Robert Woods Injury: May be out Week 6

Woods (foot) is in line to miss Sunday's game at New England, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Woods showed up on the Texans' practice report last week due to a foot injury, which sidelined him Thursday, limited his reps Friday and resulted in a questionable tag for Week 5 action. He suited up this past Sunday against the Bills and played 24 percent of the snaps, but he also wasn't targeted for the third time in five games this season. It appears Woods may have aggravated the issue, considering he hasn't practiced this week and now is trending toward his first absence of the campaign. Friday's injury report ultimately may rule him out for Week 6.