Myles Garrett News: Good to go against Baltimore
Garrett (thigh) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garrett was a DNP in the first two sessions of the week due to a thigh issue, but his limited participation in Thursday's practice was enough for him to shed an injury tag heading into Saturday's regular-season finale. The All-Pro defensive end is coming off a two-sack performance against the Dolphins this past Sunday, which brought him up to 14.0 sacks on the season.
