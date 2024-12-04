Tommy DeVito Injury: Won't start Week 14

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that DeVito (forearm) may be ready to handle No. 2 duties versus the Saints on Sunday, but that Drew Lock will start the Week 14 contest, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

DeVito will be limited in practice Wednesday due to his forearm injury, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. The extent of DeVito's practice activity leading up to Sunday's contest will ultimately determine whether he works as Lock's backup over Tim Boyle, or is again relegated to emergency No. 3 quarterback duties. In his lone start this season, a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 12, DeVito completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for just 189 yards, without a touchdown or interception.