta Foreman - 38%
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 50%
Zamir White - 2%
Jerick McKinnon - 41%
Chase Brown - 6%
Ameer Abdullah - 0%
Antonio Gibson (54%) doesn't quite meet the requirement for this list but is worth adding in any leagues where he's available, in case Brian Robinson's hamstring injury turns out to be serious. As mentioned above, I'd expect Chris Rodriguez to be involved if that happens; it just isn't clear if he'd take some/most/all of Robinson's usual workload.
Apart from Washington, we've got four potential Week 15 lead runners that are rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues. Foreman and Edwards-Helaire both had strong touch/carry shares this past Sunday, while Chandler and White may soon benefit from being the Last Man Standing in their respective teams' backfields.
White's workload is probably the hardest to project, given that he's barely played this year. With Josh Jacobs healthy, Ameer Abdullah only handles the most obvious of passing situations. Abdullah could play more if Jacobs is out, or we could see White slide right in as a one-for-one replacement playing 70-to-80 percent of snaps. The third possibility involves a third guy getting involved, be it veteran special teamer Brandon Bolden, practice-squadder Since McCormick or a free-agent addition. A matchup with the Chargers means there's a real chance for White to have a big game, even if he's a replacement-level player in a terrible offense with an overmatched rookie QB
Bench Stashes
Tyjae Spears - 44%
Kenneth Gainwell - 31%
Rico Dowdle - 10%
Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 15%
D'Ernest Johnson - 9%
Isaiah Spiller - 1%
Jaleel McLaughlin - 10%
Jamaal Williams - 16%
Drop Candidates
Dameon Pierce - 65%
Khalil Herbert - 57%
Tyler Allgeier - 50%
Roschon Johnson - 29%
Samaje Perine - 27%
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- R Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|R Rate
|Run Sn
|Pa Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT%
|GMs
|1
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|54.6
|59.1%
|491
|179
|36.5%
|312
|60.8%
|87
|6.9%
|9
|2
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|50.2
|62.5%
|502
|252
|50.2%
|250
|48.4%
|75
|11.6%
|10
|3
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|49.8
|75.1%
|647
|279
|43.1%
|368
|66.9%
|87
|10.2%
|13
|4
|TB
|Rachaad White
|49.2
|80.1%
|640
|251
|39.2%
|389
|85.2%
|132
|12.3%
|13
|5
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|48.5
|81.2%
|630
|289
|45.9%
|341
|87.6%
|92
|21.0%
|13
|6
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|47.3
|72.6%
|615
|247
|40.2%
|368
|70.8%
|92
|10.1%
|13
|7
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|44.5
|67.6%
|579
|225
|38.9%
|354
|90.3%
|131
|22.6%
|13
|8
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|44.5
|76.6%
|578
|272
|47.1%
|306
|34.9%
|44
|6.7%
|13
|9
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|44.0
|52.1%
|440
|176
|40.0%
|264
|44.0%
|66
|8.4%
|10
|10
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|43.5
|76.4%
|566
|232
|41.0%
|334
|30.6%
|30
|7.8%
|13
|11
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|43.2
|52.2%
|432
|164
|38.0%
|268
|44.7%
|63
|9.3%
|10
|12
|IND
|Zack Moss
|39.5
|56.5%
|474
|203
|42.8%
|271
|54.5%
|72
|6.5%
|12
|13
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|39.3
|60.1%
|471
|184
|39.1%
|287
|65.7%
|90
|10.0%
|12
|14
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|38.8
|59.1%
|505
|245
|48.5%
|260
|30.7%
|43
|13.1%
|13
|15
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|38.8
|60.8%
|504
|198
|39.3%
|306
|38.2%
|55
|8.3%
|13
|16
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|38.5
|49.2%
|424
|153
|36.1%
|271
|49.3%
|72
|17.5%
|11
|17
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|38.1
|55.7%
|495
|194
|39.2%
|301
|71.4%
|110
|13.1%
|13
|18
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|37.8
|55.2%
|454
|212
|46.7%
|242
|5.6%
|7
|5.7%
|12
|19
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|37.1
|56.7%
|482
|191
|39.6%
|291
|66.2%
|102
|1.9%
|13
|20
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|36.9
|59.0%
|480
|229
|47.7%
|251
|47.5%
|58
|17.3%
|13
|21
|ARI
|James Conner
|36.7
|43.1%
|330
|171
|51.8%
|159
|15.3%
|22
|7.3%
|9
|22
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|35.3
|29.4%
|247
|109
|44.1%
|138
|29.5%
|39
|13.0%
|7
|23
|BUF
|James Cook
|34.8
|53.6%
|452
|193
|42.7%
|259
|32.2%
|39
|13.1%
|13
|24
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|34.6
|56.4%
|450
|197
|43.8%
|253
|43.0%
|58
|7.1%
|13
|25
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|34.2
|57.1%
|445
|173
|38.9%
|272
|32.7%
|51
|9.0%
|13
|26
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|33.1
|55.0%
|430
|218
|50.7%
|212
|12.6%
|18
|7.0%
|13
|27
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|33.1
|50.8%
|430
|184
|42.8%
|246
|14.5%
|20
|2.1%
|13
|28
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|32.8
|51.7%
|427
|170
|39.8%
|257
|39.6%
|57
|11.7%
|13
|29
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|32.8
|46.6%
|361
|178
|49.3%
|183
|11.5%
|15
|13.0%
|11
|30
|DET
|David Montgomery
|32.3
|37.5%
|323
|174
|53.9%
|149
|32.9%
|48
|5.9%
|10
|31
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|31.6
|53.9%
|411
|247
|60.1%
|164
|3.1%
|4
|3.9%
|13
|32
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|31.5
|53.8%
|410
|130
|31.7%
|280
|95.4%
|125
|21.5%
|13
|33
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|30.3
|28.9%
|242
|143
|59.1%
|99
|6.2%
|9
|5.0%
|8
|34
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|30.0
|47.5%
|360
|212
|58.9%
|148
|9.5%
|12
|3.6%
|12
|35
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|29.8
|42.2%
|357
|64
|17.9%
|293
|80.4%
|111
|7.3%
|12
|36
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|29.6
|28.3%
|237
|118
|49.8%
|119
|23.4%
|34
|7.2%
|8
|37
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|29.0
|44.9%
|348
|114
|32.8%
|234
|51.5%
|67
|10.3%
|12
|38
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|27.9
|46.4%
|363
|144
|39.7%
|219
|86.7%
|124
|12.9%
|13
|39
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|27.4
|38.7%
|329
|130
|39.5%
|199
|29.2%
|45
|9.4%
|12
|40
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|27.2
|42.4%
|353
|208
|58.9%
|145
|28.5%
|37
|3.1%
|13
|41
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|26.9
|23.6%
|188
|83
|44.1%
|105
|22.2%
|30
|14.9%
|7
|42
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|26.6
|37.3%
|319
|126
|39.5%
|193
|64.3%
|90
|17.9%
|12
|43
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|26.3
|31.8%
|263
|153
|58.2%
|110
|3.5%
|5
|6.8%
|10
|44
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|25.8
|42.9%
|336
|153
|45.5%
|183
|39.4%
|54
|10.1%
|13
|45
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|25.2
|36.3%
|302
|114
|37.7%
|188
|56.2%
|73
|7.3%
|12
|46
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|25.1
|39.4%
|326
|124
|38.0%
|202
|51.8%
|73
|7.4%
|13
|47
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|24.0
|20.6%
|168
|71
|42.3%
|97
|18.0%
|22
|29.3%
|7
|48
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|23.0
|30.2%
|253
|97
|38.3%
|156
|53.1%
|77
|10.7%
|11
|49
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|22.9
|24.4%
|206
|94
|45.6%
|112
|28.0%
|42
|5.3%
|9
|50
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|22.8
|35.1%
|296
|115
|38.9%
|181
|58.7%
|71
|17.2%
|13
|51
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|22.5
|29.4%
|225
|72
|32.0%
|153
|51.4%
|74
|7.1%
|10
|52
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|22.5
|27.8%
|247
|132
|53.4%
|115
|19.5%
|30
|11.3%
|11
|53
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|21.6
|32.8%
|281
|179
|63.7%
|102
|13.8%
|20
|2.8%
|13
|54
|LA
|Royce Freeman
|21.1
|17.8%
|148
|74
|50.0%
|74
|17.5%
|25
|10.8%
|7
|55
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|20.6
|18.0%
|144
|34
|23.6%
|110
|31.9%
|43
|18.8%
|7
|56
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|20.3
|27.1%
|223
|44
|19.7%
|179
|83.1%
|103
|16.1%
|11
|57
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|19.5
|33.5%
|254
|72
|28.3%
|182
|70.6%
|89
|12.6%
|13
|58
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|17.8
|28.9%
|232
|87
|37.5%
|145
|44.5%
|69
|9.1%
|13
|59
|BAL
|Keaton Mitchell
|17.3
|12.5%
|104
|59
|56.7%
|45
|4.6%
|6
|13.5%
|6
|60
|MIA
|Salvon Ahmed
|16.4
|16.1%
|131
|36
|27.5%
|95
|24.6%
|30
|32.8%
|8
|61
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|15.6
|16.9%
|140
|61
|43.6%
|79
|14.6%
|21
|5.7%
|9
|62
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|14.1
|21.6%
|183
|99
|54.1%
|84
|18.5%
|24
|12.0%
|13
|63
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|13.8
|22.9%
|179
|75
|41.9%
|104
|12.2%
|19
|6.7%
|13
|64
|ATL
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|12.8
|14.9%
|128
|66
|51.6%
|62
|18.6%
|27
|53.9%
|10
|65
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|11.8
|17.3%
|142
|58
|40.8%
|84
|10.5%
|13
|7.7%
|12
|66
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|11.2
|13.0%
|101
|66
|65.3%
|35
|4.8%
|5
|17.8%
|9
|67
|CHI
|Khari Blasingame
|10.8
|15.5%
|130
|82
|63.1%
|48
|6.2%
|9
|33.1%
|12
|68
|MIA
|Jeff Wilson
|10.8
|8.0%
|65
|27
|41.5%
|38
|9.0%
|11
|16.9%
|6
|69
|TB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|10.8
|6.8%
|54
|30
|55.6%
|24
|5.2%
|8
|0%
|5
|70
|HOU
|Dare Ogunbowale
|10.8
|5.2%
|43
|7
|16.3%
|36
|16.7%
|24
|0%
|4
|71
|HOU
|Mike Boone
|10.7
|11.6%
|96
|11
|11.5%
|85
|40.3%
|58
|26.0%
|9
|72
|DET
|Craig Reynolds
|10.3
|14.4%
|124
|58
|46.8%
|66
|17.8%
|26
|17.7%
|12
|73
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|10.2
|17.5%
|133
|61
|45.9%
|72
|12.7%
|16
|18.0%
|13
|74
|LV
|Ameer Abdullah
|10.2
|17.5%
|132
|9
|6.8%
|123
|65.1%
|82
|12.9%
|13
|75
|JAX
|D'Ernest Johnson
|9.9
|15.0%
|129
|44
|34.1%
|85
|21.5%
|28
|17.1%
|13
|76
|CLE
|Pierre Strong
|9.7
|10.9%
|97
|48
|49.5%
|49
|7.1%
|11
|16.5%
|10
|77
|LAC
|Isaiah Spiller
|9.2
|6.7%
|55
|20
|36.4%
|35
|1.4%
|2
|5.5%
|6
|78
|TB
|Chase Edmonds
|9.1
|10.3%
|82
|35
|42.7%
|47
|9.7%
|15
|9.8%
|9
|79
|JAX
|Tank Bigsby
|8.3
|12.5%
|108
|62
|57.4%
|46
|10.8%
|14
|17.6%
|13
|80
|BUF
|Ty Johnson
|8.2
|4.9%
|41
|18
|43.9%
|23
|0.8%
|1
|0%
|5
|81
|WAS
|Chris Rodriguez
|7.4
|6.1%
|52
|38
|73.1%
|14
|3.6%
|5
|0%
|7
|82
|SF
|Jordan Mason
|6.8
|7.0%
|54
|39
|72.2%
|15
|4.8%
|5
|0%
|8
|83
|CIN
|Chase Brown
|5.1
|4.9%
|36
|23
|63.9%
|13
|3.1%
|3
|0%
|7
|84
|LV
|Zamir White
|4.5
|6.5%
|49
|22
|44.9%
|27
|0.8%
|1
|0%
|11
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
|Car/Gm
|Car Sh
|Car
|Ru Yd
|Ru TD
|BT
|T/BT
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|1
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|18.5
|51.1%
|185
|783
|3
|8
|27.0
|4.23
|2.69
|1.54
|2
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|17.9
|77.2%
|233
|805
|6
|13
|20.8
|3.45
|2.20
|1.26
|3
|LAR
|Kyren Williams
|17.7
|45.6%
|159
|801
|7
|17
|10.8
|5.04
|3.69
|1.35
|4
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.4
|58.4%
|226
|1177
|12
|13
|21.4
|5.21
|3.15
|2.06
|5
|JAC
|Travis Etienne
|16.8
|60.0%
|219
|806
|9
|30
|8.8
|3.68
|2.22
|1.46
|6
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|16.5
|63.7%
|214
|875
|10
|15
|15.8
|4.09
|2.41
|1.68
|7
|DET
|David Montgomery
|16.1
|42.1%
|161
|770
|10
|18
|9.6
|4.78
|2.83
|1.95
|8
|TB
|Rachaad White
|15.5
|60.5%
|201
|745
|5
|13
|19.2
|3.71
|2.38
|1.33
|9
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|15.5
|71.0%
|201
|768
|7
|13
|18.7
|3.82
|2.46
|1.36
|10
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|15.1
|52.5%
|196
|796
|5
|27
|9.1
|4.06
|2.31
|1.75
|11
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|14.7
|54.7%
|176
|779
|6
|16
|13.1
|4.43
|2.87
|1.56
|12
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|14.5
|39.6%
|145
|564
|5
|12
|17.3
|3.89
|2.57
|1.32
|13
|IND
|Zack Moss
|14.4
|48.9%
|173
|751
|5
|5
|39.4
|4.34
|2.71
|1.64
|14
|ARI
|James Conner
|14.3
|37.6%
|129
|631
|4
|20
|7.2
|4.89
|3.40
|1.49
|15
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|14.3
|28.2%
|100
|414
|4
|12
|9.7
|4.14
|1.95
|2.19
|16
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|14.3
|52.7%
|157
|634
|6
|19
|9.4
|4.04
|2.83
|1.21
|17
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|14.2
|49.0%
|170
|650
|1
|12
|16.8
|3.82
|2.27
|1.55
|18
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|14.1
|51.3%
|183
|924
|16
|20
|10.3
|5.05
|3.36
|1.69
|19
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|13.7
|45.6%
|178
|822
|4
|16
|13.4
|4.62
|3.08
|1.54
|20
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|13.6
|42.2%
|136
|497
|5
|10
|17.2
|3.65
|2.21
|1.45
|21
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|13.3
|39.1%
|133
|391
|2
|13
|11.1
|2.94
|1.27
|1.67
|22
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|13.2
|49.1%
|171
|690
|4
|28
|7.0
|4.04
|2.01
|2.02
|23
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|13.0
|46.8%
|156
|619
|4
|15
|12.9
|3.97
|1.98
|1.99
|24
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|13.0
|41.0%
|169
|790
|4
|14
|14.9
|4.67
|2.97
|1.70
|25
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|12.9
|53.5%
|168
|660
|0
|6
|32.5
|3.93
|2.38
|1.55
|26
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|12.9
|25.4%
|103
|431
|4
|9
|12.7
|4.18
|2.91
|1.27
|27
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|12.8
|48.8%
|166
|644
|4
|15
|13.1
|3.88
|2.29
|1.59
|28
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|12.8
|39.7%
|166
|698
|3
|14
|14.4
|4.20
|2.72
|1.48
|29
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|12.6
|50.6%
|164
|574
|1
|9
|20.7
|3.50
|1.96
|1.54
|30
|BUF
|James Cook
|12.5
|45.3%
|163
|789
|1
|9
|22.3
|4.84
|2.83
|2.01
|31
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|12.3
|56.1%
|160
|664
|5
|20
|9.5
|4.15
|2.43
|1.73
|32
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|11.7
|36.9%
|152
|532
|3
|12
|13.7
|3.50
|1.57
|1.93
|33
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|11.6
|33.5%
|128
|692
|6
|16
|10.8
|5.41
|3.28
|2.13
|34
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|11.3
|35.3%
|147
|605
|10
|8
|19.6
|4.12
|2.65
|1.47
|35
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|11.3
|53.1%
|147
|625
|2
|19
|10.5
|4.25
|2.27
|1.98
|36
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|10.8
|41.5%
|141
|590
|3
|7
|22.9
|4.18
|2.75
|1.43
|37
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|10.3
|40.2%
|134
|497
|2
|10
|16.5
|3.71
|2.14
|1.57
|38
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|10.1
|26.6%
|111
|361
|7
|2
|61.0
|3.25
|2.15
|1.10
|39
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|9.6
|33.8%
|115
|399
|1
|11
|12.5
|3.47
|1.65
|1.82
|40
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|9.5
|18.7%
|76
|339
|0
|8
|11.3
|4.46
|2.38
|2.08
|41
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|9.4
|20.4%
|66
|245
|2
|9
|9.4
|3.71
|2.59
|1.12
|42
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|9.0
|17.6%
|63
|581
|7
|12
|6.8
|9.22
|5.76
|3.46
|43
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|8.4
|31.3%
|109
|612
|3
|27
|5.6
|5.61
|3.54
|2.07
|44
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|7.9
|31.9%
|95
|412
|1
|11
|10.9
|4.34
|2.47
|1.86
|45
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|7.5
|30.1%
|97
|382
|2
|6
|17.3
|3.94
|2.21
|1.73
|46
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|7.0
|17.2%
|63
|190
|0
|3
|24.0
|3.02
|1.75
|1.27
|47
|LAR
|Royce Freeman
|6.7
|19.2%
|67
|301
|2
|8
|8.4
|4.49
|2.49
|2.00
|48
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|5.8
|20.1%
|75
|307
|2
|5
|17.4
|4.09
|2.39
|1.71
|49
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|5.6
|20.3%
|73
|289
|3
|2
|45.0
|3.96
|2.40
|1.56
|50
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|5.6
|21.7%
|73
|358
|1
|12
|9.3
|4.90
|3.14
|1.77
|51
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|5.5
|15.9%
|66
|290
|3
|11
|7.5
|4.39
|3.17
|1.23
|52
|BAL
|Keaton Mitchell
|5.4
|9.1%
|38
|323
|2
|4
|11.3
|8.50
|5.13
|3.37
|53
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|5.3
|16.2%
|63
|235
|2
|4
|21.5
|3.73
|2.37
|1.37
|54
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|5.2
|15.2%
|52
|210
|1
|2
|32.0
|4.04
|2.87
|1.17
|55
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|5.1
|23.8%
|66
|210
|0
|7
|11.4
|3.18
|1.95
|1.23
|56
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|5.0
|13.5%
|55
|238
|1
|5
|15.8
|4.33
|3.04
|1.29
|57
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|4.9
|11.4%
|44
|149
|0
|3
|16.0
|3.39
|1.91
|1.48
|58
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|4.3
|16.1%
|56
|321
|1
|3
|26.0
|5.73
|3.54
|2.20
|59
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|4.3
|15.8%
|51
|179
|1
|7
|8.6
|3.51
|2.71
|0.80
|60
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|4.0
|14.4%
|52
|141
|1
|2
|33.0
|2.71
|1.63
|1.08
|61
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|3.8
|16.1%
|46
|193
|0
|10
|8.3
|4.20
|2.09
|2.11
|62
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|3.8
|15.6%
|49
|203
|1
|3
|20.7
|4.14
|3.02
|1.12
|63
|MIA
|Jeff Wilson
|3.7
|6.2%
|22
|96
|0
|0
|0.0
|4.36
|2.55
|1.82
|64
|ATL
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|3.3
|8.0%
|33
|137
|0
|1
|39.0
|4.15
|2.30
|1.85
|65
|TB
|Chase Edmonds
|3.2
|8.7%
|29
|95
|0
|1
|37.0
|3.28
|1.97
|1.31
|66
|DET
|Craig Reynolds
|3.2
|10.7%
|41
|179
|1
|1
|46.0
|4.37
|2.54
|1.83
|67
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|3.0
|11.2%
|39
|182
|1
|5
|15.8
|4.67
|2.41
|2.26
|68
|LAC
|Isaiah Spiller
|3.0
|5.6%
|18
|46
|0
|1
|21.0
|2.56
|1.61
|0.94
|69
|CLE
|Pierre Strong
|2.9
|9.1%
|38
|173
|1
|1
|41.0
|4.55
|3.47
|1.08
|70
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|2.9
|6.2%
|20
|101
|0
|3
|9.3
|5.05
|3.60
|1.45
|71
|WAS
|Chris Rodriguez
|2.8
|10.9%
|31
|154
|0
|5
|6.4
|4.97
|2.84
|2.13
|72
|JAC
|Tank Bigsby
|2.8
|9.9%
|36
|86
|2
|5
|7.4
|2.39
|1.42
|0.97
|73
|JAC
|D'Ernest Johnson
|2.6
|9.3%
|34
|102
|0
|0
|0.0
|3.00
|2.18
|0.82
|74
|CIN
|Chase Brown
|2.4
|6.7%
|19
|92
|0
|1
|25.0
|4.84
|1.47
|3.37
|75
|LOS
|Ronnie Rivers
|2.2
|3.7%
|13
|57
|0
|0
|0.0
|4.38
|3.23
|1.15
|76
|BUF
|Ty Johnson
|2.1
|4.2%
|15
|51
|0
|1
|20.0
|3.40
|1.53
|1.87
|77
|SF
|Jordan Mason
|2.1
|7.0%
|27
|147
|3
|1
|29.0
|5.44
|3.56
|1.89
|78
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|1.5
|5.3%
|17
|49
|1
|1
|39.0
|2.88
|2.47
|0.41
|79
|LV
|Zamir White
|1.5
|6.6%
|20
|54
|0
|0
|0.0
|2.70
|1.85
|0.85
|80
|LAS
|Ameer Abdullah
|0.5
|2.0%
|6
|42
|0
|0
|0.0
|7.00
|5.67
|1.33
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- Rt/G = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|Tg/G
|Tgt
|RT/G
|RTs
|TPRR
|Pa Sn
|Rt/PS
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|1
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|7.4
|74
|22.1
|221
|33.5%
|264
|83.7%
|63
|402
|1
|1
|2
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|5.4
|54
|23.1
|231
|23.4%
|268
|86.2%
|36
|344
|1
|5
|3
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|5.3
|58
|23.1
|254
|22.8%
|271
|93.7%
|45
|288
|0
|3
|4
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|5.1
|66
|17.6
|229
|28.8%
|272
|84.2%
|52
|435
|3
|5
|5
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|4.8
|63
|22.9
|298
|21.1%
|341
|87.4%
|52
|437
|5
|0
|6
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|4.7
|61
|22.4
|291
|21.0%
|354
|82.2%
|40
|320
|3
|7
|7
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|4.5
|58
|22.8
|296
|19.6%
|368
|80.4%
|49
|285
|0
|1
|8
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|4.4
|44
|20.0
|200
|22.0%
|250
|80.0%
|31
|183
|4
|2
|9
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|4.3
|39
|25.9
|233
|16.7%
|312
|74.7%
|25
|189
|3
|2
|10
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|4.3
|56
|20.8
|271
|20.7%
|368
|73.6%
|44
|383
|1
|2
|11
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|4.3
|30
|13.6
|95
|31.6%
|105
|90.5%
|19
|169
|1
|3
|12
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|4.3
|51
|18.7
|224
|22.8%
|287
|78.0%
|38
|238
|0
|5
|13
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|4.2
|54
|17.8
|231
|23.4%
|306
|75.5%
|37
|296
|0
|6
|14
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|4.2
|54
|16.1
|209
|25.8%
|280
|74.6%
|39
|281
|0
|3
|15
|TB
|Rachaad White
|4.1
|53
|24.5
|319
|16.6%
|389
|82.0%
|48
|419
|2
|1
|16
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|4.1
|53
|12.4
|161
|32.9%
|219
|73.5%
|42
|272
|0
|2
|17
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|3.9
|51
|21.2
|276
|18.5%
|334
|82.6%
|42
|327
|1
|2
|18
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|3.8
|50
|19.1
|248
|20.2%
|301
|82.4%
|35
|227
|3
|6
|19
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|3.7
|44
|19.9
|239
|18.4%
|293
|81.6%
|37
|322
|2
|1
|20
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|3.6
|25
|13.4
|94
|26.6%
|97
|96.9%
|18
|125
|2
|0
|21
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|3.5
|45
|16.5
|215
|20.9%
|260
|82.7%
|36
|208
|1
|1
|22
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|3.4
|41
|10.2
|122
|33.6%
|148
|82.4%
|32
|180
|2
|2
|23
|BUF
|James Cook
|3.4
|44
|17.4
|226
|19.5%
|259
|87.3%
|38
|391
|3
|2
|24
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|3.4
|44
|11.0
|143
|30.8%
|182
|78.6%
|40
|378
|0
|1
|25
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|3.2
|38
|17.9
|215
|17.7%
|242
|88.8%
|33
|209
|1
|1
|26
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|3.2
|41
|17.9
|233
|17.6%
|306
|76.1%
|27
|174
|3
|7
|27
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3.0
|39
|11.2
|146
|26.7%
|183
|79.8%
|31
|226
|1
|0
|28
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|2.9
|35
|13.3
|160
|21.9%
|199
|80.4%
|22
|126
|0
|2
|29
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|2.9
|23
|12.9
|103
|22.3%
|119
|86.6%
|14
|103
|1
|1
|30
|MIA
|Salvon Ahmed
|2.9
|23
|11.0
|88
|26.1%
|95
|92.6%
|16
|88
|1
|1
|31
|IND
|Zack Moss
|2.8
|34
|17.0
|204
|16.7%
|271
|75.3%
|24
|172
|1
|2
|32
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|2.8
|36
|15.5
|202
|17.8%
|246
|82.1%
|29
|326
|3
|3
|33
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|2.7
|19
|17.6
|123
|15.4%
|138
|89.1%
|16
|137
|1
|1
|34
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|2.6
|29
|13.0
|143
|20.3%
|179
|79.9%
|22
|173
|3
|2
|35
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|2.6
|34
|16.3
|212
|16.0%
|291
|72.9%
|30
|174
|0
|0
|36
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|2.5
|28
|12.6
|139
|20.1%
|183
|76.0%
|21
|206
|1
|2
|37
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|2.5
|28
|10.9
|120
|23.3%
|156
|76.9%
|24
|131
|0
|1
|38
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|2.5
|33
|13.0
|169
|19.5%
|212
|79.7%
|24
|149
|0
|2
|39
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|2.5
|30
|14.6
|175
|17.1%
|234
|74.8%
|25
|146
|0
|0
|40
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.3
|28
|13.0
|156
|17.9%
|193
|80.8%
|23
|130
|0
|0
|41
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|2.3
|30
|10.2
|133
|22.6%
|164
|81.1%
|23
|202
|0
|1
|42
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|2.2
|29
|16.7
|217
|13.4%
|251
|86.5%
|22
|170
|2
|0
|43
|ARI
|James Conner
|2.2
|20
|13.4
|121
|16.5%
|159
|76.1%
|14
|36
|0
|0
|44
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|2.2
|28
|15.2
|197
|14.2%
|253
|77.9%
|22
|223
|0
|1
|45
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|2.0
|26
|16.5
|214
|12.1%
|257
|83.3%
|19
|117
|0
|2
|46
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|2.0
|16
|10.3
|82
|19.5%
|99
|82.8%
|11
|77
|1
|1
|47
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|2.0
|14
|12.9
|90
|15.6%
|110
|81.8%
|8
|54
|0
|1
|48
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|1.9
|25
|5.2
|67
|37.3%
|72
|93.1%
|22
|96
|2
|0
|49
|DET
|David Montgomery
|1.8
|18
|10.6
|106
|17.0%
|149
|71.1%
|12
|106
|0
|1
|50
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|1.7
|20
|11.8
|142
|14.1%
|188
|75.5%
|17
|85
|0
|0
|51
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|1.7
|15
|6.3
|57
|26.3%
|79
|72.2%
|13
|90
|0
|0
|52
|MIA
|Jeff Wilson
|1.7
|10
|6.0
|36
|27.8%
|38
|94.7%
|9
|67
|0
|1
|53
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|1.6
|21
|11.2
|145
|14.5%
|181
|80.1%
|17
|119
|0
|2
|54
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|1.6
|16
|11.4
|114
|14.0%
|153
|74.5%
|12
|64
|0
|2
|55
|BAL
|Keaton Mitchell
|1.5
|9
|5.8
|35
|25.7%
|45
|77.8%
|7
|78
|0
|0
|56
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|1.5
|19
|6.1
|79
|24.1%
|104
|76.0%
|14
|72
|0
|1
|57
|LV
|Ameer Abdullah
|1.5
|19
|6.9
|90
|21.1%
|123
|73.2%
|14
|92
|0
|0
|58
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|1.4
|14
|9.3
|93
|15.1%
|110
|84.5%
|11
|86
|0
|1
|59
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|1.3
|17
|6.0
|78
|21.8%
|102
|76.5%
|12
|83
|0
|1
|60
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|1.3
|17
|8.9
|116
|14.7%
|145
|80.0%
|14
|74
|0
|0
|61
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|1.3
|14
|8.3
|91
|15.4%
|115
|79.1%
|11
|62
|0
|1
|62
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|1.2
|11
|8.4
|76
|14.5%
|112
|67.9%
|9
|34
|0
|0
|63
|TB
|Chase Edmonds
|1.1
|10
|4.3
|39
|25.6%
|47
|83.0%
|8
|44
|0
|0
|64
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|1.1
|13
|6.2
|74
|17.6%
|84
|88.1%
|9
|73
|0
|1
|65
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|1.0
|13
|5.0
|65
|20.0%
|84
|77.4%
|12
|82
|2
|0
|66
|TB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|1.0
|5
|4.0
|20
|25.0%
|24
|83.3%
|2
|2
|0
|1
|67
|HOU
|Mike Boone
|1.0
|9
|8.0
|72
|12.5%
|85
|84.7%
|7
|40
|0
|1
|68
|BUF
|Ty Johnson
|1.0
|5
|4.2
|21
|23.8%
|23
|91.3%
|5
|49
|1
|0
|69
|JAX
|D'Ernest Johnson
|0.9
|12
|5.2
|67
|17.9%
|85
|78.8%
|10
|140
|0
|1
|70
|CIN
|Chase Brown
|0.9
|6
|1.9
|13
|46.2%
|13
|100.0%
|6
|87
|1
|0
|71
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|0.8
|11
|8.6
|112
|9.8%
|145
|77.2%
|10
|130
|0
|0
|72
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|0.8
|11
|10.4
|135
|8.1%
|202
|66.8%
|7
|26
|0
|2
|73
|HOU
|Dare Ogunbowale
|0.8
|3
|7.5
|30
|10.0%
|36
|83.3%
|2
|18
|0
|0
|74
|ATL
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|0.7
|7
|5.9
|59
|11.9%
|62
|95.2%
|6
|29
|0
|0
|75
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|0.7
|6
|3.2
|29
|20.7%
|35
|82.9%
|4
|-1
|0
|1
|76
|LV
|Zamir White
|0.5
|6
|2.0
|22
|27.3%
|27
|81.5%
|6
|38
|0
|0
|77
|LAC
|Isaiah Spiller
|0.5
|3
|3.8
|23
|13.0%
|35
|65.7%
|3
|20
|0
|0
|78
|CHI
|Khari Blasingame
|0.4
|5
|2.8
|33
|15.2%
|48
|68.8%
|3
|2
|0
|1
|79
|DET
|Craig Reynolds
|0.4
|5
|4.7
|56
|8.9%
|66
|84.8%
|5
|47
|0
|0
|80
|CLE
|Pierre Strong
|0.4
|4
|3.4
|34
|11.8%
|49
|69.4%
|3
|38
|0
|0
|81
|SF
|Jordan Mason
|0.4
|3
|1.5
|12
|25.0%
|15
|80.0%
|2
|19
|0
|0
|82
|JAX
|Tank Bigsby
|0.3
|4
|2.7
|35
|11.4%
|46
|76.1%
|1
|6
|0
|0
|83
|LA
|Royce Freeman
|0.1
|1
|7.1
|50
|2.0%
|74
|67.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|84
|WAS
|Chris Rodriguez
|0.1
|1
|1.9
|13
|7.7%
|14
|92.9%
|1
|5
|0
|0