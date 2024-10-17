Noah Brown News: Upgrades to full practice

Brown (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Brown missed Week 5 with the groin injury but then returned for Sunday's 30-23 loss to Baltimore and caught four of his team-high eight targets for 58 yards. He handled 66 percent snap share and 66 percent route share -- right around his season norms, and a good estimate of what to expect this Sunday against Carolina. Brown has caught either three or four passes in each of his four appearances for Washington, but last week was his first time drawing more than four targets in a game.