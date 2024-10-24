Raheem Blackshear News: Logs full practice Thursday

Blackshear (shoulder) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session.

Despite suffering a dislocated shoulder during the Panthers' Week 7 loss to the Commanders, Blackshear has been able to log consecutive full practices to start the week. He's listed as day-to-day with the injury, but it appears that he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Blackshear has logged 589 kick-return yards and 94 punt-return yards.