Olamide Zaccheaus Injury: Reps capped in Thursday's practice

Zaccheaus (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Zaccheaus' practice reps were capped for the second day in a row, and he'll likely need to advance to full participation Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game against the Giants. If available for the Week 9 contest, Zaccheaus will likely represent a secondary option in the Washington passing game behind wideouts Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown and tight end Zach Ertz. Zaccheaus has yet to find the end zone in eight appearances this season and has been held under 30 receiving yards in all but one of those outings.