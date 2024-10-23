Noah Brown News: Targeted once in win

Brown caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Brown's one target and one catch in Week 7 were both season lows in the five games he's played so far in 2024. The 28-year-old wideout played the second-most wide receiver snaps (42) in the contest, just behind Terry McLaurin (49). Brown has continued to see his role grow throughout the early part of the season, and its possible that he could eventually be considered a weekly starter for fantasy if he can make the most of his opportunities in Washington's passing attack. It may be difficult to take a step forward in Week 8, however, as the Commanders could be without rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (ribs) when they square off against the Bears.