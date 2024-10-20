Pat Freiermuth News: Gains 51 yards in SNF win

Freiermuth brought in two of three targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Freiermuth finished second in receiving for the Steelers behind star wideout George Pickens (5-111-1). The 25-year-old Freiermuth did most of his damage on a 44-yard reception from new starting quarterback Russell Wilson in the lopsided victory. The starting tight end had only topped 50 yards in receiving just once during interim starter Justin Fields' six starts this season. The change at quarterback in Pittsburgh could spark an upward trend in Freiermuth's fantasy value heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Giants.