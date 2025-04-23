This article is part of our NFL Draft series.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Mock

Happy Draft Day, everybody. This is my first and only mock for this cycle, and it's coming just hours before the Titans are officially on the clock. Hey, better late than never.

Mocks this time of year are tricky because while it's true that we're as close to a consensus on the first rounders as we're going to get, keeping up with the rumor mill this week is a dizzying exercise. And much of what's being peddled out there is a smoke screen anyway.

Let's get down to business.

1) Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

We'll just get this one out of the way.

2) Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Same deal. This feels like a lock, even if the idea of an Abdul Carter-Myles Garrett tandem is fun to dream on.

3) New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Giants might want to move back, but with no quarterbacks worth taking at 3, it's hard to envision them finding a dance partner willing to pay full freight. They'll just have to settle for the best EDGE in the class and the best player available. Ho hum.

4) New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

I've tried to find ways around making this the pick, but I just can't. This is not a great year to be in such dire need of an offensive tackle, and like New York, the Patriots would love to trade back. There just doesn't project to be a market when there's no draftable quarterback available at 1.4.

As such, the Pats take Campbell and deliver a devastating blow to the Short Arms haters.

5) Chicago Bears (via trade)

Chicago Bears receive 2025 No.5 overall

Jacksonville Jaguars receive 2025 Nos. 10 & 41 overall

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Alright. Now we're cooking. Running back this early should be reserved for a team whose offense is just a running back away from clicking, and that's what we have here. Jeanty is special. He's probably Top 3 on most teams' big boards.

The Bears were largely sunk by bad offensive line play last year, and they did well to address that via free agency. This is the time to get the backfield in order and get someone who can reliably take the pressure off of Caleb Williams.

You've probably read the Ben Johnson-Jahmyr Gibbs parallel a million times by now, so I'll spare you that.

Generally speaking, the fifth pick is where this draft really gets interesting. The draft odds have the Jaguars as the favorites to land Jeanty at 1.5. If they're dead set on him, then they'd likely nix any trade offer from Chicago. And the Bears would have to up the ante with their trade package to move up to 1.4 and get ahead of Jacksonville. There's also the possibility that Jacksonville tries to move up (Travis Hunter?).

How the fifth pick shakes out will have a massive ripple on the rest of the first round.

6) Las Vegas Raiders

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

I'm not sure why this hasn't been floated as a possibility more. I'm a big Jakobi Meyers fan and Brock Bowers is obviously the centerpiece of this passing game, but they need more playmakers and McMillan gives them that.

Offensive tackle could be on the menu if the Kolton Miller contract situation is more odious than we've been led to believe.

7) New York Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Do I think this is a great use of the seventh pick? No. Do I think the Jets would make a pick like that? Yes.

8) Carolina Panthers

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

There's been a lot of smoke about a different Georgia defender (Jalon Walker) going to the Panthers. I'm not sure I buy Walker as a Top 10 pick, though. Maybe that's willful ignorance on part seeing as Walker is -900 to go in the Top 10, but these draft odds are extremely volatile.

Williams is the more conventional edge prospect for the NFL at 6-5, 260 with an 82-inch wingspan

Walker, by comparison, seems to have a smaller margin for error to succeed as an edge at 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds. Here's how he stacks up to other 3-4 OLBs in the MockDraftable database.

Jadeveon Clowney isn't getting any younger, and edge is a big need for Carolina. Williams makes sense here.

9) New Orleans Saints

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Saints could go in a lot of different directions here. Offensive line should probably be the move here, though, especially with Trevor Penning's struggles and Ryan Ramczyk's unfortunate retirement. Stick Membou on the right side opposite Taliese Fuaga and you have a promising young pairing at tackle.

10) Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade)

Mason Graham, iDL, Michigan

Graham has long been linked to Jacksonville, and in this scenario, the Jags pick up a little extra draft capital and still get their guy. Sticking him next to Arik Armstead would give the Jags a nasty combo up the middle and one of the best front fours in football.

11) San Francisco 49ers

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss

The projections for what the 49ers will do are all over the map, as are the projections for where Nolan will land. Some have Nolen as a possible Top 10 pick, while others see him going later in the first.

One of the big reasons behind the 49ers' regression last year -- besides the Voodoo Doll-level injury luck -- was the play of the D-Line. And they lost one of their most productive members from that group with Maliek Collins leaving in free agency.

Nolen may not have lived up to his No.2 overall recruit pedigree in college, but he has some tools and can be an immediate help in the Bay Area.

12) Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Who knows what Jerry Jones is going to get his team into this weekend? To be clear, Golden isn't a bad pick here. This pick presumes that Dallas stays put at 12, and it sounds as though there could be something bigger than that in the works. Dallas taking a Texas receiver doesn't seem too far afield, though.

13) Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Look at that. A Texas two-step at 12 and 13. Neat.

Miami needs safety help badly, but this draft slot is a touch early to go there for a Malaki Starks or Nick Emmanwori. Corner becomes an equally big need if the Jalen Ramsey trade rumors come to fruition.

Barron was one of my favorite corners to watch this season. Despite being a little undersized for a boundary corner, Barron can thump as well as you could hope for at that position while also showing instinctiveness and athleticism (4.39 40). He was a huge part of why Texas' defense was among the best in the country.

14) Indianapolis Colts

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

There are other tackle prospects in this range that aren't coming off patella tendon injuries. That's a fair concern. If not for the injury, Simmons may not even have to wait this long to hear his name called.

I'm not sold that Indianapolis needs to go TE in the first round given what they already have in the passing game coupled with a quarterback room that will produce one of the lower passing volumes in the league this year. They should draft a tight end this weekend, but Day 2 is the sweet spot.

With Braden Smith entering the last year of his deal, Simmons is a good investment to make in the OL, even if it doesn't pay immediate returns.

15) Atlanta Falcons

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Look, taking Walker at 8th overall is a very different discussion than taking him at 15. The Falcons' unending search for a pass rush won't be fixed with one pick, but this would be a step in the right direction. Despite my critiques of Walker earlier, he was the more impactful and productive of the two Georgia edges during their time in Athens. He's got great pursuit and pass-rush instincts.

Vic Beasley had some good years in Atlanta, right? (ducks)

16) Arizona Cardinals

Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Paris Johnson has a good hold on the left tackle spot, so this presupposes a move to the right side or to guard for Banks. That may not be a bad thing, though. He has great athleticism and plenty of LT reps from his time in Austin but he lacks prototypical length for an NFL tackle.

Corner is also an area the Cards could explore if they stay at 16.

17) Cincinnati Bengals

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

I mean, did you see the Bengals' secondary last year?

18) Seattle Seahawks

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell can play off-ball or edge and has the burst and speed (4.52 40) to close on ball carriers in a hurry. He sticks out as the type of chess piece that Mike Macdonald would love to have on his defense.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia

Yes, Tampa Bay is already set at safety. Luckily, Starks played everywhere at Georgia, including nickel, which is a big area of need in the Tampa secondary. Starks at 19 with his versatility is too good a value to pass up.

20) Denver Broncos

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Denver taking a running back in the first feels close to a certainty. Which running back they take is a totally different discussion. Omarion Hampton is absolutely in play if he's available. I'll shake it up a little bit and go Henderson, though. Hampton has a better "workhorse" projection, having taken 250+ carries in each of the last two seasons while improving his pass-catching chops. Henderson might be the better all-around back.

Henderson had more uneven production because Ohio State had the luxury of having either loaded backfields, elite passing attacks, or both during his time in Columbus. The film shows he can do it all, though. I've been waiting for Henderson's NFL arrival since his college debut against Minnesota.

I'm a big fan of both, they're just different flavors of running back and I feel Henderson's skill set fits just a bit better in Denver's offense.

21) Houston Texans (via trade)

Houston Texans receive 2025 No.21 overall

Pittsburgh Steelers receive 2025 No. 25 and 89 overall

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Pittsburgh is going to be looking to trade back, and Houston makes for a perfect trade partner. Even though Houston's reshuffling of the offensive line made headlines this offseason, receiver is a big need. Stefon Diggs is gone and Tank Dell's injury history is becoming a concern. And as good as Nico Collins is, he has yet to play more than 15 games in a season.

Egbuka has a clean projection to the next level and should be a viable target for C.J. Stroud right away, even if his skill set is a tad redundant to that of Christian Kirk's.

Egbuka and Stroud on the same team again? Who doesn't love a good college reunion? Speaking of...

22) Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

You'll be able to hear Jim Harbaugh flipping out in the Chargers' war room if Loveland is still available at 22. Loveland would be a great value here regardless, and he's a perfect fit for a Chargers offense whose tight end room is headlined by Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin.

Loveland is a do-it-all tight end who can block and make plays in the passing game. Harbaugh knows this better than anybody from their days together at Michigan. If Loveland's there at 22, he's the pick.

23) Green Bay Packers

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Green Bay needs help on the edge and Ezeiruaku can provide it. Though he checks in at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, Ezeiruaku has good length (34-inch arms) and athleticism to be an effective presence.

As my colleague, Mario Puig, wrote in his mock draft, "...the Packers haven't gotten anything out of Luka Van Ness to this point." Can't argue with that.

24) Minnesota Vikings

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Sam Darnold's late-season struggles caught most of the headlines for Minnesota. Beneath those struggles was an inability to hold up against the blitz that was evident across the line. Zabel profiles as a college tackle who should be able to seamlessly kick inside to guard and have a strong career.

25) Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade)

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Alright, I'm falling for it. I'm buying the idea that Sanders falls into the late first round. And I'm buying the idea that the Steelers are the team to stop that slide. They can't seriously go into the season with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as their quarterbacks. And Aaron Rodgers is an underwhelming one-year stopgap if they decide to go that route.

Pittsburgh needs to develop a plan for the future at quarterback. Most of the time, a franchise quarterback isn't available this late, so it's anyone's guess as to whether Sanders will ultimately pan out. I'm skeptical. But Pittsburgh has to do something at that position Thursday night.

26) Cleveland Browns (via trade)

Los Angeles Rams receive picks No. 33 & a 2026 3rd rounder

Cleveland Browns receive pick No. 26

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Rams did a phenomenal job with their first-round pick last year with the Jared Verse selection. Not having a first-rounder is LA's true comfort zone, though.

But seriously, the Rams should shop this pick to the highest bidder. And with it being 26, that's the sweet spot for a team with an early second-round pick to move up and grab a quarterback with a fifth-year option.

The Browns have plenty of draft capital to get this deal done, and the Rams currently wouldn't be on the clock again until the end of the third round (90, 101) without some maneuvering.

It's a win-win for both sides. Cleveland gets to take a shot on its future quarterback while the Rams get to accrue more picks.

27) Baltimore Ravens

With Malaki Starks off the board, Baltimore will likely look for defensive or offensive line help. Ronnie Stanley's return makes left tackle less of a pressing issue, and with the board being what it is in this mock, they'll likely take a look at the defensive line crop.

Kenneth Grant is certainly a possibility here as well, but Norman-Lott has some intriguing traits. The fact that Norman-Lott isn't an every-down player isn't a bad thing as he can rotate with Broderick Washington opposite Nnamdi Madubuike. Norman-Lott finished second on Tennesse in pressures despite being a rotational player, per Dane Brugler.

28) Detroit Lions

Kenneth Grant, iDL, Michigan

Detroit had an unbelievable defensive interior last year...until it didn't. Bad injury luck isn't guaranteed to happen two years in a row, but when it derailed the type of season Detroit was having, the front office knows that having depth there is never a bad idea.

Additionally, DJ Reader is entering the last year of his deal in his age-31 season. A succession plan might be in order.

29) Washington Commanders

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

This particular tier of edges -- Green, Shemar Stewart, James Pearce, Nic Scourton, Landon Jackson and JT Tuimoloau -- is tricky to parse. However, it's up to Washington to figure that one out. And luckily for them in this scenario, they'll have their pick of the litter.

Green could go much higher than this based on his talent and production, but a team will have to do its homework on the off-field part of his prospect profile.

30) Buffalo Bills

Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi

Amos showed to be a playmaker at Ole Miss with 16 pass breakups. He showed to be an athlete at the combine with 4.43 speed at just over 6-foot, 195. Buffalo could use that package at corner, though South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori would make some sense for the Bills as well.

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Is Shemar Stewart "all hat and no cattle" or can the Chiefs find a way to unlock his immense potential? Stewart put himself firmly in the first-round conversation with a ridiculous combine. It made everyone go back and figure out why he wasn't more highly rated.

And then, the workout almost worked against him in a way, as it begged the question as to why those tools never translated into on-field production. He had 1.5 sacks in each of his three seasons in College Station. Was the scheme holding him back? Was he getting unlucky?

We've seen cases like his. Odafe Oweh famously had zero sacks in his last year in college and still went late in the first round. There are success stories from this category of player. We've also seen Joe Tryon-Shoyinka types. For a team like the Chiefs, Stewart's traits make him a worthwhile gamble.

32) Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Emmanwori, Safety, South Carolina

Even though Emmanwori didn't go to Georgia, he just seems like a Philadelphia Eagle. At 6-3, 220, Emmanwori has freakish athleticism (4.38 40; 43-inch vertical) that shows up on film with plenty of highlights both in coverage and in run support.

The Eagles are so stacked to where they can sit back, let the draft come to them, and take the best player available. Emmanwori fits that profile at 32.