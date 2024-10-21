Rashod Bateman News: Makes most of four targets on MNF

Bateman caught all four of his targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Nobody on the Ravens saw more than four targets as Lamar Jackson spread the wealth en route to five touchdown passes, but Bateman made the most of his opportunities with a 59-yard catch in the second quarter and a 49-yard touchdown reception in the third. Bateman has yet to record more than four catches in a game this season, but he's averaging a robust 18.8 yards per reception and has scored in three of his last five games. Up next for Bateman and the Ravens is a trip to Cleveland in Week 8.