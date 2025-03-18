Tim Jones News: Going to Minneapolis
Minnesota will sign Jones from free agency, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Jones has spent the past four seasons in Jacksonville, but now he'll get a fresh start with a new squad. He's coming off a 2024 season that saw him haul in three of his five targets for 41 yards over 17 games. He also contributed as a kick returner, and he could slot in as a regular special-teams contributor in 2025.
