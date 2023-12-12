Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 15 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Shane Steichen said they will see how the week goes with Jonathan Taylor (thumb), JuJu Brents (quad), Braden Smith (knee).

Pacheco didn't practice last week, but if his shoulder injury is really just a contusion ( as has been reported ) he could be back as soon as this Sunday against the Patriots. Jones seemingly has an ever better chance to return this week, as he was a limited participant in practice ahead of Monday's eventual loss to the Giants. Taylor, meanwhile, appears more likely to miss another game, though it hasn't been confirmed yet by any means.

Jacobs suffered his injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. It didn't look great, and he'll have a hard time avoiding an absence with the Raiders facing the Chargers on Thursday. Mattison also was unable to return to his team's game, after spraining his ankle early in the third quarter. Ford, on the other hand, was able to rejoin Cleveland's win over Jacksonville and received good news from X-rays on his injured wrist (no fracture). Ford is least likely of the three to miss time.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Josh Jacobs (quad / TBD)

Alexander Mattison (ankle / TBD)

Jerome Ford (wrist / day-to-day)

Missed Week 14

Isiah Pacheco (shoulder / day-to-day)

Aaron Jones (MCL / day-to-day)

Jonathan Taylor (thumb / week-to-week)

Rhamondre Stevenson (high ankle / week-to-week)

Elijah Mitchell (knee / day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / week-to-week)

Shane Steichen said they will see how the week goes with Jonathan Taylor (thumb), JuJu Brents (quad), Braden Smith (knee). Plan is for JT to play again this season, Steichen added. E.J. Speed (knee) is doing "alright" after practicing last Friday, but not playing.

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Ezekiel Elliott - 91% snaps / 29 touches for 140 yards and a TD

James Cook - fourth straight game with 14+ PPR points on <50% snaps

D'Onta Foreman - 56% snaps / 14 of 18 RB opportunities (78%)

Chuba Hubbard - 77% snaps / 25 of 35 RB opps. (71%)

Ty Chandler - 79% snaps post-halftime / Mattison injury

Zamir White - Jacobs injury

Chase Brown - 30% snaps / 11 touches for 105 yards and a TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 48% snaps / 15 of 22 RB opps. (68%)

Rico Dowdle - 30% snaps pre-halftime / 13 of 37 RB opps (35%)

Trending Down 📉

Dameon Pierce - 15% snaps / five of 25 RB opportunities (20%)

Gus Edwards - 27% snaps / six of 19 RB opps. (32%)

Roschon Johnson - 27% snaps / one touch

Khalil Herbert - 17% snaps / three touches

Latavius Murray - 32% snaps / four of 26 RB opps (15%)

Joshua Kelley - 10% snaps / three of 26 RB opps (12%)

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens

The Seahawks have preferred Kenneth Walker on run plays and Zach Charbonnet on passes for nearly the entire season, but the split flipped this past Sunday in a loss to San Francisco. Walker ran more than twice as many routes as the rookie and got a handful more snaps overall, but Charbonnet actually took one more carry (9-8). Maybe that has something to do with injuries, as it Walker's first week back from an oblique strain and Charbonnet suffered a bad knee contusion the week before. I'm not sure what to expect the next few weeks, apart from both having significant roles of some kind or another.

The Ravens are starting to clear up a bit, with Gus Edwards now having back-to-back games with single-digit touches on less than 30 percent of snaps. He'll still get short-yardage work and some early down carries, but Keaton Mitchell is preferred between the 20s and Justice Hill for two-minute/hurry-up work. Mitchell is the best fantasy play now, though still not a trustworthy one, especially with Baltimore having a tough schedule to close out the year.

On the Brink

Washington Commanders Los Angeles Chargers

I'm not sure this is the right categorization for Washington, but I do think the Commanders backfield is worth watching closely after Brian Robinson suffered a hamstring injury right before the Week 14 bye. Maybe he's fine now, or maybe he's not. If not, it's hard to say how much we'll see Antonio Gibson take on an increased workload vs. how much of Robinson's typical role will go to rookie Chris Rodriguez - a similar power back who has looked pretty good in a few cameos this year.

The Chargers are a much different story. Reports of Austin Ekeler losing snaps proved inaccurate, as he actually played more than normal (71%) in a loss to the Broncos on Sunday and had his best fantasy game in a while. We did see Isaiah Spiller take over some of the snaps/touches that normally go to Joshua Kelley, and additional changes are possible down the stretch with Justin Herbert (finger) missing time out for the season and the Chargers falling out of the playoff race. It's better for Ekeler, in any case, if the Chargers ease up on his touches/snaps over the final month. He's scheduled for free agency, and given tense negotiations in the past I don't expect him back in Los Angeles.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Ty Chandler - 22%

D'Onta Foreman - 38%

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 50%

Zamir White - 2%

Jerick McKinnon - 41%

Chase Brown - 6%

Ameer Abdullah - 0%

Antonio Gibson (54%) doesn't quite meet the requirement for this list but is worth adding in any leagues where he's available, in case Brian Robinson's hamstring injury turns out to be serious. As mentioned above, I'd expect Chris Rodriguez to be involved if that happens; it just isn't clear if he'd take some/most/all of Robinson's usual workload.

Apart from Washington, we've got four potential Week 15 lead runners that are rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues. Foreman and Edwards-Helaire both had strong touch/carry shares this past Sunday, while Chandler and White may soon benefit from being the Last Man Standing in their respective teams' backfields.

White's workload is probably the hardest to project, given that he's barely played this year. With Josh Jacobs healthy, Ameer Abdullah only handles the most obvious of passing situations. Abdullah could play more if Jacobs is out, or we could see White slide right in as a one-for-one replacement playing 70-to-80 percent of snaps. The third possibility involves a third guy getting involved, be it veteran special teamer Brandon Bolden, practice-squadder Since McCormick or a free-agent addition. A matchup with the Chargers means there's a real chance for White to have a big game, even if he's a replacement-level player in a terrible offense with an overmatched rookie QB

Bench Stashes

Tyjae Spears - 44%

Kenneth Gainwell - 31%

Rico Dowdle - 10%

Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 15%

D'Ernest Johnson - 9%

Isaiah Spiller - 1%

Jaleel McLaughlin - 10%

Jamaal Williams - 16%

Drop Candidates

Dameon Pierce - 65%

Khalil Herbert - 57%

Tyler Allgeier - 50%

Roschon Johnson - 29%

Samaje Perine - 27%

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

R Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays

R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for

P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for

3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)

BT = Broken Tackles

BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)

YPC = Yards Per Carry

YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)

YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲