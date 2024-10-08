Olamide Zaccheaus News: Targeted three times

Zaccheaus caught one of three targets for 10 yards in a 34-13 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Zaccheaus actually got more playing time than he had the week before when he was targeted on six of his nine routes and caught all six passes for 85 yards . With fellow wideout Noah Brown (groin) inactive, Zaccheaus' snap share jumped from 25 percent in Week 4 to 51 percent in Week 5. With or without Brown in the lineup, none of Washington's wideouts besides Terry McLaurin will be a good bet to draw more than three or four targets Week 6 at Baltimore.