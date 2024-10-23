Nico Collins Injury: On track with recovery

Collins has experienced no setbacks with his recovery from the right hamstring injury he sustained Oct. 6, and the expectation remains that he'll be able to return from injured reserve when first eligible Nov. 10 against the Lions, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins was given a projected 3-to-4-week recovery timeline after suffering the injury, but the Texans opted to err on the side of caution by placing him on IR, which ensured that he would miss at least four games. With Collins' recovery thus far going swimmingly, he looks like he'll be able to step back in as the Texans' No. 1 wideout in a couple weeks, provided he's not slowed by the hamstring injury once he eventually returns to practice Week 10.