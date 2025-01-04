Fantasy Football
Skylar Thompson

Skylar Thompson News: Elevated for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Dolphins elevated Thompson from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

With Tua Tagovailoa (hip) deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup versus the Jets, Tyler Huntley will likely start at quarterback for Miami. As a result, Thompson is probably going to be needed to serve as the team's backup signal-caller. Thompson made a start in Tagovailoa's stead Week 3 versus Seattle, but he has logged just two offensive snaps without throwing a pass since then while Huntley has emerged as the Dolphins' preferred No. 2 QB.

Skylar Thompson
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
