Tim Jones headshot

Tim Jones News: Going to Minneapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 11:10am

Minnesota will sign Jones from free agency, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jones has spent the past four seasons in Jacksonville, but now he'll get a fresh start with a new squad. He's coming off a 2024 season that saw him haul in three of his five targets for 41 yards over 17 games. He also contributed as a kick returner, and he could slot in as a regular special-teams contributor in 2025.

Tim Jones
Minnesota Vikings
