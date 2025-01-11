Nico Collins News: Keys victory for Texans

Collins recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers.

The Texans offense was stalled early, though Collins made several big plays to serve as the key playmaker in the win. His biggest contributions came on the team's first touchdown drive late in the second quarter, when he delivered a 37-yard gain followed by a 13-yard touchdown catch three plays later. The performance marked Collins' highest yardage total in three career playoff games and marked his first 100-yard performance since Week 13.