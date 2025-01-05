Raheem Blackshear News: Efficient in regular-season finale

Blackshear rushed four times for 47 yards in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons.

The Virginia Tech product returned to his reserve role, playing behind Miles Sanders, who delivered a monster performance in Sunday's overtime win with 20 touches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Blackshear was extremely effective with his limited opportunities, rushing for 47 yards on just four carries (11.8 yards per carry), including a 27-yard run in the second quarter that helped set up a Panthers touchdown. The 26-year-old appeared in 16 games for Carolina this season, totaling 80 rushing yards on just 15 carries. He also added 791 kick return yards and 145 punt return yards, serving as the Panthers' primary return specialist throughout the year.