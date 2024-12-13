Roger McCreary Injury: Questionable for Week 15

McCreary (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary appeared poised to return in Week 15 after opening the Titans' week of practice with consecutive full sessions. However, he downgraded to practicing in a limited capacity Friday, which suggests he may have had a setback with his shoulder injury. If the third-year corner from Auburn is forced to miss his second game in a row Sunday, Jarvis Brownlee will likely have an increased role in Tennessee's secondary.