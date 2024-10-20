Olamide Zaccheaus News: Four receptions

Zaccheaus recorded four receptions on six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Zaccheaus saw six targets for the second consecutive game to match his season high, though his fantasy intrigue remains muted as he continues to work in short areas of the field. While he's translated his 12 targets combined across the last two games into eight receptions, he's turned that into only 52 yards. In seven total matchups this season, Zaccheaus has topped 30 yards just once.