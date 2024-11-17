Fantasy Football
Sam Darnold headshot

Sam Darnold News: Looks healthy with three TDs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Darnold (right hand) completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 246 yards and two touchdowns while adding 18 rushing yards and a third score (one fumble) off of eight carries in Sunday's 23-13 win over Tennessee.

Darnold was dealing with a minor injury to his throwing hand coming out of his worst performance of the season against the Jaguars last week. The veteran signal-caller bounced back fully from the three-pick outing with three touchdowns in Minnesota's eighth win of the year. Now healthy, Darnold makes for a fine fantasy play against the flailing Bears next Sunday.

Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
