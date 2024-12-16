Michael Wilson News: Little output on two catches

Wilson caught both of his targets for nine yards during Sunday's 30-17 win against the Patriots.

Wilson's 74 percent snap share Sunday was in the range of his norm this season, but TE Trey McBride (10 targets), WR Marvin Harrison (six) and RB James Conner (five) continue to dominate the attention of QB Kyler Murray. Wilson has recorded multiple receptions in five consecutive contests, a span in which he's accrued a 14-199-1 line on 20 targets. He'll continue on in his modest role in the Cardinals offense this coming Sunday at Carolina.