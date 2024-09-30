Parris Campbell News: Back on practice squad

Campbell reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With both A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) sidelined Week 4, Campbell earned his biggest workload of the season yet Sunday at Tampa Bay, finishing second among Eagles wide receivers behind Jahan Dotson (49 snaps) with 48 of 57 offensive snaps. Campbell paced the position group with four catches (on four targets), which he turned into 17 yards and one touchdown. Philadelphia has a Week 5 bye, giving Brown and Smith time in their respective recoveries to get healthy before the team's next game Sunday, Oct. 13 against the Browns. The Eagles also have used three elevations on Campbell, meaning he must be signed to the active roster in order to contribute Week 6 and beyond.