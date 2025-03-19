Fantasy Football
Noah Brown News: Feeling better after 2024 injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Brown has resumed working out, and he said Tuesday that he'll "come back stronger" after missing the end of last season with a kidney injury, Commanders Wire reports.

Released by the Texans last summer after they overbooked at wide receiver, Brown landed on his feet in Washington and quickly earned the No. 2 receiver job. He averaged 3.2 catches for 41.2 yards in 11 games, albeit with his lone TD coming on a hail mary, before a kidney laceration in early December brought his season to an early end. The Commanders re-signed Brown last week on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, which is similar to what he got from the Texans at the same time last year before a trade for Stefon Diggs made him expendable. The Commanders have also made a major trade for a veteran wide receiver, adding Deebo Samuel, but they don't have great depth after losing Dyami Brown (Jaguars) and Olamide Zaccheaus (Bears) in free agency. While Noah Brown's depth-chart standing could still take a hit as the offseason progresses, he's a clear favorite for the No. 3 receiver job amongst players currently on the roster.

