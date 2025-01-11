Pat Freiermuth News: Closes season with 15 yards

Freiermuth recorded three receptions on four targets for 15 yards in Saturday's 28-14 loss to the Ravens.

Freiermuth dropped a short pass on Pittsburgh's first play from scrimmage, which set the tone for his production in the game. His longest catch went for only nine yards, leading to a difficult close to the campaign. Even so, Freiermuth put together arguably his most well-rounded regular season as a pro, setting a career-high in receptions (65) while matching his career-best with seven touchdowns. After signing an extension last offseason, he'll be a key contributor to the Steelers offense in 2025.