Skylar Thompson News: Elevated for Week 18

The Dolphins elevated Thompson from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

With Tua Tagovailoa (hip) deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup versus the Jets, Tyler Huntley will likely start at quarterback for Miami. As a result, Thompson is probably going to be needed to serve as the team's backup signal-caller. Thompson made a start in Tagovailoa's stead Week 3 versus Seattle, but he has logged just two offensive snaps without throwing a pass since then while Huntley has emerged as the Dolphins' preferred No. 2 QB.