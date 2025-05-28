Fantasy Football
Treylon Burks headshot

Treylon Burks Injury: Getting in limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 10:56am

Burks (knee) practiced in a limited capacity during OTAs on Wednesday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

It's an encouraging sign to see Burks working with his team as he heals from the ACL damage he incurred back in Week 6 of the 2024 season. Per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, Coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that while Burks isn't fully back, he'll be involved in practice as he progresses in his recovery. Once he's fully healthy, Tennessee hopes Burks will be able to compete for targets with veterans Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett.

Treylon Burks
Tennessee Titans
