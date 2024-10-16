Rashid Shaheed Injury: Meniscus surgery on tap

Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Shaheed is slated to undergo surgery on a meniscus injury and may be placed on injured reserve, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Shaheed thus will join Chris Olave (concussion) as out for Week 7 action, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the former's procedure will determine if he misses multiple weeks or even the rest of the campaign. With their top two wide receivers sidelined Thursday, the Saints will turn to Mason Tipton, Cedrick Wilson (ankle) and Bub Means at the position, while Equanimeous St. Brown, Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis and Jermaine Jackson are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.