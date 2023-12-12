Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 15 Waivers Preview

Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 15 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 12, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Josh Jacobs (quad / TBD)

Alexander Mattison (ankle / TBD)

Jerome Ford (wrist / day-to-day)

Jacobs suffered his injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. It didn't look great, and he'll have a hard time avoiding an absence with the Raiders facing the Chargers on Thursday. Mattison also was unable to return to his team's game, after spraining his ankle early in the third quarter. Ford, on the other hand, was able to rejoin Cleveland's win over Jacksonville and received good news from X-rays on his injured wrist (no fracture). Ford is least likely of the three to miss time.

    

Missed Week 14

Isiah Pacheco (shoulder / day-to-day)

Aaron Jones (MCL / day-to-day)

Jonathan Taylor (thumb / week-to-week)

Rhamondre Stevenson (high ankle / week-to-week)

Elijah Mitchell (knee / day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / week-to-week)

Pacheco didn't practice last week, but if his shoulder injury is really just a contusion (as has been reported) he could be back as soon as this Sunday against the Patriots. Jones seemingly has an ever better chance to return this week, as he was a limited participant in practice ahead of Monday's eventual loss to the Giants. Taylor, meanwhile, appears more likely to miss another game, though it hasn't been confirmed yet by any means.

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Ezekiel Elliott - 91% snaps / 29 touches for 140 yards and a TD

James Cook - fourth straight game with 14+ PPR points on <50% snaps

D'Onta Foreman - 56% snaps / 14 of 18 RB opportunities (78%)

Chuba Hubbard - 77% snaps / 25 of 35 RB opps. (71%)

Ty Chandler - 79% snaps post-halftime / Mattison injury

 Zamir White - Jacobs injury

Chase Brown - 30% snaps / 11 touches for 105 yards and a TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 48% snaps / 15 of 22 RB opps. (68%)

 Rico Dowdle - 30% snaps pre-halftime / 13 of 37 RB opps (35%)

     

Trending Down 📉

Dameon Pierce - 15% snaps / five of 25 RB opportunities (20%)

Gus Edwards - 27% snaps / six of 19 RB opps. (32%)

Roschon Johnson - 27% snaps / one touch

Khalil Herbert - 17% snaps / three touches

Latavius Murray - 32% snaps / four of 26 RB opps (15%)

Joshua Kelley - 10% snaps / three of 26 RB opps (12%)

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Seattle Seahawks
  2. Baltimore Ravens

The Seahawks have preferred Kenneth Walker on run plays and Zach Charbonnet on passes for nearly the entire season, but the split flipped this past Sunday in a loss to San Francisco. Walker ran more than twice as many routes as the rookie and got a handful more snaps overall, but Charbonnet actually took one more carry (9-8). Maybe that has something to do with injuries, as it Walker's first week back from an oblique strain and Charbonnet suffered a bad knee contusion the week before. I'm not sure what to expect the next few weeks, apart from both having significant roles of some kind or another.

The Ravens are starting to clear up a bit, with Gus Edwards now having back-to-back games with single-digit touches on less than 30 percent of snaps. He'll still get short-yardage work and some early down carries, but Keaton Mitchell is preferred between the 20s and Justice Hill for two-minute/hurry-up work. Mitchell is the best fantasy play now, though still not a trustworthy one, especially with Baltimore having a tough schedule to close out the year.

    

On the Brink

  1. Washington Commanders
  2. Los Angeles Chargers

I'm not sure this is the right categorization for Washington, but I do think the Commanders backfield is worth watching closely after Brian Robinson suffered a hamstring injury right before the Week 14 bye. Maybe he's fine now, or maybe he's not. If not, it's hard to say how much we'll see Antonio Gibson take on an increased workload vs. how much of Robinson's typical role will go to rookie Chris Rodriguez - a similar power back who has looked pretty good in a few cameos this year.

The Chargers are a much different story. Reports of Austin Ekeler losing snaps proved inaccurate, as he actually played more than normal (71%) in a loss to the Broncos on Sunday and had his best fantasy game in a while. We did see Isaiah Spiller take over some of the snaps/touches that normally go to Joshua Kelley, and additional changes are possible down the stretch with Justin Herbert (finger) missing time out for the season and the Chargers falling out of the playoff race. It's better for Ekeler, in any case, if the Chargers ease up on his touches/snaps over the final month. He's scheduled for free agency, and given tense negotiations in the past I don't expect him back in Los Angeles.

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Ty Chandler - 22%

 D'Onta Foreman - 38%

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 50%

Zamir White - 2%

Jerick McKinnon - 41%

Chase Brown - 6%

Ameer Abdullah - 0%

Antonio Gibson (54%) doesn't quite meet the requirement for this list but is worth adding in any leagues where he's available, in case Brian Robinson's hamstring injury turns out to be serious. As mentioned above, I'd expect Chris Rodriguez to be involved if that happens; it just isn't clear if he'd take some/most/all of Robinson's usual workload.

Apart from Washington, we've got four potential Week 15 lead runners that are rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues. Foreman and Edwards-Helaire both had strong touch/carry shares this past Sunday, while Chandler and White may soon benefit from being the Last Man Standing in their respective teams' backfields. 

White's workload is probably the hardest to project, given that he's barely played this year. With Josh Jacobs healthy, Ameer Abdullah only handles the most obvious of passing situations. Abdullah could play more if Jacobs is out, or we could see White slide right in as a one-for-one replacement playing 70-to-80 percent of snaps. The third possibility involves a third guy getting involved, be it veteran special teamer Brandon Bolden, practice-squadder Since McCormick or a free-agent addition. A matchup with the Chargers means there's a real chance for White to have a big game, even if he's a replacement-level player in a terrible offense with an overmatched rookie QB

   

Bench Stashes

Tyjae Spears - 44%

Kenneth Gainwell - 31%

Rico Dowdle - 10%

Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 15%

D'Ernest Johnson - 9%

Isaiah Spiller - 1%

Jaleel McLaughlin - 10%

Jamaal Williams - 16%

    

Drop Candidates

Dameon Pierce - 65%

 Khalil Herbert - 57%

Tyler Allgeier - 50%

Roschon Johnson - 29%

Samaje Perine - 27%

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • R Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
  Sn/GmSn%SnapsR RateRun SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%GMs
1LAKyren Williams54.659.1%49117936.5%31260.8%876.9%9
2NYGSaquon Barkley50.262.5%50225250.2%25048.4%7511.6%10
3JAXTravis Etienne49.875.1%64727943.1%36866.9%8710.2%13
4TBRachaad White49.280.1%64025139.2%38985.2%13212.3%13
5SFChristian McCaffrey48.581.2%63028945.9%34187.6%9221.0%13
6DALTony Pollard47.372.6%61524740.2%36870.8%9210.1%13
7ATLBijan Robinson44.567.6%57922538.9%35490.3%13122.6%13
8LVJosh Jacobs44.576.6%57827247.1%30634.9%446.7%13
9NOAlvin Kamara44.052.1%44017640.0%26444.0%668.4%10
10CINJoe Mixon43.576.4%56623241.0%33430.6%307.8%13
11LACAustin Ekeler43.252.2%43216438.0%26844.7%639.3%10
12INDZack Moss39.556.5%47420342.8%27154.5%726.5%12
13NERhamondre Stevenson39.360.1%47118439.1%28765.7%9010.0%12
14PHID'Andre Swift38.859.1%50524548.5%26030.7%4313.1%13
15MINAlexander Mattison38.860.8%50419839.3%30638.2%558.3%13
16DETJahmyr Gibbs38.549.2%42415336.1%27149.3%7217.5%11
17CLEJerome Ford38.155.7%49519439.2%30171.4%11013.1%13
18KCIsiah Pacheco37.855.2%45421246.7%2425.6%75.7%12
19CARChuba Hubbard37.156.7%48219139.6%29166.2%1021.9%13
20MIARaheem Mostert36.959.0%48022947.7%25147.5%5817.3%13
21ARIJames Conner36.743.1%33017151.8%15915.3%227.3%9
22INDJonathan Taylor35.329.4%24710944.1%13829.5%3913.0%7
23BUFJames Cook34.853.6%45219342.7%25932.2%3913.1%13
24GBAJ Dillon34.656.4%45019743.8%25343.0%587.1%13
25NYJBreece Hall34.257.1%44517338.9%27232.7%519.0%13
26PITNajee Harris33.155.0%43021850.7%21212.6%187.0%13
27WASBrian Robinson33.150.8%43018442.8%24614.5%202.1%13
28HOUDevin Singletary32.851.7%42717039.8%25739.6%5711.7%13
29SEAKenneth Walker32.846.6%36117849.3%18311.5%1513.0%11
30DETDavid Montgomery32.337.5%32317453.9%14932.9%485.9%10
31TENDerrick Henry31.653.9%41124760.1%1643.1%43.9%13
32TENTyjae Spears31.553.8%41013031.7%28095.4%12521.5%13
33CHID'Onta Foreman30.328.9%24214359.1%996.2%95.0%8
34DENJavonte Williams30.047.5%36021258.9%1489.5%123.6%12
35WASAntonio Gibson29.842.2%3576417.9%29380.4%1117.3%12
36CHIKhalil Herbert29.628.3%23711849.8%11923.4%347.2%8
37SEAZach Charbonnet29.044.9%34811432.8%23451.5%6710.3%12
38PITJaylen Warren27.946.4%36314439.7%21986.7%12412.9%13
39CARMiles Sanders27.438.7%32913039.5%19929.2%459.4%12
40BALGus Edwards27.242.4%35320858.9%14528.5%373.1%13
41GBAaron Jones26.923.6%1888344.1%10522.2%3014.9%7
42PHIKenneth Gainwell26.637.3%31912639.5%19364.3%9017.9%12
43HOUDameon Pierce26.331.8%26315358.2%1103.5%56.8%10
44NEEzekiel Elliott25.842.9%33615345.5%18339.4%5410.1%13
45BALJustice Hill25.236.3%30211437.7%18856.2%737.3%12
46LACJoshua Kelley25.139.4%32612438.0%20251.8%737.4%13
47MIADe'Von Achane24.020.6%1687142.3%9718.0%2229.3%7
48CHIRoschon Johnson23.030.2%2539738.3%15653.1%7710.7%11
49NOJamaal Williams22.924.4%2069445.6%11228.0%425.3%9
50BUFLatavius Murray22.835.1%29611538.9%18158.7%7117.2%13
51ARIEmari Demercado22.529.4%2257232.0%15351.4%747.1%10
52CLEKareem Hunt22.527.8%24713253.4%11519.5%3011.3%11
53ATLTyler Allgeier21.632.8%28117963.7%10213.8%202.8%13
54LARoyce Freeman21.117.8%1487450.0%7417.5%2510.8%7
55GBPatrick Taylor20.618.0%1443423.6%11031.9%4318.8%7
56KCJerick McKinnon20.327.1%2234419.7%17983.1%10316.1%11
57DENSamaje Perine19.533.5%2547228.3%18270.6%8912.6%13
58NYGMatt Breida17.828.9%2328737.5%14544.5%699.1%13
59BALKeaton Mitchell17.312.5%1045956.7%454.6%613.5%6
60MIASalvon Ahmed16.416.1%1313627.5%9524.6%3032.8%8
61MINTy Chandler15.616.9%1406143.6%7914.6%215.7%9
62DALRico Dowdle14.121.6%1839954.1%8418.5%2412.0%13
63NYJDalvin Cook13.822.9%1797541.9%10412.2%196.7%13
64ATLCordarrelle Patterson12.814.9%1286651.6%6218.6%2753.9%10
65KCClyde Edwards-Helaire11.817.3%1425840.8%8410.5%137.7%12
66SFElijah Mitchell11.213.0%1016665.3%354.8%517.8%9
67CHIKhari Blasingame10.815.5%1308263.1%486.2%933.1%12
68MIAJeff Wilson10.88.0%652741.5%389.0%1116.9%6
69TBKe'Shawn Vaughn10.86.8%543055.6%245.2%80%5
70HOUDare Ogunbowale10.85.2%43716.3%3616.7%240%4
71HOUMike Boone10.711.6%961111.5%8540.3%5826.0%9
72DETCraig Reynolds10.314.4%1245846.8%6617.8%2617.7%12
73DENJaleel McLaughlin10.217.5%1336145.9%7212.7%1618.0%13
74LVAmeer Abdullah10.217.5%13296.8%12365.1%8212.9%13
75JAXD'Ernest Johnson9.915.0%1294434.1%8521.5%2817.1%13
76CLEPierre Strong9.710.9%974849.5%497.1%1116.5%10
77LACIsaiah Spiller9.26.7%552036.4%351.4%25.5%6
78TBChase Edmonds9.110.3%823542.7%479.7%159.8%9
79JAXTank Bigsby8.312.5%1086257.4%4610.8%1417.6%13
80BUFTy Johnson8.24.9%411843.9%230.8%10%5
81WASChris Rodriguez7.46.1%523873.1%143.6%50%7
82SFJordan Mason6.87.0%543972.2%154.8%50%8
83CINChase Brown5.14.9%362363.9%133.1%30%7
84LVZamir White4.56.5%492244.9%270.8%10%11

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
  Car/GmCar ShCarRu YdRu TDBTT/BTYPCYBCYAC
1NYGSaquon Barkley18.551.1%1857833827.04.232.691.54
2LVJosh Jacobs17.977.2%23380561320.83.452.201.26
3LARKyren Williams17.745.6%15980171710.85.043.691.35
4SFChristian McCaffrey17.458.4%2261177121321.45.213.152.06
5JACTravis Etienne16.860.0%2198069308.83.682.221.46
6TENDerrick Henry16.563.7%214875101515.84.092.411.68
7DETDavid Montgomery16.142.1%16177010189.64.782.831.95
8TBRachaad White15.560.5%20174551319.23.712.381.33
9CINJoe Mixon15.571.0%20176871318.73.822.461.36
10DALTony Pollard15.152.5%1967965279.14.062.311.75
11KCIsiah Pacheco14.754.7%17677961613.14.432.871.56
12NOAlvin Kamara14.539.6%14556451217.33.892.571.32
13INDZack Moss14.448.9%1737515539.44.342.711.64
14ARIJames Conner14.337.6%1296314207.24.893.401.49
15INDJonathan Taylor14.328.2%1004144129.74.141.952.19
16SEAKenneth Walker14.352.7%1576346199.44.042.831.21
17DENJavonte Williams14.249.0%17065011216.83.822.271.55
18MIARaheem Mostert14.151.3%183924162010.35.053.361.69
19PHID'Andre Swift13.745.6%17882241613.44.623.081.54
20LACAustin Ekeler13.642.2%13649751017.23.652.211.45
21HOUDameon Pierce13.339.1%13339121311.12.941.271.67
22PITNajee Harris13.249.1%1716904287.04.042.012.02
23NERhamondre Stevenson13.046.8%15661941512.93.971.981.99
24ATLBijan Robinson13.041.0%16979041414.94.672.971.70
25MINAlexander Mattison12.953.5%1686600632.53.932.381.55
26CHID'Onta Foreman12.925.4%1034314912.74.182.911.27
27CARChuba Hubbard12.848.8%16664441513.13.882.291.59
28CLEJerome Ford12.839.7%16669831414.44.202.721.48
29GBAJ Dillon12.650.6%1645741920.73.501.961.54
30BUFJames Cook12.545.3%1637891922.34.842.832.01
31WASBrian Robinson12.356.1%1606645209.54.152.431.73
32ATLTyler Allgeier11.736.9%15253231213.73.501.571.93
33DETJahmyr Gibbs11.633.5%12869261610.85.413.282.13
34BALGus Edwards11.335.3%14760510819.64.122.651.47
35NYJBreece Hall11.353.1%14762521910.54.252.271.98
36HOUDevin Singletary10.841.5%1415903722.94.182.751.43
37NEEzekiel Elliott10.340.2%13449721016.53.712.141.57
38CLEKareem Hunt10.126.6%1113617261.03.252.151.10
39CARMiles Sanders9.633.8%11539911112.53.471.651.82
40CHIKhalil Herbert9.518.7%763390811.34.462.382.08
41GBAaron Jones9.420.4%66245299.43.712.591.12
42MIADe'Von Achane9.017.6%635817126.89.225.763.46
43PITJaylen Warren8.431.3%1096123275.65.613.542.07
44SEAZach Charbonnet7.931.9%9541211110.94.342.471.86
45LACJoshua Kelley7.530.1%973822617.33.942.211.73
46NOJamaal Williams7.017.2%631900324.03.021.751.27
47LARRoyce Freeman6.719.2%67301288.44.492.492.00
48DALRico Dowdle5.820.1%753072517.44.092.391.71
49BUFLatavius Murray5.620.3%732893245.03.962.401.56
50TENTyjae Spears5.621.7%733581129.34.903.141.77
51BALJustice Hill5.515.9%662903117.54.393.171.23
52BALKeaton Mitchell5.49.1%383232411.38.505.133.37
53PHIKenneth Gainwell5.316.2%632352421.53.732.371.37
54ARIEmari Demercado5.215.2%522101232.04.042.871.17
55NYJDalvin Cook5.123.8%662100711.43.181.951.23
56CHIRoschon Johnson5.013.5%552381515.84.333.041.29
57SFElijah Mitchell4.911.4%441490316.03.391.911.48
58DENJaleel McLaughlin4.316.1%563211326.05.733.542.20
59KCClyde Edwards-Helaire4.315.8%51179178.63.512.710.80
60NYGMatt Breida4.014.4%521411233.02.711.631.08
61WASAntonio Gibson3.816.1%461930108.34.202.092.11
62MINTy Chandler3.815.6%492031320.74.143.021.12
63MIAJeff Wilson3.76.2%2296000.04.362.551.82
64ATLCordarrelle Patterson3.38.0%331370139.04.152.301.85
65TBChase Edmonds3.28.7%29950137.03.281.971.31
66DETCraig Reynolds3.210.7%411791146.04.372.541.83
67DENSamaje Perine3.011.2%391821515.84.672.412.26
68LACIsaiah Spiller3.05.6%18460121.02.561.610.94
69CLEPierre Strong2.99.1%381731141.04.553.471.08
70GBPatrick Taylor2.96.2%20101039.35.053.601.45
71WASChris Rodriguez2.810.9%31154056.44.972.842.13
72JACTank Bigsby2.89.9%3686257.42.391.420.97
73JACD'Ernest Johnson2.69.3%34102000.03.002.180.82
74CINChase Brown2.46.7%19920125.04.841.473.37
75LOSRonnie Rivers2.23.7%1357000.04.383.231.15
76BUFTy Johnson2.14.2%15510120.03.401.531.87
77SFJordan Mason2.17.0%271473129.05.443.561.89
78KCJerick McKinnon1.55.3%17491139.02.882.470.41
79LVZamir White1.56.6%2054000.02.701.850.85
80LASAmeer Abdullah0.52.0%642000.07.005.671.33

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • Rt/G = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  Tg/GTgtRT/GRTsTPRRPa SnRt/PSRecYdsTDDrop
1NOAlvin Kamara7.47422.122133.5%26483.7%6340211
2LACAustin Ekeler5.45423.123123.4%26886.2%3634415
3DETJahmyr Gibbs5.35823.125422.8%27193.7%4528803
4NYJBreece Hall5.16617.622928.8%27284.2%5243535
5SFChristian McCaffrey4.86322.929821.1%34187.4%5243750
6ATLBijan Robinson4.76122.429121.0%35482.2%4032037
7DALTony Pollard4.55822.829619.6%36880.4%4928501
8NYGSaquon Barkley4.44420.020022.0%25080.0%3118342
9LAKyren Williams4.33925.923316.7%31274.7%2518932
10JAXTravis Etienne4.35620.827120.7%36873.6%4438312
11GBAaron Jones4.33013.69531.6%10590.5%1916913
12NERhamondre Stevenson4.35118.722422.8%28778.0%3823805
13LVJosh Jacobs4.25417.823123.4%30675.5%3729606
14TENTyjae Spears4.25416.120925.8%28074.6%3928103
15TBRachaad White4.15324.531916.6%38982.0%4841921
16PITJaylen Warren4.15312.416132.9%21973.5%4227202
17CINJoe Mixon3.95121.227618.5%33482.6%4232712
18CLEJerome Ford3.85019.124820.2%30182.4%3522736
19WASAntonio Gibson3.74419.923918.4%29381.6%3732221
20MIADe'Von Achane3.62513.49426.6%9796.9%1812520
21PHID'Andre Swift3.54516.521520.9%26082.7%3620811
22DENJavonte Williams3.44110.212233.6%14882.4%3218022
23BUFJames Cook3.44417.422619.5%25987.3%3839132
24DENSamaje Perine3.44411.014330.8%18278.6%4037801
25KCIsiah Pacheco3.23817.921517.7%24288.8%3320911
26MINAlexander Mattison3.24117.923317.6%30676.1%2717437
27NEEzekiel Elliott3.03911.214626.7%18379.8%3122610
28CARMiles Sanders2.93513.316021.9%19980.4%2212602
29CHIKhalil Herbert2.92312.910322.3%11986.6%1410311
30MIASalvon Ahmed2.92311.08826.1%9592.6%168811
31INDZack Moss2.83417.020416.7%27175.3%2417212
32WASBrian Robinson2.83615.520217.8%24682.1%2932633
33INDJonathan Taylor2.71917.612315.4%13889.1%1613711
34KCJerick McKinnon2.62913.014320.3%17979.9%2217332
35CARChuba Hubbard2.63416.321216.0%29172.9%3017400
36SEAKenneth Walker2.52812.613920.1%18376.0%2120612
37CHIRoschon Johnson2.52810.912023.3%15676.9%2413101
38PITNajee Harris2.53313.016919.5%21279.7%2414902
39SEAZach Charbonnet2.53014.617517.1%23474.8%2514600
40PHIKenneth Gainwell2.32813.015617.9%19380.8%2313000
41TENDerrick Henry2.33010.213322.6%16481.1%2320201
42MIARaheem Mostert2.22916.721713.4%25186.5%2217020
43ARIJames Conner2.22013.412116.5%15976.1%143600
44GBAJ Dillon2.22815.219714.2%25377.9%2222301
45HOUDevin Singletary2.02616.521412.1%25783.3%1911702
46CHID'Onta Foreman2.01610.38219.5%9982.8%117711
47GBPatrick Taylor2.01412.99015.6%11081.8%85401
48DENJaleel McLaughlin1.9255.26737.3%7293.1%229620
49DETDavid Montgomery1.81810.610617.0%14971.1%1210601
50BALJustice Hill1.72011.814214.1%18875.5%178500
51MINTy Chandler1.7156.35726.3%7972.2%139000
52MIAJeff Wilson1.7106.03627.8%3894.7%96701
53BUFLatavius Murray1.62111.214514.5%18180.1%1711902
54ARIEmari Demercado1.61611.411414.0%15374.5%126402
55BALKeaton Mitchell1.595.83525.7%4577.8%77800
56NYJDalvin Cook1.5196.17924.1%10476.0%147201
57LVAmeer Abdullah1.5196.99021.1%12373.2%149200
58HOUDameon Pierce1.4149.39315.1%11084.5%118601
59ATLTyler Allgeier1.3176.07821.8%10276.5%128301
60NYGMatt Breida1.3178.911614.7%14580.0%147400
61CLEKareem Hunt1.3148.39115.4%11579.1%116201
62NOJamaal Williams1.2118.47614.5%11267.9%93400
63TBChase Edmonds1.1104.33925.6%4783.0%84400
64KCClyde Edwards-Helaire1.1136.27417.6%8488.1%97301
65DALRico Dowdle1.0135.06520.0%8477.4%128220
66TBKe'Shawn Vaughn1.054.02025.0%2483.3%2201
67HOUMike Boone1.098.07212.5%8584.7%74001
68BUFTy Johnson1.054.22123.8%2391.3%54910
69JAXD'Ernest Johnson0.9125.26717.9%8578.8%1014001
70CINChase Brown0.961.91346.2%13100.0%68710
71BALGus Edwards0.8118.61129.8%14577.2%1013000
72LACJoshua Kelley0.81110.41358.1%20266.8%72602
73HOUDare Ogunbowale0.837.53010.0%3683.3%21800
74ATLCordarrelle Patterson0.775.95911.9%6295.2%62900
75SFElijah Mitchell0.763.22920.7%3582.9%4-101
76LVZamir White0.562.02227.3%2781.5%63800
77LACIsaiah Spiller0.533.82313.0%3565.7%32000
78CHIKhari Blasingame0.452.83315.2%4868.8%3201
79DETCraig Reynolds0.454.7568.9%6684.8%54700
80CLEPierre Strong0.443.43411.8%4969.4%33800
81SFJordan Mason0.431.51225.0%1580.0%21900
82JAXTank Bigsby0.342.73511.4%4676.1%1600
83LARoyce Freeman0.117.1502.0%7467.6%0000
84WASChris Rodriguez0.111.9137.7%1492.9%1500

       

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
