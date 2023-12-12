NFL Waiver Wire: Week 15 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Bye weeks are done, fantasy playoff are upon us and we have three Saturday games this week. The old saying goes "dance with the one you brought," but fantasy football is completely different. Don't be afraid to bench a staple of your lineup for a better option in the fantasy playoffs.

Interesting stat: every team that had a Week 13 bye won in Week 14, except the Raiders who played the Vikings, which was an impossible scenario. Bye weeks are done, fantasy playoff are upon us and we have three Saturday games this week. The old saying goes "dance with the one you brought," but fantasy football is completely different. Don't be afraid to bench a staple of your lineup for a better option in the fantasy playoffs.

Quarterback

Primary Targets

Matthew Stafford, LAR - He's rostered in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues, so it's worse than a coin flip whether he's available. Stafford has been outstanding his last few games and has the best possible matchup a quarterback can have on paper facing the Commanders this week. FAAB: $8-$16

Secondary Targets

Jake Browning, CIN - Is Joe Burrow's job in jeopardy? I kid, I kid. Browning is making a case to be an optimal trade candidate for the Bengals and could be dealt for a high pick(s) in the offseason if he continues his success. He scored 28.5 and 30.2 fantasy points the last two weeks (a rushing touchdown in each game) and has a 9.1 yards per attempt in 102 pass attempts this season. Outside of the Ravens he's had good matchups and has plenty of weapons at his disposal (more on that later). The next three weeks aren't bad as each opponent ranks 10th or worst against quarterbacks. FAAB: $3-$6

Joe Flacco, CLE - Flacco still throws a pretty deep ball and has shown a good rapport with David Njoku. He has two great matchups coming up — the Bears at home and the Texans on the road. Both teams rank poorly against wide receivers and Amari Cooper being healthy helps (providing he doesn't keep fumbling). There have been enough injuries at the position that he could be a realistic option for your team in the playoffs. FAAB; $3-$6

Nick Mullens, MIN - I'd prefer Browning over Mullens at this point, but Mullens could have a bigger fantasy impact the next two weeks. After entering in the fourth quarter Sunday in relief of Joshua Dobbs, Mullens likely will be the man with the Vikings clinging to playoffs aspirations. It's doubtful Dobbs, a nice story for a bit, gets another start outside of an injury. Mullens will get to practice with the first string this week and has a great set of receivers to target — Justin Jefferson (chest) hopes to play. The next two weeks, the Vikings face Cincinnati and Detroit, who rank 25th and 29th, respectively, against quarterbacks. FAAB: $3-$6

Running Back

Primary Targets

Ty Chandler, MIN - Alexander Mattison is dealing with an ankle injury and it sounds like it could cost him time. Chandler already had a piece of this timeshare with Mattison and finished Sunday's game with 15 touches. If Mattison is out this week, 15-plus touches is a reasonable expectation for Chandler. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Chase Brown, CIN - "Batman Forever:"

Edward Nygma (Jim Carrey):

-- And you are?

-- Chase.

-- [kissing her hand] And what a grand pursuit you must be.

Is Chase Daniel available for a depth spot on the quarterback chart? I'm sure those who had Ja'Marr Chase in their starting lineups were elated and then disappointed at which Chase scored Sunday. After racking up 105 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, Brown deserves a mention, and he has fantasy potential. Brown had 17 carries the last two weeks and was essentially brought in to replace Samaje Perine, who at times, made a fantasy impact with the Bengals. He has elite speed (4.43 40) and should continue to get around double-digit touches. FAAB: $4-$8

Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, LV - My contract obligates me to make bad jokes, so I'll point out the Twins beat the Athletics (think about it) 3-0 on Sunday. Josh Jacobs sustained a knee injury and I'll be shocked if he's ready to turn around and play Thursday night. It's kind of tough to know who would be the better fantasy contributor, but if I had to choose, I'd go with White. I'm guessing Abdullah would get the third-down, change-of-pace work but White, being the bigger back, would get the bulk of early down carries and goal-line work. FAAB: White $3-$6, Abdullah $2-$4

Wide Receiver

Secondary Targets

Odell Beckham, BAL - Beckham made a couple spectacular plays Sunday, twisting his body twice to make diving catches and on one had the presence to roll toward the end zone and extend the football for the score. He has double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games and has an excellent matchup this week at Jacksonville. FAAB: $3-$6

Hail Mary

Jonathan Mingo, CAR - I love Mingo; he has a great skill set and all of the tools to be a No. 1 wide receiver. But there's a limit to his upside with quarterback Bryce Young, who hasn't thrown for more than 200 yards in any of his last six games. Long-term he's has great upside; he just needs a quarterback to get him the ball. FAAB: $1-$2

Tight End

Secondary Targets

Cade Otton, TB - Things could only get better for Otton after he didn't even get a target against the Panthers in Week 13. On Sunday, he had caught two of five targets with a TD. His numbers have been down when he's had tough matchup but decent when they have been more favorable. Fortunately, he faces teams that rank 14th, 21st and 25th (in that order) the next three games, which could make him a fantasy option. FAAB: $2-$4