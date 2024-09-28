Fantasy Football
Parris Campbell News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 28, 2024

The Eagles elevated Campbell to their active roster Saturday.

With DeVonta Smith (concussion) and A.J. Brown (hamstring) both ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Campbell's elevation ensures depth at wide receiver. The 27-year-old wideout is joining Philadelphia's active roster for the second consecutive game after posting two catches for 13 yards over 33 offensive snaps during the Eagles' Week 3 win over the Saints. Campbell is expected to be involved in Philadelphia's offensive game plan, but he'll still likely be playing behind Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson.

