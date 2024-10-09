Rashod Bateman Injury: Bothered by groin injury

Bateman didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Bateman had his usual role in Sunday's 41-38 overtime win at Cincinnati, handling 62 percent snap share and 77 percent route share while catching four passes for a season-high 58 yards and a TD on a season-high eight targets. Practice reports the next couple days should give a better idea if Bateman is truly at risk of missing Sunday's home game against the Commanders. Coach John Harbaugh seemed to downplay the injury Wednesday, noting that Bateman and others were merely dealing with normal "after-game type of things," per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com.