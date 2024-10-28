Olamide Zaccheaus News: No targets on 18 routes

Zaccheaus finished without a target despite running 18 routes in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears.

His route share (45 percent) and snap share (35 percent) weren't far off from season-long norms, but Zaccheaus uncharacteristically finished without a target. His target rate for the season is still at a lofty 26 percent, just without the consistent playing time for it to really matter outside of the deepest fantasy leagues. Zaccheaus is this unlikely to put up a big stat line Week 9 at the Giants.