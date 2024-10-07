Nico Collins Injury: Viewed as day-to-day

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills that Collins is day-to-day after exiting the game with a hamstring injury, Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press reports.

Collins played just nine snaps and produced a 2-78-1 receiving line on his two targets before exiting the game early in the second quarter, when he tweaked his hamstring while legging out a 67-yard touchdown. Though the day-to-day label offers hope that Collins might be ready to return to action for next Sunday's game against the Patriots, the receiver's history of soft-tissue injuries could prompt the Texans to exercise some caution. Collins missed two games last season due to calf issues, and he had been listed on the Texans' injury report ahead of Week 4 with a hamstring issue before turning in a 12-catch, 151-yard effort in a win over the Jaguars.