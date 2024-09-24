Najee Harris Injury: Should be fine for Week 4

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Harris' apparent right arm injury isn't a concern, and the running back is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports. "Naj will be ready to rock and roll," Tomlin said.

Harris showed no obvious sign of being limited by an injury in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers, as he took on a normal offensive snap share (58 percent) and handled heavy volume (18 carries, five targets). However, Harris' health suddenly came into question Monday, when he was spotted in the Pittsburgh locker room sporting a sling on his right arm. Based on Tomlin's comments, Harris might have been wearing the sling strictly as a precaution, and the coach didn't suggest that the running back's practice participation this week would be affected as a result. Assuming Harris is confirmed to be a full participant during Wednesday's session, he should be in the clear to handle another big workload in Indianapolis, especially with the availability of top backup Jaylen Warren (knee) looking much murkier.