Noah Brown: Catches three passes

Brown caught each of his three targets for 29 yards in a 38-33 win over the Bengals on Monday.

Brown's 58 percent snap share was second among Washington wide receivers, but still less than what a starter would normally get. He again ceded work in two-wide sets to Dyami Brown, while Luke McCaffrey subbed in as the No. 3 receiver and primary slot man for three-wide formations. The former Cowboy and Texan has made the most of his limited chances in two games, catching all six targets for 85 yards, so it's possible Brown gets more playing time in Week 4 at Arizona.