Nico Collins headshot

Nico Collins News: Tops 1,000 yards on limited snaps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Collins recorded five receptions on five targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans.

Collins played for much of the first quarter but had his snap count limited with the Texans locked into the fourth seed of the AFC regardless of the outcome of Sunday's games. He drew four targets from C.J. Stroud on the team's opening possession, highlighted by long gains of 14 and 11 yards as well as a two-yard touchdown. That was enough to push him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, which is particularly impressive considering he missed five games with a hamstring injury. Collins will enter the postseason as Stroud's top target in a matchup against either the Chargers or Steelers.

